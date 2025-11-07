Alberta Announces Plan To Enable Private Sector Delivery And Private Payment For Preventative Testing, Screening And Diagnostic Services

On October 8, 2025, the Premier of Alberta issued a new mandate letter to the Minister of Primary and Preventative Health Services of Alberta, describing expectations of the government based on a number of health sector platform commitments, including passing legislation to allow Albertans more choice and access to preventative health services including elective testing, screening, and other diagnostic services. On October 22, 2025, the government issued a news release regarding details of and next steps for that commitment. The government's expectation is that the changes will attract investment and healthcare professionals to the province.

The Announcement

The Alberta government has provided the following information about the proposed reforms:

They will allow private payment for any diagnostic screening and testing services, including MRIs, CT scans, full-body scans and blood work.

Professionals and medical organizations will be able to offer the services privately and supplemental health benefits plans will be able to insure them.

The scope will include "elective" diagnostic services. All "physician-recommended tests" will continue to be publicly funded and prioritized in both public and private facilities.

The cost of a private purchased test that reveals a significant or critical condition will be reimbursed by the public system.

The October 22, 2025 announcement makes reference to how earlier testing may impact cancer and heart disease outcomes, and cites advances in artificial intelligence and diagnostic technology as opportunities for earlier detection.

At this stage, the government has provided limited information about the specific changes that will be proposed. The government will be conducting stakeholder engagement to inform legislative and policy changes.

Looking Ahead

These reforms present both opportunities and regulatory considerations for healthcare providers and businesses operating in Alberta's health sector. The changes may create new market entry points for service providers, the technology sector and investors.