Government Of Canada Announces First Pharmacare Agreements

Update: The Government of Canada announced an agreement with the Yukon ($9.5 million over four years). The agreement text is available in the updated National pharmacare bilateral agreements resource.

In connection with Royal Assent of the Pharmacare Act, we previously reported that the Minister of Health intended to negotiate bilateral agreements with provinces and territories to provide universal, single-payer, first-dollar access to a range of contraceptives and diabetes medications.

The Minister of Health recently announced the first of these bilateral agreements with Manitoba ($219 million over four years), British Columbia ($670 million over four years) and Prince Edward Island ($30 million over 4 years). Under the agreements, Manitoba and British Columbia will also provide free public coverage for hormone replacement therapy. Coverage is expected to begin in May 2025 (Prince Edward Island), June 2025 (Manitoba) and March 2026 (British Columbia).

Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact a member of the Life Sciences Regulatory & Compliance Group.

The preceding is intended as a timely update on Canadian intellectual property and technology law. The content is informational only and does not constitute legal or professional advice. To obtain such advice, please communicate with our offices directly.