Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, October 09, 2024:
Access to Information Act
|SOR/2024-184
|Order Amending Schedule I to the Access to Information Act (Miscellaneous Program)
Customs Tariff
|SOR/2024-187
|China Surtax Order (2024)
Financial Administration Act
|SI/2024-47
|Jasper National Park of Canada Rent and Fee Remission Order
|SOR/2024-182
|Order Amending Schedule V to the Financial Administration Act
Impact Assessment Act
|SOR/2024-180
|Regulations Amending the Information and Management of Time Limits Regulations (Miscellaneous Program)
Privacy Act
|SOR/2024-186
|Order Amending the Privacy Act Extension Order No. 1 (Miscellaneous Program)
|SOR/2024-185
|Order Amending the Schedule to the Privacy Act (Miscellaneous Program)
Radiation Emitting Devices Act
|SOR/2024-196
|Regulations Amending the Radiation Emitting Devices Regulations (Laser Products)
Special Economic Measures Act
|SOR/2024-179
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Extremist Settler Violence) Regulations
|SOR/2024-178
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Hamas Terrorist Attacks) Regulations
|SOR/2024-177
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Iran) Regulations
Species at Risk Act
|SOR/2024-195
|Critical Habitat of the Spotted Gar (Lepisosteus oculatus) Order
Weights and Measures Act
|SOR/2024-183
|Regulations Amending the Weights and Measures Regulations
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Canada Gazette, Part I, October 05, 2024:
Canada Pension Plan
- Regulations Amending the Canada Pension Plan Regulations
Old Age Security Act
- Regulations Amending the Old Age Security Regulations
Royal Assents / Sanctions royales
October 03, 2024
- Bill C-49, Canada–Newfoundland and Labrador Atlantic Accord Implementation and Offshore Renewable Energy Management Act — Chapter No. 20
- Bill C-76, An Act to amend the Canada National Parks Act — Chapter No. 21
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, September 28, 2024:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Ministerial Condition No. 21877
Superintendent of Financial Institutions, Office of the
- Assessment of Pension Plans Regulations — Basic rate
Canada Gazette, Part I, October 05, 2024:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Notice with respect to the draft Implementation Framework for the Right to a Healthy Environment (subsection 5.1(4) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
- Publication of the proposed Plan of Priorities (subsection 73(3) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
- Publication of the proposed Watch List Approach to compile the list of substances under section 75.1 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. SMSE-008-24 — Publication of RSS-216, Issue 3
Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers
Canada Gazette, Part I, October 05, 2024:
- Equitable Bank — Relocation of designated office for the service of enforcement notices
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, September 28, 2024:
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Commencement of inquiry — Concrete reinforcing bar
- Inquiry — Research publishing
- Order — Cold-rolled steel
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Notices of consultation
- Part 1 applications
Canada Gazette, Part I, October 05, 2024:
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeals — Notice No. HA-2024-010
- Inquiry — Automotive specialty tools
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
CUSMA Secretariat
- Requests for panel review
- Certain softwood lumber products from Canada (antidumping duty)
- Certain softwood lumber products from Canada (countervailing duty)
Alberta / Alberta
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Manitoba / Manitoba
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|39
|The Long-Bladed Weapon Control Act
Regulations / Règlements
Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations
The Fair Registration Practices in Regulated Professions Act
|Man Reg 91/2024
|Language Proficiency Testing Regulation
The Fuel Tax Act
|Man Reg 92/2024
|Fuel Tax Rates Regulation, amendment
The Prescription Drugs Cost Assistance Act
|Man Reg 84/2024
|Prescription Drugs Payment of Benefits Regulation, amendment
The Provincial Offences Act
|Man Reg 95/2024
|Preset Fines and Offence Descriptions Regulation, amendment
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Notices / Avis
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, October 2, 2024:
Financial and Consumer Services Commission
Notice and Request for Comments
- Publication for comment of proposed amendments to:
- National Instrument 81-101 Mutual Fund Prospectus Disclosure and its related Companion Policy,
- National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds and its related Companion Policy,
- National Instrument 81-106 Investment Fund Continuous Disclosure and its related Companion Policy,
- National Instrument 81-107 Independent Review Committee for Investment Fund and commentary in its related Companion Policy,
- and proposed consequential amendments to:
- National Instrument 41-101 General Prospectus Requirements and its related Companion Policy,
- National Instrument 44-101 Short Form Prospectus Distributions,
- Multilateral Instrument 11-103 Failure-To-File Cease Trade Orders in Multiple Jurisdictions,
- National Policy 11-207 Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions,
- National Policy 12-202 Revocation of Certain Cease Trade Orders, and
- National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders.
- (collectively, the "Proposed Amendments and Changes").
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, October 9, 2024:
Financial and Consumer Services Commission
Notice of Adoption
- The adoption of National Instrument 93-101 Derivatives: Business Conduct and Companion Policy 93-101CP Derivatives: Business Conduct (collectively, the "Instrument").
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations
Medical Act, 2011
|NLR 61/24
|Medical Regulations, 2023 (Amendment)
Pharmacy Act, 2024
|NLR 62/24
|Pharmacy Regulations, 2024
Management of Greenhouse Gas Act
|NLR 64/24
|Management of Greenhouse Gas Reporting Regulations (Amendment)
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
Regulations / Règlements
Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, September 30, 2024:
Electrical Protection Act
|NWT Reg 088-2024
|Electrical Protection Regulations, amendment
Safety Act
|NWT Reg 090-2024
|Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, amendment
Summary Conviction Procedures Act
|NWT Reg 091-2024
|Summary Conviction Procedures Regulations, amendment
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, October 4, 2024:
Building Code Act
|NS Reg 198/2024
|Nova Scotia Building Code Regulations — replacement
|NS Reg 199/2024
|Nova Scotia Building Code Regulations — amendment
|NS Reg 200/2024
|Nova Scotia Building Code Regulations — amendment
|NS Reg 201/2024
|Nova Scotia Building Code Regulations — amendment
Consumer Protection Act
|NS Reg 203/2024
|Consumer Protection Act Regulations — amendment
Land Titles Clarification Act
|NS Reg 204/2024
|Land Titles Initiative Regulations — amendment
Petroleum Products Pricing Act
|NS Reg 195/2024
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
|NS Reg 197/2024
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
Summary Proceedings Act
|NS Reg 196/2024
|Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment
Proclamations / Proclamations
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, October 4, 2024:
Financial Measures (2024) Act, SNS 2024, c 3
- Section 9 in force October 1, 2024 (NS Reg 202/2024)
Nunavut / Nunavut
Ontario / Ontario
Regulations / Règlements
Farm Products Marketing Act
|O Reg 372/24
|Apples — Plan, amending O Reg 123/04
|O Reg 373/24
|Apples — Marketing, amending O Reg 125/04
Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act, 1997
|O Reg 371/24
|Wildlife in Captivity, amending O Reg 668/98
Ontario Underground Infrastructure Notification System Act, 2012
|O Reg 376/24
|Non-application of Section 7 of the Act
Security from Trespass and Protecting Food Safety Act, 2020
|O Reg 374/24
|General, amending O Reg 701/20
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Environmental Protection Act, RSO 1990
September 27,
2024
Proposed regulatory amendments to streamline the approvals process for alterations to municipally owned sewage and water distribution works that are part of transit projects — Comments by November 11, 2024
Notices / Avis
Ontario Gazette, 28 September 2024:
Ontario Energy Board
- Notice of Amendments to the Transmission System Code
- Notice of Amendments to the Distribution System Code
Ontario Gazette, October 05, 2024:
Ontario Securities Commission
- National Instrument 93-101 Derivatives: Business Conduct and Companion Policy 93-101 Derivatives: Business Conduct
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Regulations / Règlements
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, September 28, 2024:
Pharmacy Act
|EC2024-870
|General Regulations Amendment
Regulated Health Professions Act
|EC2024-871
|Podiatrist Regulations
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, October 5, 2024:
Electrical Inspection Act
|EC2024-874
|Elecrical Inspection and Code Regulations, amendment
Proclamations / Proclamations
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, September 28, 2024:
Arbitration Act, SPEI 2023, c 15
- Erratum, Reissue
Health Professions Statutes Repeal Act, SPEI 2015, c 29
- Erratum, Reissue
Notices / Avis
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, September 28, 2024:
Securities Act
Notice of Updated
- CSA National and Multilateral Instruments
- Rule 11-803 Implementation of Updated CSA National and Multilateral Instruments
Quebec / Québec
Projets de loi
|Référencés à la première lecture seulement
|73
|Loi visant à contrer le partage sans consentement d'images intimes et à améliorer la protection et le soutien en matière civile des personnes victimes de violence
|77
|Loi modifiant principalement des lois instituant des régimes de retraite du secteur public
|74
|Loi visant principalement à améliorer l'encadrement relatif aux étudiants étrangers
Bills
|Referenced on first reading only
|73
|An Act to counter non-consensual sharing of intimate images and to improve protection and support in civil matters for persons who are victims of violence
|77
|An Act amending mainly Acts establishing public sector pension plans
|74
|An Act mainly to improve the regulatory scheme governing international students
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 2 octobre 2024:
Loi sur la qualité de
l'environnement
Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement visant l'élaboration, la mise en Suvre et le soutien financier d'un système de consigne de certains contenants
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement portant sur un système de collecte sélective de certaines matières résiduelles
Code des professions
- Code de déontologie des technologues en prothèses et appareils dentaires
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 9 octobre 2024:
Loi sur la gouvernance du système de santé et de services sociaux
- Règlement concernant certaines mesures nécessaires ou utiles à l'application de la Loi sur la gouvernance du système de santé et de services sociaux ou à la réalisation efficace de son objet
Code des professions
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les médicaments qu'une sage-femme peut prescrire ou administrer
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les actes professionnels qui, suivant certaines conditions et modalités, peuvent être posés par des personnes autres que des sages-femmes
Loi sur les renvois à la Cour d'appel
- Règlement sur les renvois à la Cour d'appel du Québec
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, October 2, 2024:
Environment Quality Act
Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the development, implementation and financial support of a deposit-refund system for certain containers
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting a system of selective collection of certain residual materials
Professional Code
- Code of Ethics of dental prosthesis and appliance technologists
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, October 9, 2024:
Act respecting the governance of the health and social services system
- Regulation respecting certain measures necessary or useful for carrying out the Act respecting the governance of the health and social services system or effectively achieving its purpose
Professional Code
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the drugs that may be prescribed or administered by a midwife
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting professional acts that persons other than midwives may engage in on certain terms and conditions
Court of Appeal Reference Act
- Regulation respecting references to the Court of Appeal of Quebec
Ordres Ministériels
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 9 octobre 2024:
Loi sur les valeurs mobilières
|AM 2024-14
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement 25-102 sur les indices de référence et administrateurs d'indice de référence désignés — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2024-14 du ministre des Finances
Ministerial Orders
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, October 9, 2024:
Securities Act
|MO 2024-14
|Regulation to amend Regulation 25-102 respecting Designated Benchmarks and Benchmark Administrators — Order number V-1.1-2024-14 of the Minister of Finance
Sanctions
3 octobre 2024
- Loi nº 66, Loi visant à renforcer le suivi des personnes faisant l'objet d'un verdict de non-responsabilité criminelle pour cause de troubles mentaux ou d'inaptitude à subir leur procès — Chapitre nº 26
8 octobre 2024
- Loi nº 70, Loi modifiant la Loi sur la protection sanitaire des animaux — Chapitre nº 27
9 octobre 2024
- Loi nº 62, Loi visant principalement à diversifier les stratégies d'acquisition des organismes publics et à leur offrir davantage d'agilité dans la réalisation de leurs projets d'infrastructure — Chapitre nº 28
- Loi nº 68, Loi visant principalement à réduire la charge administrative des médecins — Chapitre nº 29
Assents
October 3, 2024
- Bill 66, An Act to reinforce the supervision of persons in respect of whom has been rendered a verdict of not criminally responsible by reason of mental disorder or of unfit to stand trial — Chapter No. 26
October 8, 2024
- Bill 70, An Act to amend the Animal Health Protection Act — Chapter No. 27
October 9, 2024
- Bill 62, An Act mainly to diversify the acquisition strategies of public bodies and increase their agility in carrying out infrastructure projects — Chapter No. 28
- Bill 68, An Act mainly to reduce the administrative burden of physicians — Chapter No. 29
Avis
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 2 octobre 2024:
Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles
- Pourcentages applicables aux fins de fixer la cotisation des employeurs tenus personnellement au paiement des prestations pour l'année 2025
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le financement
Notices
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, October 2, 2024:
Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases
- Regulation respecting the applicable percentages for the purposes of levying the assessment on employers personally liable for the payment of benefits for 2025
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting financing
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Regulations / Règlements
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, October 4, 2024:
The Securities Act, 1988
|Sask Reg 78/2024
|The Securities Commission (Adoption of National Instruments) (MI 93-101) Amendment Regulations, 2024
Notices / Avis
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, September 27, 2024:
The Opticians Act
- The Saskatchewan College of Opticians — Regulatory Bylaw
Yukon / Yukon
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|39
|Act to amend the Forest Resources Act (2024)
|40
|Act to amend the Clean Energy Act (2024)
|41
|Technical Amendments (Environment) Act (2024)
|42
|Act of 2024 to amend the Land Titles Act, 2015
|43
|Act to amend the Business Corporations Act (2024)
|44
|Traffic Safety Act
|308
|Act to Amend the Elections Act
