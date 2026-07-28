Legislative Update Report No. 2026-14

Osler's Legislative Update is a bi-weekly listing of new legislation. This issue covers legislation for the period 07/09 to 07/22.

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Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, July 15, 2026:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

SOR/2026-161 Order 2026-87-08-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List

Food and Drugs Act

SOR/2026-162 Order Providing for Reliance on Decisions of, or Documents Produced by, Foreign Regulatory Authorities in Respect of Certain Drugs

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I, July 11, 2026:

Health of Animals Act

Feeds Act

Fertilizers Act

Food and Drugs Act

Safe Food for Canadians Act

Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Relating to Harmonization of the Enhanced Feed Ban

Canada Gazette, Part I, July 18, 2026:

Use of French in Federally Regulated Private Businesses Act

Use of French in Federally Regulated Private Businesses Regulations

Proclamations / Proclamations

Orders In Council

Build Canada Homes Act, SC 2026, c 18

Sections 1 to 28, 30 to 40, 42 to 46, 48 and 49 in force July 7, 2026 (PC 2026-0695)

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, July 11, 2026:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Ministerial Condition No. 22460

Order 2026-87-08-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances Lis

Canada Gazette, Part I, July 18, 2026:

Species at Risk Act

Notice of intent — Consultation by Environment and Climate Change Canada on a proposal to develop a new regulation for the protection of critical habitat on applicable federal lands

Bank Act

E.SUN Commercial Bank Ltd. — Order permitting a foreign bank to establish a branch in Canada

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, July 11, 2026:

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Appeal — Notice No. HA-2026-010

Expiry review RR-2026-004 — Notice of expiry review of orders — Refined sugar

File PR-2026-027 — Notice of inquiry — Office seating

Inquiry NQ-2025-008 — Notice of findings — Thermoformed molded fibre tableware

Preliminary injury inquiry PI-2026-003 — Notice of commencement of preliminary injury inquiry — Wheat gluten

Canada Gazette, Part I, July 18, 2026:

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Appeals Notice No. HA-2026-011

File PR-2026-029 — Notice of inquiry Building maintenance services

File PR-2026-031 — Notice of inquiry Air transport services

File PR-2026-034 — Notice of inquiry Information and mass communication services

Inquiry NQ-2025-009 — Notice of findings Truck bodies

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Administrative decisions

Decisions

Notices of consultation

Supplements / Suppléments

Canada Gazette, Part I, July 11, 2026:

Copyright Board

Commercial Radio Reproduction Tariff (CMRRA, SOCAN, CONNECT/Panorama, and Artisti) (2027-2029)

Alberta / Alberta

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, July 15, 2026:

Alberta Enterprise Corporation Act

Alta Reg 145/2026 Alberta Enterprise Corporation Amendment Regulation

Alberta Health Care Insurance Act

Alta Reg 139/2026 Alberta Health Care Insurance Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 140/2026 Dual Practice Records Regulation

Alberta Investment Management Corporation Act

Alta Reg 148/2026 Alberta Investment Management Corporation Amendment Regulation

Alberta Research and Innovation Act

Alta Reg 146/2026 Alberta Research and Innovation Amendment Regulation

Conflicts of Interest Act

Alta Reg 130/2026 Conflicts of Interest Act Part 4.3 Designation Amendment Order

Credit Union Act

Alta Reg 150/2026 Credit Union (Principal) Amendment Regulation

Electric Utilities Act

Alta Reg 155/2026 City of Medicine Hat Payment in Lieu of Tax (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation

Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act

Alta Reg 133/2026 Administrative Penalty Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 143/2026 Release Reporting (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 132/2026 Waste Control Amendment Regulation

Fair Registration Practices Act

Alta Reg 153/2026 Fair Registration Practices Amendment Regulation

Fuel Tax Act

Alta Reg 151/2026 Fuel Tax Amendment Regulation

Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Act

Alta Reg 135/2026 Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Amendment Regulation

Gas Utilities Act

Alta Reg 156/2026 Gas Utilities Designation (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 157/2026 Gas Utilities Exemption (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation

Health Information Act

Alta Reg 159/2026 Health Information (Ministerial) Amendment Regulation

Interprovincial Trade Mutual Recognition Act

Alta Reg 154/2026 Interprovincial Trade Mutual Recognition Regulation

Loan and Trust Corporations Act

Alta Reg 152/2026 Loan and Trust Corporations Amendment Regulation

Personal Information Protection Act

Alta Reg 147/2026 Personal Information Protection Act (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation

Provincial Health Agencies Act

Alta Reg 134/2026 Primary Care Corridor Provincial Health Corporation Regulation

Public Health Act

Alta Reg 141/2026 Public Swimming Pools Amendment Regulation

Public Utilities Act

Alta Reg 158/2026 Public Utilities Designation Amendment Regulation

Residential Tenancies Act

Alta Reg 162/2026 Residential Tenancies Ministerial Amendment Regulation

Proclamations / Proclamations

Alberta King’s Printer

Traveller Protection and Destination Development Act, SA 2026, c T-6.7

Act in force July 14, 2026 (OIC 266/2026)

Health Statutes Amendment Act, 2026, SA 2026, c 9

Sections 1(2) to (10), (12) and (13), which amend the Alberta Health Care Insurance Act, and 6, which amends the Health Professions Act, in force July 31, 2026 (OIC 267/2026)

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, July 14, 2026:

Home Owner Grant Act

BC Reg 117/2026 Amends BC Reg 100/2002 — Home Owner Grant Regulation

Income Tax Act

BC Reg 118/2026 Amends BC Reg 145/2019 — Natural Gas Tax Credit Regulation

Offence Act

BC Reg 119/2026 Amends BC Regs

422/90 — Offence Act Forms Regulation

124/2005 — Federal Contraventions Forms Regulation

Provincial Sales Tax Act

BC Reg 112/2026 Amends BC Reg 97/2013 — Provincial Sales Tax Exemption and Refund Regulation BC Reg 113/2026 Amends BC Reg 97/2013 — Provincial Sales Tax Exemption and Refund Regulation BC Reg 114/2026 Amends BC Regs

97/2013 — Provincial Sales Tax Exemption and Refund Regulation

96/2013 — Provincial Sales Tax Regulation BC Reg 120/2026 Amends BC Reg 93/2013 — Designated Accommodation Area Tax Regulation

Renewable Energy Projects (Streamlined Permitting) Act

BC Reg 122/2026 Amends BC Reg 93/2025 — Renewable Energy Projects (Streamlined Permitting) Regulation

Utilities Commission Act

BC Reg 123/2026 Enacts Direction to the British Columbia Utilities Commission Respecting the Exemption of Independent Power Producers

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, July 21, 2026:

Business Practices and Consumer Protection Act

BC Reg 126/2026 Enacts Credit Reporting and Credit Monitoring Regulation

Coal Act

BC Reg 127/2026 Amends BC Reg 251/2004 — Coal Act Regulation

Environmental Assessment Act

BC Reg 133/2026 Enacts Required Consent (Simpcw First Nation — Reviewable Mine Projects) Regulation

Environmental Management Act

BC Reg 138/2026 Amends BC Reg 301/90 — Environmental Data Quality Assurance Regulation

Repeals BC Regs

98/2023

240/2024

Fuel Price Transparency Act

BC Reg 129/2026 Amends BC Reg 52/2020 — Fuel Price Transparency Regulation

Insurance (Vehicle) Act

BC Reg 134/2026 Amends BC Regs

4/2021 — Basic Vehicle Damage Coverage Regulation

447/83 — Insurance (Vehicle) Regulation

Personal Information Protection Act

BC Reg 132/2026 Amends BC Reg 473/2003 — Personal Information Protection Act Regulations

Workers Compensation Act

BC Reg 135/2026 Amends BC Reg 296/97 — Occupational Health and Safety Regulation BC Reg 136/2026 Amends BC Reg 296/97 — Occupational Health and Safety Regulation BC Reg 137/2026 Amends BC Reg 296/97 — Occupational Health and Safety Regulation

Proclamations / Proclamations

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, July 21, 2026:

Attorney General Statutes Amendment Act, 2025, SBC 2025, c 16

Sections 12 to 20 in force July 17, 2026. (BC Reg 125/2026)

Business Practices and Consumer Protection Amendment Act (No. 2), 2025, SBC 2025, c 31

Various provisions in force August 1, 2027. (BC Reg 126/2026)

Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act, 2026, SBC 2026, c 15

Sections 17 to 21, 23 and 24 in force July 17, 2026. (BC Reg 131/2026)

Motor Vehicle Amendment Act, 2025, SBC 2025, c 18

Various provisions in force October 19, 2026. (BC Reg 134/2026)

Manitoba / Manitoba

Regulations / Règlements

Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations

The Health Services Insurance Act

Man Reg 68/2026 Hospital Services Insurance and Administration Regulation, amendment Man Reg 69/2026 Personal Care Services Insurance and Administration Regulation, amendment Man Reg 81/2026 Personal Care Homes Designation Regulation, amendment

The Regulated Health Professions Act

Man Reg 70/2026 College of Physicians and Surgeons of Manitoba General Regulation, amendment

The Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Control Act

Man Reg 71/2026 Transitional Regulation, repeal

The Environment Act

Man Reg 76/2026 Administrative Penalties Regulation

The Mental Health Act

Man Reg 82/2026 Charges Payable by Long Term Care Patients Regulation, amendment

Proclamations / Proclamations

Manitoba Laws

The Environment Amendment Act, SM 2024, c 35, Schedule B

Act in force September 1, 2026. (OIC 163/2026)

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, July 15, 2026:

Free Trade Within Canada Act, SNB 2025, c 44

Act in force July 1, 2026.

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations

Income Tax Act, 2000

NLR 32/26 Film and Video Industry Tax Credit Regulations (Amendment) NLR 33/26 Home Heating Supplement Regulations (Amendment) NLR 34/26 Interactive Digital Media Tax Credit Regulations (Amendment)

Liquor Control Act

NLR 36/26 Liquor Licensing Regulations (Amendment)

Proclamations / Proclamations

Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations

An Act to Amend the Liquor Control Act, SNL 2026, c 18

Act in force July 22, 2026. (NLR 35/26)

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

Notices / Avis

Northwest Territories Gazette, Part I, June 20, 2026:

Securities Act

Implementing Rule 31-103: Amendments to National Instrument 31-103, Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations;

Implementing Rule 31-103: Amendments to Companion Policy 31-103CP, Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations;

Implementing Rule 81-101, Amendments to National Instrument 81-101, Mutual Fund Prospectus Disclosure;

Implementing Rule 81-102: Amendments to National Instrument 81-102, Investment Funds;

Implementing Rule 81-102: Amendments to Companion Policy 81-102CP, Investment Funds;

Implementing Rule 81-105: Amendments to National Instrument 81-105, Mutual Fund Sales Practices;

Implementing Rule 81-105: Amendments to Companion Policy 81-105CP, Mutual Fund Sales Practices.

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, July 10, 2026:

Cannabis Control Act

NS Reg 157/2026 Cannabis Control Regulations

Human Organ and Tissue Donation Act

NS Reg 153/2026 Human Organ and Tissue Donation Regulations

Regulated Health Professions Act

NS Reg 155/2026 Nursing and Midwifery Regulations

Summary Proceedings Act

NS Reg 158/2026 Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment

Proclamations / Proclamations

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, July 10, 2026:

Administrative Efficiency and Accountability in Healthcare Act, SNS 2025, c 2

Sections 2 and 6 (re repeal of the Anatomy Act and amendments to the Human Organ and Tissue Donation Act) in force June 18, 2026. (NS Reg 152/2026)

An Act to Amend Chapter 3 of the Acts of 2018, the Cannabis Control Act, SNS 2026, c 7

Act in force June 25, 2026. (NS Reg 156/2026)

Regulated Health Professions Act, SNS 2023, c 15

Sections 191 and 193 and clauses 201(d), 211(d) and (e), 221(a), 222(m) and (n), 225(a), 226(a), 238(a) and 240(b) (re repeal of the Midwifery Act and the Nursing Act, and amendments to the Adult Capacity and Decision-making Act, the Hospitals Act, the Motor Vehicle Act, the Patient Access to Care Act, the Prescription Monitoring Act, the Traffic Safety Act and the Vital Statistics Act) in force June 30, 2026. (NS Reg 154/2026)

Nunavut / Nunavut

No entries for this issue

Ontario / Ontario

Regulations / Règlements

Building Code Act, 1992

O Reg 242/26 Building Code, amending O Reg 163/24

Clean Water Act, 2006

O Reg 235/26 General, amending O Reg 287/07

Condominium Act, 1998

O Reg 237/26 Condominium Authority Tribunal, amending O Reg 179/17 O Reg 236/26 General, amending O Reg 48/01

Courts of Justice Act

O Reg 232/26 Number of Judges, amending O Reg 502/99

Environmental Protection Act

O Reg 234/26 Registrations under Part II.2 of the Act — Storm Water Management Works, amending O Reg 137/25

Residential Tenancies Act, 2006

O Reg 341/26 General, amending O Reg 516/06 O Reg 340/26 Prescribed Period of Time

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Building Code Act, 1992, SO 1992, c 23

July 15, 2026

Consultation on Reducing Regulatory Burden in Ontario’s Building Code — Comments by August 14, 2026

Civil Remedies Act, 2001

July 17, 2026

Consultation Paper: Unexplained Wealth Orders & Other Potential Changes to the Civil Remedies Act, 2001 | New Measures to Enforce Criminal Fines and Penalties — Comments by August 31, 2026

Environmental Assessment Act, RSO 1990

July 10, 2026

Revoking the Class Environmental Assessment for Resource Stewardship and Facility Development Projects — Comments by August 24, 2026

Ministry of Natural Resources

July 10, 2026

Proposing a Project Evaluation Policy that would replace the Class Environmental Assessment for Ministry of Natural Resources Resource Stewardship and Facility Development Projects — Comments by August 24, 2026

Orders In Council

COVID-19 Economic Recovery Act, 2020, SO 2020, c 18

Schedule 6, subsections 30, 36(5), 41, 43, which amend the Environmental Assessment Act, in force January 1, 2027 (OIC 1116/2026)

Schedule 6, subsection 46(5), which amends the Capital Investment Plan Act, 1993, in force January 1, 2027 (OIC 1116/2026)

Schedule 6, section 56, which amends the Housing Services Act, 2011, in force January 1, 2027 (OIC 1116/2026)

Fighting Delays, Building Faster Act, 2025, SO 2025, c 14

Schedule 12, sections 3, 5-8, 10, 12, which amend the Residential Tenancies Act, 2006, in force September 21, 2026 (OIC 1114/2026)

Helping Homebuyers, Protecting Tenants Act, 2023, SO 2023, c 10

Schedule 7, sections 4, 11(2), which amend the Residential Tenancies Act, 2006, in force September 21, 2026 (OIC 1115/2026)

New Deal for Toronto Act, 2023, SO 2023, c 25

Schedule 2, subsections 22(3), (6), which amend the Rebuilding Ontario Place Act, 2023, in force January 1, 2027 (OIC 1117/2026)

Plan to Protect Ontario Act (Budget Measures), 2025, SO 2025, c 10

Schedule 9, section 9, which amends the Highway Traffic Act, in force January 1, 2027 (OIC 1120/2026)

Protecting Condominium Owners Act, 2015, SO 2015, c 28

Schedule 1, subsections 1(11), 26(2), 28, 39(2), (3), 40, 44(1), 46 (2)-(4), 144(4), which amend the Condominium Act, 1998, in force December 31, 2026 (OIC 1118/2026)

Working for Workers Six Act, 2024, SO 2024, c 41

Schedule 2, section 1, which amends the Highway Traffic Act, in force January 1, 2027 (OIC 1119/2026)

Notices / Avis

Ontario Gazette, July 18, 2026:

Ontario Securities Commission

OSC Rule 13-513 Extension to Ontario Instrument 13-512 Temporary Exemption from the Requirement to Transmit a Report of Exempt Distribution Through Sedar+ in Connection with Distributions of Eligible Foreign Securities to Permitted Clients (Interim Class Order)

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Regulations / Règlements

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, July 11, 2026:

Interprovincial Trade and Mobility Act

EC2026-699 Interprovincial Trade and Mobility Regulations

Liquor Control Act

EC2026-722 Liquor Control Act Regulations, amendment

Proclamations / Proclamations

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, July 11, 2026:

An Act to Amend the Liquor Control Act, SPEI 2025, c 8

Act in force July 23, 2026.

Interprovincial Trade and Mobility Act, SPEI 2025, c 7

Act in force July 11, 2026.

Notices / Avis

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, July 11, 2026:

Judicature Act

Quarterly Notice Pursuant to the Judicature Act — Prejudgment and postjudgment rates, January 2002 – September 2026

Quebec / Québec

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 15 juillet 2026:

Loi sur la qualité de l’environnement

Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d’appliquer les lois en matière d’environnement et de sécurité des barrages

Décret 1036-2026 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l’encadrement d’activités en fonction de leur impact sur l’environnement Décret 1037-2026 Règlement sur les pratiques agroenvironnementales Décret 1040-2026 Règlement modifiant le Code de gestion des matières résiduelles fertilisantes Décret 1041-2026 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les activités dans des milieux humides, hydriques et sensibles

Loi sur la qualité de l’environnement

Décret 1038-2026 Règlement modifiant le Règlement relatif à l’évaluation et l’examen des impacts sur l’environnement de certains projets Décret 1042-2026 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les déchets biomédicaux Décret 1043-2026 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le prélèvement des eaux et leur protection Décret 1044-2026 Règlement modifiant le Règlement concernant la valorisation de matières résiduelles

Loi sur les pesticides

Décret 1039-2026 Règlement modifiant le Code de gestion des pesticides

Loi sur le bâtiment

Décret 1056-2026 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les installations sous pression

Loi sur la formation et la qualification professionnelles de la main-d’œuvre

Décret 1057-2026 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les certificats de qualification et sur l’apprentissage en matière de gaz, de machines fixes et d’appareils sous pression

Loi sur les relations du travail, la formation professionnelle et la gestion de la main-d’œuvre dans l’industrie de la construction

Décret 1058-2026 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la délivrance des certificats de compétence

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 22 juillet 2026:

Code civil du Québec

Décret 1076-2026 Règlement modifiant le Règlement relatif à la tenue et à la publicité du registre de l’état civil

Code des professions

Décret 1125-2026 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les diplômes délivrés par les établissements d’enseignement désignés qui donnent droit aux permis et aux certificats de spécialistes des ordres professionnels

Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 15, 2026:

Environment Quality Act

Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation

OC 1036-2026 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the regulatory scheme applying to activities on the basis of their environmental impact OC 1037-2026 Agro-Environmental Practices Regulation OC 1040-2026 Regulation to amend the Fertilizing Residual Materials Management Code OC 1941-2026 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting activities in wetlands, bodies of water and sensitive areas

Environment Quality Act

OC 1038-2026 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the environmental impact assessment and review of certain projects OC 1042-2026 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting biomedical waste OC 1043-2026 Regulation to amend the Water Withdrawal and Protection Regulation OC 1044-2026 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the reclamation of residual materials

Pesticides Act

OC 1039-2026 Regulation to amend the Pesticides Management Code

Building Act

OC 1056-2026 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting pressure installations

Act respecting workforce vocational training and qualification

OC 1057-2026 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting certificates of qualification and apprenticeship regarding gas, stationary engines and pressure vessels

Act respecting labour relations, vocational training and workforce management in the construction industry

OC 1058-2026 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the issuance of competency certificates

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 22, 2026:

Civil Code of Québec

OC 1076-2026 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the keeping and publication of the register of civil status

Professional Code

OC 1125-2026 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the diplomas issued by designated educational institutions which give access to permits or specialist’s certificates of professional orders

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 22 juillet 2026:

Loi sur les coopératives

Règlement modifiant le Règlement d’application de la Loi sur les coopératives

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 22, 2026:

Cooperatives Act

Regulation to amend the Regulation under the Cooperatives Act

Ordres Ministériels

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 15 juillet 2026:

Loi sur la qualité de l’environnement

AM 2026 Règlement modifiant le règlement concernant le système de plafonnement d’échange de droits d’émission de gaz à effet de serre — Arrêté no 2026-0011 de la ministre de l’Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs AM 2026 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les frais exigibles relatifs au régime d’autorisation environnementale et d’autres frais — Arrêté no 2026-0010 de la ministre de l’Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs AM 2026 Règlement modifiant le règlement relatif aux projets de biométhanisation des lisiers admissibles à la délivrance de crédits compensatoires — Arrêté no 2026-0009 de la ministre de l’Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs

Ministerial Orders

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 15, 2026:

Environment Quality Act

MO 2026 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting a cap-and-trade system for greenhouse gas emission allowances — Order 2026-0011 of the Minister of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks MO 2026 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the fees payable with respect to the environmental authorization scheme and other fees — Order 2026-0010 of the Minister of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks MO 2026 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting manure anaerobic digestion projects eligible for the issuance of offset credits — Order 2026-0009 of the Minister of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 15 juillet 2026:

Loi visant notamment à renforcer la laïcité dans le réseau de l’éducation et modifiant diverses dispositions législatives, SQ 2025, c 29

Que soit fixée au 1 juillet 2027 la date de l’entrée en vigueur des dispositions du paragraphe 2° de l’article 22 et de l’article 50. (Décret 1034-2026)

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 15, 2026:

Act to, in particular, reinforce laicity in the education network and to amend various legislative provisions, SQ 2025, c 29

The provisions of paragraph 2 of section 22 and section 50 in force July 1, 2027. (OC 1034-2026)

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, July 10, 2026:

The Pre-judgment Interest Act

The Pre-judgment Interest Regulations, from October 1, 2025 to September 30, 2026.

Yukon / Yukon

Regulations / Règlements

Yukon Gazette, Part II, July 15, 2026:

Building Standards Act

YOIC 2026/77 Regulation respecting the National Building Code of Canada 2025

Placer Mining Act

Quartz Mining Act

YOIC 2026/80 Order to amend the Order Prohibiting Entry on Certain Lands in Yukon (Proposed ATAC Road and Buffer) (2026)

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