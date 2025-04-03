ARTICLE
3 April 2025

Government Of Canada Announces First Pharmacare Agreements

In connection with Royal Assent of the Pharmacare Act, we previously reported that the Minister of Health intended to negotiate bilateral agreements with provinces and territories to provide universal.
Update: The Government of Canada announced an agreement with the Yukon ($9.5 million over four years). The agreement text is available in the updated National pharmacare bilateral agreements resource.

In connection with Royal Assent of the Pharmacare Act, we previously reported that the Minister of Health intended to negotiate bilateral agreements with provinces and territories to provide universal, single-payer, first-dollar access to a range of contraceptives and diabetes medications.

The Minister of Health recently announced the first of these bilateral agreements with Manitoba ($219 million over four years), British Columbia ($670 million over four years) and Prince Edward Island ($30 million over 4 years). Under the agreements, Manitoba and British Columbia will also provide free public coverage for hormone replacement therapy. Coverage is expected to begin in May 2025 (Prince Edward Island), June 2025 (Manitoba) and March 2026 (British Columbia).

