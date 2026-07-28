Legislative Update Report No. 2026-14

- within Insurance topic(s)
- with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
- in Canada
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, July 15, 2026:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
|
SOR/2026-161
|
Order 2026-87-08-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
Food and Drugs Act
|
SOR/2026-162
|
Order Providing for Reliance on Decisions of, or Documents Produced by, Foreign Regulatory Authorities in Respect of Certain Drugs
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Canada Gazette, Part I, July 11, 2026:
Health of Animals Act
Feeds Act
Fertilizers Act
Food and Drugs Act
Safe Food for Canadians Act
- Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Relating to Harmonization of the Enhanced Feed Ban
Canada Gazette, Part I, July 18, 2026:
Use of French in Federally Regulated Private Businesses Act
- Use of French in Federally Regulated Private Businesses Regulations
Proclamations / Proclamations
Orders In Council
Build Canada Homes Act, SC 2026, c 18
- Sections 1 to 28, 30 to 40, 42 to 46, 48 and 49 in force July 7, 2026 (PC 2026-0695)
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, July 11, 2026:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Ministerial Condition No. 22460
- Order 2026-87-08-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances Lis
Canada Gazette, Part I, July 18, 2026:
Species at Risk Act
- Notice of intent — Consultation by Environment and Climate Change Canada on a proposal to develop a new regulation for the protection of critical habitat on applicable federal lands
Bank Act
- E.SUN Commercial Bank Ltd. — Order permitting a foreign bank to establish a branch in Canada
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, July 11, 2026:
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeal — Notice No. HA-2026-010
- Expiry review RR-2026-004 — Notice of expiry review of orders — Refined sugar
- File PR-2026-027 — Notice of inquiry — Office seating
- Inquiry NQ-2025-008 — Notice of findings — Thermoformed molded fibre tableware
- Preliminary injury inquiry PI-2026-003 — Notice of commencement of preliminary injury inquiry — Wheat gluten
Canada Gazette, Part I, July 18, 2026:
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeals Notice No. HA-2026-011
- File PR-2026-029 — Notice of inquiry Building maintenance services
- File PR-2026-031 — Notice of inquiry Air transport services
- File PR-2026-034 — Notice of inquiry Information and mass communication services
- Inquiry NQ-2025-009 — Notice of findings Truck bodies
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Administrative decisions
- Decisions
- Notices of consultation
Supplements / Suppléments
Canada Gazette, Part I, July 11, 2026:
Copyright Board
- Commercial Radio Reproduction Tariff (CMRRA, SOCAN, CONNECT/Panorama, and Artisti) (2027-2029)
Alberta / Alberta
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, July 15, 2026:
Alberta Enterprise Corporation Act
|
Alta Reg 145/2026
|
Alberta Enterprise Corporation Amendment Regulation
Alberta Health Care Insurance Act
|
Alta Reg 139/2026
|
Alberta Health Care Insurance Amendment Regulation
|
Alta Reg 140/2026
|
Dual Practice Records Regulation
Alberta Investment Management Corporation Act
|
Alta Reg 148/2026
|
Alberta Investment Management Corporation Amendment Regulation
Alberta Research and Innovation Act
|
Alta Reg 146/2026
|
Alberta Research and Innovation Amendment Regulation
Conflicts of Interest Act
|
Alta Reg 130/2026
|
Conflicts of Interest Act Part 4.3 Designation Amendment Order
Credit Union Act
|
Alta Reg 150/2026
|
Credit Union (Principal) Amendment Regulation
Electric Utilities Act
|
Alta Reg 155/2026
|
City of Medicine Hat Payment in Lieu of Tax (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act
|
Alta Reg 133/2026
|
Administrative Penalty Amendment Regulation
|
Alta Reg 143/2026
|
Release Reporting (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
|
Alta Reg 132/2026
|
Waste Control Amendment Regulation
Fair Registration Practices Act
|
Alta Reg 153/2026
|
Fair Registration Practices Amendment Regulation
Fuel Tax Act
|
Alta Reg 151/2026
|
Fuel Tax Amendment Regulation
Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Act
|
Alta Reg 135/2026
|
Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Amendment Regulation
Gas Utilities Act
|
Alta Reg 156/2026
|
Gas Utilities Designation (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
|
Alta Reg 157/2026
|
Gas Utilities Exemption (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Health Information Act
|
Alta Reg 159/2026
|
Health Information (Ministerial) Amendment Regulation
Interprovincial Trade Mutual Recognition Act
|
Alta Reg 154/2026
|
Interprovincial Trade Mutual Recognition Regulation
Loan and Trust Corporations Act
|
Alta Reg 152/2026
|
Loan and Trust Corporations Amendment Regulation
Personal Information Protection Act
|
Alta Reg 147/2026
|
Personal Information Protection Act (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Provincial Health Agencies Act
|
Alta Reg 134/2026
|
Primary Care Corridor Provincial Health Corporation Regulation
Public Health Act
|
Alta Reg 141/2026
|
Public Swimming Pools Amendment Regulation
Public Utilities Act
|
Alta Reg 158/2026
|
Public Utilities Designation Amendment Regulation
Residential Tenancies Act
|
Alta Reg 162/2026
|
Residential Tenancies Ministerial Amendment Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
Alberta King’s Printer
Traveller Protection and Destination Development Act, SA 2026, c T-6.7
- Act in force July 14, 2026 (OIC 266/2026)
Health Statutes Amendment Act, 2026, SA 2026, c 9
- Sections 1(2) to (10), (12) and (13), which amend the Alberta Health Care Insurance Act, and 6, which amends the Health Professions Act, in force July 31, 2026 (OIC 267/2026)
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, July 14, 2026:
Home Owner Grant Act
|
BC Reg 117/2026
|
Amends BC Reg 100/2002 — Home Owner Grant Regulation
Income Tax Act
|
BC Reg 118/2026
|
Amends BC Reg 145/2019 — Natural Gas Tax Credit Regulation
Offence Act
|
BC Reg 119/2026
|
Amends BC Regs
Provincial Sales Tax Act
|
BC Reg 112/2026
|
Amends BC Reg 97/2013 — Provincial Sales Tax Exemption and Refund Regulation
|
BC Reg 113/2026
|
Amends BC Reg 97/2013 — Provincial Sales Tax Exemption and Refund Regulation
|
BC Reg 114/2026
|
Amends BC Regs
|
BC Reg 120/2026
|
Amends BC Reg 93/2013 — Designated Accommodation Area Tax Regulation
Renewable Energy Projects (Streamlined Permitting) Act
|
BC Reg 122/2026
|
Amends BC Reg 93/2025 — Renewable Energy Projects (Streamlined Permitting) Regulation
Utilities Commission Act
|
BC Reg 123/2026
|
Enacts Direction to the British Columbia Utilities Commission Respecting the Exemption of Independent Power Producers
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, July 21, 2026:
Business Practices and Consumer Protection Act
|
BC Reg 126/2026
|
Enacts Credit Reporting and Credit Monitoring Regulation
Coal Act
|
BC Reg 127/2026
|
Amends BC Reg 251/2004 — Coal Act Regulation
Environmental Assessment Act
|
BC Reg 133/2026
|
Enacts Required Consent (Simpcw First Nation — Reviewable Mine Projects) Regulation
Environmental Management Act
|
BC Reg 138/2026
|
Amends BC Reg 301/90 — Environmental Data Quality Assurance Regulation
Fuel Price Transparency Act
|
BC Reg 129/2026
|
Amends BC Reg 52/2020 — Fuel Price Transparency Regulation
Insurance (Vehicle) Act
|
BC Reg 134/2026
|
Amends BC Regs
Personal Information Protection Act
|
BC Reg 132/2026
|
Amends BC Reg 473/2003 — Personal Information Protection Act Regulations
Workers Compensation Act
|
BC Reg 135/2026
|
Amends BC Reg 296/97 — Occupational Health and Safety Regulation
|
BC Reg 136/2026
|
Amends BC Reg 296/97 — Occupational Health and Safety Regulation
|
BC Reg 137/2026
|
Amends BC Reg 296/97 — Occupational Health and Safety Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, July 21, 2026:
Attorney General Statutes Amendment Act, 2025, SBC 2025, c 16
- Sections 12 to 20 in force July 17, 2026. (BC Reg 125/2026)
Business Practices and Consumer Protection Amendment Act (No. 2), 2025, SBC 2025, c 31
- Various provisions in force August 1, 2027. (BC Reg 126/2026)
Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act, 2026, SBC 2026, c 15
- Sections 17 to 21, 23 and 24 in force July 17, 2026. (BC Reg 131/2026)
Motor Vehicle Amendment Act, 2025, SBC 2025, c 18
- Various provisions in force October 19, 2026. (BC Reg 134/2026)
Manitoba / Manitoba
Regulations / Règlements
Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations
The Health Services Insurance Act
|
Man Reg 68/2026
|
Hospital Services Insurance and Administration Regulation, amendment
|
Man Reg 69/2026
|
Personal Care Services Insurance and Administration Regulation, amendment
|
Man Reg 81/2026
|
Personal Care Homes Designation Regulation, amendment
The Regulated Health Professions Act
|
Man Reg 70/2026
|
College of Physicians and Surgeons of Manitoba General Regulation, amendment
The Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Control Act
|
Man Reg 71/2026
|
Transitional Regulation, repeal
The Environment Act
|
Man Reg 76/2026
|
Administrative Penalties Regulation
The Mental Health Act
|
Man Reg 82/2026
|
Charges Payable by Long Term Care Patients Regulation, amendment
Proclamations / Proclamations
Manitoba Laws
The Environment Amendment Act, SM 2024, c 35, Schedule B
- Act in force September 1, 2026. (OIC 163/2026)
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, July 15, 2026:
Free Trade Within Canada Act, SNB 2025, c 44
- Act in force July 1, 2026.
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations
Income Tax Act, 2000
|
NLR 32/26
|
Film and Video Industry Tax Credit Regulations (Amendment)
|
NLR 33/26
|
Home Heating Supplement Regulations (Amendment)
|
NLR 34/26
|
Interactive Digital Media Tax Credit Regulations (Amendment)
Liquor Control Act
|
NLR 36/26
|
Liquor Licensing Regulations (Amendment)
Proclamations / Proclamations
Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations
An Act to Amend the Liquor Control Act, SNL 2026, c 18
- Act in force July 22, 2026. (NLR 35/26)
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
Notices / Avis
Northwest Territories Gazette, Part I, June 20, 2026:
Securities Act
- Implementing Rule 31-103: Amendments to National Instrument 31-103, Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations;
- Implementing Rule 31-103: Amendments to Companion Policy 31-103CP, Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations;
- Implementing Rule 81-101, Amendments to National Instrument 81-101, Mutual Fund Prospectus Disclosure;
- Implementing Rule 81-102: Amendments to National Instrument 81-102, Investment Funds;
- Implementing Rule 81-102: Amendments to Companion Policy 81-102CP, Investment Funds;
- Implementing Rule 81-105: Amendments to National Instrument 81-105, Mutual Fund Sales Practices;
- Implementing Rule 81-105: Amendments to Companion Policy 81-105CP, Mutual Fund Sales Practices.
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, July 10, 2026:
Cannabis Control Act
|
NS Reg 157/2026
|
Cannabis Control Regulations
Human Organ and Tissue Donation Act
|
NS Reg 153/2026
|
Human Organ and Tissue Donation Regulations
Regulated Health Professions Act
|
NS Reg 155/2026
|
Nursing and Midwifery Regulations
Summary Proceedings Act
|
NS Reg 158/2026
|
Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment
Proclamations / Proclamations
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, July 10, 2026:
Administrative Efficiency and Accountability in Healthcare Act, SNS 2025, c 2
- Sections 2 and 6 (re repeal of the Anatomy Act and amendments to the Human Organ and Tissue Donation Act) in force June 18, 2026. (NS Reg 152/2026)
An Act to Amend Chapter 3 of the Acts of 2018, the Cannabis Control Act, SNS 2026, c 7
- Act in force June 25, 2026. (NS Reg 156/2026)
Regulated Health Professions Act, SNS 2023, c 15
- Sections 191 and 193 and clauses 201(d), 211(d) and (e), 221(a), 222(m) and (n), 225(a), 226(a), 238(a) and 240(b) (re repeal of the Midwifery Act and the Nursing Act, and amendments to the Adult Capacity and Decision-making Act, the Hospitals Act, the Motor Vehicle Act, the Patient Access to Care Act, the Prescription Monitoring Act, the Traffic Safety Act and the Vital Statistics Act) in force June 30, 2026. (NS Reg 154/2026)
Nunavut / Nunavut
- No entries for this issue
Ontario / Ontario
Regulations / Règlements
Building Code Act, 1992
|
O Reg 242/26
|
Building Code, amending O Reg 163/24
Clean Water Act, 2006
|
O Reg 235/26
|
General, amending O Reg 287/07
Condominium Act, 1998
|
O Reg 237/26
|
Condominium Authority Tribunal, amending O Reg 179/17
|
O Reg 236/26
|
General, amending O Reg 48/01
Courts of Justice Act
|
O Reg 232/26
|
Number of Judges, amending O Reg 502/99
Environmental Protection Act
|
O Reg 234/26
|
Registrations under Part II.2 of the Act — Storm Water Management Works, amending O Reg 137/25
Residential Tenancies Act, 2006
|
O Reg 341/26
|
General, amending O Reg 516/06
|
O Reg 340/26
|
Prescribed Period of Time
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Building Code Act, 1992, SO 1992, c 23
July 15, 2026
Consultation on Reducing Regulatory Burden in Ontario’s Building Code — Comments by August 14, 2026
Civil Remedies Act, 2001
July 17, 2026
Consultation Paper: Unexplained Wealth Orders & Other Potential Changes to the Civil Remedies Act, 2001 | New Measures to Enforce Criminal Fines and Penalties — Comments by August 31, 2026
Environmental Assessment Act, RSO 1990
July 10, 2026
Revoking the Class Environmental Assessment for Resource Stewardship and Facility Development Projects — Comments by August 24, 2026
Ministry of Natural Resources
July 10, 2026
Proposing a Project Evaluation Policy that would replace the Class Environmental Assessment for Ministry of Natural Resources Resource Stewardship and Facility Development Projects — Comments by August 24, 2026
Orders In Council
COVID-19 Economic Recovery Act, 2020, SO 2020, c 18
- Schedule 6, subsections 30, 36(5), 41, 43, which amend the Environmental Assessment Act, in force January 1, 2027 (OIC 1116/2026)
- Schedule 6, subsection 46(5), which amends the Capital Investment Plan Act, 1993, in force January 1, 2027 (OIC 1116/2026)
- Schedule 6, section 56, which amends the Housing Services Act, 2011, in force January 1, 2027 (OIC 1116/2026)
Fighting Delays, Building Faster Act, 2025, SO 2025, c 14
- Schedule 12, sections 3, 5-8, 10, 12, which amend the Residential Tenancies Act, 2006, in force September 21, 2026 (OIC 1114/2026)
Helping Homebuyers, Protecting Tenants Act, 2023, SO 2023, c 10
- Schedule 7, sections 4, 11(2), which amend the Residential Tenancies Act, 2006, in force September 21, 2026 (OIC 1115/2026)
New Deal for Toronto Act, 2023, SO 2023, c 25
- Schedule 2, subsections 22(3), (6), which amend the Rebuilding Ontario Place Act, 2023, in force January 1, 2027 (OIC 1117/2026)
Plan to Protect Ontario Act (Budget Measures), 2025, SO 2025, c 10
- Schedule 9, section 9, which amends the Highway Traffic Act, in force January 1, 2027 (OIC 1120/2026)
Protecting Condominium Owners Act, 2015, SO 2015, c 28
- Schedule 1, subsections 1(11), 26(2), 28, 39(2), (3), 40, 44(1), 46 (2)-(4), 144(4), which amend the Condominium Act, 1998, in force December 31, 2026 (OIC 1118/2026)
Working for Workers Six Act, 2024, SO 2024, c 41
- Schedule 2, section 1, which amends the Highway Traffic Act, in force January 1, 2027 (OIC 1119/2026)
Notices / Avis
Ontario Gazette, July 18, 2026:
Ontario Securities Commission
- OSC Rule 13-513 Extension to Ontario Instrument 13-512 Temporary Exemption from the Requirement to Transmit a Report of Exempt Distribution Through Sedar+ in Connection with Distributions of Eligible Foreign Securities to Permitted Clients (Interim Class Order)
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Regulations / Règlements
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, July 11, 2026:
Interprovincial Trade and Mobility Act
|
EC2026-699
|
Interprovincial Trade and Mobility Regulations
Liquor Control Act
|
EC2026-722
|
Liquor Control Act Regulations, amendment
Proclamations / Proclamations
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, July 11, 2026:
An Act to Amend the Liquor Control Act, SPEI 2025, c 8
- Act in force July 23, 2026.
Interprovincial Trade and Mobility Act, SPEI 2025, c 7
- Act in force July 11, 2026.
Notices / Avis
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, July 11, 2026:
Judicature Act
- Quarterly Notice Pursuant to the Judicature Act — Prejudgment and postjudgment rates, January 2002 – September 2026
Quebec / Québec
Règlements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 15 juillet 2026:
Loi sur la qualité de l’environnement
Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d’appliquer les lois en matière d’environnement et de sécurité des barrages
|
Décret 1036-2026
|
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l’encadrement d’activités en fonction de leur impact sur l’environnement
|
Décret 1037-2026
|
Règlement sur les pratiques agroenvironnementales
|
Décret 1040-2026
|
Règlement modifiant le Code de gestion des matières résiduelles fertilisantes
|
Décret 1041-2026
|
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les activités dans des milieux humides, hydriques et sensibles
Loi sur la qualité de l’environnement
|
Décret 1038-2026
|
Règlement modifiant le Règlement relatif à l’évaluation et l’examen des impacts sur l’environnement de certains projets
|
Décret 1042-2026
|
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les déchets biomédicaux
|
Décret 1043-2026
|
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le prélèvement des eaux et leur protection
|
Décret 1044-2026
|
Règlement modifiant le Règlement concernant la valorisation de matières résiduelles
Loi sur les pesticides
|
Décret 1039-2026
|
Règlement modifiant le Code de gestion des pesticides
Loi sur le bâtiment
|
Décret 1056-2026
|
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les installations sous pression
Loi sur la formation et la qualification professionnelles de la main-d’œuvre
|
Décret 1057-2026
|
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les certificats de qualification et sur l’apprentissage en matière de gaz, de machines fixes et d’appareils sous pression
Loi sur les relations du travail, la formation professionnelle et la gestion de la main-d’œuvre dans l’industrie de la construction
|
Décret 1058-2026
|
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la délivrance des certificats de compétence
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 22 juillet 2026:
Code civil du Québec
|
Décret 1076-2026
|
Règlement modifiant le Règlement relatif à la tenue et à la publicité du registre de l’état civil
Code des professions
|
Décret 1125-2026
|
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les diplômes délivrés par les établissements d’enseignement désignés qui donnent droit aux permis et aux certificats de spécialistes des ordres professionnels
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 15, 2026:
Environment Quality Act
Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation
|
OC 1036-2026
|
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the regulatory scheme applying to activities on the basis of their environmental impact
|
OC 1037-2026
|
Agro-Environmental Practices Regulation
|
OC 1040-2026
|
Regulation to amend the Fertilizing Residual Materials Management Code
|
OC 1941-2026
|
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting activities in wetlands, bodies of water and sensitive areas
Environment Quality Act
|
OC 1038-2026
|
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the environmental impact assessment and review of certain projects
|
OC 1042-2026
|
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting biomedical waste
|
OC 1043-2026
|
Regulation to amend the Water Withdrawal and Protection Regulation
|
OC 1044-2026
|
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the reclamation of residual materials
Pesticides Act
|
OC 1039-2026
|
Regulation to amend the Pesticides Management Code
Building Act
|
OC 1056-2026
|
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting pressure installations
Act respecting workforce vocational training and qualification
|
OC 1057-2026
|
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting certificates of qualification and apprenticeship regarding gas, stationary engines and pressure vessels
Act respecting labour relations, vocational training and workforce management in the construction industry
|
OC 1058-2026
|
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the issuance of competency certificates
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 22, 2026:
Civil Code of Québec
|
OC 1076-2026
|
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the keeping and publication of the register of civil status
Professional Code
|
OC 1125-2026
|
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the diplomas issued by designated educational institutions which give access to permits or specialist’s certificates of professional orders
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 22 juillet 2026:
Loi sur les coopératives
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement d’application de la Loi sur les coopératives
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 22, 2026:
Cooperatives Act
- Regulation to amend the Regulation under the Cooperatives Act
Ordres Ministériels
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 15 juillet 2026:
Loi sur la qualité de l’environnement
|
AM 2026
|
Règlement modifiant le règlement concernant le système de plafonnement d’échange de droits d’émission de gaz à effet de serre — Arrêté no 2026-0011 de la ministre de l’Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs
|
AM 2026
|
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les frais exigibles relatifs au régime d’autorisation environnementale et d’autres frais — Arrêté no 2026-0010 de la ministre de l’Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs
|
AM 2026
|
Règlement modifiant le règlement relatif aux projets de biométhanisation des lisiers admissibles à la délivrance de crédits compensatoires — Arrêté no 2026-0009 de la ministre de l’Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs
Ministerial Orders
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 15, 2026:
Environment Quality Act
|
MO 2026
|
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting a cap-and-trade system for greenhouse gas emission allowances — Order 2026-0011 of the Minister of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks
|
MO 2026
|
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the fees payable with respect to the environmental authorization scheme and other fees — Order 2026-0010 of the Minister of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks
|
MO 2026
|
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting manure anaerobic digestion projects eligible for the issuance of offset credits — Order 2026-0009 of the Minister of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 15 juillet 2026:
Loi visant notamment à renforcer la laïcité dans le réseau de l’éducation et modifiant diverses dispositions législatives, SQ 2025, c 29
- Que soit fixée au 1 juillet 2027 la date de l’entrée en vigueur des dispositions du paragraphe 2° de l’article 22 et de l’article 50. (Décret 1034-2026)
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 15, 2026:
Act to, in particular, reinforce laicity in the education network and to amend various legislative provisions, SQ 2025, c 29
- The provisions of paragraph 2 of section 22 and section 50 in force July 1, 2027. (OC 1034-2026)
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Notices / Avis
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, July 10, 2026:
The Pre-judgment Interest Act
- The Pre-judgment Interest Regulations, from October 1, 2025 to September 30, 2026.
Yukon / Yukon
Regulations / Règlements
Yukon Gazette, Part II, July 15, 2026:
Building Standards Act
|
YOIC 2026/77
|
Regulation respecting the National Building Code of Canada 2025
Placer Mining Act
Quartz Mining Act
|
YOIC 2026/80
|
Order to amend the Order Prohibiting Entry on Certain Lands in Yukon (Proposed ATAC Road and Buffer) (2026)
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