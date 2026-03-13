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13 March 2026

Legislative Update Report No. 2026-05 Le Bulletin D'actualités Législatives

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In This Issue

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Écosse
Alberta / Alberta Nunavut / Nunavut
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique Ontario / Ontario
Manitoba / Manitoba Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick Quebec / Québec
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest Yukon / Yukon

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Bills / Projets de loi

House of Commons / Chambre des communes

  Referenced on first reading only
C-219 Sergei Magnitsky International Anti-Corruption and Human Rights Act
C-221 An Act to amend the Corrections and Conditional Release Act (disclosure of information to victims)
C-244 Clean Coasts Act

Senate / Sénat

  Referenced on first reading only
S-6 Federal Law–Civil Law Harmonization Act, No. 4

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, February 25, 2026:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

SOR/2026-28 Order Amending Schedule 3 to the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
SOR/2026-15 Order 2025-87-20-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
SOR/2026-20 Order 2025-87-25-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
SOR/2026-26 Order 2026-87-02-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
SOR/2026-27 Order 2026-112-02-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List

Conflict of Interest Act

SOR/2026-19 Order Amending the Order Designating Public Office Holders and Reporting Public Office Holders under Section 62.2 of the Conflict of Interest Act

Customs Tariff

SOR/2026-16 Order Amending the United States Surtax Remission Order (2025)

Employment Insurance Act

SOR/2026-18 Regulations Amending the Employment Insurance Regulations

Federal Sustainable Development Act

SOR/2026-24 Order Amending the Schedule to the Federal Sustainable Development Act

Preclearance Act, 2016

SOR/2026-25 Regulations Amending the Preclearance in Canada Regulations

Special Economic Measures Act

SOR/2026-22 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Iran) Regulations
SOR/2026-17 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
SOR/2026-23 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Syria) Regulations

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I, February 28, 2026:

Fisheries Act

  • Maintenance and Repair of Ontario Municipal Drains Regulations

Orders in Council / Décrets

Canada Gazette, Part I, February 20, 2026, Extra:

Canadian Energy Regulator Act

  • Order — Certificate authorizing the construction and operation of the Taylor to Gordondale Pipeline Project

Canada Gazette, Part I, February 28, 2026:

Canadian Energy Regulator Act

  • Order — Certificate authorizing the construction and operation of the Taylor to Gordondale Pipeline Project

Proclamations / Proclamations

Orders In Council

Budget Implementation Act, 2023, SC 2023, c 26

  • Sections 634 and 643 to 645, subsections 647(2), 649(1) and 651(1), sections 652 and 653, subsections 655(1) and (2), sections 656 to 662, subsections 663(1) and (3), sections 668, 671, 673, 675 and 676 and subsection 678(1) (PC 2026-0178)

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, February 28, 2026:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

  • Significant New Activity Notice No. 22999 (Erratum)

Statutes Repeal Act

  • List of repeals

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, February 21, 2026:

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

  • File PR-2025-049 — Notice of determination — Water treatment services
  • File PR-2025-067 — Revised notice of inquiry — Capital asset management software
  • Inquiry NQ-2025-006 — Notice of findings — Cast iron soil pipe

Canada Gazette, Part I, February 28, 2026:

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

  • File PR-2025-044 — Notice of determination — Security system upgrades

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

  • Notices of consultation
  • Part 1 applications

Alberta / Alberta

Bills / Projets de loi

  Referenced on first reading only
15 Public Safety and Emergency Services Statutes Amendment Act, 2026
16 Traveller Protection and Destination Development Act

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, February 28, 2026:

Alberta Health Act

Alta Reg 21/2026 Health Advocate (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation

Condominium Property Act

Alta Reg 22/2026 Condominium Dispute Resolution Tribunal Regulation
Alta Reg 23/2026 Condominium Property Amendment Regulation

Insurance Act

Alta Reg 25/2026 Provincial Companies (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Alta Reg 26/2026 Reciprocal Insurance Exchange (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Alta Reg 27/2026 Replacement of Life Insurance Contracts (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation

Labour Relations Code

Alta Reg 28/2026 Election of Union Dues (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Alta Reg 31/2026 Financial Disclosure (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation

Provincial Offences Procedure Act

Alta Reg 24/2026 Procedures (Traffic Safety) Amendment Regulation

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Bills / Projets de loi

  Referenced on first reading only
5 Trade Recognition Act
7 Post-Secondary International Education (Designated Institutions) Act
8 Civil Forfeiture Amendment Act, 2026
9 Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Amendment Act, 2026
10 Labour Statutes Amendment Act, 2026
11 Residential Tenancy Amendment Act, 2026
226 Motor Vehicle Amendment Act (No. 2), 2025

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations BulletinFebruary 24, 2026:

Court Rules Act

BC Reg 17/2026 Amends BC Reg 120/2020 — Provincial Court Family Rules

Residential Tenancy Act

BC Reg 16/2026 Amends BC Reg 477/2003 — Residential Tenancy Regulation

British Columbia Regulations BulletinMarch 3, 2026:

Health Professions and Occupations Act

BC Reg 19/2026 Amends BC Reg 126/2025

Water Sustainability Act

BC Reg 18/2026 Amends BC Reg 36/2016 — Water Sustainability Regulation

Proclamations / Proclamations

British Columbia Regulations BulletinMarch 3, 2026:

Interpretation Amendment Act, 2019, SBC 2029, c 41

  • Act in force March 9, 2026. (BC Reg 20/2026)

Manitoba / Manitoba

Bills / Projets de loi

  Referenced on first reading only
4 The Constitutional Questions Amendment Act

Regulations / Règlements

Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations

The Securities Act

Man Reg 14/2026 Securities Regulation, amendment

 

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

New Brunswick Royal GazetteMarch 4, 2026:

Financial and Consumer Services Commission

Notice and Request for Comment

  • Publication for comments of eight proposed Financial and Consumer Services Commission Rules (Proposed Rules).

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

Bills / Projets de loi

  Referenced on first reading only
1 Disability Advocate Act
4 An Act to Amend the Revenue Administration Act
5 An Act to Amend the Revenue Administration Act No. 2
6 An Act to Amend the Pensions Benefit Act, 1997

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations

Petroleum and Natural Gas Act

NLR 4/26 Offshore Oil Royalty Regulations (Amendment)

 

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

Bills / Projets de loi

  Referenced on first reading only
42 Tlego'hli Got'ine Final Self- Government Agreement Act
45 Civil Forfeiture Act

Regulations / Règlements

Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, February 28, 2026:

Justices of the Peace Act

NWT Reg R-020-2026 Remuneration and Allowances Regulations, amendment

Tourism Act

NWT Reg R-022-2026 Tourism Regulations, amendment

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Bills / Projets de loi

  Referenced on first reading only
186 Support for Fire Protection Services Act
187 Birthplace of Ice Hockey Act
193 Powering the Economy Act
196 Community Colleges Act (amended)
198 Financial Measures (2026) Act
200 Cannabis Control Act (amended)
201 Justice and Social Services Act
203 House of Assembly Act (amended)
205 Elections Act (amended) and House of Assembly Act (amended)
212 An Act Respecting Administrative Measures for Housing

Nunavut / Nunavut

  • No entries for this issue

Ontario / Ontario

Regulations / Règlements

Ontario Underground Infrastructure Notification System Act, 2012

O Reg 34/26 Continuation after expiry of validity period

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Ministry of Infrastructure Act, 2011

February 24, 2026
Amendments to O Reg 148/24 (Entities Not Permitted to Hold Certain Property and Interests) under the Ministry of Infrastructure Act, 2011 — Comments by March 24, 2026

Occupational Health and Safety Act

March 2, 2026
Mobile Elevating Work Platform (MEWP) Training for Construction Sector — Comments by March 16, 2026

March 4, 2026
Proposed Changes to Requirements for Protective Headwear at Construction Projects — Comments by March 18, 2026

Orders In Council

Supporting Children's Futures Act, 2024, SO 2024, c 17

  • Section 27, 28, 33, which amend the Child, Youth and Family Services Act, 2017, in force July 1, 2026 (OIC 222/2026)

 

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

  • No entries for this issue

Quebec / Québec

Projets de loi

  Référencés à la première lecture seulement
496 Loi visant à reconnaître l'amiral blanc en tant qu'insecte emblématique du Québec

Bills

  Referenced on first reading only
496 An Act to recognize the white admiral as the emblematic insect of Québec

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 25 février 2026:

Code des professions

Décret 163-2026 Règlement sur les activités professionnelles qui peuvent être exercées par des personnes autres que des audioprothésistes
Décret 165-2026 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la procédure de recrutement et de sélection des présidents des conseils de discipline des ordres professionnels

Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail

Décret 164-2026 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les mécanismes de prévention et de participation en établissement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 4 mars 2026:

Loi sur les contrats des organismes municipaux

Décret 209-2026 Règlement sur la discrimination territoriale applicable à certains contrats des organismes municipaux qui comportent une dépense égale ou supérieure à 20 000 000$
Décret 210-2026 Règlement sur l'attribution de certains contrats des organismes municipaux suivant une procédure sur invitation écrite ou de gré à gré

Loi sur les cités et villes
Code municipal du Québec
Loi sur la Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal
Loi sur la Communauté métropolitaine de Québec
Loi sur les contrats des organismes municipaux
Loi sur les sociétés de transport en commun

Décret 211-2026 Règlement modifiant le Règlement imposant des conditions à l'attribution de certains contrats d'approvisionnement par des organismes municipaux

Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 26, 2026:

Professional Code

OC 163-2026 Regulation respecting the professional activities that may be engaged in by persons other than hearing-aid acousticians
OC 165-2026 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the recruitment and selection procedure for disciplinary council chairs of professional orders

Act respecting occupational health and safety

OC 164-2026 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting prevention and participation mechanisms in an establishment

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 4, 2026:

Act respecting contracting by municipal bodies

OC 209-2026 Regulation respecting discrimination on the basis of territory applicable to certain contracts of municipal bodies involving an expenditure equal to or greater than $20,000,000
OC 210-2026 Regulation respecting the awarding of certain contracts of municipal bodies according to a procedure by written invitation or by mutual agreement

Cities and Towns Act
Municipal Code of Québec
Act respecting the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal
Act respecting the Communauté métropolitaine de Québec
Act respecting contracting by municipal bodies
Act respecting public transit authorities

OC 211-2026 Regulation to amend the Regulation to impose conditions for the awarding of certain supply contracts by municipal bodies

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 25 février 2026:

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les activités dans des milieux humides, hydriques et sensibles
  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les déchets biomédicaux
  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement relatif à l'évaluation et l'examen des impacts sur l'environnement de certains projets
  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les frais exigibles relatifs au régime d'autorisation environnementale et d'autres frais
  • Règlement modifiant le règlement relatif aux projets de biométhanisation des lisiers admissibles à la délivrance de crédits compensatoires
  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement concernant la valorisation de matières résiduelles
  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le prélèvement des eaux et leur protection

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement
Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages

  • Règlement sur les pratiques agroenvironnementales
  • Règlement modifiant le Code de gestion des matières résiduelles fertilisantes
  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'encadrement d'activités en fonction de leur impact sur l'environnement

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement
Loi modifiant la Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement afin de moderniser le régime d'autorisation environnementale et modifiant d'autres dispositions législatives notamment pour réformer la gouvernance du Fonds vert

  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement concernant le système de plafonnement d'échange de droits d'émission de gaz à effet de serre

Loi sur l'aide financière aux études

  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'aide financière aux études

Loi sur les pesticides

  • Règlement modifiant le Code de gestion des pesticides

Loi sur le bâtiment

  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la qualification professionnelle des entrepreneurs et des constructeurs-propriétaires
  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la qualification professionnelle des entrepreneurs et des constructeurs-propriétaires

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 4 mars 2026:

Loi sur les mines

  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les mines

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 25, 2026:

Environment Quality Act

  • Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting activities in wetlands, bodies of water and sensitive areas
  • Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting biomedical waste
  • Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the environmental impact assessment and review of certain projects
  • Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the fees payable with respect to the environmental authorization scheme and other fees
  • Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting manure anaerobic digestion projects eligible for the issuance of offset credits
  • Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the reclamation of residual materials
  • Regulation to amend the Water Withdrawal and Protection Regulation

Environment Quality Act
Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation

  • Agro-Environmental Practices Regulation
  • Regulation to amend the Fertilizing Residual Materials Management Code
  • Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the regulatory scheme applying to activities on the basis of their environmental impact

Environment Quality Act
Act to amend the Environment Quality Act to modernize the environmental authorization scheme and to amend other legislative provisions, in particular to reform the governance of the Green Fund

  • Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting a cap-and-trade system for greenhouse gas emission allowances

Act respecting financial assistance for education expenses

  • Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting financial assistance for education expenses

Pesticides Act

  • Regulation to amend the Pesticides Management Code

Building Act

  • Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the professional qualification of contractors and owner-builders
  • Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the professional qualification of contractors and owner-builders

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 4, 2026:

Mining Act

  • Regulation to amend the Mining Regulation

Ordres Ministériels

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 25 février 2026:

Loi sur le courtage immobilier

AM 2026-01 Détermination d'un contrat de courtage devant être constaté sur un formulaire obligatoire — Arrêté numéro 2026-01 du ministre des Finances
AM 2026-02 Formulaires — Arrêté numéro 2026-02 du ministre des Finances

Loi sur les heures et les jours d'admission dans les établissements commerciaux

AM 2026-01 Projet pilote visant à évaluer les conséquences de la modification des heures et des jours d'admission applicables à certains établissements commerciaux sur les territoires des municipalités locales du Québec — Arrêté numéro 2026-01 du ministre de l'Économie

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 4 mars 2026:

Loi sur les contrats des organismes municipaux

AM 2026 Règlement sur la discrimination territoriale permise lors de l'attribution de certains contrats des organismes municipaux ou d'un processus d'homologation ou de qualification — Arrêté de la ministre des Affaires municipales
AM 2026 Règlement sur le seuil et les délais applicables lors de l'attribution de certains contrats des organismes municipaux — Arrêté de la ministre des Affaires municipales

Loi sur la fiscalité municipale

AM 2026 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la forme et le contenu minimal de divers documents relatifs à la fiscalité municipale — Arrêté de la ministre des Affaires municipales
AM 2026 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le rôle d'évaluation foncière — Arrêté de la ministre des Affaires municipales

Ministerial Orders

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 25, 2026:

Real Estate Brokerage Act

MO 2026-01 Determination of brokerage contracts to be evidenced on a mandatory form — Order number 2026-01 of the Minister of Finance
MO 2026-02 Forms — Order number 2026-02 of the Minister of Finance

Act respecting hours and days of admission to commercial establishments

MO 2026-01 Pilot project to evaluate the impact of changing the hours and days of admission applicable to certain commercial establishments in the territories of local municipalities in Québec — Order 2026-01 of the Minister of Economy

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 4, 2026:

Act respecting contracting by municipal bodies

MO 2026 Regulation respecting discrimination on the basis of territory allowed when awarding certain contracts of municipal bodies or during a process for certification or qualification — Order of the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing
MO 2026 Regulation respecting the threshold and time periods applicable when awarding certain contracts of municipal bodies — Order of the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing

Act respecting municipal taxation

MO 2026 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the form and minimum content of various documents relative to municipal taxation — Order of the Minister of Municipal Affairs
MO 2026 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the real estate assessment roll — Order of the Minister of Municipal Affairs

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 4 mars 2026:

Loi sur les services de garde éducatifs à l'enfance afin d'améliorer l'accessibilité au réseau des services de garde éducatifs à l'enfance et de compléter son développement, SQ 2022, c 9
Loi favorisant l'équité dans l'accès aux services de garde éducatifs à l'enfance subventionnés dispensés par les titulaires de permis, SQ 2025, c 17

  • Que soit fixée au 19 mars 2026 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions de l'article 16, du paragraphe 2° de l'article 49, en ce qu'il ajoute « , 13.1 » au deuxième alinéa de l'article 101.3 de la Loi sur les services de garde éducatifs à l'enfance (chapitre S 4.1.1), du paragraphe 1° de l'article 58 et de l'article 62, en ce qu'il ajoute « 13.1 » à l'article 110 de cette loi, de la Loi modifiant la Loi sur les services de garde éducatifs à l'enfance afin d'améliorer l'accessibilité au réseau des services de garde éducatifs à l'enfance et de compléter son développement (2022, chapitre 9). (Décret 186-2026)
  • Que soit fixée au 19 mars 2026 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions de l'article 4 de la Loi favorisant l'équité dans l'accès aux services de garde éducatifs à l'enfance subventionnés dispensés par les titulaires de permis (2025, chapitre 17). (Décret 186-2026)

Loi modifiant diverses dispositions relatives à la sécurité publique et édictant la Loi visant à aider à retrouver des personnes disparues, SQ 2023, c 20

  • Que soit fixée au 19 mars 2026 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions des articles 2 et 14 de la Loi. (Décret 194-2026)

Loi édictant la Loi sur les contrats des organismes municipaux et modifiant diverses dispositions principalement aux fins d'allègement du fardeau administratif des organismes municipaux, SQ 2025, c 4

  • Que soit fixée au 1er avril 2026 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions de l'article 1 de la Loi édictant la Loi sur les contrats des organismes municipaux et modifiant diverses dispositions principalement aux fins d'allègement du fardeau administratif des organismes municipaux (2025, chapitre 4) en ce qu'elles édictent les articles 1 à 100, 115 à 136, 138 à 141, 143, 144, 146, 147, 149 à 157, 159, 160, 162 à 164, 166 à 174, 176, 177, 179 à 184, 186, 188 à 191, 193 à 198, 200 à 227, 229 à 236, 238 à 244, 248 à 250, 254, 255, 257, 259, 261 à 265 et 266, sauf en ce que cet article s'applique au premier alinéa de l'article 112 et à l'article 137 de la Loi sur les contrats des organismes municipaux (chapitre C-65.01). (Décret 208-2026)

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 4, 2026:

Act to amend the Educational Childcare Act to improve access to the educational childcare services network and complete its development, SQ 2022, c 9
Act to promote equity in access to subsidized educational childcare services provided by permit holders, SQ 2025, c 17

  • March 19, 2026 be set as the date of coming into force of section 16, paragraph 2 of section 49, insofar as it adds “, 13.1” to the second paragraph of section 101.3 of the Educational Childcare Act (chapter S-4.1.1), paragraph 1 of section 58, and section 62, insofar as it adds “13.1” to section 110 of that Act, of the Act to amend the Educational Childcare Act to improve access to the educational childcare services network and complete its development (2022, chapter 9). (OC 186-2026)
  • March 19, 2026 be set as the date of coming into force of section 4 of the Act to promote equity in access to subsidized educational childcare services provided by permit holders (2025, chapter 17). (OC 186-2026)

Act to amend various provisions relating to public security and to enact the Act to assist in locating missing persons, SQ 2023, c 20

  • March 19, 2026 be set as the date of coming into force of sections 2 and 14 of the Act. (OC 194-2026)

Act to enact the Act respecting contracting by municipal bodies and to amend various provisions mainly for the purpose of reducing the administrative burden of municipal bodies, SQ 2025, c 4

  • April 1, 2026 be set as the date of coming into force of the provisions of section 1 of the Act to enact the Act respecting contracting by municipal bodies and to amend various provisions mainly for the purpose of reducing the administrative burden of municipal bodies (2025, chapter 4) insofar as they enact sections 1 to 100, 115 to 136, 138 to 141, 143, 144, 146, 147, 149 to 157, 159, 160, 162 to 164, 166 to 174, 176, 177, 179 to 184, 186, 188 to 191, 193 to 198, 200 to 227, 229 to 236, 238 to 244, 248 to 250, 254, 255, 257, 259, 261 to 265 and 266, except insofar as that section applies to the first paragraph of section 112 and to section 137 of the Act respecting contracting by municipal bodies (chapter C-65.01). (OC 208-2026)

Sanctions

24 février 2026

  • Loi nº 111, Loi modernisant la Loi sur les coopératives et modifiant d'autres dispositions — Chapitre nº 1

27 février 2026

  • Loi nº 19, Loi visant notamment l'amélioration de l'accès aux services médicaux et la prise en charge médicale de la population — Chapitre nº 2

Assents

February 24, 2026

  • Bill 111, An Act to modernize the Cooperatives Act and to amend other provisions — Chapter No. 1

February 27, 2026

  • Bill 19, An Act to, in particular, improve access to medical services and provide for the medical taking in charge of the population — Chapter No. 2

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, February 20, 2026:

The Provincial Health Authority Act

Sask Reg 3/2026 The Provincial Health Authority Administration Amendment Regulations, 2026

The Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act

Sask Reg 4/2026 The Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Amendment Regulations, 2026

Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, February 20, 2026:

Rules of Court
Court of Appeal for Saskatchewan (Practice Directives)

  • Amendments to Criminal Practice Directive No. 9 — Ineffective Assistance of Trial Counsel 

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, February 27, 2026:

Rules of Court
Court of King's Bench

  • Chamber Sitting

Yukon / Yukon

  • No entries for this issue

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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