Legislative Update Report No. 2026-05 Le Bulletin D'actualités Législatives

- within Transport topic(s)
- with Senior Company Executives, HR and Inhouse Counsel
- in Canada
- with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy, Insurance and Healthcare industries
In This Issue
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Bills / Projets de loi
House of Commons / Chambre des communes
|Referenced on first reading only
|C-219
|Sergei Magnitsky International Anti-Corruption and Human Rights Act
|C-221
|An Act to amend the Corrections and Conditional Release Act (disclosure of information to victims)
|C-244
|Clean Coasts Act
Senate / Sénat
|Referenced on first reading only
|S-6
|Federal Law–Civil Law Harmonization Act, No. 4
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, February 25, 2026:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
|SOR/2026-28
|Order Amending Schedule 3 to the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
|SOR/2026-15
|Order 2025-87-20-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
|SOR/2026-20
|Order 2025-87-25-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
|SOR/2026-26
|Order 2026-87-02-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
|SOR/2026-27
|Order 2026-112-02-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
Conflict of Interest Act
|SOR/2026-19
|Order Amending the Order Designating Public Office Holders and Reporting Public Office Holders under Section 62.2 of the Conflict of Interest Act
Customs Tariff
|SOR/2026-16
|Order Amending the United States Surtax Remission Order (2025)
Employment Insurance Act
|SOR/2026-18
|Regulations Amending the Employment Insurance Regulations
Federal Sustainable Development Act
|SOR/2026-24
|Order Amending the Schedule to the Federal Sustainable Development Act
Preclearance Act, 2016
|SOR/2026-25
|Regulations Amending the Preclearance in Canada Regulations
Special Economic Measures Act
|SOR/2026-22
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Iran) Regulations
|SOR/2026-17
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
|SOR/2026-23
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Syria) Regulations
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Canada Gazette, Part I, February 28, 2026:
Fisheries Act
- Maintenance and Repair of Ontario Municipal Drains Regulations
Orders in Council / Décrets
Canada Gazette, Part I, February 20, 2026, Extra:
Canadian Energy Regulator Act
- Order — Certificate authorizing the construction and operation of the Taylor to Gordondale Pipeline Project
Canada Gazette, Part I, February 28, 2026:
Canadian Energy Regulator Act
- Order — Certificate authorizing the construction and operation of the Taylor to Gordondale Pipeline Project
Proclamations / Proclamations
Orders In Council
Budget Implementation Act, 2023, SC 2023, c 26
- Sections 634 and 643 to 645, subsections 647(2), 649(1) and 651(1), sections 652 and 653, subsections 655(1) and (2), sections 656 to 662, subsections 663(1) and (3), sections 668, 671, 673, 675 and 676 and subsection 678(1) (PC 2026-0178)
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, February 28, 2026:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Significant New Activity Notice No. 22999 (Erratum)
Statutes Repeal Act
- List of repeals
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, February 21, 2026:
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- File PR-2025-049 — Notice of determination — Water treatment services
- File PR-2025-067 — Revised notice of inquiry — Capital asset management software
- Inquiry NQ-2025-006 — Notice of findings — Cast iron soil pipe
Canada Gazette, Part I, February 28, 2026:
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- File PR-2025-044 — Notice of determination — Security system upgrades
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Notices of consultation
- Part 1 applications
Alberta / Alberta
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|15
|Public Safety and Emergency Services Statutes Amendment Act, 2026
|16
|Traveller Protection and Destination Development Act
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, February 28, 2026:
Alberta Health Act
|Alta Reg 21/2026
|Health Advocate (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Condominium Property Act
|Alta Reg 22/2026
|Condominium Dispute Resolution Tribunal Regulation
|Alta Reg 23/2026
|Condominium Property Amendment Regulation
Insurance Act
|Alta Reg 25/2026
|Provincial Companies (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 26/2026
|Reciprocal Insurance Exchange (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 27/2026
|Replacement of Life Insurance Contracts (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Labour Relations Code
|Alta Reg 28/2026
|Election of Union Dues (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 31/2026
|Financial Disclosure (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Provincial Offences Procedure Act
|Alta Reg 24/2026
|Procedures (Traffic Safety) Amendment Regulation
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|5
|Trade Recognition Act
|7
|Post-Secondary International Education (Designated Institutions) Act
|8
|Civil Forfeiture Amendment Act, 2026
|9
|Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Amendment Act, 2026
|10
|Labour Statutes Amendment Act, 2026
|11
|Residential Tenancy Amendment Act, 2026
|226
|Motor Vehicle Amendment Act (No. 2), 2025
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, February 24, 2026:
Court Rules Act
|BC Reg 17/2026
|Amends BC Reg 120/2020 — Provincial Court Family Rules
Residential Tenancy Act
|BC Reg 16/2026
|Amends BC Reg 477/2003 — Residential Tenancy Regulation
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, March 3, 2026:
Health Professions and Occupations Act
|BC Reg 19/2026
|Amends BC Reg 126/2025
Water Sustainability Act
|BC Reg 18/2026
|Amends BC Reg 36/2016 — Water Sustainability Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, March 3, 2026:
Interpretation Amendment Act, 2019, SBC 2029, c 41
- Act in force March 9, 2026. (BC Reg 20/2026)
Manitoba / Manitoba
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|4
|The Constitutional Questions Amendment Act
Regulations / Règlements
Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations
The Securities Act
|Man Reg 14/2026
|Securities Regulation, amendment
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, March 4, 2026:
Financial and Consumer Services Commission
Notice and Request for Comment
- Publication for comments of eight proposed Financial and Consumer Services Commission Rules (Proposed Rules).
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|1
|Disability Advocate Act
|4
|An Act to Amend the Revenue Administration Act
|5
|An Act to Amend the Revenue Administration Act No. 2
|6
|An Act to Amend the Pensions Benefit Act, 1997
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations
Petroleum and Natural Gas Act
|NLR 4/26
|Offshore Oil Royalty Regulations (Amendment)
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|42
|Tlego'hli Got'ine Final Self- Government Agreement Act
|45
|Civil Forfeiture Act
Regulations / Règlements
Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, February 28, 2026:
Justices of the Peace Act
|NWT Reg R-020-2026
|Remuneration and Allowances Regulations, amendment
Tourism Act
|NWT Reg R-022-2026
|Tourism Regulations, amendment
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|186
|Support for Fire Protection Services Act
|187
|Birthplace of Ice Hockey Act
|193
|Powering the Economy Act
|196
|Community Colleges Act (amended)
|198
|Financial Measures (2026) Act
|200
|Cannabis Control Act (amended)
|201
|Justice and Social Services Act
|203
|House of Assembly Act (amended)
|205
|Elections Act (amended) and House of Assembly Act (amended)
|212
|An Act Respecting Administrative Measures for Housing
Nunavut / Nunavut
- No entries for this issue
Ontario / Ontario
Regulations / Règlements
Ontario Underground Infrastructure Notification System Act, 2012
|O Reg 34/26
|Continuation after expiry of validity period
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Ministry of Infrastructure Act, 2011
February 24, 2026
Amendments to O Reg 148/24 (Entities Not Permitted to Hold Certain Property and Interests) under the Ministry of Infrastructure Act, 2011 — Comments by March 24, 2026
Occupational Health and Safety Act
March 2, 2026
Mobile Elevating Work Platform (MEWP) Training for Construction Sector — Comments by March 16, 2026
March 4, 2026
Proposed Changes to Requirements for Protective Headwear at Construction Projects — Comments by March 18, 2026
Orders In Council
Supporting Children's Futures Act, 2024, SO 2024, c 17
- Section 27, 28, 33, which amend the Child, Youth and Family Services Act, 2017, in force July 1, 2026 (OIC 222/2026)
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
- No entries for this issue
Quebec / Québec
Projets de loi
|Référencés à la première lecture seulement
|496
|Loi visant à reconnaître l'amiral blanc en tant qu'insecte emblématique du Québec
Bills
|Referenced on first reading only
|496
|An Act to recognize the white admiral as the emblematic insect of Québec
Règlements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 25 février 2026:
Code des professions
|Décret 163-2026
|Règlement sur les activités professionnelles qui peuvent être exercées par des personnes autres que des audioprothésistes
|Décret 165-2026
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la procédure de recrutement et de sélection des présidents des conseils de discipline des ordres professionnels
Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail
|Décret 164-2026
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les mécanismes de prévention et de participation en établissement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 4 mars 2026:
Loi sur les contrats des organismes municipaux
|Décret 209-2026
|Règlement sur la discrimination territoriale applicable à certains contrats des organismes municipaux qui comportent une dépense égale ou supérieure à 20 000 000$
|Décret 210-2026
|Règlement sur l'attribution de certains contrats des organismes municipaux suivant une procédure sur invitation écrite ou de gré à gré
Loi sur les cités et villes
Code municipal du Québec
Loi sur la Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal
Loi sur la Communauté métropolitaine de Québec
Loi sur les contrats des organismes municipaux
Loi sur les sociétés de transport en commun
|Décret 211-2026
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement imposant des conditions à l'attribution de certains contrats d'approvisionnement par des organismes municipaux
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 26, 2026:
Professional Code
|OC 163-2026
|Regulation respecting the professional activities that may be engaged in by persons other than hearing-aid acousticians
|OC 165-2026
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the recruitment and selection procedure for disciplinary council chairs of professional orders
Act respecting occupational health and safety
|OC 164-2026
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting prevention and participation mechanisms in an establishment
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 4, 2026:
Act respecting contracting by municipal bodies
|OC 209-2026
|Regulation respecting discrimination on the basis of territory applicable to certain contracts of municipal bodies involving an expenditure equal to or greater than $20,000,000
|OC 210-2026
|Regulation respecting the awarding of certain contracts of municipal bodies according to a procedure by written invitation or by mutual agreement
Cities and Towns Act
Municipal Code of Québec
Act respecting the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal
Act respecting the Communauté métropolitaine de Québec
Act respecting contracting by municipal bodies
Act respecting public transit authorities
|OC 211-2026
|Regulation to amend the Regulation to impose conditions for the awarding of certain supply contracts by municipal bodies
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 25 février 2026:
Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les activités dans des milieux humides, hydriques et sensibles
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les déchets biomédicaux
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement relatif à l'évaluation et l'examen des impacts sur l'environnement de certains projets
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les frais exigibles relatifs au régime d'autorisation environnementale et d'autres frais
- Règlement modifiant le règlement relatif aux projets de biométhanisation des lisiers admissibles à la délivrance de crédits compensatoires
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement concernant la valorisation de matières résiduelles
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le prélèvement des eaux et leur protection
Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement
Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages
- Règlement sur les pratiques agroenvironnementales
- Règlement modifiant le Code de gestion des matières résiduelles fertilisantes
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'encadrement d'activités en fonction de leur impact sur l'environnement
Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement
Loi modifiant la Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement afin de moderniser le régime d'autorisation environnementale et modifiant d'autres dispositions législatives notamment pour réformer la gouvernance du Fonds vert
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement concernant le système de plafonnement d'échange de droits d'émission de gaz à effet de serre
Loi sur l'aide financière aux études
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'aide financière aux études
Loi sur les pesticides
- Règlement modifiant le Code de gestion des pesticides
Loi sur le bâtiment
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la qualification professionnelle des entrepreneurs et des constructeurs-propriétaires
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la qualification professionnelle des entrepreneurs et des constructeurs-propriétaires
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 4 mars 2026:
Loi sur les mines
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les mines
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 25, 2026:
Environment Quality Act
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting activities in wetlands, bodies of water and sensitive areas
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting biomedical waste
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the environmental impact assessment and review of certain projects
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the fees payable with respect to the environmental authorization scheme and other fees
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting manure anaerobic digestion projects eligible for the issuance of offset credits
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the reclamation of residual materials
- Regulation to amend the Water Withdrawal and Protection Regulation
Environment Quality Act
Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation
- Agro-Environmental Practices Regulation
- Regulation to amend the Fertilizing Residual Materials Management Code
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the regulatory scheme applying to activities on the basis of their environmental impact
Environment Quality Act
Act to amend the Environment Quality Act to modernize the environmental authorization scheme and to amend other legislative provisions, in particular to reform the governance of the Green Fund
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting a cap-and-trade system for greenhouse gas emission allowances
Act respecting financial assistance for education expenses
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting financial assistance for education expenses
Pesticides Act
- Regulation to amend the Pesticides Management Code
Building Act
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the professional qualification of contractors and owner-builders
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the professional qualification of contractors and owner-builders
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 4, 2026:
Mining Act
- Regulation to amend the Mining Regulation
Ordres Ministériels
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 25 février 2026:
Loi sur le courtage immobilier
|AM 2026-01
|Détermination d'un contrat de courtage devant être constaté sur un formulaire obligatoire — Arrêté numéro 2026-01 du ministre des Finances
|AM 2026-02
|Formulaires — Arrêté numéro 2026-02 du ministre des Finances
Loi sur les heures et les jours d'admission dans les établissements commerciaux
|AM 2026-01
|Projet pilote visant à évaluer les conséquences de la modification des heures et des jours d'admission applicables à certains établissements commerciaux sur les territoires des municipalités locales du Québec — Arrêté numéro 2026-01 du ministre de l'Économie
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 4 mars 2026:
Loi sur les contrats des organismes municipaux
|AM 2026
|Règlement sur la discrimination territoriale permise lors de l'attribution de certains contrats des organismes municipaux ou d'un processus d'homologation ou de qualification — Arrêté de la ministre des Affaires municipales
|AM 2026
|Règlement sur le seuil et les délais applicables lors de l'attribution de certains contrats des organismes municipaux — Arrêté de la ministre des Affaires municipales
Loi sur la fiscalité municipale
|AM 2026
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la forme et le contenu minimal de divers documents relatifs à la fiscalité municipale — Arrêté de la ministre des Affaires municipales
|AM 2026
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le rôle d'évaluation foncière — Arrêté de la ministre des Affaires municipales
Ministerial Orders
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 25, 2026:
Real Estate Brokerage Act
|MO 2026-01
|Determination of brokerage contracts to be evidenced on a mandatory form — Order number 2026-01 of the Minister of Finance
|MO 2026-02
|Forms — Order number 2026-02 of the Minister of Finance
Act respecting hours and days of admission to commercial establishments
|MO 2026-01
|Pilot project to evaluate the impact of changing the hours and days of admission applicable to certain commercial establishments in the territories of local municipalities in Québec — Order 2026-01 of the Minister of Economy
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 4, 2026:
Act respecting contracting by municipal bodies
|MO 2026
|Regulation respecting discrimination on the basis of territory allowed when awarding certain contracts of municipal bodies or during a process for certification or qualification — Order of the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing
|MO 2026
|Regulation respecting the threshold and time periods applicable when awarding certain contracts of municipal bodies — Order of the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing
Act respecting municipal taxation
|MO 2026
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the form and minimum content of various documents relative to municipal taxation — Order of the Minister of Municipal Affairs
|MO 2026
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the real estate assessment roll — Order of the Minister of Municipal Affairs
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 4 mars 2026:
Loi sur les services de garde éducatifs à l'enfance afin d'améliorer l'accessibilité au réseau des services de garde éducatifs à l'enfance et de compléter son développement, SQ 2022, c 9
Loi favorisant l'équité dans l'accès aux services de garde éducatifs à l'enfance subventionnés dispensés par les titulaires de permis, SQ 2025, c 17
- Que soit fixée au 19 mars 2026 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions de l'article 16, du paragraphe 2° de l'article 49, en ce qu'il ajoute « , 13.1 » au deuxième alinéa de l'article 101.3 de la Loi sur les services de garde éducatifs à l'enfance (chapitre S 4.1.1), du paragraphe 1° de l'article 58 et de l'article 62, en ce qu'il ajoute « 13.1 » à l'article 110 de cette loi, de la Loi modifiant la Loi sur les services de garde éducatifs à l'enfance afin d'améliorer l'accessibilité au réseau des services de garde éducatifs à l'enfance et de compléter son développement (2022, chapitre 9). (Décret 186-2026)
- Que soit fixée au 19 mars 2026 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions de l'article 4 de la Loi favorisant l'équité dans l'accès aux services de garde éducatifs à l'enfance subventionnés dispensés par les titulaires de permis (2025, chapitre 17). (Décret 186-2026)
Loi modifiant diverses dispositions relatives à la sécurité publique et édictant la Loi visant à aider à retrouver des personnes disparues, SQ 2023, c 20
- Que soit fixée au 19 mars 2026 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions des articles 2 et 14 de la Loi. (Décret 194-2026)
Loi édictant la Loi sur les contrats des organismes municipaux et modifiant diverses dispositions principalement aux fins d'allègement du fardeau administratif des organismes municipaux, SQ 2025, c 4
- Que soit fixée au 1er avril 2026 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions de l'article 1 de la Loi édictant la Loi sur les contrats des organismes municipaux et modifiant diverses dispositions principalement aux fins d'allègement du fardeau administratif des organismes municipaux (2025, chapitre 4) en ce qu'elles édictent les articles 1 à 100, 115 à 136, 138 à 141, 143, 144, 146, 147, 149 à 157, 159, 160, 162 à 164, 166 à 174, 176, 177, 179 à 184, 186, 188 à 191, 193 à 198, 200 à 227, 229 à 236, 238 à 244, 248 à 250, 254, 255, 257, 259, 261 à 265 et 266, sauf en ce que cet article s'applique au premier alinéa de l'article 112 et à l'article 137 de la Loi sur les contrats des organismes municipaux (chapitre C-65.01). (Décret 208-2026)
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 4, 2026:
Act to amend the Educational Childcare Act to improve access to the educational childcare services network and complete its development, SQ 2022, c 9
Act to promote equity in access to subsidized educational childcare services provided by permit holders, SQ 2025, c 17
- March 19, 2026 be set as the date of coming into force of section 16, paragraph 2 of section 49, insofar as it adds “, 13.1” to the second paragraph of section 101.3 of the Educational Childcare Act (chapter S-4.1.1), paragraph 1 of section 58, and section 62, insofar as it adds “13.1” to section 110 of that Act, of the Act to amend the Educational Childcare Act to improve access to the educational childcare services network and complete its development (2022, chapter 9). (OC 186-2026)
- March 19, 2026 be set as the date of coming into force of section 4 of the Act to promote equity in access to subsidized educational childcare services provided by permit holders (2025, chapter 17). (OC 186-2026)
Act to amend various provisions relating to public security and to enact the Act to assist in locating missing persons, SQ 2023, c 20
- March 19, 2026 be set as the date of coming into force of sections 2 and 14 of the Act. (OC 194-2026)
Act to enact the Act respecting contracting by municipal bodies and to amend various provisions mainly for the purpose of reducing the administrative burden of municipal bodies, SQ 2025, c 4
- April 1, 2026 be set as the date of coming into force of the provisions of section 1 of the Act to enact the Act respecting contracting by municipal bodies and to amend various provisions mainly for the purpose of reducing the administrative burden of municipal bodies (2025, chapter 4) insofar as they enact sections 1 to 100, 115 to 136, 138 to 141, 143, 144, 146, 147, 149 to 157, 159, 160, 162 to 164, 166 to 174, 176, 177, 179 to 184, 186, 188 to 191, 193 to 198, 200 to 227, 229 to 236, 238 to 244, 248 to 250, 254, 255, 257, 259, 261 to 265 and 266, except insofar as that section applies to the first paragraph of section 112 and to section 137 of the Act respecting contracting by municipal bodies (chapter C-65.01). (OC 208-2026)
Sanctions
24 février 2026
- Loi nº 111, Loi modernisant la Loi sur les coopératives et modifiant d'autres dispositions — Chapitre nº 1
27 février 2026
- Loi nº 19, Loi visant notamment l'amélioration de l'accès aux services médicaux et la prise en charge médicale de la population — Chapitre nº 2
Assents
February 24, 2026
- Bill 111, An Act to modernize the Cooperatives Act and to amend other provisions — Chapter No. 1
February 27, 2026
- Bill 19, An Act to, in particular, improve access to medical services and provide for the medical taking in charge of the population — Chapter No. 2
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Regulations / Règlements
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, February 20, 2026:
The Provincial Health Authority Act
|Sask Reg 3/2026
|The Provincial Health Authority Administration Amendment Regulations, 2026
The Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act
|Sask Reg 4/2026
|The Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Amendment Regulations, 2026
Notices / Avis
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, February 20, 2026:
Rules of Court
Court of Appeal for Saskatchewan (Practice Directives)
- Amendments to Criminal Practice Directive No. 9 — Ineffective Assistance of Trial Counsel
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, February 27, 2026:
Rules of Court
Court of King's Bench
- Chamber Sitting
Yukon / Yukon
- No entries for this issue
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