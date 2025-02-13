2024 Indigenous Rights Year In Review

In 2024, Indigenous Peoples were once again at the forefront of defending their rights and lands, holding the Crown to account and exercising their inherent jurisdiction. Check out our annual Indigenous Rights Year in Review countdown below to learn more.

5. Indigenous Laws and the Charter

In Dickson v. Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation, the Supreme Court of Canada weighed in on how the Charter of Rights and Freedoms applies to Indigenous governments.

The decision reflects the tensions in Canadian law between the growing recognition of Indigenous legal orders and the Crown's ongoing assertion of jurisdiction over Indigenous Peoples and their lands. It represents both a step forward and a step backwards on the path towards the meaningful recognition of Indigenous law in Canada.

Check out Kate's case comment to learn more: Indigenous Sovereignty at the Supreme Court: Case Comment on Dickson | Kate Gunn

Photo credit: Canadian Heritage (License)

4. Treaty Rights and Limitations Periods

The decision in Shot Both Sides v. Canada marks the end of a decades-long effort by the Blood Tribe to address Canada's failure to fulfil its outstanding obligation to provide lands as promised under Treaty 7.

The Court's decision represents a missed opportunity to clarify whether limitations legislation should be applied to historic breaches of the Crown's treaty promises.

Read Kate's blog post to learn more about the significance of this case: Rights & Remedies at the SCC: Case Comment on Shot Both Sides v Canada | Kate Gunn

Photo credit: Daderot (License)

3. Indigenous Stewardship and National Parks

For many Indigenous people, Canada's national parks are synonymous with colonization. The establishment of national parks was premised on Canada's unilateral assertion of control over Indigenous Peoples' lands and resources.

This year, Parks Canada took an initial step towards addressing the relationship between colonization and national parks through its new Indigenous Stewardship Policy, which is intended to support collaborative stewardship between Parks Canada and Indigenous groups.

For more information on the new Policy and what it could mean for Indigenous Peoples' law-making authority, check out Kate and Caitlin's post: Indigenous Self-Determination & Canada's National Parks | Kate Gunn & Caitlin Stockwell

Ivvavik National Park, Yukon. Photo credit: Daniel Case (License)

2. Child Welfare

The Supreme Court of Canada's decision about the federal government's Indigenous child welfare law was one of the most talked about news stories this year. The decision is rightfully considered a huge victory. It confirms Indigenous peoples can use a legal tool offered them by the federal government to protect their children.

On the wider issue of Indigenous self-government rights, the decision has a troubling basis. The Court's decision is grounded in the longstanding, colonial legal principle that the federal government has the authority to pass laws that go to the very core of Indigenous peoples' lives, culture and identity.

Read Bruce's blog post to learn more about how the decision connects to Indigenous self-government more broadly: The Troubling Basis for the Supreme Court's Child Welfare Law Decision | Bruce McIvor

1. Honouring Treaty Promises

We were honoured to represent Anishinabek Nation, and Teme-Augama Anishnabai and Temagami First Nation on their interventions in the Restoule appeal at the Supreme Court this year.

In Ontario (Attorney General) v. Restoule, the Court provides clear, unequivocal confirmation that for almost 150 years, the Crown has been in breach of the annuity promises under the Robinson Treaties. The decision also affirms that courts can, and should, hold the Crown accountable for failing to uphold its promises to its Indigenous treaty partners.

Check out Kate's post to learn more about this landmark decision: Holding the Crown to Account: Restoule v. Ontario | Kate Gunn

Read Kate and Cody's post for an overview of the decisions that led to the case being heard at the Supreme Court: Treaty Rights at the Supreme Court of Canada: Restoule Appeal | Kate Gunn & Cody O'Neil

