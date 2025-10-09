JFK's Nadir André Interviewed In The National Observer: "Indigenous Nations Plan Customs-Free Trade Corridor Across U.S.-Canada Border"

Read Nadir's interview on Mother Jones: Indigenous Nations Plan a Tariff-Free Trade Corridor Across the US-Canada border or the on the National Observer here.

JFK Law LLP is a national firm that provides creative and innovative legal services to Indigenous peoples. It provides a full range of legal services to Indigenous clients, including complex litigation, treaty negotiations, economic development, regulatory review, consultation and specific claims resolution. It strives to be the firm Indigenous people and First Nations turn to when it really matters.

Article Insights

Nadir André’s articles from JFK Law LLP are most popular: in Canada JFK Law LLP are most popular: within Government, Public Sector, Environment, Litigation and Mediation & Arbitration topic(s)

with Inhouse Counsel

with readers working within the Environment & Waste Management and Law Firm industries

Read Nadir's interview on Mother Jones: Indigenous Nations Plan a Tariff-Free Trade Corridor Across the US-Canada border or the on the National Observer here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.