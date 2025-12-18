Health Canada And U.S. FDA Agree To Establish Information Sharing Program For Generic Drug Submission Reviews

Health Canada and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have created a program to support the establishment of a Request for Information Sharing (RIS) program, which will enhance the exchange of regulatory information to facilitate the drug review processes for generic drugs. This advances Health Canada's efforts in international collaboration, which we recently reported on in connection with Health Canada's "Red Tape Review".

