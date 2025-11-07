Practice Alert: RCDSO's "Foundations Of Professionalism" Replaces Code Of Ethics

The Royal College of Dental Surgeons of Ontario (the "College") recently approved a new document called Foundations of Professionalism. The College has stated that this document replaces the College's Code of Ethics, serves as the foundation for all College Standards, Guidelines, and Advisories, and will assist dentists in navigating clinical and professional practice. Dentists in Ontario are now expected to be familiar with and comply with Foundations of Professionalism when navigating the ethical complexities that arise in practice.

The resource outlines core duties that are organized according to four ethics principles, all of which are intended to reflect the individual and collective commitments to professionalism that dentists in Ontario are expected to uphold. These four principles are:

Patient Autonomy: This principle is focused on patients' right to self-determination, including the right to make their own decisions about their health care, and to privacy and confidentiality of their personal health information. Beneficence: This principle is aimed at doing good for patients and society, such as by creating a safe environment, treating others with compassion and respect, and facilitating continuity of care. Nonmaleficence: This principle is about doing no harm to patients and society, and protecting patients and society from harm. This includes an obligation to participate in the regulation of the profession and meeting all legal, ethical, and professional obligations. Justice: Under this principle, health care professionals must treat all people fairly and equitably. Dentists should ensure that the decisions they make in their practice are free from discrimination and prejudice, and should seek to identify their biases and take steps to prevent bias from influencing the care that they provide to patients.

The Foundations of Professionalism resource modernizes the former Code of Ethics, and also adds more detail and definitions to reflect the current practice environment for dentists. The College has also provided a Frequently Asked Questions resource to assist dentists in interpreting and applying these principles to their practice, and are currently developing additional resources to accompany Foundations of Professionalism. Registrants will be notified as additional companion documents become available.

