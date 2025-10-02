Manitoba's New Economic Development Strategy To Include Economic Reconciliation

Manitoba has just launched a new Economic Development Strategy (the Strategy) that looks ahead to building growth, jobs and investment across the province. While we've discussed the way this Strategy affects the Small Business Venture Capital Tax Credit Program in a previous Insight, a core concept of the Strategy that can't be overlooked is its focus on economic reconciliation.

What do we mean by economic reconciliation?

Economic reconciliation is about making sure Indigenous Peoples are full partners in Manitoba's economy, not just consulted or "included" in high-level discussions. More importantly, it's about real decision-making power, fair opportunities and shared benefits. At its core, economic reconciliation is about recognizing Treaty relationships and Indigenous rights, while also working to repair the dysfunction and disconnect that has existed in the province for generations.

Why it matters so much in Manitoba

Manitoba is home to 63 distinct First Nations, the Métis Nation, and a large urban Indigenous population. That means almost every major project in the province – whether related to mining, hydro, agriculture or infrastructure takes place on Indigenous lands or traditional territories or affects Indigenous communities.

For the province's economic strategy to succeed, economic reconciliation can't be considered merely an "add-on." It must be treated as a core principle, and here are a few reasons why:

1. The law requires it

Canada's Constitution protects Indigenous and Treaty rights. Court decisions over the past 20 years have made it clear that governments and companies have a duty to consult and, where needed, accommodate Indigenous rights (which are protected under Section 35 of the Constitution Act) before moving ahead with development projects. Projects that do not adhere to this legal requirement from the outset risk costly delays, potential litigation or even being stopped altogether.

2. Indigenous economies are already major drivers

Indigenous-owned businesses and development corporations in Manitoba are growing extremely fast in many industries, including clean energy, construction, real estate and natural resources. These businesses generate billions in revenue every year while also creating jobs for both Indigenous and non-Indigenous workers. Strengthening these partnerships benefits the entire provincial economy.

3. True partnership builds stability

When Indigenous Peoples are left out of economic development, conflict often follows. We've seen projects across Canada stall because of a lack of care and dedication when it comes to establishing proper relationships. By contrast, when Indigenous communities are genuine partners, projects are stronger, more sustainable and built on trust.

What this could look like in practice

To move from words to action, Manitoba's economic strategy will need to:

Work in partnership – Policies should be co-developed with Indigenous governments and organizations, not simply presented to them

Policies should be co-developed with Indigenous governments and organizations, not simply presented to them Support Indigenous businesses – Through fair access to capital, procurement opportunities and revenue-sharing

Through fair access to capital, procurement opportunities and revenue-sharing Make agreements standard practice – Major projects should include benefit-sharing agreements with affected Indigenous Nations

Major projects should include benefit-sharing agreements with affected Indigenous Nations Invest in capacity – Indigenous communities need the tools and resources to fully participate as economic decision-makers

Key Takeaways

Manitoba's new Economic Development Strategy is a chance to chart a stronger, more inclusive economic future, and economic reconciliation is about unlocking opportunity, creating fairness and building relationships that will benefit everyone in the province. Manitoba's long-term success depends on putting reconciliation at the heart of its economic plans. The recently released Economic Development Strategy is a step in the right direction, and it sets the stage for significant economic development in Manitoba.

