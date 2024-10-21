Osler is a leading law firm with a singular focus – your business. Our collaborative “one firm” approach draws on the expertise of over 400 lawyers to provide responsive, proactive and practical legal solutions driven by your business needs. It’s law that works.

In This Issue

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, October 09, 2024:

Access to Information Act

SOR/2024-184 Order Amending Schedule I to the Access to Information Act (Miscellaneous Program)

Customs Tariff

SOR/2024-187 China Surtax Order (2024)

Financial Administration Act

SI/2024-47 Jasper National Park of Canada Rent and Fee Remission Order SOR/2024-182 Order Amending Schedule V to the Financial Administration Act

Impact Assessment Act

SOR/2024-180 Regulations Amending the Information and Management of Time Limits Regulations (Miscellaneous Program)

Privacy Act

SOR/2024-186 Order Amending the Privacy Act Extension Order No. 1 (Miscellaneous Program) SOR/2024-185 Order Amending the Schedule to the Privacy Act (Miscellaneous Program)

Radiation Emitting Devices Act

SOR/2024-196 Regulations Amending the Radiation Emitting Devices Regulations (Laser Products)

Special Economic Measures Act

SOR/2024-179 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Extremist Settler Violence) Regulations SOR/2024-178 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Hamas Terrorist Attacks) Regulations SOR/2024-177 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Iran) Regulations

Species at Risk Act

SOR/2024-195 Critical Habitat of the Spotted Gar (Lepisosteus oculatus) Order

Weights and Measures Act

SOR/2024-183 Regulations Amending the Weights and Measures Regulations

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 05, 2024:

Canada Pension Plan

Regulations Amending the Canada Pension Plan Regulations

Old Age Security Act

Regulations Amending the Old Age Security Regulations

Royal Assents / Sanctions royales

October 03, 2024

Bill C-49, Canada–Newfoundland and Labrador Atlantic Accord Implementation and Offshore Renewable Energy Management Act — Chapter No. 20

Bill C-76, An Act to amend the Canada National Parks Act — Chapter No. 21

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, September 28, 2024:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Ministerial Condition No. 21877

Superintendent of Financial Institutions, Office of the

Assessment of Pension Plans Regulations — Basic rate

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 05, 2024:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Notice with respect to the draft Implementation Framework for the Right to a Healthy Environment (subsection 5.1(4) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)

Publication of the proposed Plan of Priorities (subsection 73(3) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)

Publication of the proposed Watch List Approach to compile the list of substances under section 75.1 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Radiocommunication Act

Notice No. SMSE-008-24 — Publication of RSS-216, Issue 3

Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 05, 2024:

Equitable Bank — Relocation of designated office for the service of enforcement notices

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, September 28, 2024:

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Commencement of inquiry — Concrete reinforcing bar

Inquiry — Research publishing

Order — Cold-rolled steel

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Notices of consultation

Part 1 applications

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 05, 2024:

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Appeals — Notice No. HA-2024-010

Inquiry — Automotive specialty tools

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Decisions

CUSMA Secretariat

Requests for panel review Certain softwood lumber products from Canada (antidumping duty) Certain softwood lumber products from Canada (countervailing duty)



Alberta / Alberta

No entries for this issue

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

No entries for this issue

Manitoba / Manitoba

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 39 The Long-Bladed Weapon Control Act

Regulations / Règlements

Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations

The Fair Registration Practices in Regulated Professions Act

Man Reg 91/2024 Language Proficiency Testing Regulation

The Fuel Tax Act

Man Reg 92/2024 Fuel Tax Rates Regulation, amendment

The Prescription Drugs Cost Assistance Act

Man Reg 84/2024 Prescription Drugs Payment of Benefits Regulation, amendment

The Provincial Offences Act

Man Reg 95/2024 Preset Fines and Offence Descriptions Regulation, amendment

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Notices / Avis

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, October 2, 2024:

Financial and Consumer Services Commission

Notice and Request for Comments

Publication for comment of proposed amendments to: National Instrument 81-101 Mutual Fund Prospectus Disclosure and its related Companion Policy, National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds and its related Companion Policy, National Instrument 81-106 Investment Fund Continuous Disclosure and its related Companion Policy, National Instrument 81-107 Independent Review Committee for Investment Fund and commentary in its related Companion Policy,

and proposed consequential amendments to: National Instrument 41-101 General Prospectus Requirements and its related Companion Policy, National Instrument 44-101 Short Form Prospectus Distributions, Multilateral Instrument 11-103 Failure-To-File Cease Trade Orders in Multiple Jurisdictions, National Policy 11-207 Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions, National Policy 12-202 Revocation of Certain Cease Trade Orders, and National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders.

(collectively, the "Proposed Amendments and Changes").

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, October 9, 2024:

Financial and Consumer Services Commission

Notice of Adoption

The adoption of National Instrument 93-101 Derivatives: Business Conduct and Companion Policy 93-101CP Derivatives: Business Conduct (collectively, the "Instrument").

