ARTICLE
10 March 2026

Canada 2026: All Canada, All The Time

F
Fasken

Contributor

Fasken logo
Fasken is a leading international law firm with more than 700 lawyers and 10 offices on four continents. Clients rely on us for practical, innovative and cost-effective legal services. We solve the most complex business and litigation challenges, providing exceptional value and putting clients at the centre of all we do. For additional information, please visit the Firm’s website at fasken.com.
Explore Firm Details
Significant shifts have occurred over the past year in Canadian procurement at all levels of government.
Canada Government, Public Sector
Marcia Mills and Allison Hardy
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Fasken are most popular:
  • within Insurance and Law Department Performance topic(s)
  • with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
  • in Canada
  • with readers working within the Banking & Credit, Insurance and Healthcare industries

Significant shifts have occurred over the past year in Canadian procurement at all levels of government. While our outlook for 2025 was shaped largely by the United States' America First Trade Policy, our outlook for 2026 reflects a clear pivot: it is now All Canada, All the Time.

2025: America First Policy

At the start of 2025, significant shifts in U.S. trade policy under the new U.S. administration occurred. Executive Orders, such as the America First Trade Policy, prioritized U.S. domestic workers, farmers, manufacturers, and businesses; with the use of tariffs signalling a change in how the U.S. would approach its trading relationships.

In response, federal, provincial and municipal governments collaboratively worked to reduce internal trade barriers and to promote internal trade, including substantive modifications to their purchasing processes to protect and support Canadian industry and facilitate opportunities for Canadian businesses.

2026: All Canada, All the Time

Below, we highlight some of the major strategic procurement policy developments for the federal government that will continue to evolve and impact government procurement for 2026.

Canada/EU Strategic New Partnership and Defining "Canadian Enough"

June:

July:

  • The federal government released Contracting Policy Notice 2025-5 (Reciprocity in Federal Procurement and Amendments to the Canadian International Trade Tribunal Procurement Inquiry Regulations), and the Interim Policy on Reciprocal Procurement. The policy provided definitions for "Canadian supplier" and "supplier of an applicable trading partner," beginning to define what constitutes "Canadian enough".

Defence and the Defence Investment Agency

June:

September:

  • The Canadian Coast Guard transitioned to the Department of National Defence.

October:

The Buy Canadian Framework

December:

  • The Government of Canada released the much anticipated Buy Canadian Procurement Policy Framework (Buy Canadian Framework). Comprised of four main policy instruments, the Buy Canadian Framework provide the overarching structure for the shift towards prioritizing Canadian suppliers, content, and goods in federal procurements.
  • The government released further amendments to the CITT Regulations. These new amendments remove the ability of the CITT to investigate a portion of a complaint relating to measures in a procurement that require or prefer Canadian suppliers, goods, or services

So, What's Next for 2026?

The roll out of the Defence Industrial Strategy and the implementation of the Buy Canadian Framework (those elements that are to be finalized in 2026) will be front of mind for federal procurement in 2026.

Outside of Canadian policy developments, there are also notable U.S. related milestones to watch out for in 2026, including the scheduled review of CUSMA, which will unfold against the backdrop of continuing developments in the U.S.-Canada trade relationship, making it critical for suppliers to monitor developments closely and position themselves strategically within the new and evolving procurement landscape (including whether Canada will sign the CUSMA procurement chapter or not).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Marcia Mills
Marcia Mills
Photo of Allison Hardy
Allison Hardy
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More