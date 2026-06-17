Taxation Of Shareholders: The Basic Deemed-Dividend Tax Rules

Canada’s Income Tax Act contains several provisions that can treat certain corporate transactions as dividends even when no dividend has been formally declared. These rules, commonly referred to as the deemed dividend rules, are primarily found in Section 84 of the Income Tax Act. Their purpose is to ensure that shareholders cannot extract corporate surplus in a manner that avoids dividend taxation.

As a general principle, shareholders may receive a tax-free return of their invested capital, referred to as paid-up capital (PUC). However, when distributions exceed paid-up capital, Parliament generally intends those amounts to be taxed as dividends rather than as tax-free returns of capital or more favourably taxed capital gains.

As Canadian tax lawyer David J. Rotfleisch explains:

“Section 84 exists to preserve the distinction between invested capital and accumulated corporate surplus. When shareholders receive value beyond their paid-up capital, the Income Tax Act generally seeks to ensure that those amounts are taxed as dividends rather than transformed into capital gains through tax planning.”

Deemed Dividend Rules at a Glance

A deemed dividend can arise even when no dividend is declared. Under Sections 84, 84.1, and 212.1 of the Income Tax Act, certain corporate transactions are treated as dividends for tax purposes.

Under Sections 84, 84.1, and 212.1 of the Income Tax Act, certain corporate transactions are treated as dividends for tax purposes. Paid-up capital (PUC) is critical to determining tax consequences. Shareholders can generally receive a tax-free return of capital up to the PUC of their shares, but amounts exceeding PUC will often trigger deemed dividend treatment.

Shareholders can generally receive a tax-free return of capital up to the PUC of their shares, but amounts exceeding PUC will often trigger deemed dividend treatment. Common corporate transactions can create deemed dividends. Share redemptions, corporate wind-ups, paid-up capital increases, returns of capital, and certain corporate reorganizations frequently engage the deemed dividend rules.

Share redemptions, corporate wind-ups, paid-up capital increases, returns of capital, and certain corporate reorganizations frequently engage the deemed dividend rules. Anti-surplus-stripping rules can recharacterize capital gains as dividends. Sections 84.1 and 212.1 target related-party and cross-border transactions that attempt to extract corporate surplus on a tax-preferred basis.

Sections 84.1 and 212.1 target related-party and cross-border transactions that attempt to extract corporate surplus on a tax-preferred basis. CRA increasingly scrutinizes surplus extraction strategies. Recent GAAR developments and CRA guidance emphasize substance over form, making proactive tax planning and professional advice essential before implementing corporate distributions or reorganizations.

What Is a Deemed Dividend?

Even in the absence of an explicit distribution from a corporation to its shareholder, Canada’s income-tax law forces the shareholder to recognize dividend income when certain transactions take place. A deemed dividend arises when the Income Tax Act treats a corporate transaction as a dividend even though no dividend has been formally declared. These deemed-dividend rules are found in Section 84 of Canada’s Income Tax Act.

Yet a deemed dividend is still a dividend. In other words, a deemed dividend qualifies for the tax treatment that would otherwise apply to a conventional dividend. For example, a deemed dividend to an individual shareholder qualifies for the dividend tax credit. Similarly, just like it can with a conventional dividend, a corporation can designate the deemed dividend as a capital dividend if the corporation has a balance in its capital dividend account. Capital dividends are tax-free for the recipient. Further, like conventional inter-corporate dividends, a deemed dividend from one corporation to another is fully deductible for the recipient under subSection 112(1) of the Income Tax Act.

The deemed dividend provisions serve several important policy objectives. Generally, these rules serve two purposes.

First, Canada’s tax law allows a shareholder to withdraw a capital contribution from the corporation on a tax-free basis. The deemed-dividend rules preserve the integrity of this system by ensuring that corporate distributions exceeding contributed capital are taxed as dividends. Second, Canada generally taxes capital gains at a lower rate than that applied to dividends. The deemed-dividend rules hinder some transactions under which taxpayers could convert otherwise taxable dividends into capital gains—an effort known as “surplus stripping.”

Fundamental Concepts: Stated Capital, Paid-Up Capital (PUC), and Adjusted Cost Base (ACB)

To understand the mechanics of the deemed dividend rules, you need a handle on three important concepts: stated capital, paid-up capital, and adjusted cost base.

These concepts underpin the deemed dividend rules and determine when and how much of a corporate distribution will be recharacterized as a dividend:

Stated Capital

A corporation’s stated-capital account tracks the consideration that the corporation received in exchange for issuing its shares—in other words, the account tracks the amount paid by the shareholder to the corporation. The corporation will keep a separate stated-capital account for each class or series of shares. And proper accounting should allow you to discern the stated capital for each issued share.

The corporation’s stated capital reveals the shareholders’ skin in the game. The stated-capital account shows how much the shareholders have invested in the corporation. Because the stated capital represents the amount that shareholders commit to the corporation, it serves as a measure of shareholders’ limited liability. That is, the stated-capital account shows exactly how much the shareholders have risked by investing in the corporation. As a result, it alerts potential future investors or lenders to the risk when investing or lending to a corporation.

Generally, the stated-capital account tracks the fair market value of the consideration that the corporation received upon issuing a class or series of shares. But, in certain circumstances, corporate law allows the corporation to increase its stated capital by less than the full fair market value of the consideration received. The amount of the consideration that isn’t added to the stated capital is called a “contributed surplus,” and it can later be capitalized and added to the appropriate stated-capital account.

In addition, the stated-capital account for a class or series of shares must decrease if the corporation purchases, acquires, or redeems shares in that class or series.

Paid-Up Capital (PUC)

Paid-up capital (PUC) measures the contributed capital and capitalized surpluses that a corporation can return to its shareholders on a tax-free basis. PUC is central to many deemed dividend calculations because it represents the threshold amount that a shareholder may receive from a corporation without triggering a deemed dividend. Any distribution in excess of PUC is generally subject to deemed dividend treatment.

Paid-up capital and stated capital are closely related concepts. The corporation’s stated capital serves as the basis for computing the paid-up capital of its shares. And, like stated capital, PUC is an attribute of each issued corporate share.

But PUC may deviate from stated capital. Stated capital is a corporate-law concept; paid-up capital is a tax-law concept. So, while PUC derives from stated capital, the two may diverge.

For example:

Say you bought a property for $50,000 a few years ago. Now, the property is worth $100,000, and you transfer that property to a corporation in exchange for a single share, thereby incurring a capital gain.

Your share’s stated capital and PUC will each be $100,000. In contrast, say you transferred the same property to the corporation under Section 85 of the Income Tax Act, which allows you to effect the transfer at the property’s cost and thus avoid incurring a taxable capital gain.

In this case, your share’s PUC will be $50,000, and its stated capital will be $100,000. (A Section 85 rollover typically qualifies as a circumstance where corporate law allows a reduced stated capital. So, experienced Canadian tax planning lawyers will often adjust the stated capital to match the PUC. The default, however, is a mismatch.)

Adjusted Cost Base (ACB)

The adjusted cost base (ACB) is the shareholder’s tax cost for purchasing the shares. The ACB, when deducted from the proceeds of disposition, determines the amount of a capital gain or capital loss when the shareholder disposes of the shares.

The ACB is an attribute of the shareholder; stated capital and PUC are attributes of the shares. So, the shareholder’s ACB for a share need not accord with the share’s stated capital or PUC. The stated capital and PUC only capture a shareholder’s contribution to the corporation for a share; the ACB captures a shareholder’s contribution to any vendor for a share.

To illustrate, we continue with the example above:

You transfer that property worth $100,000 to a corporation in exchange for a single share. Your share’s stated capital and PUC will each be $100,000. And your ACB will also be $100,000. You later sell your share to a buyer for $150,000. The corporation gets nothing out of this transaction. So, the share’s stated capital and PUC each remain at $100,000. But the buyer paid $150,000 for the share. So, the buyer’s ACB is $150,000.

Deemed Dividend Rules in Canada

Several provisions of the Income Tax Act can create deemed dividends. The principal rules are found in Section 84, which addresses a range of corporate transactions including increases in paid-up capital, corporate wind-ups, share redemptions, and reductions of paid-up capital.

Two additional provisions—Section 84.1 and its non-resident counterpart Section 212.1—deserve particular attention because of their broad application as anti-surplus-stripping measures and the volume of litigation and CRA enforcement activity they generate.

Section 84(1): Artificial Increases to Paid-Up Capital

SubSection 84(1) deems a corporation to have paid a dividend on a class of shares for which the corporation has increased PUC. In turn, paragraph 53(1)(b) increases the shareholder’s share ACB by the amount of the deemed dividend. The ACB bump ensures that the shareholder isn’t double taxed when selling the affected shares.

But subSection 84(1) doesn’t apply and no deemed dividend will arise if the increase in PUC resulted from any of the following:

the payment of a stock dividend (i.e., a corporation’s capitalizing retained earnings);

a transaction where the PUC increase matches either an increase in the corporation’s net assets or a decrease in the corporation’s net liabilities;

a transaction where the PUC increase matches a PUC decrease for shares in another class; or

conversion of contributed surplus into PUC (i.e., a corporation’s capitalizing contributed surplus).

For example, a corporation issues shares with a PUC of $500 to a creditor in settlement of a $450 debt. (The corporation didn’t decrease the PUC of any other share class.) As a result, the creditor receives a deemed dividend of $50 ($500 PUC minus $450 decrease in liability). And the creditor’s ACB for the shares is $500 ($450 initial ACB plus $50 deemed dividend).

These issues may also arise during share capital reorganizations, related-party transactions, corporate rollovers, internal restructurings, and certain share exchange transactions. Where paid-up capital is increased without a corresponding economic investment, the objective of subSection 84(1) is to prevent taxpayers from converting taxable corporate surplus into tax-free returns of capital.

Section 84(2):+ Corporate Wind-Ups, Discontinuances, and Reorganizations

When a corporation is wound up or liquidated, its assets are sold, liabilities paid, and the remaining cash is distributed to the shareholders thus canceling their shares. Under subSection 84(2), upon the corporation’s liquidation or winding up, any property or cash distributed to a shareholder in excess of a share’s PUC is deemed a dividend.

But when computing the capital gain for disposing the shares, the shareholder reduces the liquidation proceeds by the amount of the deemed dividend. This ensures that the shareholder’s liquidation proceeds aren’t double taxed as both deemed dividends and capital gains.

For example, after selling its assets and paying its liabilities, the liquidating corporation pays $800 to its shareholder in cancelation of shares with PUC of $200. The shareholder’s ACB for the shares is also $200. As a result, the shareholder receives a deemed dividend of $600 ($800 distributed minus $200 PUC). And the shareholder’s capital gain is nil ($800 distributed minus $600 deemed dividend minus $200 ACB).

The deemed-dividend rule in subSection 84(2) doesn’t apply if: (1) subSection 84(1) applies to the same transaction; or (2) the corporation’s share purchase for cancellation was an open-market transaction.

Importantly, courts have consistently focused on the substance of the transaction rather than merely its legal form when applying subSection 84(2). The Supreme Court of Canada’s early decision in Smythe v. MNR established the foundational principle that the predecessor provision to Section 84(2) should be interpreted broadly and not confined to formal corporate reorganizations under corporate law—a purposive approach that courts have continued to apply to Section 84(2) itself.

The Federal Court of Appeal’s decision in Canada v. MacDonald, 2013 FCA 110, is the leading modern authority. In that case, the FCA applied a textual, contextual and purposive approach to Section 84(2), holding that the provision could apply to indirect and structured transactions—not only formal wind-ups—where the overall effect was a distribution of corporate funds to shareholders on the discontinuance or reorganization of the business.

The FCA’s three-part framework asks: who initiated the winding-up, discontinuance, or reorganization; who received the funds or property at the end of that process; and what were the circumstances in which the purported distributions took place.

A corporation may therefore trigger subSection 84(2) even if it is never formally dissolved. Where a corporation effectively ceases business operations and distributes assets to shareholders, the CRA may take the position that subSection 84(2) applies. When reviewing these transactions, the CRA commonly examines whether business activities have substantially ceased, whether corporate assets have been distributed, whether accumulated corporate surplus has been extracted, the relationship between the shareholders and corporation, and the overall substance of the transaction. SubSection 84(2) remains a frequent source of tax litigation because of its broad application and fact-specific nature.

Section 84(3) – Share Redemptions, Acquisitions, and Cancellations

A share redemption occurs when a corporation purchases its shares from a shareholder and cancels those shares. SubSection 84(3) deems the shareholder to have received a dividend to the extent that the redemption proceeds exceeded the share’s PUC.

But when computing the capital gain for disposing the shares, the shareholder offsets the redemption proceeds by the amount of the deemed dividend. This ensures that the shareholder’s redemption proceeds aren’t double taxed as both deemed dividends and capital gains.

For example, a corporation redeemed its shares and paid the shareholder $200. The shares had a PUC of $75, and the shareholder’s ACB for the shares was also $75. As a result, the shareholder received a deemed dividend of $125 ($200 redemption price minus $75 PUC). And the shareholder’s capital gain is nil ($200 proceeds of disposition minus $125 deemed dividend minus $75 ACB).

The deemed-dividend rule in subSection 84(3) doesn’t apply if: (1) subSection 84(1) applies to the transaction; (2) the corporation’s share purchase for cancellation was an open-market transaction; or (3) the redeeming corporation was a public corporation.

Share redemptions giving rise to deemed dividends under subSection 84(3) frequently occur during estate freezes, shareholder buyouts, corporate reorganizations, succession planning transactions, and corporate restructurings. Because the tax consequences often differ significantly from a share sale, careful planning is essential.

Section 84(4) and 84(4.1)Reductions of Paid-Up Capital

SubSection 84(4) applies where a Canadian resident corporation reduced its PUC for any class of shares. Generally, a corporation reduces its PUC when it pays a tax-free return of capital to its shareholders. SubSection 84(4) anticipates situations where the corporation pays an amount exceeding the appropriate corresponding decrease in PUC. Basically, the provision says that, to the extent that the payment exceeds the amount of the PUC reduction, it is deemed a dividend.

Moreover, subparagraph 53(2)(a)(ii) accounts for the tax-free return of capital by reducing the ACB of the shareholder’s shares. The provision reduces the ACB in proportion to the PUC reduction of the shareholder’s shares.

For example, a shareholder owns a share with an ACB of $10 and PUC of $10. The corporation pays the shareholder $8 as a return of capital but only reduces the share’s PUC account by $7. As a result, the shareholder receives a deemed dividend of $1 ($8 distribution minus $7 PUC reduction). The shareholder’s ACB for the share is reduced by $7. So, the shareholder owns a share with an ACB of $3 and PUC of $3.

So, subSection 84(4) permits a private corporation to distribute a tax-free return of capital so long as the distribution corresponds with the PUC reduction. But public corporations can only distribute a tax-free return of capital in limited circumstances.

SubSection 84(4.1) applies to public corporations. The general rule deems as a dividend any payment by a public corporation to its shareholders even if the payment doesn’t exceed the reduction of PUC. In other words, public corporations generally can’t pay a tax-free return of capital to their shareholders.

The public corporation may, however, pay a tax-free return of capital to its shareholders only if the amount came from proceeds that the corporation realized from a transaction “outside the ordinary course of the business of the corporation.” This carve out allows a public corporation to, say, sell a business unit and distribute the proceeds to its shareholders as a return of capital.

Section 84.1: Non-Arm’s-Length Share Transfers and Surplus Stripping

Section 84.1 is one of Canada’s principal anti-surplus-stripping provisions. The provision generally applies where an individual transfers shares to a corporation with which the individual does not deal at arm’s length.

Without Section 84.1, a taxpayer could potentially extract corporate surplus while obtaining capital gains treatment rather than dividend treatment. Where the provision applies, amounts that would otherwise be treated as capital gains may instead be recharacterized as deemed dividends.

To illustrate the mechanics: assume a parent owns shares in an operating company with a PUC of $1,000 and a fair market value of $500,000. The parent transfers those shares to a holding company owned by their adult child for proceeds of $500,000, funded by a promissory note from the holding company.

Without Section 84.1, the parent might report a capital gain of $499,000 and potentially shelter it using the lifetime capital gains exemption. Section 84.1 intervenes by reducing the PUC of the holding company’s shares by reference to the PUC of the transferred shares and by treating any excess of the promissory note over the greater of PUC and adjusted cost base as a deemed dividend rather than a capital gain. In this example, if the parent’s ACB were also $1,000, Section 84.1 could cause the bulk of the $499,000 to be treated as a deemed dividend rather than a capital gain.

The courts have considered the scope and purpose of Section 84.1 in several significant decisions:

In Gwartz v. The Queen, 2013 TCC 86 , the Tax Court confirmed that, while the Income Tax Act contains no general prohibition against distributing corporate surplus as capital gains rather than dividends, that option is not unlimited—any planning for that purpose must comply with the specific anti-avoidance provisions in Sections 84.1 and 212.1.

, the Tax Court confirmed that, while the Income Tax Act contains no general prohibition against distributing corporate surplus as capital gains rather than dividends, that option is not unlimited—any planning for that purpose must comply with the specific anti-avoidance provisions in Sections 84.1 and 212.1. In Descarries c. La Reine, 2014 TCC 75 , the Tax Court held that Section 84.1 had been abused where shareholders used V-day value and the capital gains exemption to extract corporate surplus tax-free through a series of non-arm’s-length share transfers, and applied GAAR to recharacterize the excess proceeds as a dividend. Hogan J. in Descarries described the object, spirit, and purpose of Section 84.1 as being to prevent taxpayers from stripping a corporation of its surpluses tax-free through the use of a tax-exempt margin or the capital gains exemption—and confirmed that GAAR and Section 84.1 operate as complementary layers of protection.

, the Tax Court held that Section 84.1 had been abused where shareholders used V-day value and the capital gains exemption to extract corporate surplus tax-free through a series of non-arm’s-length share transfers, and applied GAAR to recharacterize the excess proceeds as a dividend. Hogan J. in Descarries described the object, spirit, and purpose of Section 84.1 as being to prevent taxpayers from stripping a corporation of its surpluses tax-free through the use of a tax-exempt margin or the capital gains exemption—and confirmed that GAAR and Section 84.1 operate as complementary layers of protection. In Canada v. MacDonald, 2013 FCA 110, the Federal Court of Appeal did not ultimately rule on the GAAR issue, but its broad purposive interpretation of Section 84(2) in the pipeline context has since been applied by the CRA as reinforcement that surplus-stripping arrangements designed to avoid both Sections 84(2) and 84.1 will face scrutiny under one provision or the other.

Section 84.1 frequently affects family business transfers, holding company planning, estate planning transactions, succession planning arrangements, and related-party corporate reorganizations.

Tax Changes Over The Years

The tax treatment of intergenerational business transfers under Section 84.1 has undergone significant change in recent years.

Prior to 2021 , Section 84.1 often produced less favourable tax results when a parent sold shares of a family corporation to a corporation owned by their children than when those shares were sold to an arm’s-length purchaser.

, Section 84.1 often produced less favourable tax results when a parent sold shares of a family corporation to a corporation owned by their children than when those shares were sold to an arm’s-length purchaser. In June 2021 , Bill C-208 received Royal Assent and introduced an exception to Section 84.1 for qualifying intergenerational business transfers. The legislation sought to facilitate family succession planning but generated concerns that some transactions could be used primarily to extract corporate surplus rather than transfer genuine business ownership. As a result, the federal government undertook a review of the legislation.

, Bill C-208 received Royal Assent and introduced an exception to Section 84.1 for qualifying intergenerational business transfers. The legislation sought to facilitate family succession planning but generated concerns that some transactions could be used primarily to extract corporate surplus rather than transfer genuine business ownership. As a result, the federal government undertook a review of the legislation. In 2023, Parliament enacted revised rules that replaced much of the original Bill C-208 framework with a more comprehensive regime. The revised legislation established two distinct pathways. The immediate transfer rules generally contemplate a complete transfer of legal and factual control over a period of approximately 36 months. The gradual transfer rules generally permit a longer transition period, extending up to approximately 10 years.

Both regimes impose detailed requirements relating to transfer of control, transfer of economic ownership, active involvement of the next generation, business continuity requirements, and compliance with prescribed timelines. Failure to satisfy these requirements may result in Section 84.1 applying to recharacterize proceeds as deemed dividends.

Section 212.1: Non-Resident Surplus Stripping

Section 212.1 is the non-resident counterpart to Section 84.1. Where Section 84.1 applies to resident individuals, Section 212.1 applies where a non-resident person—or a partnership of which a non-resident is a member—disposes of shares of a Canadian corporation to another Canadian corporation with which the non-resident does not deal at arm’s length.

The provision operates in a similar fashion to Section 84.1: it reduces the PUC of the shares issued by the purchasing corporation and treats any non-share consideration (such as a promissory note) received by the non-resident in excess of the PUC of the disposed shares as a deemed dividend subject to Canadian withholding tax.

Without Section 212.1, a non-resident shareholder could potentially extract the accumulated surplus of a Canadian corporation on a tax-preferred basis by interposing a related Canadian purchaser corporation, avoiding both the dividend withholding tax that would otherwise apply to a direct distribution and the Canadian capital gains tax that might otherwise apply on a disposition to an arm’s-length purchaser.

To illustrate the mechanics: a non-resident individual holds shares of a Canadian operating company with a PUC of $10,000 and a fair market value of $1,000,000. The non-resident transfers those shares to a related Canadian holding company in exchange for a promissory note of $1,000,000.

Without Section 212.1, the non-resident might characterize the $990,000 excess over PUC as a capital gain, potentially exempt from Canadian tax depending on the applicable tax treaty. Section 212.1 deems $990,000 to be a dividend paid by the Canadian operating company to the non-resident, subject to Canadian withholding tax at the applicable treaty rate—typically 15% or 25%.

The CRA’s December 2024 guidance on the modernized General Anti-Avoidance Rule explicitly grouped Sections 84, 84.1, and 212.1 together as the trio of surplus-stripping provisions that the agency will scrutinize most closely. Transactions that technically avoid triggering any one of these provisions but that achieve a functionally equivalent result may still attract GAAR reassessment. Non-resident shareholders of Canadian corporations, and their advisors, should treat this enforcement posture as a material planning consideration.

Section 212.1 is particularly relevant for cross-border corporate structures, non-resident shareholders of Canadian private corporations, and inbound investment structures where surplus has accumulated in a Canadian operating entity. Where a non-resident is contemplating a restructuring, sale, or wind-up of a Canadian corporate investment, the interaction of Section 212.1 with applicable tax treaties and GAAR must be carefully analyzed by an experienced Canadian tax lawyer before any transaction is implemented.

Tax Planning and Practical Tips for Deemed Dividends

Estate Freezes and Deemed Dividend Exposure

Estate freezes remain a common planning strategy for private corporations and family-owned businesses. In a typical estate freeze, growth shares are exchanged for fixed-value preferred shares, allowing future growth to accrue to new shareholders, often children or family trusts.

Subsequent redemptions of freeze shares frequently trigger deemed dividend consequences because redemption proceeds commonly exceed paid-up capital. Before implementing an estate freeze, taxpayers should carefully evaluate paid-up capital, adjusted cost base, Section 84 implications, Section 84.1 considerations, Section 55 implications, and potential GAAR exposure. Proper planning can significantly reduce the risk of unintended tax consequences.

Section 55 and Inter-Corporate Dividend Planning

Although Section 55 does not directly create deemed dividends, it frequently interacts with corporate distribution planning. Section 55 may convert an otherwise tax-free inter-corporate dividend into a taxable capital gain where the dividend significantly reduces accrued gains that would otherwise be realized on a disposition of shares. For many corporate reorganizations, including butterfly transactions, professional advisors must consider Section 55, Section 84, Section 84.1, and the General Anti-Avoidance Rule collectively. Failure to consider these provisions collectively may produce unexpected tax liabilities.

Modern GAAR Considerations

Recent amendments to the General Anti-Avoidance Rule have increased the importance of economic substance in Canadian tax planning. Where the CRA determines that a transaction frustrates the object, spirit, and purpose of the Income Tax Act, GAAR may apply even where the transaction technically complies with specific provisions.

In December 2024, the CRA published formal guidance on transactions that the agency considers subject to the modernized GAAR. The guidance explicitly identified surplus stripping as a primary enforcement target, describing the targeted abuse as transactions undertaken for the benefit of an individual shareholder or a non-resident shareholder that result in the withdrawal of a corporation’s surplus in a manner that reduces the tax base or returns capital beyond the amount invested with after-tax funds.

The CRA confirmed that abusive arrangements in this category are those that defeat the object, spirit, and purpose of Sections 84, 84.1, and 212.1 collectively—not any one provision in isolation. This means that a transaction structured to avoid triggering any specific provision of Section 84 or 84.1 may nonetheless attract a GAAR reassessment if its overall effect is functionally equivalent to a taxable surplus extraction.

Surplus-stripping arrangements involving professional corporations, holding company structures, and cross-border share transfers are among the fact patterns the CRA has indicated it will scrutinize most closely. Accordingly, taxpayers should consider both specific anti-avoidance rules and GAAR when implementing any corporate distribution strategy, and should not treat technical compliance with a specific provision as insulation from GAAR exposure.

Timeline: Evolution of Canada’s Deemed Dividend and Surplus-Stripping Rules

Year Legislative Development 1972 Modern deemed dividend framework introduced as part of Canada’s comprehensive tax reform. 1985 Significant amendments strengthened Section 84.1 anti-surplus-stripping provisions. 1988 Major amendments to Section 55 expanded anti-avoidance rules affecting inter-corporate dividends. 1994 Further amendments to Section 84.1 tightened the anti-surplus-stripping rules applicable to non-arm’s-length share transfers. 2001 CRA administrative guidance and technical interpretations clarified the application of subSection 84(2) to de facto wind-ups; Smythe v. MNR (decided under the predecessor provision) remained foundational authority for the principle that “reorganization” should be interpreted broadly and purposively. 2005 Tax Court and Federal Court of Appeal decisions continued to develop the substance-over-form approach to Section 84(2), confirming the provision could apply to transactions that achieve the practical effect of a wind-up even without a formal corporate resolution. 2013 Federal Court of Appeal decision in Canada v. MacDonald, 2013 FCA 110, established a broad purposive interpretation of Section 84(2) applicable to pipeline and surplus-stripping transactions; Descarries c. La Reine, 2014 TCC 75, confirmed GAAR applies where Section 84.1 is abused through use of V-day value or the capital gains exemption to extract corporate surplus tax-free. 2021 Bill C-208 introduced exceptions to Section 84.1 for certain intergenerational business transfers. 2023 Parliament enacted revised intergenerational transfer legislation replacing much of the Bill C-208 framework. 2024 New immediate-transfer and gradual-transfer regimes became operative under Section 84.1. 2024 Modernized GAAR provisions came into force, increasing scrutiny of aggressive surplus-stripping arrangements.

Pro Tax Tips from an Experienced Canadian Tax Lawyer

The corporation’s stated capital need not accord with PUC. This inconsistency is a common trap for those relying solely on the corporation’s financial statements.

Unaware that share capital exceeds PUC and issuing what appears to be a tax-free return of capital, inexperienced accountants and corporate lawyers often trigger deemed dividends for their clients.

Consult one of our experienced Canadian tax lawyers to review pending transactions or for advice on reducing the risk of a deemed dividend. For instance, one simple strategy is to reduce the corporation’s stated capital so that it matches the PUC.

Paid-up capital should be monitored continuously rather than only when a transaction is contemplated. Business owners should maintain detailed paid-up capital continuity schedules and review them before implementing any share redemption, estate freeze, corporate reorganization, or succession plan. Particular attention should be paid to Section 84.1 when transferring businesses to family members because failure to satisfy the statutory requirements may result in deemed dividend treatment. Corporate groups should also consider Section 55 and the General Anti-Avoidance Rule whenever undertaking transactions that involve the extraction or movement of corporate surplus. Early consultation with an experienced Canadian tax lawyer before implementing any of these transactions can often prevent costly and unexpected tax consequences.

If you have already triggered a deemed dividend but failed to report the income on your return, speak with our Canadian tax lawyers about your options. Depending on the circumstances, you may qualify for relief under the Voluntary Disclosures Program, which allows taxpayers to come forward and correct previously filed returns or file outstanding returns in exchange for potential penalty relief and partial interest relief.

Where a deemed dividend arose as a result of a corporate transaction that was structured incorrectly, a rectification order from the courts may be available to correct the underlying legal documents so that the transaction reflects the parties’ original intentions.

Where the deemed dividend was paid on a share with a balance in the corporation’s capital dividend account, a late-filed capital-dividend election under subSection 83(2) of the Income Tax Act may be available to shelter part or all of the deemed dividend from tax. Each of these remedies is highly fact-specific, and early engagement with an experienced Canadian tax lawyer is essential to preserving all available options.

Frequently Asked Questions About Deemed Dividend Rules in Canada

What is a deemed dividend in Canada?

In Canada, a deemed dividend is one that is assumed to have been paid. This is triggered by events like the increase of the PUC of shares held even when the net asset value of the corporation has not increased, or when a corporation redeems, acquires, or cancels shares. It is a complex concept that catches many people out when filling out their tax returns. If you feel that you need to understand it more, consult a Canadian tax lawyer.

What is paid-up capital?

Paid-up capital generally represents the amount of shareholder contributions that a corporation may return to its shareholders on a tax-free basis, subject to the provisions of the Income Tax Act. It is central to all deemed dividend calculations under Section 84 because any distribution exceeding PUC is generally subject to recharacterization as a deemed dividend.

When does subSection 84(1) apply?

SubSection 84(1) applies when a corporation increases the PUC of a class of shares without a corresponding increase in net assets or decrease in net liabilities, and without a corresponding decrease in PUC of another share class. The deemed dividend equals the amount of the PUC increase.

When does subSection 84(2) apply?

SubSection 84(2) applies where corporate assets are distributed upon the winding-up, discontinuance, or reorganization of a business. Courts focus on the substance of the transaction; a corporation that effectively ceases business operations and distributes assets may trigger this provision even if it is never formally dissolved.

When does subSection 84(3) apply?

SubSection 84(3) applies when a corporation redeems, acquires, or cancels its own shares and pays the shareholder an amount exceeding the PUC of those shares. The deemed dividend equals the excess of redemption proceeds over PUC.

When does subSection 84(4) apply?

SubSection 84(4) applies when a Canadian resident corporation reduces the PUC of a class of shares but pays shareholders more than the corresponding PUC reduction. The excess is deemed a dividend.

What is Section 84.1?

Section 84.1 is an anti-surplus-stripping provision that can recharacterize proceeds from certain non-arm’s-length share transfers as deemed dividends rather than capital gains. It applies when an individual transfers shares to a corporation with which they do not deal at arm’s length.

Does Section 84.1 apply to family business transfers?

Yes. However, specific exceptions may apply where the statutory requirements for qualifying intergenerational business transfers are satisfied under the immediate or gradual transfer regimes enacted in 2023 and operative in 2024.

How are deemed dividends taxed?

Deemed dividends are taxed in the same way as any other dividends, including the gross-up rules and dividend tax credit. The gross-up and credit system is designed to achieve integration between the corporate tax paid on earnings and the shareholder’s personal tax on the distribution.

Can a deemed dividend be treated as a capital gain?

Generally not where the deemed dividend provisions specifically apply. However, the interaction with ACB and the reduction of proceeds for purposes of computing capital gains means the deemed dividend and capital gain calculations are linked.

Can a corporation receive a dividend that engages anti-avoidance rules?

Yes. Section 55 and other provisions may affect the tax treatment of inter-corporate dividends, potentially converting what would otherwise be a tax-free inter-corporate dividend into a taxable capital gain.

Can a deemed dividend be sheltered using the capital dividend account?

Yes, in certain circumstances. Where a corporation has a positive balance in its capital dividend account, it may elect under subSection 83(2) of the Income Tax Act to pay a dividend—including a deemed dividend—as a capital dividend. Capital dividends are received entirely tax-free by the shareholder. This election must be filed on or before the date the dividend is paid and requires a specific prescribed form. A late-filed election may be available in some circumstances, but it is subject to a penalty. If you have triggered a deemed dividend and the corporation has a capital dividend account balance, consult an experienced Canadian tax lawyer promptly to determine whether a capital dividend election can be made.

Does a deemed dividend affect RRSP or TFSA contribution room?

No. Deemed dividends, like conventional dividends, are not earned income for purposes of calculating RRSP contribution room under the Income Tax Act. RRSP contribution room is based on earned income, such as employment income and self-employment income, not on investment income, including dividends. Similarly, a deemed dividend received inside a TFSA is generally not taxable and does not affect contribution room, provided the deemed dividend did not arise from a non-arm’s-length transaction or a prohibited investment. Outside a TFSA, a deemed dividend is included in income in the normal way but does not generate any additional RRSP contribution room.

What is Section 212.1, and how does it relate to deemed dividends?

Section 212.1 is the non-resident counterpart to Section 84.1. It applies where a non-resident person disposes of shares of a Canadian corporation to a related Canadian corporation. Like Section 84.1, it prevents surplus stripping by deeming a portion of the consideration received by the non-resident to be a dividend subject to Canadian withholding tax, rather than a capital gain that might be exempt under a tax treaty. The CRA’s December 2024 GAAR guidance explicitly groups Sections 84, 84.1, and 212.1 together as the core surplus-stripping provisions subject to the most intensive enforcement scrutiny.

What happens if the CRA challenges a surplus-stripping transaction?

The CRA may reassess the transaction, recharacterize proceeds as dividends, and issue an additional tax assessment including interest and potentially penalties. Where GAAR applies, the consequences can be particularly severe, including the imposition of a penalty equal to 25% of the tax benefit obtained. Early engagement with an experienced Canadian tax lawyer is strongly recommended.

Published: April 30, 2020

Last Updated: June 16, 2026

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.