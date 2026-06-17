CRA Shareholder Loan Rules In Canada: Subsection 15(2), Repayment Deadlines, And CRA Audit Risks

Shareholder loan tax rules in Canada remain one of the most common sources of CRA shareholder loan audits and reassessments for owner-managed corporations.

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CRA Shareholder Loan Tax Rules in Canada: What Business Owners Need to Know About Subsection 15(2)

Shareholder loan tax rules in Canada remain one of the most common sources of CRA shareholder loan audits and reassessments for owner-managed corporations. When a shareholder withdraws funds from a corporation, the Income Tax Act may treat that amount as taxable income under subsection 15(2) if the loan is not properly structured, documented, and repaid within the required timeframe.

In April 2025, the Canada Revenue Agency released Income Tax Folio S3-F1-C1, Shareholder Loans and Debts, providing updated administrative guidance on how subsection 15(2) shareholder loan rules are applied during a CRA tax audit.

This article is particularly relevant for owner-managed corporations, professionals operating through corporations, real estate investors using corporate structures, and corporate groups with related-party transactions.

CRA Shareholder Loan Rules: Quick Summary

Shareholder loans can become taxable income under subsection 15(2) of the Income Tax Act if they are not repaid within the required timeframe or do not qualify for a statutory exception.

under subsection 15(2) of the Income Tax Act if they are not repaid within the required timeframe or do not qualify for a statutory exception. The repayment deadline is tied to the corporation’s fiscal year-end , not the shareholder’s personal tax year, making timing one of the most common sources of CRA reassessments.

, not the shareholder’s personal tax year, making timing one of the most common sources of CRA reassessments. CRA focuses on economic substance over accounting entries. Loan agreements, resolutions, and evidence of actual repayment are critical in defending a shareholder loan during an audit.

Loan agreements, resolutions, and evidence of actual repayment are critical in defending a shareholder loan during an audit. Temporary or circular repayments may not satisfy CRA requirements. Repayments that form part of a series of loans and repayments can result in the repayment exception being denied.

Repayments that form part of a series of loans and repayments can result in the repayment exception being denied. Regular monitoring and proactive planning are essential. Proper documentation, genuine repayment, and consideration of alternatives such as dividends or bonuses can help reduce CRA audit risk and avoid costly tax consequences.

What Is a Shareholder Loan?

A shareholder loan generally arises when a corporation advances funds to a shareholder, or to a person connected to a shareholder, with an expectation of repayment. In practice, shareholder loans often appear as debit balances in shareholder loan accounts or as advances recorded in corporate books.

However, the legal characterization of a shareholder loan depends on more than accounting treatment. The existence of a genuine debtor-creditor relationship requires evidence of an obligation to repay, a clear commercial purpose, and supporting documentation such as loan agreements or resolutions. In some cases, amounts recorded as shareholder loans are recharacterized during a CRA shareholder loan audit where there is insufficient evidence of a genuine repayment obligation.

CRA Shareholder Loan Rules in Canada: When Loans Become Taxable and How the One-Year Rule Works

Before turning to CRA administrative guidance and audit practice, it is critical to understand how the shareholder loan rules function at a statutory level under subsection 15(2) of the Income Tax Act.

When a shareholder loan becomes taxable under subsection 15(2)

Subsection 15(2) is designed to prevent shareholders from accessing corporate funds on a tax-free basis. As a general rule, where a corporation makes a loan or becomes indebted to a shareholder, or to a person connected to that shareholder, the amount of the loan is included in the shareholder’s income in the year the loan is advanced unless a specific exception applies.

A shareholder loan becomes taxable when funds are advanced and remain outstanding beyond the permitted repayment period or do not fall within a statutory exception. The income inclusion applies to the full amount of the loan and, unlike salary or bonuses, does not generate a corresponding deduction to the corporation. This can produce materially adverse tax consequences due to the resulting mismatch between corporate and personal tax treatment.

Who is caught by shareholder loan rules in Canada

Subsection 15(2) applies broadly. It captures not only direct loans to shareholders, but also loans made to non-arm’s-length persons or entities, including spouses, family members, trusts, partnerships, and related corporations. The question is whether the advance was made by virtue of the shareholding relationship.

This expansive scope means that taxpayers cannot avoid the application of subsection 15(2) simply by structuring loans through intermediaries. CRA will look through the structure to determine whether the shareholder ultimately benefited from the corporation’s funds.

How the one-year repayment rule works in practice

The most important relieving provision is the one-year repayment rule. In general terms, a shareholder loan will not be included in income if it is repaid within one year after the end of the lender corporation’s taxation year in which the loan was made.

The repayment deadline is tied to the corporation’s taxation year-end, not the shareholder’s personal tax year. This distinction is frequently misunderstood and is one of the most common causes of non-compliance identified in a CRA shareholder loan audit.

For example, where a corporation with a December 31 year-end advances funds to a shareholder in June 2025, the loan must generally be repaid by December 31, 2026. If repayment occurs after that date, subsection 15(2) will typically apply, and the amount will be included in the shareholder’s 2025 income, even if the loan is repaid shortly thereafter.

Why repayment must reflect real economic substance

Repayment must reflect a genuine reduction of indebtedness. Temporary repayments, circular movements of funds, or unsupported journal entries may be characterized as part of a series of loans and repayments, which can deny the repayment exception.

CRA and the courts place significant emphasis on whether real economic change has occurred. Repayment must be supported by actual transfers of funds that can be verified through independent evidence, such as bank records.

In addition, subsection 80.4 may impose a deemed interest benefit on low-interest or interest-free loans, creating additional tax exposure even where subsection 15(2) does not apply.

Understanding these foundational rules is essential before assessing CRA administrative positions, audit risk, and planning strategies.

Background: Subsection 15(2) Shareholder Loan Rules and Income Inclusion Risk

Shareholder loan rules in Canada are governed primarily by subsection 15(2) of the Income Tax Act, which generally requires a shareholder to include a loan or debt in income unless it is repaid within a specified period or falls within a limited exception. These rules are designed to prevent shareholders from accessing corporate funds on a tax-free basis.

A shareholder loan in Canada is generally taxable under subsection 15(2) unless it is repaid within the required timeframe or qualifies for a limited exception. In practice, this means that shareholders who withdraw corporate funds must ensure timely repayment and proper documentation to avoid income inclusion and CRA reassessment.

Subsection 15(2) applies broadly. It captures not only direct loans to shareholders, but also indirect arrangements involving spouses, trusts, partnerships, and related corporations.

Business owners facing a CRA reassessment involving shareholder loans should consider professional advice on responding to a CRA tax audit or tax dispute, particularly where documentation or repayment timing is at issue.

Timeline: CRA Guidance on Shareholder Loans and Debts

1998: CRA releases Interpretation Bulletin IT-119R4

2013 onward: CRA transitions to the Income Tax Folio system

April 2025: CRA publishes Income Tax Folio S3-F1-C1

2025 onward: CRA auditors rely on the Folio during shareholder loan audits

What the CRA Shareholder Loan Folio Clarifies for Canadian Taxpayers

The new CRA Folio expands CRA’s administrative interpretation of subsection 15(2) shareholder loan rules and reflects current audit practice.

It emphasizes that the existence of a shareholder loan depends on the economic substance of the transaction rather than accounting treatment alone. Bookkeeping entries are not determinative. Instead, CRA focuses on whether funds were actually advanced, the intention of the parties, and whether there is credible evidence of a genuine obligation to repay.

The Folio also addresses indirect loans, multi-step transactions, and arrangements involving related entities. These issues frequently arise in modern corporate structures and are a focal point in CRA shareholder loan audits.

When a Shareholder Loan Arises by Virtue of Shareholding

A shareholder loan will generally fall within subsection 15(2) where it arises because of the individual’s relationship as a shareholder.

This concept is interpreted broadly. The relevant question is whether the transaction would have occurred in the absence of the shareholding relationship. If the answer is no, CRA will typically treat the loan as falling within subsection 15(2), regardless of how the transaction is documented or structured.

This principle allows CRA to challenge indirect or disguised transactions, including those involving related parties or corporate intermediaries.

The One-Year Repayment Rule & Practical Timing Guidance

One of the most important exceptions applies where the loan is repaid within one year after the end of the lender corporation’s taxation year.

David J. Rotfleisch explains:

“A useful practical guideline is that a shareholder loan must generally be repaid within two corporate year-ends. While the statutory rule is more precise, this approach helps business owners identify risk early and take corrective action. Failure to meet this timeline will typically result in the full amount being included in the shareholder’s income.”

This practical framing is useful because it aligns legal requirements with real-world business timelines and highlights the importance of proactive planning.

Exceptions to Shareholder Loan Rules

Ordinary course lending exception

Certain loans made in the ordinary course of a money-lending business may fall outside subsection 15(2), provided that the terms of the loan are consistent with those that would be offered to an arm’s-length borrower.

This exception is narrowly applied and requires evidence that the corporation is in the business of lending money and that the loan was made on commercial terms.

Employee-shareholder loan exceptions

Specific statutory exceptions may apply to loans made to shareholder-employees for defined purposes, such as the acquisition of a residence or the purchase of shares.

These exceptions are subject to strict conditions, including requirements relating to employment status, purpose of the loan, and repayment terms. Failure to meet these conditions may result in the loss of the exception.

Cross-border shareholder loan risks

Where shareholder loans involve non-resident shareholders, additional tax considerations arise. These may include deemed dividend treatment and withholding tax obligations.

Cross-border structures add complexity and increase the likelihood of CRA scrutiny, particularly where funds are transferred between jurisdictions or entities.

These exceptions are narrowly interpreted and often closely examined during a CRA shareholder loan audit. Preferential terms, lack of documentation, or failure to meet statutory conditions may invalidate the exception.

Shareholder Loans vs. Salary vs. Dividends

A central planning issue for owner-managed corporations is determining whether funds should be extracted as a shareholder loan, salary, or dividend.

Salary results in employment income and is deductible to the corporation, but it gives rise to payroll obligations. Dividends are not deductible but may benefit from preferential tax treatment through dividend tax credits.

Shareholder loans differ fundamentally because they are not intended to represent income. However, if the repayment rules are not satisfied, the entire amount may be included in the shareholder’s income without any corresponding deduction to the corporation.

As a result, while shareholder loans may provide short-term flexibility, they carry significantly higher compliance risk and are subject to frequent challenge in a CRA shareholder loan audit.

Series of loans and repayments: why year-end planning often fails

CRA’s Position on Circular Repayments

The repayment exception under subsection 15(2) does not apply where repayments form part of a series of loans and repayments.

This concept is interpreted broadly by the CRA and the courts and is designed to prevent taxpayers from accessing corporate funds on a continuous basis while technically complying with repayment requirements. Where a repayment is closely linked—whether by timing, funding source, or overall purpose—to a subsequent advance, CRA may determine that the transactions collectively form a series and therefore deny the repayment exception.

In applying this rule, CRA does not evaluate transactions in isolation. Instead, auditors examine the overall pattern of behaviour, including the flow of funds, the timing of repayments and withdrawals, and whether the shareholder’s economic position has meaningfully changed. Even where a loan is nominally repaid within the statutory period, the existence of offsetting or subsequent advances may result in the transaction being disregarded for purposes of subsection 15(2).

Common Year-end Planning Pitfalls

A common fact pattern arises where a shareholder repays a loan shortly before the corporate year-end and then withdraws funds again shortly afterward. Although this appears to comply with the one-year repayment rule on its face, CRA frequently recharacterizes the repayment as part of a pre-arranged series of transactions designed to avoid income inclusion.

Additional pitfalls include:

The use of short-term financing to fund repayments

Transfers between related entities designed to obscure the source of funds

Reliance on accounting entries that do not correspond with actual financial activity.

From a planning perspective, effective compliance requires that repayment be genuine, permanent, and supported by a demonstrable change in the shareholder’s financial position. Any arrangement that suggests temporary repayment or circular fund movement will face significant scrutiny in a CRA shareholder loan audit.

Interaction with subsection 80.4 shareholder benefit rules

Even where subsection 15(2) does not apply, subsection 80.4 may impose a separate taxable benefit in respect of shareholder loans.

Where a corporation provides a loan at an interest rate below the prescribed rate—or no interest at all—the shareholder may be deemed to have received a benefit equal to the foregone interest. This benefit must generally be included in the shareholder’s income annually for as long as the loan remains outstanding.

This provision introduces an additional layer of tax exposure that is frequently overlooked in shareholder loan planning. Taxpayers who successfully avoid an income inclusion under subsection 15(2) may still face ongoing taxation under subsection 80.4. To mitigate this risk, loans should be structured with appropriate interest terms and payments should be made within the prescribed timelines.

Key court decisions on shareholder loans and CRA audit disputes

Canadian courts have consistently emphasized that substance prevails over form in shareholder loan cases.

In Lust v. Canada , the Federal Court of Appeal held that subsection 15(2) applies where funds are withdrawn under the appearance of a loan without a genuine intention of repayment. The court focused on objective evidence, including the absence of documentation and repayment behaviour.

, the Federal Court of Appeal held that subsection 15(2) applies where funds are withdrawn under the appearance of a loan without a genuine intention of repayment. The court focused on objective evidence, including the absence of documentation and repayment behaviour. In Deyab v. Canada , the Tax Court upheld CRA reassessments where the taxpayer relied on insufficient records and inconsistent explanations regarding loan balances. The decision highlights that credibility and documentary support are critical in defending shareholder loan positions.

, the Tax Court upheld CRA reassessments where the taxpayer relied on insufficient records and inconsistent explanations regarding loan balances. The decision highlights that credibility and documentary support are critical in defending shareholder loan positions. In Cotton v. Agence du revenu du Québec, the court rejected purported repayments that were offset by near-simultaneous withdrawals, concluding that no real repayment had occurred. This decision reinforces CRA’s position that repayment must reflect actual economic change rather than formal compliance alone.

Collectively, these cases demonstrate that courts examine the entire factual context and will disregard transactions that lack substance or credibility.

CRA shareholder loan audit risks and tax litigation considerations

What CRA tax auditors look for in shareholder loan audits

CRA tax auditors routinely focus on shareholder loan accounts as part of corporate audits. Their review typically includes an examination of personal expenditures recorded in corporate accounts, unsupported debit balances, long-standing loan positions, and repayment patterns that may suggest non-compliance.

Auditors pay particular attention to transactions occurring near the corporation’s year-end, as well as discrepancies between bookkeeping records, bank statements, and filed tax returns. Indirect loans involving related parties are also a key area of scrutiny.

Documentation required to defend a shareholder loan

The outcome of a shareholder loan dispute often depends on the quality and timing of documentation. Strong evidentiary support includes contemporaneous loan agreements, shareholder or director resolutions, detailed loan ledgers, and clear evidence of repayment through bank transfers or other third-party financial records.

Documentation created after the fact is generally afforded limited weight and may undermine the taxpayer’s credibility. In many CRA shareholder loan audits, the absence of reliable documentation is the primary factor leading to reassessment.

Role of an experienced Canadian tax litigation lawyer for CRA disputes

An experienced Canadian tax litigation lawyer for CRA disputes can assist in managing the audit process, preparing responses to CRA inquiries, and advancing legal arguments through the objection and appeal stages:

The Supreme Court of Canada’s decision in R. v. Jarvis highlights the distinction between civil tax audits and criminal investigations. While shareholder loan matters are typically civil in nature, aggressive or misleading conduct may elevate the risk profile. Early legal involvement can help ensure that the taxpayer’s rights are protected throughout the process.

Common Risks and Avoidance Strategies

Many shareholder loan problems arise not from deliberate tax planning, but from recurring administrative practices and a lack of oversight.

Common risks include informal withdrawals without supporting documentation, reliance on internal accounting adjustments rather than actual repayment, failure to monitor statutory repayment deadlines, and the repeated use of short-term repayment strategies followed by re-borrowing.

Avoidance strategies focus on maintaining discipline in both documentation and execution. All advances should be properly recorded and supported by contemporaneous documentation. Repayments should involve actual movement of funds, and loan balances should be reviewed regularly throughout the year.

Where issues have accumulated over multiple years, proactive corrective action may be required. This can include restructuring transactions, improving record-keeping practices, or considering voluntary disclosure where appropriate

Implications for owner-managed corporations and business owners

The CRA’s administrative approach reflects a consistent theme: substance prevails over form.

For owner-managed corporations, this means that shareholder loan arrangements must be supported by real transactions and credible documentation. Formal compliance alone is not sufficient where the underlying facts suggest that the shareholder has effectively accessed corporate funds without repayment.

Given the frequency and intensity of CRA shareholder loan audits, business owners should treat shareholder loan accounts as a high-risk area requiring ongoing attention and proactive management.

Pro Tax Tips from an experienced Canadian tax lawyer

Shareholder loan issues are rarely the result of complex planning. More often, they arise from routine operational decisions that are not adequately documented or monitored throughout the year.

As a result, shareholder loan accounts should be reviewed regularly, and not simply addressed at year-end or during the tax return preparation process.

Every advance should be supported by contemporaneous documentation that clearly establishes the nature of the transaction, the expectation of repayment, and any applicable terms. While informal arrangements are common in closely held corporations, the absence of documentation significantly weakens the taxpayer’s position during a CRA shareholder loan audit.

Repayment must reflect real economic substance. This requires actual transfers of funds that can be independently verified through bank records or similar evidence. Reliance on journal entries or bookkeeping adjustments without corresponding cash movement is one of the most common reasons that CRA rejects repayment claims.

Timing discipline is also critical. Because the repayment rule is tied to the corporation’s taxation year-end, business owners must ensure that repayment deadlines are properly tracked and that any required action is taken well in advance of those dates.

Where repayment is not feasible, alternative strategies—such as dividends or bonuses—should be considered proactively. Although these alternatives involve tax, they provide certainty and may be preferable to the risks associated with an adverse reassessment.

Where historical issues exist, early intervention is essential. Addressing problems before a CRA audit begins provides greater flexibility and increases the likelihood of achieving a favourable outcome.

David J. Rotfleisch observes:

“If repayment is circular, if funds did not move, or if documentation is created after the fact, the taxpayer’s position becomes significantly more difficult to defend. The strongest cases are those where the facts, the documents, and the cash flow all align from the outset.”

Frequently asked questions about CRA shareholder loan rules

What happens if CRA denies my shareholder loan repayment?

If CRA concludes that a shareholder loan was not repaid within the statutory timeframe or that the repayment forms part of a series of loans and repayments, the full principal amount of the loan will generally be included in the shareholder’s income in the year the loan was advanced pursuant to subsection 15(2) of the Income Tax Act.

This creates immediate and often significant tax exposure because the inclusion does not give rise to a corresponding corporate deduction. In many cases, the result is double taxation in economic terms, particularly where the corporation has already reported income on the funds advanced. In addition, CRA will typically assess arrears interest from the original taxation year, and in some circumstances may impose gross negligence penalties if it believes the reporting position lacked a reasonable basis.

Disputes in this area frequently turn on whether the repayment was genuine and whether sufficient evidence exists to support the taxpayer’s position. Where CRA has denied repayment, taxpayers often must proceed through the objection and appeal process, supported by detailed documentary evidence and legal analysis from an experienced Canadian tax litigation lawyer for CRA disputes.

Can bookkeeping entries alone establish repayment of a shareholder loan?

No. CRA and the courts have consistently emphasized that bookkeeping entries, journal adjustments, or internal accounting records are not sufficient, on their own, to establish repayment of a shareholder loan.

From the CRA’s perspective, the key requirement is evidence of an actual movement of funds that reduces or extinguishes the debt. This typically requires objective documentation such as bank transfer records, cancelled cheques, wire confirmations, or other third-party verifiable financial evidence.

During a CRA shareholder loan audit, reliance on internal accounting entries without corresponding cash movement is one of the most common reasons for reassessment. Courts have similarly rejected attempts to rely solely on accounting records where there is no independent evidence of repayment. In practice, this means that taxpayers must ensure that all repayments are supported by clear financial documentation, not merely reflected in accounting ledgers.

Can a shareholder loan be repaid using a dividend?

Yes, a shareholder loan can be repaid through a properly declared dividend, provided that the transaction is correctly documented and reflects a genuine reduction of indebtedness.

In this scenario, the corporation declares a dividend payable to the shareholder, and the amount of the dividend is applied against the outstanding shareholder loan balance. While this can be an effective mechanism for clearing a loan, it does not eliminate tax consequences. The dividend itself will generally be included in the shareholder’s income and subject to dividend tax rules.

CRA may scrutinize such arrangements closely, particularly where the dividend is declared near the end of the repayment period or appears to be part of a broader pattern of transactions designed to avoid subsection 15(2). Proper corporate documentation, including director resolutions and dividend declarations, is essential to support the characterization of the transaction.

Can a shareholder loan be cleared using salary or a bonus?

Yes, a shareholder loan may be repaid using salary or bonus payments, but this approach carries distinct tax and compliance implications.

When a corporation pays salary or bonuses to a shareholder-employee, the amount is included in the individual’s employment income and is subject to source deductions, including income tax withholding, Canada Pension Plan contributions, and potentially Employment Insurance premiums. The corporation, in turn, may claim a deduction for the compensation expense, provided it is reasonable in the circumstances.

This method can be effective where the goal is to eliminate a shareholder loan balance while also generating deductible expenses within the corporation. However, it must be carefully implemented to ensure compliance with payroll remittance obligations and reporting requirements. Failure to properly account for payroll deductions can create additional liabilities and penalties.

What happens if a shareholder loan remains outstanding for several years?

If a shareholder loan is not repaid within the permitted timeframe under subsection 15(2), the amount is generally included in the shareholder’s income in the year the loan was originally advanced, regardless of whether it is repaid in a later year.

This means that subsequent repayment does not reverse the original income inclusion, although it may have implications for future tax treatment in limited circumstances. Longstanding shareholder loan balances also increase audit risk, as CRA may question whether a genuine loan ever existed or whether the transaction was, in substance, a distribution of corporate funds.

In addition, persistent outstanding balances may attract scrutiny under other provisions, including subsection 80.4, which may impose ongoing deemed interest benefits. From a practical perspective, long-term shareholder loan balances are often a red flag in a CRA shareholder loan audit and should be addressed proactively.

Does the repayment deadline depend on the shareholder’s tax year?

No. The repayment deadline under subsection 15(2) is determined by reference to the taxation year-end of the lending corporation, not the shareholder’s personal tax year.

This distinction is critical and frequently misunderstood. Because individuals generally have a December 31 taxation year, taxpayers sometimes assume that the repayment deadline aligns with the calendar year. However, where the corporation has a different fiscal year-end, the applicable repayment deadline will be based on that corporate year-end instead.

For example, if a corporation has a September 30 year-end, the repayment deadline will be calculated as one year after that date, which may not correspond to the shareholder’s personal filing deadlines. Misunderstanding this timing rule is a common source of inadvertent non-compliance identified during CRA audits.

Can shareholder loans through related corporations still be caught by subsection 15(2)?

Yes. Subsection 15(2) is drafted broadly and is specifically intended to capture indirect loans and arrangements involving non-arm’s-length parties.

This includes loans made through related corporations, partnerships, trusts, or other intermediaries. CRA will examine the overall structure and flow of funds to determine whether, in substance, a benefit has been conferred on a shareholder by virtue of their shareholding. Complex structures do not necessarily shield taxpayers from the application of the rule.

In practice, many CRA shareholder loan audits involve tracing funds through multiple entities to determine whether subsection 15(2) applies. Where indirect loans are identified, CRA may reassess on the basis that the loan was effectively made to the shareholder, regardless of the formal structure used.

Are shareholder loans a common issue in CRA tax audits?

Yes. Shareholder loans are among the most frequently reviewed and reassessed issues in tax audits of private corporations in Canada.

CRA tax auditors routinely examine shareholder loan accounts to identify withdrawals of corporate funds, personal expenditures recorded through corporate accounts, unsupported entries, and repayment timing issues. The combination of strict statutory rules and fact-intensive analysis makes shareholder loans a consistent audit focus.

Because these disputes often depend on documentation and factual evidence, the outcome is heavily influenced by the quality of the taxpayer’s records and their ability to demonstrate a genuine debtor-creditor relationship. Inadequate documentation is one of the most common reasons for adverse audit findings.

Can cryptocurrency transactions trigger shareholder loan issues?

Yes. Cryptocurrency transactions can give rise to shareholder loan issues where corporate-held digital assets or funds are used by a shareholder for personal purposes.

If a shareholder withdraws cryptocurrency from a corporation or uses corporate crypto holdings for personal benefit, CRA may treat the transaction as a shareholder loan subject to subsection 15(2). These cases can be significantly more complex due to valuation challenges, volatility in crypto prices, and the difficulty of tracing transactions across wallets and exchanges.

Proper record-keeping and clear segregation between corporate and personal crypto activity are essential. Inadequate tracking or documentation in this area can increase both audit risk and the likelihood of reassessment.

Can CRA reassess older shareholder loan transactions?

CRA may reassess shareholder loan transactions beyond the normal reassessment period where it alleges a misrepresentation attributable to neglect, carelessness, or wilful default.

Because shareholder loan issues often involve incomplete documentation or inconsistent reporting, they are particularly susceptible to extended reassessment periods. CRA may argue that failure to properly report or document a shareholder loan constitutes a misrepresentation sufficient to reopen prior taxation years.

This risk underscores the importance of maintaining accurate and contemporaneous records, ensuring compliance with repayment requirements, and addressing any issues proactively before they become the subject of an audit or reassessment.

Published: July 28, 2025

Last Updated: June 16, 2026

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.