Manitoba Hydro's 2025 Integrated Resource Plan: New Wind Power Remains Key Component Of Province's Future Energy Mix

Manitoba Hydro plans to add 1,760 MW of accredited electricity capacity by 2035, including 600 MW of new wind power and 750 MW of gas-fired generation.

The 2025 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) outlines two development scenarios: a recommended plan and an alternative plan, each with varying resource allocations.

The IRP highlights the critical role of new wind power in Manitoba's long-term energy strategy.

In our January 2026 blog: Manitoba Call for Power: update on procurement process for Indigenous majority-owned wind projects, we outlined Manitoba Hydro's progress in its procurement process for up to 600 megawatts (MW) of Indigenous majority-owned wind power. On February 2, Manitoba Hydro announced that it filed its 2025 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) [PDF] with the Manitoba Public Utilities Board.

The IRP outlines how Manitoba Hydro plans to meet its energy and capacity needs over the next 10 years by adding approximately 1,760 MW of accredited electricity capacity. To reach this goal, the IRP assesses two development plan scenarios: the "recommended development plan" and an "alternative development plan" (i.e., the "next-best option"). This blog provides a summary of the key components considered in the development plan scenarios, as well as an overview of potential impacts to wind power proponents engaged in the current Call for Power.

Manitoba Hydro's recommended development plan provides a high-level strategic plan that aims to add approximately 1,760 MW of accredited electricity capacity over the next 10 years. The recommended development plan includes various resources to meet the 1,760 MW goal

600 MW of new wind power by 2035, which is the equivalent of 120 MW of accredited capacity for the purposes of the IRP

750 MW of new gas-fired generation by 2030

energy efficiency measures to reduce system-wide peak load by up to 860 MW by 2035

enhancements to existing hydropower generation to achieve a minimum of 25 MW of additional capacity by 2029

5 MW battery storage pilot project by 2034

Although the alternative development plan is similar to the recommended development plan, it relies on more new gas fired generation (additional 100 MW), new wind power (additional 20 MW accredited capacity, or 100 MW nameplate capacity), and reduces reliance on energy efficiency measures and hydropower generation enhancements.

The IRP identifies the procurement of 600 MW of wind power through the Call for Power as a "near-term action" to be completed over the next five years (i.e., by approximately 2031), but also goes on to state that Manitoba Hydro's goal is to "announce successful bids by spring 2026." Based on the current publicly available Call for Power timeline, bids will be due this summer, and no timeline is provided for when Manitoba Hydro will announce the successful bids. It is possible successful bids may not be announced until the end of 2026, which will then trigger additional regulatory review and licensing processes to assess the selected projects.

Given the current Call for Power timelines, additional required licensing processes, continuing market conditions for wind turbine procurement (including evolving tariff impacts), Indigenous community engagement and consultation requirements, and typical construction timelines, it may be difficult for Manitoba Hydro to meet its target of 600 MW of newly installed, Indigenous majority-owned wind power in the next five years. However, the importance placed on the Call for Power in the IRP sends a strong market signal that new wind power is critical to Manitoba's energy mix over the long-term.

The IRP includes the 600 MW of wind power being procured through the Call for Power as a key component of meeting Manitoba Hydro's electricity and capacity needs prior to 2035. While there is still some uncertainty with respect to the overall timelines to bring that 600 MW of wind power online, the IRP reaffirms the importance of new wind power to Manitoba's energy mix. As discussed in our January 2026 blog, we expect Manitoba Hydro and other government regulators will provide further guidance as the Call for Power process continues to progress through 2026.

