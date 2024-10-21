ARTICLE
21 October 2024

Legislative Update Report No. 2024-19 Le Bulletin D'actualités Législatives

In This Issue

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Écosse
Alberta / Alberta Nunavut / Nunavut
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique Ontario / Ontario
Manitoba / Manitoba Prince Edward Island /  Île-du-Prince-Édouard
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick Quebec / Québec
Newfoundland and Labrador /  Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Northwest Territories /  Territoires du Nord-Ouest Yukon / Yukon

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II,  October 09, 2024:

Access to Information Act

SOR/2024-184 Order Amending Schedule I to the Access to Information Act (Miscellaneous Program)

Customs Tariff

SOR/2024-187 China Surtax Order (2024)

Financial Administration Act

SI/2024-47 Jasper National Park of Canada Rent and Fee Remission Order
SOR/2024-182 Order Amending Schedule V to the Financial Administration Act

Impact Assessment Act

SOR/2024-180 Regulations Amending the Information and Management of Time Limits Regulations (Miscellaneous Program)

Privacy Act

SOR/2024-186 Order Amending the Privacy Act Extension Order No. 1 (Miscellaneous Program)
SOR/2024-185 Order Amending the Schedule to the Privacy Act (Miscellaneous Program)

Radiation Emitting Devices Act

SOR/2024-196 Regulations Amending the Radiation Emitting Devices Regulations (Laser Products)

Special Economic Measures Act

SOR/2024-179 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Extremist Settler Violence) Regulations
SOR/2024-178 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Hamas Terrorist Attacks) Regulations
SOR/2024-177 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Iran) Regulations

Species at Risk Act

SOR/2024-195 Critical Habitat of the Spotted Gar (Lepisosteus oculatus) Order

Weights and Measures Act

SOR/2024-183 Regulations Amending the Weights and Measures Regulations

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I,  October 05, 2024:

Canada Pension Plan

  • Regulations Amending the Canada Pension Plan Regulations

Old Age Security Act

  • Regulations Amending the Old Age Security Regulations

Royal Assents / Sanctions royales

October 03, 2024

  • Bill C-49, Canada–Newfoundland and Labrador Atlantic Accord Implementation and Offshore Renewable Energy Management Act  — Chapter No.  20
  • Bill C-76, An Act to amend the Canada National Parks Act  — Chapter No.  21

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I,  September 28, 2024:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

  • Ministerial Condition No. 21877

Superintendent of Financial Institutions, Office of the

  • Assessment of Pension Plans Regulations — Basic rate

Canada Gazette, Part I,  October 05, 2024:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

  • Notice with respect to the draft Implementation Framework for the Right to a Healthy Environment (subsection 5.1(4) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
  • Publication of the proposed Plan of Priorities (subsection 73(3) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
  • Publication of the proposed Watch List Approach to compile the list of substances under section 75.1 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Radiocommunication Act

  • Notice No. SMSE-008-24 — Publication of RSS-216, Issue 3

Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers

Canada Gazette, Part I,  October 05, 2024:

  • Equitable Bank — Relocation of designated office for the service of enforcement notices

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I,  September 28, 2024:

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

  • Commencement of inquiry — Concrete reinforcing bar
  • Inquiry — Research publishing
  • Order — Cold-rolled steel

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

  • Notices of consultation
  • Part 1 applications

Canada Gazette, Part I,  October 05, 2024:

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

  • Appeals — Notice No. HA-2024-010
  • Inquiry — Automotive specialty tools

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

  • Decisions

CUSMA Secretariat

  • Requests for panel review
    • Certain softwood lumber products from Canada (antidumping duty)
    • Certain softwood lumber products from Canada (countervailing duty)

Alberta / Alberta

  • No entries for this issue

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

  • No entries for this issue

Manitoba / Manitoba

Bills / Projets de loi

  Referenced on first reading only
39 The Long-Bladed Weapon Control Act

Regulations / Règlements

Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations

The Fair Registration Practices in Regulated Professions Act

Man Reg 91/2024 Language Proficiency Testing Regulation

The Fuel Tax Act

Man Reg 92/2024 Fuel Tax Rates Regulation, amendment

The Prescription Drugs Cost Assistance Act

Man Reg 84/2024 Prescription Drugs Payment of Benefits Regulation, amendment

The Provincial Offences Act

Man Reg 95/2024 Preset Fines and Offence Descriptions Regulation, amendment

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Notices / Avis

New Brunswick Royal Gazette October 2, 2024:

Financial and Consumer Services Commission

Notice and Request for Comments

  • Publication for comment of proposed amendments to:
    • National Instrument 81-101 Mutual Fund Prospectus Disclosure and its related Companion Policy,
    • National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds and its related Companion Policy,
    • National Instrument 81-106 Investment Fund Continuous Disclosure and its related Companion Policy,
    • National Instrument 81-107 Independent Review Committee for Investment Fund and commentary in its related Companion Policy,
  • and proposed consequential amendments to:
    • National Instrument 41-101 General Prospectus Requirements and its related Companion Policy,
    • National Instrument 44-101 Short Form Prospectus Distributions,
    • Multilateral Instrument 11-103 Failure-To-File Cease Trade Orders in Multiple Jurisdictions,
    • National Policy 11-207 Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions,
    • National Policy 12-202 Revocation of Certain Cease Trade Orders, and
    • National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders.
  • (collectively, the "Proposed Amendments and Changes").

New Brunswick Royal Gazette October 9, 2024:

Financial and Consumer Services Commission

Notice of Adoption

  • The adoption of National Instrument 93-101 Derivatives: Business Conduct and Companion Policy 93-101CP Derivatives: Business Conduct (collectively, the "Instrument").

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations

Medical Act, 2011

NLR  61/24 Medical Regulations, 2023 (Amendment)

Pharmacy Act, 2024

NLR  62/24 Pharmacy Regulations, 2024

Management of Greenhouse Gas Act

NLR  64/24 Management of Greenhouse Gas Reporting Regulations (Amendment)

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

Regulations / Règlements

Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II,  September 30, 2024:

Electrical Protection Act

NWT Reg 088-2024 Electrical Protection Regulations, amendment

Safety Act

NWT Reg 090-2024 Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, amendment

Summary Conviction Procedures Act

NWT Reg 091-2024 Summary Conviction Procedures Regulations, amendment

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II,  October 4, 2024:

Building Code Act

NS Reg 198/2024 Nova Scotia Building Code Regulations — replacement
NS Reg 199/2024 Nova Scotia Building Code Regulations — amendment
NS Reg 200/2024 Nova Scotia Building Code Regulations — amendment
NS Reg 201/2024 Nova Scotia Building Code Regulations — amendment

Consumer Protection Act

NS Reg 203/2024 Consumer Protection Act Regulations — amendment

Land Titles Clarification Act

NS Reg 204/2024 Land Titles Initiative Regulations — amendment

Petroleum Products Pricing Act

NS Reg 195/2024 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
NS Reg 197/2024 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)

Summary Proceedings Act

NS Reg 196/2024 Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment

Proclamations / Proclamations

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II,  October 4, 2024:

Financial Measures (2024) Act, SNS 2024, c 3

  • Section 9 in force October 1, 2024 (NS Reg 202/2024)

Nunavut / Nunavut

  • No entries for this issue

Ontario / Ontario

Regulations / Règlements

Farm Products Marketing Act

O Reg 372/24 Apples — Plan, amending O Reg 123/04
O Reg 373/24 Apples — Marketing, amending O Reg 125/04

Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act, 1997

O Reg 371/24 Wildlife in Captivity, amending O Reg 668/98

Ontario Underground Infrastructure Notification System Act, 2012

O Reg 376/24 Non-application of Section 7 of the Act

Security from Trespass and Protecting Food Safety Act, 2020

O Reg 374/24 General, amending O Reg 701/20

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Environmental Protection Act, RSO 1990

September 27, 2024
Proposed regulatory amendments to streamline the approvals process for alterations to municipally owned sewage and water distribution works that are part of transit projects — Comments by November 11, 2024

Notices / Avis

Ontario Gazette 28 September 2024:

Ontario Energy Board

  • Notice of Amendments to the Transmission System Code
  • Notice of Amendments to the Distribution System Code

Ontario Gazette October 05, 2024:

Ontario Securities Commission

  • National Instrument 93-101 Derivatives: Business Conduct and Companion Policy 93-101 Derivatives: Business Conduct

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Regulations / Règlements

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II,  September 28, 2024:

Pharmacy Act

EC2024-870 General Regulations Amendment

Regulated Health Professions Act

EC2024-871 Podiatrist Regulations

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II,  October 5, 2024:

Electrical Inspection Act

EC2024-874 Elecrical Inspection and Code Regulations, amendment

Proclamations / Proclamations

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I,  September 28, 2024:

Arbitration Act, SPEI 2023, c 15

  • Erratum, Reissue

Health Professions Statutes Repeal Act, SPEI 2015, c 29

  • Erratum, Reissue

Notices / Avis

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I,  September 28, 2024:

Securities Act

Notice of Updated

  • CSA National and Multilateral Instruments
    • Rule 11-803 Implementation of Updated CSA National and Multilateral Instruments

Quebec / Québec

Projets de loi

  Référencés à la première lecture seulement
73 Loi visant à contrer le partage sans consentement d'images intimes et à améliorer la protection et le soutien en matière civile des personnes victimes de violence
77 Loi modifiant principalement des lois instituant des régimes de retraite du secteur public
74 Loi visant principalement à améliorer l'encadrement relatif aux étudiants étrangers

Bills

  Referenced on first reading only
73 An Act to counter non-consensual sharing of intimate images and to improve protection and support in civil matters for persons who are victims of violence
77 An Act amending mainly Acts establishing public sector pension plans
74 An Act mainly to improve the regulatory scheme governing international students

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2,  2 octobre 2024:

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement
Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages

  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement visant l'élaboration, la mise en Suvre et le soutien financier d'un système de consigne de certains contenants
  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement portant sur un système de collecte sélective de certaines matières résiduelles

Code des professions

  • Code de déontologie des technologues en prothèses et appareils dentaires

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2,  9 octobre 2024:

Loi sur la gouvernance du système de santé et de services sociaux

  • Règlement concernant certaines mesures nécessaires ou utiles à l'application de la Loi sur la gouvernance du système de santé et de services sociaux ou à la réalisation efficace de son objet

Code des professions

  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les médicaments qu'une sage-femme peut prescrire ou administrer
  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les actes professionnels qui, suivant certaines conditions et modalités, peuvent être posés par des personnes autres que des sages-femmes

Loi sur les renvois à la Cour d'appel

  • Règlement sur les renvois à la Cour d'appel du Québec

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2,  October 2, 2024:

Environment Quality Act
Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation

  • Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the development, implementation and financial support of a deposit-refund system for certain containers
  • Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting a system of selective collection of certain residual materials

Professional Code

  • Code of Ethics of dental prosthesis and appliance technologists

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2,  October 9, 2024:

Act respecting the governance of the health and social services system

  • Regulation respecting certain measures necessary or useful for carrying out the Act respecting the governance of the health and social services system or effectively achieving its purpose

Professional Code

  • Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the drugs that may be prescribed or administered by a midwife
  • Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting professional acts that persons other than midwives may engage in on certain terms and conditions

Court of Appeal Reference Act

  • Regulation respecting references to the Court of Appeal of Quebec

Ordres Ministériels

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2,  9 octobre 2024:

Loi sur les valeurs mobilières

AM 2024-14 Règlement modifiant le Règlement 25-102 sur les indices de référence et administrateurs d'indice de référence désignés — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2024-14 du ministre des Finances

Ministerial Orders

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2,  October 9, 2024:

Securities Act

MO 2024-14 Regulation to amend Regulation 25-102 respecting Designated Benchmarks and Benchmark Administrators — Order number V-1.1-2024-14 of the Minister of Finance

Sanctions

3 octobre 2024

  • Loi nº 66, Loi visant à renforcer le suivi des personnes faisant l'objet d'un verdict de non-responsabilité criminelle pour cause de troubles mentaux ou d'inaptitude à subir leur procès  — Chapitre nº 26

8 octobre 2024

  • Loi nº 70, Loi modifiant la Loi sur la protection sanitaire des animaux  — Chapitre nº 27

9 octobre 2024

  • Loi nº 62, Loi visant principalement à diversifier les stratégies d'acquisition des organismes publics et à leur offrir davantage d'agilité dans la réalisation de leurs projets d'infrastructure  — Chapitre nº 28
  • Loi nº 68, Loi visant principalement à réduire la charge administrative des médecins  — Chapitre nº 29

Assents

October 3, 2024

  • Bill 66, An Act to reinforce the supervision of persons in respect of whom has been rendered a verdict of not criminally responsible by reason of mental disorder or of unfit to stand trial — Chapter No. 26

October 8, 2024

  • Bill 70, An Act to amend the Animal Health Protection Act — Chapter No. 27

October 9, 2024

  • Bill 62, An Act mainly to diversify the acquisition strategies of public bodies and increase their agility in carrying out infrastructure projects — Chapter No. 28
  • Bill 68, An Act mainly to reduce the administrative burden of physicians — Chapter No. 29

Avis

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2,  2 octobre 2024:

Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles

  • Pourcentages applicables aux fins de fixer la cotisation des employeurs tenus personnellement au paiement des prestations pour l'année 2025
  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le financement

Notices

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2,  October 2, 2024:

Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases

  • Regulation respecting the applicable percentages for the purposes of levying the assessment on employers personally liable for the payment of benefits for 2025
  • Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting financing

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, October 4, 2024:

The Securities Act, 1988

Sask Reg 78/2024 The Securities Commission (Adoption of National Instruments) (MI 93-101) Amendment Regulations, 2024

Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, September 27, 2024:

The Opticians Act

  • The Saskatchewan College of Opticians — Regulatory Bylaw

Yukon / Yukon

Bills / Projets de loi

  Referenced on first reading only
39 Act to amend the Forest Resources Act (2024)
40 Act to amend the Clean Energy Act (2024)
41 Technical Amendments (Environment) Act (2024)
42 Act of 2024 to amend the Land Titles Act, 2015
43 Act to amend the Business Corporations Act (2024)
44 Traffic Safety Act
308 Act to Amend the Elections Act

