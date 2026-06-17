Burzuk v The King (2026 TCC 95): Using Shady Consultants? Why Tax Court Of Canada Applied Gross Negligence Penalties Of $350,000 For Illegal Tax Scheme That Grew To $1.3 Million Tax Bill

This case centers on the imposition of gross negligence penalties under subsection 163(2) of the Income Tax Act against the Appellant, Attila John Burzuk.

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Overview: Significant gross negligence penalties against a taxpayer who blindly relied on a fraudulent tax preparation scheme to claim fictitious business losses

This case centers on the imposition of gross negligence penalties under subsection 163(2) of the Income Tax Act against the Appellant, Attila John Burzuk. The penalties were assessed after the Appellant, through a tax promoter known as DeMara Consulting Inc., filed amended tax returns for his 2007 taxation year, claiming massive, fabricated business and capital losses. The CRA denied these claims and proceeded to assess penalties totalling approximately $358,000, which, with interest, had grown to nearly $1.3 million by the time of the trial.

The core of the dispute involves whether the taxpayer’s reliance on DeMara—a firm later revealed to be fraudulent—constituted “wilful blindness” or “gross negligence” sufficient to warrant penalties under subsection 163(2) of the Income Tax Act. Despite the Appellant’s claims that he was a victim of a scam, the Court had to determine if he had met the standard of a reasonable taxpayer in ensuring the accuracy of his tax filings.

The judgment serves as a cautionary tale regarding the legal responsibility taxpayers bear for the contents of their tax returns, regardless of who prepares them. As any seasoned Canadian tax lawyer will emphasize, delegating tax filing to a third party does not absolve the taxpayer of their duty to review their filings or to exercise due diligence when “red flags” appear.

The taxpayer engaged an aggressive consulting firm to claim fraudulent “remedies,” resulting in fabricated losses and subsequent penalties

In 2007, the taxpayer was self-employed in IT consulting, a business he operated as a sole proprietorship. Following a referral from an acquaintance, he engaged DeMara Consulting Inc. for “tax preparation services”. The engagement involved highly unusual requests, including the signing of non-disclosure agreements, confidentiality forms, and authorizations for DeMara to act on his behalf with the CRA.

DeMara subsequently filed three separate requests to amend the taxpayer’s 2007 tax return. These adjustments claimed a business loss of over $1.6 million, predicated on deducting personal expenses such as residential mortgage interest and vehicle leasing costs as business expenses. Furthermore, the amendments included fictitious T5008 slips to support the claim of massive capital losses.

The taxpayer claimed he had not prepared these documents and was generally evasive in his testimony about whether he had reviewed them. However, email evidence demonstrated that the taxpayer had requested DeMara to handle his tax affairs urgently to avoid garnishment and that he had consented to the filings. When the CRA later sent a letter questioning these massive losses, the taxpayer simply forwarded the inquiry back to DeMara without conducting his own due diligence.

The Court noted that the taxpayer was an educated individual with a diploma in business administration and prior experience with the CRA. Throughout the trial, the taxpayer’s testimony was characterized by frequent claims of memory loss, which the Court found implausible given the magnitude of the amounts at stake and the long duration of the audit and litigation process.

The Court examined whether the taxpayer’s actions satisfied the criteria for gross negligence penalties and if the CRA correctly calculated the penalty amount

The primary legal issue was whether the requirements for a penalty under subsection 163(2) of the Income Tax Act were met. This required the Court to determine: first, whether a “false statement” was made in a return; second, whether the taxpayer participated in or acquiesced to that statement; and third, whether this was done “knowingly or under circumstances amounting to gross negligence”.

A secondary, but equally critical, issue was the CRA’s burden of proof under subsection 163(3) of the Income Tax Act regarding the calculation of the penalty. The taxpayer argued that the CRA had failed to prove the precise methodology behind the $358,412.74 penalty assessment and that, consequently, the penalty should be vacated.

The Court also had to address the taxpayer’s defense that he was a “victim of a scam” and relied on DeMara in good faith. This required an analysis of whether a taxpayer can shield themselves from penalties by citing reliance on a professional, or whether the existence of “flashing red lights” (obvious indicators of fraud) imposes an objective duty on the taxpayer to verify their own returns.

The Court determined that the taxpayer’s failure to question extraordinary loss claims and unusual preparer behavior constituted gross negligence

The Tax Court began by confirming that the T1 Adjustment Requests, even if denied by the CRA, constitute “returns” for the purposes of subsection 163(2) of the Income Tax Act. Because the false claims (fictitious interest and capital losses) resulted in a significant understatement of income, the threshold for a penalty was met, regardless of whether the CRA accepted the returns.

Regarding the taxpayer’s knowledge, the Court applied the Torres factors to evaluate “wilful blindness”. The Court found that the taxpayer’s education, business experience, and prior dealings with the CRA meant he should have recognized the need for inquiry. The “red flags” identified by the Court included the non-disclosure agreements, the request for personal expense documentation, and the staggering magnitude of the losses ($1.6 million) compared to the taxpayer’s actual income.

The Court noted that a reasonable person, upon receiving a CRA audit letter questioning such large losses, would have conducted their own investigation. The taxpayer’s tepid reaction—simply forwarding the letter to the tax promoter—was deemed a marked departure from the conduct of a reasonable taxpayer. The Court concluded this was a “cavalier attitude” that amounted to gross negligence.

Regarding the quantum of the penalty, the Court rejected the argument that an auditor must testify to explain every mathematical step if the facts underlying the calculation are clear from the evidence. The Court found that the tax calculations followed directly from the Income Tax Act once the “false statement” (the fictitious loss) was identified and rejected.

The Court also distinguished this case from Choptiany, where penalties were vacated due to the CRA’s procedural misconduct during discovery. In this instance, the taxpayer had full opportunity to participate in the process, and the Respondent had sufficiently met the evidentiary burden under subsection 163(3) of the Income Tax Act.

Finally, the Court emphasized that under subsection 163(2.1) of the Income Tax Act, the penalty is calculated as if the full, fictitious loss had been claimed to reduce taxable income, regardless of the taxpayer’s intent to use carrybacks. The legislative intent is to discourage the creation of false losses by removing any advantage, even if the scheme fails.

The appeal was dismissed, and the gross negligence penalties were upheld, serving as a reminder that taxpayers bear ultimate responsibility for their tax affairs

The Court concluded that the taxpayer was wilfully blind and grossly negligent by delegating his tax affairs to a third party without oversight. The taxpayer’s claim that he was a victim of a scam was insufficient to escape liability, as the law requires taxpayers to perform a minimum level of due diligence, especially when the tax results are extraordinary and nonsensical.

As a result, the reassessment was upheld in full. The taxpayer remains liable for the original penalties of $358,412.74 plus the substantial interest that accrued over the years of litigation. No costs were awarded against the Appellant, as the Court declined to “pour salt into an open wound”.

Pro Tax Tips: Safeguarding Your Tax Compliance

When engaging professional tax services, it is critical to remember that you remain the ultimate guardian of your tax filings. You are legally responsible for the accuracy of every figure and claim submitted to the CRA, regardless of who prepares the return. Therefore, you must perform a comprehensive review of all line items and documentation before authorizing any submission.

Never sign a document that you do not fully understand; if you cannot verify the information, seek independent, third-party verification before the filing deadline.

As David Rotfleisch, managing partner with four decades of experience in tax and business law, observes:

“Taxpayers must recognize that an unconventional ‘remedy’ is rarely a hidden secret of the tax code, but rather a direct path to personal liability and severe financial penalties”.

Exercise extreme vigilance against “too good to be true” schemes that promise significant tax reductions through aggressive, non-transparent methods. Common red flags include mandatory non-disclosure agreements, the reclassification of personal living expenses as business losses, or the use of fictitious loss-carryback forms.

Furthermore, David notes the necessity of active oversight:

“Delegating your tax affairs does not grant you immunity; when a preparer demands secrecy or promises extraordinary outcomes, the responsibility to investigate these ‘flashing red lights’ rests solely on the taxpayer”.

Finally, treat any correspondence from the CRA or unusual requests from your preparer as “flashing red lights” requiring immediate, independent inquiry. Do not simply forward CRA audit inquiries back to your preparer, as this passive approach may be interpreted as a “cavalier attitude” indicative of gross negligence.

A competent tax lawyer can help you navigate these communications, ensuring your responses are accurate and timely while preventing the inadvertent admission of fraud or negligence.

Frequently Asked Questions About Gross Negligence & Taxpayer Liability

What is gross negligence in tax law?

Gross negligence occurs when a taxpayer’s conduct represents a marked and substantial departure from what would be expected of a reasonable person. It is more than simple carelessness; it involves a high degree of neglect that is indifferent to whether the law is complied with or not.

Can I blame my tax preparer if they are a fraudster?

Generally, no. While the tax preparer may be guilty of fraud, the taxpayer remains responsible for the accuracy of the information in their return. The courts consistently hold that “blind reliance” on a tax preparer, especially when the results are suspicious, does not constitute a valid defense against penalties under the Income Tax Act.

What is the CRA’s burden of proof for penalties?

Under subsection 163(3) of the Income Tax Act, the CRA must establish the facts that justify the imposition of the penalty, such as the existence of a false statement and evidence of gross negligence. However, this does not require an auditor to testify about every single mathematical step if the underlying facts are sufficiently documented in the court record.

Can a “victim of a scam” defense successfully overturn a gross negligence penalty?

No, because the law requires taxpayers to perform a minimum level of due diligence, especially when tax results are extraordinary or nonsensical. If a reasonable person would have recognized “flashing red lights,” such as mandatory non-disclosure agreements or massive fabricated losses, then relying on a scammer is considered a “cavalier attitude” that constitutes gross negligence.

Does the CRA have to prove the exact calculation of the penalty to the court?

No, an auditor does not need to testify to explain every mathematical step if the facts underlying the calculation are clear from the evidence. Once the “false statement,” such as a fictitious loss, is identified and rejected by the CRA, the penalty calculations follow directly from the Income Tax Act.

Are there circumstances where penalties might be vacated due to CRA errors?

Yes, penalties may be vacated if the CRA engages in procedural misconduct, such as occurred during the discovery phase in Choptiany v. The King. A skilled tax lawyer can review the case to identify procedural failures or evidentiary gaps that might lead to a successful challenge of the penalty assessment.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.