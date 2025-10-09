ARTICLE
9 October 2025

JFK's Nadir André Interviewed In The National Observer: "Indigenous Nations Plan Customs-Free Trade Corridor Across U.S.-Canada Border"

JFK Law LLP

Contributor

JFK Law LLP is a national firm that provides creative and innovative legal services to Indigenous peoples. It provides a full range of legal services to Indigenous clients, including complex litigation, treaty negotiations, economic development, regulatory review, consultation and specific claims resolution. It strives to be the firm Indigenous people and First Nations turn to when it really matters.
Read Nadir's interview on Mother Jones: Indigenous Nations Plan a Tariff-Free Trade Corridor Across the US-Canada border or the on the National Observer here.
Canada Government, Public Sector
Nadir André
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Nadir André
