British Columbia 2025 Budget Infrastructure Developments

On March 4, 2025, British Columbia's Finance Minister, Brenda Bailey, unveiled Budget 2025: Standing Strong for B.C., (the 2025 Budget) outlining the province's fiscal priorities for the coming years. The 2025 Budget highlights substantial investments in infrastructure across healthcare, transportation, transit, education and social services to support British Columbians amid economic uncertainties.1

Healthcare

The 2025 Budget addresses mounting pressure on the healthcare system from population growth and aging demographics. A major focus is on strengthening healthcare infrastructure, with a significant $15.5 billion investment over three years in new and upgraded acute care, long-term care and cancer care facilities.2

Key projects include:

New Surrey Hospital and BC Cancer Centre: $2.9 billion towards a new hospital and integrated cancer centre in Surrey. 3

Long-Term Care Facilities: $2.3 billion for new long-term care facilities in Vancouver, Colwood, Abbotsford, Richmond, Nanaimo, Delta, Campbell River, Kelowna, Squamish, Chilliwack, and Cranbrook. 4

St. Paul's Hospital: $2.2 billion towards a new St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver, which will include capacity for 548 inpatient beds, a larger emergency department, a surgical suite and consolidated specialty outpatient clinics. 5

Richmond Hospital: $2.0 billion for a multi-phase redevelopment, including a 216-bed acute care tower and a total of 353 inpatient beds. 6

Burnaby Hospital: $1.8 billion for Phase 2 of the redevelopment, adding a 160-bed inpatient tower and BC Cancer Centre with chemotherapy and radiation therapy. 7

University Hospital of Northern BC: $1.6 billion for a new 211-bed acute care tower in Prince George, expanding surgical, cardiac, and mental health services. 8

Cowichan District Hospital: $1.4 billion to replace the existing hospital in Duncan, with a new 204-bed facility, increasing inpatient and emergency capacity. 9

Royal Columbian Hospital: $1.2 billion for Phases 2 and 3 of the redevelopment, including a 388-bed acute care tower, expanded emergency department, and surgical suite.10

Transportation and Transit

The 2025 Budget allocates a total of $142 million over three years for the maintenance of highways, bridges and critical transit services. This includes $95 million for highway and bridge maintenance and $47 million for BC Transit, ensuring reliable bus and HandyDART services in 130 communities outside the Lower Mainland. Additionally, $15.9 billion is designated for capital projects.11

Key projects include:

Surrey-Langley Skytrain: $6 billion for capital costs to build the 16-km extension of the Expo Line rapid transit system and associated active transportation investments. 12

Fraser Valley Highway 1: $5 billion for two phases of the corridor improvement program to improve highway safety, reliability and capacity. 13

George Massey Tunnel on Highway 99: $4.2 billion for replacement of the existing tunnel with a new eight-lane immersed tube tunnel. 14

Broadway Subway: $3 billion for building an extension of the Millenium Line rapid transit system. 15

Highway 1 between Kamloops and Golden: $1.2 billion for upgrades to sections of highway. 16

Cariboo Region Roads: $538 million for restoring critical road infrastructure following landslides.17

Education and Schools

The 2025 Budget allocates significant funding to education infrastructure, including $4.6 billion over the next three years for building, renovating, and seismically upgrading schools.18 Additionally, $4.7 billion is committed to capital funding for post-secondary institutions.19

Key projects in K-12 education include:

Prefabricated Schools: $392 million for prefabricated school projects across 16 school districts, creating 6,485 new seats. 20

Smith Secondary School in Langley: $203 million for the construction of the school, providing 1,900 new seats. 21

Olympic Village Elementary: $151 million for construction of the school in Vancouver, adding 630 new seats.22

Key projects in post-secondary include:

Vancouver Community College: $315 million for the Centre for Clean Energy and Automotive Innovation. 23

Royal Roads University in Langford: $108 million for the West Shore Learning Centre campus. 24

Okanagan College in Kelowna: $57 million for the Centre for Food, Wine, and Tourism. 25

Simon Fraser University in Surrey: $34 million for interim space for a new medical school.26

Overall, the 2025 Budget includes significant investments in critical infrastructure, with a focus on healthcare, transportation, and education. These efforts aim to improve public services, meet growing demand and support economic development across the province.

