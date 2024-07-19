Protecting Health Information: Exploring The Legal Landscape Of Law 5

On July 1, 2024, the Act respecting health and social services information and amending various legislative provisions (the "Law 5") came into force. It establishes a specific legal framework for the management of health and social services information (the "Information") held by the health and social services organizations (the "Organizations"). The purpose of this legislation is to ensure the protection of the Information while promoting its optimal use.

A key aspect of Law 5 is the numerous regulations it sets out to provide a detailed framework for management of the Information. These regulations are designed to cover a wide range of subjects, from the collection and storage of Information to its access and sharing between the Organizations and the various stakeholders in the healthcare system. Several sections of the Act are accompanied by specific regulations, which will be introduced progressively to complete and clarify the legislative framework.

The attached chart provides an overview of the regulations associated with several sections of Law 5. This document will be regularly updated to reflect the coming into force of new regulations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.