BC Court Of Appeal Confirms Aboriginal Title To Entire Claim Area In The Nuchatlaht v. British Columbia, 2026 BCCA 137

JFK Law LLP is a national firm that provides creative and innovative legal services to Indigenous peoples. It provides a full range of legal services to Indigenous clients, including complex litigation, treaty negotiations, economic development, regulatory review, consultation and specific claims resolution. It strives to be the firm Indigenous people and First Nations turn to when it really matters.

Article Insights

Mae Price’s articles from JFK Law LLP are most popular: within Government and Public Sector topic(s)

with Inhouse Counsel

in Canada

with readers working within the Healthcare, Retail & Leisure and Law Firm industries

On April 2, 2026, the province’s highest court released a landmark decision in The Nuchatlaht v. British Columbia, 2026 BCCA 137. The Court of Appeal for British Columbia allowed the Nuchatlaht’s appeal and declared that they hold Aboriginal title to the territory claimed in the case, roughly 210 square kilometers of Nootka Island off the west of Vancouver Island (at paras 1, 187, 205).

The Court’s decision overturns the trial judge’s decision (2023 BCSC 804), which recognized Aboriginal title only over a much smaller narrow coastal strip on Nootka Island. The Court firmly rejected the trial judge’s restrictive, site‑specific analysis of “sufficient occupation”. Instead, it reaffirmed the territorial approach to Aboriginal title articulated in Tsilhqot’in Nation v. British Columbia, 2014 SCC 44, the first successful Aboriginal title claim in Canada.

This decision has important implications for future Aboriginal title cases, especially for coastal First Nations. It provides guidance on the nature and quality of evidence needed to establish Aboriginal title, including archaeological evidence. It also cautions against unduly restrictive boundary‑drawing by courts in title claims. Ultimately, it sends a message that Indigenous peoples do not need to demonstrate they used every corner of a claimed territory to prove they hold Aboriginal title over it.

The Court of Appeal’s decision comes at a politically sensitive time. In recent months, BC courts have released several significant decisions that have attracted considerable misinformation and disinformation. The first is Cowichan Tribes v. Canada (Attorney General), 2025 BCSC 1490, which also involved a claim for Aboriginal title (see our series on this case). The second is Gitxaala v. British Columbia (Chief Gold Commissioner), 2025 BCCA 430, which interpreted British Columbia’s Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People’s Act, SBC 2019, c. 44, and the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

The Court’s decision in Nuchatlaht opens with an important statement that highlights its acute awareness of this political climate (at para. 5):

Before addressing the specifics of this case, we should note that while reconciliation of the people of Canada with Indigenous people may be the result of resolution of Aboriginal title claims, that is because those claims will be resolved in a just way, in accordance with well-established legal principles, rather than by virtue of a political imperative. Aboriginal title, where proven, is a legal right recognized at common law.

The Court is stating that the Nuchatlaht did not win because reconciliation is politically fashionable, or because the judges were sympathetic. They won because the law, properly applied, says they should. Aboriginal title is not a gift from governments or courts. It is a legal right with its own history and its own proof requirements. At a moment when Aboriginal rights are being weaponized in public debate, that framing matters.

Background: A Partial Declaration of Aboriginal Title at Trial

The Nuchatlaht are a Nuu-chah-nulth First Nation from the west coast of Vancouver Island.1

The Nuchatlaht brought a carefully defined claim for Aboriginal title to approximately 210 square kilometres of Nootka Island. The claim area did not include their entire traditional territory. Instead, the Nuchatlaht made a strategic decision to only bring a claim for Aboriginal title to land that they considered to be clearly within their historic boundaries. This claim also excluded lands subject to competing Indigenous claims or third‑party interests, including private propery (paras 2, 14–15).

The deliberate scoping of the claim, together with strategic decisions about what evidence to lead and how to lead it (namely, to rely on historical, ethnographic and archaeological evidence and no oral history evidence), led to a much shorter and leaner trial than other Aboriginal title cases. Delgamuukw v. British Columbia, 1991 CanLII 2372, 79 D.L.R. (4th) 185 (B.C.S.C.) and Tsilhqot’in v. British Columbia, 2008 BCSC 600, were each over 300 trial days. Cowichan Tribes lasted 513 trial days. The Nuchatlaht completed their trial in only 54 days.2 As noted by the trial judge, this made the Nuchatlaht’s trial “likely the shortest one in Canada in which a declaration of Aboriginal title has been advanced…” (2023 BCSC 804, at para 5).

At trial, the judge rejected the claim as pleaded, finding that while the Nuchatlaht had established Aboriginal title to specific village sites and certain nearby lands, they had not shown sufficient occupation of most coastal areas or the interior of the claim area (2023 BCSC 804 at paras 482–485; summarized by the Court paras 48–60). The trial judge later revised his judgment to recognize title to a limited coastal strip below a 100‑metre elevation contour (The Nuchatlaht v British Columbia, 2024 BCSC 628).

The Legal Framework: Sufficient Occupation and Territorial Claims

On appeal, the Court of Appeal reaffirmed the unique (sui generis) character of Aboriginal title. It is a common law right arising from pre‑sovereignty occupation. It is protected, but not created, by s. 35 of the Constitution Act, 1982 (paras 5–6). (For a primer on Aboriginal Title and private property, see our past blog). Proving Aboriginal title requires establishing occupation that meets tests of sufficiency, continuity (where relying on present occupation), and exclusivity (at para 7, citing Tŝilhqot’in at paras. 25-26). In this case, the main issue was whether the Nuchatlaht met the test for sufficient occupation at the time of the assertion of sovereignty over Nootka Island (1846) (see paras 16, 18).

Courts have been clear about the unique evidentiary challenges for establishing Aboriginal rights, including Aboriginal title. Courts must assess “sufficient occupation” from both the Indigenous party’s perspective – their laws, practices, and relationship to the land – and from the common-law understanding of possession (paras 7–10, citing Tŝilhqot’in at paras 38–42). This dual perspective matters: it prevents courts from measuring land use and occupation through a purely colonial legal lens.

In discussing the “sufficient occupation” requirement, the Court of Appeal affirmed that Aboriginal title is not confined to village sites or intensively used locations. Regular use of territories for harvesting and resource exploitation can ground title where it demonstrates effective control (paras 9–10, 87–95).

Errors Identified by the Court of Appeal

The Court of Appeal identified three fundamental errors in the trial judge’s approach.

Misapplication of the Test for “Sufficient Occupation” to Establish Aboriginal Title

First, the judge took an overly narrow approach when applying the test for “sufficient occupation,” contrary to the Supreme Court of Canada’s guidance in Delgamuukw v. British Columbia, [1997] 3 S.C.R. 1010, 1997 CanLII 302, and Tŝilhqot’in (paras 124–129). Tsilhqot’in expressly rejected an approach that limits Aboriginal title to villages or intensively used sites. When evaluating a claim for Aboriginal title, the question is whether the group used the land in a way that communicated to third parties an intention to hold and control the territory, not whether every sub‑area was proven to be used in a site‑specific way (paras 124–129).

The judge required the Nuchatlaht to establish evidence of specific locational use across the claim area, effectively requiring the Nuchatlaht to prove specific use of each sub-area within the claim area, rather than assessing occupation of the territory as a whole (paras 126–128). This led the judge to ignore evidence of recognized territorial boundaries, harvesting and resource use, and effective control over the claim area as a whole (para. 127-128). It also set a very high bar for Aboriginal title claims – one which few, if any, Aboriginal title claimants would realistically be able to clear.

Misapprehension of Evidence of Occupation of the Interior Use

Second, the judge misapprehended or overlooked material evidence of Nuchatlaht use of the interior of Nootka Island (paras 130–155). Not only did the judge rely too heavily on the description by one anthropologist of the inland areas as being “remote,” but the Court was also troubled by the judge’s dismissal of culturally modified trees as evidence of occupation. The judge largely discounted this evidence by refusing to consider anything that post-dated British sovereignty in 1846. The Court emphasized that this was the wrong approach: post-sovereignty evidence can and should inform understanding of what happened before, especially in Aboriginal rights cases where direct pre-sovereignty written records are sparse.

Taken together, these evidentiary errors led the trial judge to understate the extent and significance of interior use of Nootka Island by the Nuchatlaht and to conclude, incorrectly, that there was “almost no evidence” of occupation of those areas (paras 129–130). The Court found this conclusion was unsupported by the record.

Adoption of an Arbitrary Boundary Unearthed from the Evidence

Finally, the judge erred in drawing an arbitrary, 100-metre elevation contour as the outer boundary of the Nuchatlaht’s recognized Aboriginal title. This was essentially an invisible line drawn along a consistent height above sea level. The Court held that this was unsupported by evidence, including Nuchatlaht laws and patterns of use. The Court also held that the boundary failed to reflect the Aboriginal perspective on territorial control and ultimately produced anomalous and inconsistent results. For example, it led to the exclusion of Aboriginal title over well‑documented inland harvesting sites at substantially higher elevations.

The Court concluded that the boundary‑drawing exercise was the product of the same flawed, site‑specific approach that tainted the trial judge’s assessment of occupation, rather than an application of the contextual, territorial analysis required by Tsilhqot’in (paras 163–166, 187).

Remedy: Declaration of Aboriginal Title to the Full Claim Area

The Court allowed the appeal. Applying the well-established legal principles to the evidence, the Court concluded that the Nuchatlaht had proved that they exercised exclusive control and regular resource use throughout the entire claim area at the time of sovereignty (paras 196–200, 204).

Instead of ordering a new trial, the Court determined it was appropriate to substitute its own decision for the trial judge’s decision of (paras 188–191). It accordingly made a declaration of Aboriginal title to the entire claim area (paras 205–206).

What the Appeal Judgment Means Going Forward

For the Nuchatlaht, the practical consequences are profound. Lands held under Aboriginal title belong to the Nuchatlaht.

For all Indigenous peoples, Nuchatlaht reinforces the point made in Tŝilhqot’in that “sufficient occupation” is not a requirement for site‑specific or intensive‑use evidence. Territorial title claims must be assessed holistically, with proper regard to Indigenous land tenure systems, patterns of resource use, and the evidentiary challenges inherent in proving pre‑sovereignty occupation.

For coastal First Nations in particular, the decision affirms that marine‑oriented cultures can establish territorial title to inland forests and watersheds integral to their way of life, even where settlement was concentrated along the coast.

The decision also raises the possibility of litigating future Aboriginal rights and title claims on a leaner evidentiary record (for instance, the Nuchatlaht did not lead oral history evidence). It remains to be seen whether other claims can succeed on less exhaustive evidence than what was led in Tŝilhqot’in and Cowichan.

Finally, the Court’s statement at paragraph 5 deserves to be read carefully. The Court is explicit that Aboriginal title is a common law legal right. Its recognition flows from established legal principles, not from political will or reconciliation rhetoric. That framing should not be read as diminishing the importance of reconciliation. Rather, it protects the integrity of Aboriginal title as a fundamental legal concept at a time when it needs that protection.

Footnotes

1. See https://www.nuchatlaht.com/

2. There was also a 3 day second phase of the trial that resulted from conclusions of the trial judge that the Court of Appeal overturned.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.