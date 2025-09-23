The Path Forward: Capitalizing On Canada's Evolving Defence Procurement Environment (Video)

self

Canada is changing how it buys for defence. If you're planning to bid, now is the time to get your bearings.

From a new federal procurement agency and leadership to trade shifts and compliance pressures, defence companies are being met with an evolving environment. But with the right information, there's a clear path forward.

This one-hour session cuts through the noise and focuses on what matters for businesses that want to work with the Canadian government.

We cover:

How recent structural changes at the federal level could reshape procurement timelines and processes.

What the Buy Canadian push and potential procurement bans mean for bidders—and what it takes to qualify as "Canadian."

The potential of the ReArm Europe program for Canadian companies.

Why tariffs and trade rules are having new impact on bids, pricing, and project scope.

What your teams need in place for compliance under Controlled Goods, Export Controls, and the Contract Security Program.

Whether you build, supply, or advise in the defence space, this session will give you a firm grasp on today's requirements and tomorrow's opportunities.

The full presentation is available here.

