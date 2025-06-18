Share Redemption And Share Retraction: Tax Treatment By CRA—plus They Are Useful Tax Planning Tools

Introduction: What is Share Redemption? What is Share Retraction?

Corporate structures in Canada often involve various strategies for managing share ownership, capital returns, and shareholder interests. Two important concepts in corporate law and taxation that frequently arise are share redemption and share retraction.

Share redemption occurs when a corporation repurchases its own shares from shareholders, generally but not always cancelling them. This process is typically initiated by the corporation and is often stipulated in the terms of the share issuance but may be negotiated between the Corporation and the shareholder.

From a legal perspective, share redemption is governed by the corporate statutes applicable in the jurisdiction (e.g., the Canada Business Corporations Act, the Ontario Business Corporations Act, or other provincial equivalents). A company must comply with certain procedural requirements, including authorization in the articles of incorporation or a special resolution by shareholders, to redeem shares.

Retraction of shares is a specific type of share return to the Corporation where the shareholder has the right or option to require the corporation to buy back their shares. Unlike a voluntary share redemption initiated by the corporation, a retraction typically occurs at the shareholder's request under terms set out in the company's articles of incorporation or a shareholders' agreement.

This is common in private companies where shareholders want a clear exit mechanism or may be part of a corporate share reorganization. The shareholder exercises this right, and the company is obligated to buy back the shares on pre-agreed terms.

Share Redemption Share Retraction Initiated by The corporation (board/directors) The shareholder Typical context Often voluntary, corporate decision Contractual right of shareholder Purpose Capital management, restructuring, liquidity Exit strategy for shareholder, or required as part of a share reorganization Control Company controls timing and terms Shareholder controls timing Common in Public and private companies Mostly private companies

Terminology: Adjusted Cost Base (ACB) and Paid-Up Capital (PUC)

The adjusted cost base (ACB) of company shares refers to the original purchase price of the shares, adjusted for certain factors such as additional purchases, stock splits, reinvested dividends, or return of capital distributions, which is used to calculate capital gains or losses when the shares are eventually sold or disposed of.

In other words, the ACB is the shareholder's "cost" in the shares for tax purposes. When a shareholder sells or retracts shares, the difference between the proceeds the shareholder receives and the ACB of the shares disposed of determines the capital gain or capital loss, which in turn affects your taxable income. Adjusting the cost base ensures that the calculation accurately reflects your actual investment over time.

Paid-up capital (PUC) of shares is the amount of money or property that a shareholder, or the person from whom the shareholder has acquired the shares, has actually paid to a corporation in exchange for the shares owned. It represents the corporation's equity capital received from a shareholder for the issuance of shares and is recorded on the corporation's balance sheet as part of the shareholder's equity.

In practical terms, PUC reflects the capital investment made by shareholders, excluding any additional amounts that might arise from later changes in share value or market price. It's an important figure for tax purposes because it helps determine the tax treatment of share redemptions or other transactions involving shares. For example, when shares are redeemed, the PUC is compared to the redemption proceeds to decide whether the excess is treated as a return of capital (non-taxable) or a taxable dividend.

Tax Treatment of Share Redemption and Share Retraction

When a shareholder's shares are redeemed by a corporation, or when a shareholder exercises the right to retract shares of a corporation, the shareholder is deemed to have disposed of the shares at the amount received on redemption or retraction.

For tax purposes in Canada, the redemption or retraction of shares is considered a disposition for the shareholders, which may result in a capital gain or loss. The capital gain is calculated as the difference between the redemption or retraction proceeds and the adjusted cost base (ACB) of the shares. Capital gains are included in income at a 50% inclusion rate.

However, if the redemption or retraction proceeds exceed the paid-up capital (PUC) of the shares, the excess amount is treated as a deemed dividend. This deemed dividend is subject to dividend taxation rules. For individual shareholders, deemed dividends are grossed-up and eligible for the dividend tax credit.

For example, a corporation redeems its Class A Preferred Shares at $100 per share. A shareholder with 10 Class A Preferred Shares thereby receives $1,000. The shares had a Paid-Up Capital (PUC) of $75 per share as this was the amount paid for by the shareholder to acquire the shares, totalling $750. The Adjusted Cost Base of shares generally equals to or exceeds the PUC of the shares unless the shares were purchased from another shareholder who originally subscribe to them and the fair market value of the shares had gone down.

If the ACB for these shares is $75 per share, totalling $750, then the shareholder receives a deemed dividend of $250, and no capital gain or loss.

If the ACB for these shares is $90 per share, totalling $900, then the shareholder receives a deemed dividend of $250, and a capital loss of $1000 – $250 – $900 = ($150).

If the Paid-Up Capital (PUC) is less than the redemption price, then the shareholder receives no dividends.

Pro Tax Tips – Share Retractions and Redemption Can Be Useful Tax Planning Tools

Share retractions and redemptions can serve as effective tax planning tools for private corporations and their shareholders. A share redemption occurs when a corporation repurchases its own shares, typically pursuant to its articles of incorporation. A share retraction, on the other hand, is initiated by the shareholder under rights granted in the share terms, requiring the corporation to repurchase the shares. In both cases, these transactions can allow for the extraction of corporate funds in a structured way.

When planned properly, they may enable taxpayers to receive proceeds taxed as dividends or capital gains, depending on the adjusted cost base (ACB), paid-up capital (PUC), and redemption price involved. Dividends may be eligible or non-eligible depending on the type of corporation and may benefit from preferential tax rates, while capital gains may be offset by available capital losses.

From a tax planning perspective, share retractions and redemptions offer flexibility in managing a shareholder's income. However, the Income Tax Act has specific anti-avoidance rules, such as subsection 84(3) for redemptions, that can recharacterize what might otherwise appear to be capital gains into dividends. Therefore, careful planning and professional advice are essential to maximize tax efficiency and avoid unintended tax consequences.

FAQ

