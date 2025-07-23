As Carney Talks Partnership, JFK's Sara Mainville Talks Trust, Meaningful Consultation, And Capacity On CBC National News

On July 17, 2025, Prime Minister Mark Carney addressed First Nations Chiefs and organizations during a National Summit on the implementation of the Building Canada Act.

JFK Law LLP's Managing Partner Sara Mainville spoke with CBC's Aarti Pole about Carney's opening remarks, Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak's advocacy, and financial barriers to Indigenous consultation and participation. You can watch the interview here.

The Summit was called to address the concerns of First Nations chiefs that the Act threatens the inherent and constitutional rights of Indigenous peoples. To learn how the Act works, you can read our blog post here.

Mainville emphasized that many First Nations leaders are concerned the Building Canada regime is at odds with meaningful consultation and accommodation, despite Carney's comments to the contrary. She emphasized the need for transparency to build trust with Indigenous peoples and warned about the threat of "performative consultation."

Government officials kept a firm grip on the Summit, ushering media out of the building after Carney spoke. Chiefs were asked to submit their questions for Carney in advance, and were presented with a list of prewritten questions to answer upon arrival at the Summit.

When asked how to ensure diverse Indigenous perspectives on the Act are heard and considered, Mainville called for renewed focus on expanding Nation capacity. She explained that funding disparities and colonial policies limit some Nations' ability to participate in dialogues like the National Projects Summit by forcing them to choose between sending a delegate and providing community services and supports. The result? A rushed and tightly-controlled one-day Summit—not unlike the approval process for national interest projects contemplated by the Act.

