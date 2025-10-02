ARTICLE
2 October 2025

National Day For Truth And Reconciliation 2025

Canada Government, Public Sector
September 30th is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Originally known as Orange Shirt Day, September 30th is a day that honours the children and families irrevocably impacted by Residential Schools in Canada. On this day, we acknowledge survivors, their families, and communities, as well as those who never made it home.

Every Child Matters!

Find a list of educational resources here: https://archives.nctr.ca/index.php/Adults-teachers

Find events in British Columbia:

Find events in Ontario:

Find events in the Northwest Territories:

