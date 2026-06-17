This guide is written for two distinct audiences: casual participants who occasionally place opposing bets across platforms to capture a pricing gap, and organized arbitrage traders who systematically scan multiple bookmakers or prediction markets, use dedicated tools, and treat the activity as a repeatable profit source.

Rotfleisch Samulovitch PC is one of Canada's premier boutique tax law firms. Its website, taxpage.com, has a large database of original Canadian tax articles. Founding tax lawyer David J Rotfleisch, JD, CA, CPA, frequently appears in print, radio and television. Their tax lawyers deal with CRA auditors and collectors on a daily basis and carry out tax planning as well.

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Arbitrage Betting and Prediction Markets in Canada: Who This Guide Is For

This guide is written for two distinct audiences: casual participants who occasionally place opposing bets across platforms to capture a pricing gap, and organized arbitrage traders who systematically scan multiple bookmakers or prediction markets, use dedicated tools, and treat the activity as a repeatable profit source. The Canadian tax analysis differs significantly between these groups, and understanding which category applies to your situation is the starting point for any honest assessment of your reporting obligations.

Arbitrage betting — often called “arb betting” or surebetting — involves identifying pricing discrepancies across bookmakers or prediction market platforms for the same underlying event. By placing opposing positions simultaneously, such as buying the “Yes” outcome on one platform and the “No” on another, a trader can theoretically lock in a guaranteed profit when a genuine odds mismatch exists and the event resolves cleanly.

The strategy has gained renewed attention in Canada following the expansion of regulated single-event sports betting and the emergence of offshore and crypto-based prediction markets such as Polymarket and Kalshi. For Canadian participants, however, the strategy is only as clean as the tax analysis underneath it. The Canada Revenue Agency does not treat arbitrage profits as inherently tax-free, and the correct characterization depends on how the activity is conducted rather than how the participant labels it.

How Canadian Tax Law Approaches Gambling and Arbitrage Income: The Legal Framework

Canadian income tax law does not define “gambling winnings” as a separate category of income. The default position, established through decades of case law and CRA administrative practice, is that gambling winnings are non-taxable windfalls — provided the activity is genuinely recreational.

However, where a taxpayer conducts gambling or betting with the organization, regularity, and profit motive characteristic of a business, the CRA will treat the profits as taxable business income under section 3 of the Income Tax Act.

The Supreme Court of Canada established the governing framework in Stewart v. Canada, 2002 SCC 46. Under the Stewart two-stage test, the threshold question is whether the activity is undertaken in pursuit of profit or is a personal endeavour. Where the activity has a personal or hobby element, it will only constitute a source of income if it is carried out in a sufficiently commercial manner. This test applies directly to gambling and arbitrage activity, and every subsequent Tax Court gambling decision flows through it.

The CRA has published its own administrative position on gambling income in Interpretation Folio S3-F9-C1, which a CRA auditor would consult when assessing an arbitrage bettor. The Folio reflects the Stewart framework and confirms that the CRA does not automatically treat gambling profits as business income — but it also makes clear that organized, system-driven activity with a genuine profit motive will attract scrutiny.

Participants whose activity resembles a business operation should treat the Folio as the starting point for understanding the CRA’s analytical approach.

How Canadian Courts Have Applied the Business-Income Test to Gambling: Key Cases

The courts have applied Stewart to distinguish recreational gambling from taxable business activity using a consistent set of factors:

The frequency and volume of transactions, the degree of organization and system applied

Whether the taxpayer relies on the activity as a primary or supplementary source of income

The time commitment involved

Whether specialized tools, software, or third-party services are employed in pursuit of profit.

The case law that has developed around these factors is directly relevant to arbitrage bettors and prediction market participants.

The evolution of Canadian gambling tax jurisprudence runs from Luprypa in 1997 through Stewart in 2002, Leblanc in 2006, Cohen in 2011, and the poker quadrilogy decided between 2022 and 2023.

Together these decisions define where the line falls between recreational play and taxable business activity, and they establish why arbitrage sits in a particularly exposed position relative to other forms of gambling.

Luprypa v. The Queen, [1997] 3 CTC 2363

In Luprypa v. The Queen, [1997] 3 CTC 2363, the Tax Court held that a pool player who earned approximately $1,000 per week by systematically targeting inebriated bar patrons — remaining sober himself, practising daily, and playing only after 11 p.m. — was carrying on a business.

His deliberate risk management and profit-focused system displaced any claim to recreational play. Luprypa remains the foundational authority for the proposition that a gambling activity designed around skill, system, and risk management constitutes business income.

Leblanc v. The Queen, 2006 TCC 680

Leblanc v. The Queen, 2006 TCC 680, sits at the opposite end of the spectrum and is directly instructive for arbitrage analysis. The Leblanc brothers made approximately $50 million in sports lottery bets and earned approximately $5 million in profit — organized, high-volume, and consistent.

Yet, the Tax Court found no business income because they had no system to mitigate risk: they bet massively and recklessly and were successful due to luck alone.

The CRA subsequently cited Leblanc in Interpretation Folio S3-F9-C1. For arbitrage bettors, Leblanc is critical because it establishes that volume and profit alone are insufficient — the system must actually reduce risk. Arbitrage, by contrast, is specifically designed to eliminate risk, which is exactly what distinguished Luprypa from Leblanc and places arbitrage squarely in the business-income column.

Cohen v. The Queen, 2011 TCC 262

Cohen v. The Queen, 2011 TCC 262, illustrates the limits of self-described strategy. A former lawyer who quit his practice to play poker full-time sought to deduct approximately $121,000 in losses as business expenses.

The Tax Court dismissed the appeal, finding he demonstrated no particular skill, no reliable system to reduce risk and maximize profit, and consistent losses — with his employment and severance income, not poker, constituting his actual source of funds.

Cohen is therefore authority for what is insufficient to establish gambling as a business: full-time effort and a self-described strategy alone will not satisfy the Stewart commercial-manner test without objective evidence of a genuine profit-generating system.

The poker quadrilogy — Duhamel c. Canada, 2022 TCC 49; Fournier Giguère v. The King, 2022 TCC 132; Bérubé v. The King, 2023 TCC 12; and D’Auteuil v. The King, 2023 TCC 3 — collectively reinforced that gambling winnings are rarely business income even for serious, high-volume players. Read our full guide to poker taxation in Canada to learn more.

All four taxpayers prevailed. However, these decisions are distinguishable from arbitrage in one critical respect: poker involves inherent risk that no strategy can fully eliminate, and the courts recognized the absence of a genuine risk-elimination mechanism as a factor pointing away from business income.

Arbitrage is premised on the opposite — the deliberate and systematic elimination of risk through opposing positions. That distinction makes the poker quadrilogy of limited comfort to arbitrage bettors and prediction market traders seeking to rely on it.

For arbitrage bettors, the Stewart/Luprypa/Leblanc framework is particularly pointed. A CRA auditor reviewing a taxpayer who scans multiple platforms daily using automated tools, maintains detailed profit-and-loss records, and withdraws consistent profits faces a strong analogy to Luprypa — not Leblanc, not Cohen, and not the poker quadrilogy. The risk-elimination design of arbitrage is its greatest operational strength and its greatest tax liability simultaneously.

“The key point is simple: arbitrage betting is only risk-free until the tax question shows up. In Canada, the label matters far less than the facts — how often you trade, how organized you are, and whether you are conducting the activity like a business. The real issue is not whether any individual bet wins, but whether the CRA determines your overall betting or trading activity constitutes a source of income”

David Rotfleisch, a certified Specialist in taxation and founding tax lawyer at Rotfleisch & Samulovitch P.C.

Account Restrictions as Evidence of Business Character

One consideration that guides universally overlook is the tax significance of account restrictions and platform bans. Sportsbooks and prediction market platforms routinely restrict or close accounts of identified arbitrage bettors — treating them, in effect, as professional operators whose activity undermines the platform’s own pricing model. This practice has a direct tax implication that participants should understand.

Where a participant’s accounts are restricted or closed mid-year, profits and losses may straddle the restriction event in ways that complicate net income calculation and raise questions about the continuity of the activity as a source of income. More significantly, the fact that platforms themselves treat arbitrage as a professional activity worth actively suppressing is precisely the kind of objective evidence the CRA could point to in support of a business-income characterization.

A participant who has been banned from multiple platforms for systematic arbitrage is in a materially weaker position to argue recreational gambling than one whose activity has never attracted platform attention.

Polymarket, Kalshi, and the Regulatory and Tax Status of Prediction Markets in Canada

The regulatory environment for prediction market platforms in Canada is unsettled and directly affects the risk profile of participation. As of May 2026, no prediction market exchange holds a licence to operate in Canada. The Ontario Securities Commission finalized a settlement with the companies behind Polymarket in 2025, effectively banning it from operating in Ontario for two years, citing concerns about high-risk contracts prone to fraud. Despite this, many Canadians continue to access Polymarket and similar offshore platforms through workarounds — a practice that carries both regulatory and tax risk that participants frequently underestimate.

On the domestic side, a new Canadian fintech announced plans in March 2026 to pilot the Vancouver Prediction Exchange, offering contracts related to weather, economic, and corporate data. Several other companies have received approval from the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization to offer forecast contracts on a limited basis. As the domestic regulatory landscape develops, the tax treatment of contracts traded on Canadian-licensed platforms may evolve, and participants should monitor CRA guidance accordingly.

Under CRA guidance, cryptocurrency is treated as a commodity rather than currency for Canadian tax purposes. Every disposition of cryptocurrency — including using crypto to acquire a prediction market position — is a taxable event requiring the taxpayer to calculate the proceeds of disposition and the adjusted cost base of the crypto used.

Where profits are received in crypto and later converted to Canadian dollars, a second disposition occurs, with the gain or loss calculated based on fair market value at the time of each transaction. Participants using Polymarket or similar crypto-denominated platforms should treat every transaction — deposit, position entry, settlement, and withdrawal — as a discrete reporting event rather than netting results at year-end.

“Cryptocurrency-based prediction market profits create a compounding tax problem that most participants do not anticipate. You may have taxable events on every leg of the transaction — when you acquire the crypto, when you use it to take a position, when that position settles, and again when you convert back to Canadian dollars. The arbitrage profit is just one piece of a much larger reporting picture.”

David Rotfleisch

Capital Gains vs. Business Income for Prediction Market Participants

A distinction that most competing guides do not address — but that sophisticated Canadian participants should understand — is that prediction market profits are not automatically characterized as business income.

Depending on the frequency, duration, and intent behind the positions held, some participants may argue that their prediction market activity generates capital gains rather than business income. The distinction is significant: capital gains attract a lower effective rate of tax, and the inclusion rate and loss treatment differ materially from business income.

The CRA’s likely response to a capital gains argument from an active prediction market trader is skeptical. The short duration of most prediction market contracts, the high frequency of typical trading activity, and the deliberate profit-seeking nature of arbitrage across platforms all point toward a trading-inventory characterization that attracts business income treatment rather than capital property treatment.

A participant holding a small number of longer-duration prediction market positions — such as annual economic or political contracts — has a more defensible capital gains argument than one executing daily cross-platform arbitrage.

Where the activity is neither clearly business income nor clearly capital gains, the analysis returns to Stewart: is the activity undertaken with sufficient commercial purpose to constitute a source of income at all, and if so, is the source better characterized as business or property?

This is a fact-specific inquiry that depends on the individual taxpayer’s pattern of conduct, and it is one of the more nuanced areas of Canadian tax law. An experienced Canadian tax lawyer should be consulted before adopting a reporting position in this grey zone.

Foreign Platform Reporting: T1135 and U.S. Withholding Obligations

Two foreign reporting obligations are frequently overlooked by Canadian arbitrage bettors and prediction market participants, and both carry significant penalties for non-compliance.

Canadian residents who hold foreign property — including balances on offshore betting platforms or prediction markets — with a total cost exceeding $100,000 CAD at any point in the tax year must file a T1135 Foreign Income Verification Statement with their annual return. Platform account balances, cryptocurrency held on foreign exchanges, and unsettled positions may all count toward this threshold.

Failure to file the T1135 attracts penalties of $25 per day to a maximum of $2,500, with gross negligence penalties available for more serious cases. The threshold is measured against cost at any point during the year, not only at December 31 — a participant who briefly held $110,000 on an offshore platform and withdrew most of it before year-end is still required to file.

Canadian residents using U.S.-based bookmakers or prediction markets may have amounts withheld at source under U.S. domestic tax rules, subject to relief under the Canada-United States Tax Convention. Where withholding occurs, the taxpayer may be entitled to claim a foreign tax credit on their Canadian return, but doing so requires proper documentation of the amounts withheld and a clear understanding of how the underlying income is characterized on both sides of the border.

Provincial Tax Consequences

Arbitrage or prediction market profits characterized as business income are taxable at both the federal and provincial level. For Ontario residents, provincial income tax applies to net business income at rates that, combined with federal tax, can result in a marginal rate approaching 54 percent at higher income levels.

Other provinces apply their own rates, and Quebec has a distinct administrative framework that requires separate provincial filings and may trigger additional audit exposure. The combined federal-provincial tax burden on business income is a material consideration for participants whose arbitrage activity generates significant annual profits.

GST/HST Considerations for Arbitrage Bettors

The question of whether arbitrage or prediction market profits constitute taxable supplies for GST/HST purposes is genuinely unsettled and is an area where the conservative approach is to obtain advice rather than to assume no obligation exists.

Where a participant is characterized as carrying on a business, the question of whether that business generates taxable supplies (sales) — and whether the $30,000 small supplier threshold applies to the relevant activity — requires analysis specific to the nature of the transactions involved.

Participants whose arbitrage activity has been characterized or is likely to be characterized as business income should raise the GST/HST question with an experienced Canadian tax lawyer as part of any broader compliance review.

Implications for Arbitrage Bettors and Prediction Market Participants

Where the CRA successfully characterizes arbitrage or prediction market activity as business income, the consequences extend beyond simply owing tax on profits.

The taxpayer becomes subject to the full suite of business-income reporting obligations:

Filing on Schedule T2125 and computing net income after allowable expenses.

Interest and penalties apply to unpaid amounts, and the CRA’s matching program and cryptofinancial institution reporting increasingly surface undisclosed offshore platform activity.

On the positive side of the business-income characterization, genuine business losses — including periods where arbitrage attempts fail due to odds movement, platform restrictions, or execution errors — may be deductible against other income.

Where losses arise from a genuine source of income that qualifies as a business, they can offset other income subject to applicable restrictions. Reasonable business expenses such as software subscriptions, data feeds, and professional fees may also be deductible where the activity qualifies as a business.

For participants who believe their activity falls in a grey zone, the CRA’s Voluntary Disclosures Program offers a potential path to correcting past non-compliance with reduced penalties, provided the disclosure is voluntary, complete, and made before the CRA initiates contact. An experienced Canadian tax lawyer can assess whether a voluntary disclosure is appropriate and structure the application to maximize protection.

See the full overview of the Voluntary Disclosures Program at https://canadiantaxamnesty.com.

Key Takeaways on Arbitrage Betting Taxation in Canada

The tax treatment of arbitrage betting and prediction market profits in Canada is not determined by the nature of the activity in isolation — it is determined by how the CRA characterizes the specific taxpayer’s conduct against the framework established in Stewart, applied through Luprypa, Leblanc, Cohen, and the poker quadrilogy.

Casual, occasional participants who dabble in arbitrage without system or significant volume are unlikely to face business-income treatment. Organized, high-frequency participants who rely on arbitrage or prediction market profits as a meaningful income stream — and whose activity is specifically designed to eliminate risk through system — face the strongest analogy to the business-income cases in the jurisprudence.

Participants using offshore platforms should assess their T1135 filing obligations regardless of how the underlying profits are characterized. Those using U.S.-based platforms should document any withholding and understand the foreign tax credit mechanics.

Cryptocurrency-denominated platforms require transaction-level record-keeping from the outset, not at year-end. Participants whose accounts have been restricted or banned by platforms face additional evidentiary exposure. And participants whose activity sits between capital gains and business income should obtain professional advice before filing, as the reporting position adopted in the first year can be difficult to reverse if the CRA disagrees.

The prudent approach is to treat the tax question with the same rigour applied to the strategy itself. That means maintaining complete records from the outset, understanding the cryptocurrency and foreign reporting obligations where relevant, addressing the GST/HST question where the activity may constitute a business, and retaining an experienced Canadian tax lawyer before a CRA tax audit or reassessment arrives rather than after.

Pro Tax Tips for Arbitrage Bettors and Prediction Market Participants in Canada

The most important — and most overlooked — step for active arbitrage participants is to conduct an honest annual self-assessment against the business-income factors before filing. This is not a formality.

If your activity has grown in volume, organization, or profit reliance since the prior year, the characterization that applied last year may not apply this year. Catching that shift proactively allows you to file correctly and, where prior years require correction, to access the Voluntary Disclosures Program while it remains available. Once the CRA initiates contact, that window closes.

For participants using cryptocurrency-denominated prediction markets, purpose-built crypto tax software — reviewed and reconciled by a qualified professional — is worth the investment. Attempting to reconstruct fair market values for dozens or hundreds of transactions after the fact is significantly more difficult, more expensive, and less defensible on a CRA tax audit than contemporaneous records. A dedicated cryptocurrency wallet and bank account used exclusively for arbitrage activity creates the clean audit trail that any credible filing position requires.

Participants holding balances on foreign platforms should calendar their T1135 filing obligations alongside their annual return. The $100,000 threshold applies to cost at any point during the year — a participant who briefly held $110,000 on an offshore platform and withdrew most of it before December 31 is still required to file.

Missing this obligation is one of the more easily avoided but disproportionately penalized compliance failures in this space. And participants who have had accounts restricted or closed by platforms for arbitrage activity should document those events carefully — the restriction itself may become relevant evidence in any future CRA characterization dispute, and contemporaneous records of the circumstances are more reliable than reconstructed accounts.

Arbitrage Betting Canada Tax FAQ

Are arbitrage betting or prediction market winnings taxable in Canada?

For casual or recreational participants, profits are generally treated as non-taxable windfalls and are not reportable as income. Where the activity is organized, systematic, and profit-driven — particularly where it is specifically designed to eliminate risk, as arbitrage is — the CRA may treat the profits as taxable business income.

The distinction turns on the specific facts of the taxpayer’s situation, as established in Stewart v. Canada, 2002 SCC 46, and applied in cases such as Luprypa v. The Queen, Leblanc v. The Queen, and Cohen v. The Queen.

Do I need to report arbitrage or prediction market profits on my Canadian tax return?

Reporting is required where the activity qualifies as business income. Recreational gambling winnings are generally not reportable, but participants whose activity is substantial, organized, or generates significant income should obtain professional guidance before making that determination independently.

What records should I keep for arbitrage betting in Canada?

Comprehensive records are essential and should include platform transaction histories, account statements, bet confirmations or screenshots, bank and cryptocurrency transfer records, fees paid, currency conversions at fair market value, and a summarized profit-and-loss ledger by tax year. Records should be retained for a minimum of six to seven years to support the filing position in the event of a CRA tax audit or reassessment.

Can losses from arbitrage betting be deducted against other income in Canada?

Losses are deductible only where the activity constitutes a genuine business source of income. In a recreational gambling context, losses are not deductible regardless of amount. Where the activity is classified as a business, net losses arising from that business may offset other income subject to applicable restrictions.

Does cryptocurrency complicate the tax treatment of prediction market profits?

Yes, significantly. Cryptocurrency used to acquire or settle prediction market positions is treated as a commodity disposition by the CRA, creating potentially taxable events on each conversion. Fair market value must be tracked at the time of each transaction in Canadian dollars, and gains or losses must be computed separately from the underlying prediction market result.

Could my prediction market profits be taxed as capital gains rather than business income?

Possibly, depending on the frequency, duration, and intent behind your positions. Active traders executing daily arbitrage across platforms are unlikely to sustain a capital gains argument. Participants holding a smaller number of longer-duration contracts may have more defensible grounds. This is a fact-specific question that warrants advice from an experienced Canadian tax lawyer before a filing position is adopted.

Is it legal for Canadians to use Polymarket or Kalshi?

The regulatory position is unsettled and province-specific. As of May 2026, no prediction market exchange holds a licence to operate in Canada. The Ontario Securities Commission finalized a settlement effectively banning Polymarket from operating in Ontario for two years.

Canadians who access these platforms through workarounds do so in a regulatory grey zone that carries both securities law and tax risk. The domestic landscape is beginning to develop, with several companies receiving limited approval from the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization to offer forecast contracts, but comprehensive regulation has not yet arrived.

Do I need to file a T1135 if I have money on offshore betting or prediction market platforms?

Canadian residents whose total cost of foreign property — including offshore platform balances and cryptocurrency held on foreign exchanges — exceeds $100,000 CAD at any point during the tax year must file a T1135 Foreign Income Verification Statement. Failure to file attracts significant penalties. The threshold is measured against cost during the year, not only at December 31.

What happens if I have not reported arbitrage or prediction market profits in prior years?

Prior-year non-compliance may be addressable through the CRA’s Voluntary Disclosures Program, which can reduce or eliminate penalties where the disclosure is made voluntarily, completely, and before CRA contact.

An experienced Canadian tax lawyer should be consulted to assess eligibility and structure the application appropriately.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.