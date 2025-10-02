National Day For Truth And Reconciliation 2025

September 30th is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Originally known as Orange Shirt Day, September 30th is a day that honours the children and families irrevocably impacted by Residential Schools in Canada. On this day, we acknowledge survivors, their families, and communities, as well as those who never made it home.
Every Child Matters!
Find a list of educational resources here: https://archives.nctr.ca/index.php/Adults-teachers
Find events in British Columbia:
- South Island Powwow (Victoria)
- Truth and Reconciliation Day 2025 – Honouring the Past, Healing the Present, Inspiring the Future (Vancouver)
Find events in Ontario:
- Indigenous Legacy Gathering (Toronto)
- Thunder Bay Orange Shirt Day (Thunder Bay)
- Timmins Orange Shirt Day Walk (Timmins)
Find events in the Northwest Territories:
- Every Child Matters March (Yellowknife)
