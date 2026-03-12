Indigenous Communities In The North Central To Canada's New Defence Industrial Strategy

Canada's newly released multi-billion-dollar Defence Industrial Strategy (the "Strategy") represents a new effort to rebuild Canada's defence and industrial capacity – particularly in the North - and is backed by a $81.8 billion federal commitment to defence investments in budget 2025, including $6.6 billion specifically allocated to implement the Strategy. The Strategy emphasizes long-term domestic capability, accelerated procurement, and infrastructure investments designed to support a more active defence posture in Arctic and northern regions. For a broader overview of the Strategy and its national implications, stay tuned for an upcoming review of the Strategy's changes to procurement processes.

The North is framed in the Strategy as a strategic defence priority and a region where longstanding infrastructure gaps, climate change, and community needs intersect. Melting sea ice, increased maritime traffic, and heightened geopolitical attention are placing new demands on transportation, logistics, communications, and energy systems that were never designed for sustained military or industrial use.

Against that backdrop, the Strategy positions Indigenous communities as central actors in how northern defence infrastructure is to be planned, financed, procured and delivered.

Why the North?

The renewed focus on the Arctic is driven by converging geopolitical and environmental realities. Climate change is reshaping access and mobility across northern regions, while strategic competition among Arctic and near-Arctic states is intensifying. These shifts are driving increased military, industrial, and logistical activity, which stretches infrastructure that is already limited, aging, and costly to maintain. Meeting these pressures will require sustained capital investment and financing models capable of supporting long-lived assets in remote and high-cost environments.

Much of the North is subject to treaties, modern land claim agreements, and self‑government arrangements that shape how land, resources, and infrastructure can be developed. Defence infrastructure cannot be planned or delivered in isolation from these rights‑based frameworks which in many ways offer a more streamlined approach than is often found south of the 60th parallel.

The Strategy explicitly acknowledges that Canada cannot meet its northern defence objectives without working collaboratively with First Nations, Inuit, and Métis rights holders. Indigenous communities are not only land and rights holders, but are long-term regional stewards with deep operational, environmental, and logistical knowledge that will be essential to the success of northern projects.

As a result, the Strategy emphasizes early, meaningful, and respectful engagement grounded in rights-based relationships. This framing moves beyond procedural consultation toward partnership models that recognize Indigenous communities as decision-makers in how projects are scoped, financed, governed, and delivered over time.

Northern Infrastructure as Dual-Use

A defining feature of the Strategy is an emphasis on "dual-use" infrastructure, meaning assets that support defence operations while also delivering tangible benefits to northern communities. In practical terms, this includes investments in transportation and logistics networks, communications and energy systems, and emergency response and medical capacity. These investments are supported by new federal funding envelopes, including regional defence investment programs and long-term capital allocations intended to converge with private and Indigenous capital alongside public funding.

By framing infrastructure in this way, the Strategy inherently elevates Indigenous communities from consultees to co-designers of infrastructure priorities. Decisions about location, design, resilience, and operations must align military requirements with local needs, creating space for Indigenous communities to shape outcomes over the full lifecycle of a project.

Indigenous Centrality

The Strategy signals a shift away from Indigenous participation as an add-on or compliance exercise and positions it as central to procurement processes, supply chains, workforce development, and long-term infrastructure operations. This shift has immediate implications for how projects are structured and financed.

Defence and northern infrastructure projects are capital-intensive, long-horizon investments. Meaningful Indigenous participation, particularly equity participation or long-term operational roles, often depends on access to financing, risk-appropriate funding structures, and predictable revenue streams. Further, an emphasis on Indigenous-owned businesses, public-private partnerships, and regional investment initiatives implicitly raises questions about how projects are going to be structured, financed, and governed. Programs such as the Regional Defence Investment Initiative, are intended to help fill some of the gaps and encourage private capital at the same time.

Practical Implications for Proponents, Indigenous Partners, and Investors

For defence contractors and infrastructure proponents, the Strategy makes early Indigenous partnership engagement a project-critical path item. Procurement strategies, financing structures, and delivery models will increasingly need to be integrated with Indigenous participation from the outset which should result in more certain and durable projects.

For Indigenous communities and Indigenous-owned businesses, the Strategy creates opportunities to participate across the full project lifecycle. At the same time, it heightens the importance of governance capacity, financing readiness, and internal alignment to engage effectively at scale.

For lenders and investors, Indigenous partnership is increasingly a contributor to project certainty, sustainability, social license, and risk management. In northern defence infrastructure, partnership structures may directly affect long-term operational certainty and asset performance as well.

What to Watch Next

Things are moving quickly, as Transport Canada launched a call for proposals for the $1 billion Arctic Infrastructure Fund on March 4, 2026. Eligible partners are invited to submit proposals for infrastructure initiatives that will (i) strengthen defence readiness and our nation's ability to operate in the Arctic; (ii) improve transportation links that enable economic development and access to national and foreign markets; (iii) enhance community connectivity, and access to essential goods, services, and emergency response; and (iv) advance Indigenous reconciliation.

As ever, the real test for the Strategy will be its implementation – through procurement pathways, funding and investment mechanisms, and specific northern infrastructure announcements. As defence policy, infrastructure finance, and Indigenous economic participation continue to converge, the North will be a proving ground for new delivery models. In that context, Indigenous communities are not peripheral beneficiaries of northern defence investment; they should become essential partners whose participation will determine whether the Strategy succeeds on the ground.

