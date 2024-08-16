Episode 079: Life Coaching: Ensuring Quality Of Life With Nicole Galeotalanza (Podcast)

self

Brenda Agnew and Tiffany Lawand-Fraser, your hosts, welcome Nicole Galeotalanza, Case Manager with TriStar Health Management. She has been working with families and supporting individuals with traumatic injuries since 2002 and started her case management practice in 2007. Nicole's academic and professional journey is a true testament to her commitment, passion, and dedication to supporting others.

