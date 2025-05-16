Legislative Update Report No. 2025-09 Le Bulletin D'actualités Législatives

Osler's Legislative Update is a bi-weekly listing of new legislation. This issue covers legislation for the period 04/24 to 05/07.

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, May 7, 2025:

Customs Tariff

SOR/2025-122 United States Surtax Remission Order (2025) SI/2025-60 United States Surtax Remission Order (Motor Vehicles 2025)

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, May 3, 2025:

Canada Shipping Act, 2001

Interim Order for the Protection of North Atlantic Right Whales (Eubalaena glacialis) in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, 2025

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, April 26, 2025:

Canada Energy Regulator

Application to export electricity to the United States — DRW Energy Trading Canada ULC

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Appeals — Notice No. HA-2025-001

Canada Gazette, Part I, May 3, 2025:

Special Import Measures Act

Certain carbon and alloy steel wire — Decision

Corrosion-resistant steel sheet — Decision

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Inquiry — Call centre training

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Decisions

Part 1 applications

Alberta / Alberta

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 54 Election Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 55 Health Statutes Amendment Act, 2025

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, April 30, 2025:

Mines and Minerals Act

Alta Reg 54/2025 Petrochemicals Diversification Program Royalty Credit Repeal Regulation

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 13 Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 14 Renewable Energy Projects (Streamlined Permitting) Act 15 Infrastructure Projects Act

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, April 29, 2025:

Mineral Tenure Act

BC Reg 57/2025 Enacts Temporary Mineral Land Reserve (No Mineral Claim Registrations) Regulation

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, May 6, 2025:

Mineral Tax Act

BC Reg 61/2025 Amends BC Reg 405/89 — Mineral Tax Costs and Expenditures Regulation

Manitoba / Manitoba

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 46 The Budget Implementation and Tax Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 226 The Health System Governance and Accountability Amendment Act (Reporting When Timely Care Not Available)

Regulations / Règlements

Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations

The Labour Relations Act

Man Reg 34/2025 Manitoba Labour Board Rules of Procedure, amendment

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 22 An Act Respecting Property Tax Affordability Measures 23 An Act Respecting the Prescription Monitoring Act 24 An Act to Amend the Mental Health Act 25 An Act Respecting Subordinate Judicial Officials 26 An Act to Amend the Atlantic Provinces Harness Racing Commission Act 27 An Act to Amend the Provincial Court Act 28 An Act to Amend the Trespass Act 29 An Act to Amend the Executive Council Act 30 Loan Act 2025 33 An Act to Amend the Community Funding Act

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations

Justices of the Peace Act

NB Reg 2025-14 General Regulation

Provincial Court Act

NB Reg 2025-15 NB Reg 84-104, amendment

Financial and Consumer Services Commission Act

NB Reg 2025-16 NB Reg 2018-69, repeal

Cost of Credit Disclosure and Payday Loans Act

NB Reg 2025-17 NB Reg 2017-23, amendment

Gaming Control Act

NB Reg 2025-18 NB Reg 2008-110, amendment

Building Code Administration Act

NB Reg 2025-19 NB Reg 2021-2, amendment NB Reg 2025-20 NB Reg 2021-3, amendment

Plumbing Installation and Inspection Act

NB Reg 2025-23 NB Reg 84-187, amendment

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, May 7, 2025:

Justices of the Peace Act, SNB 2024, c 19

Act in force June 1, 2025.

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

Regulations / Règlements

Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, April 30, 2025:

Builders' Lien Act

NWT Reg 031-2025 Builders' Lien Regulations

Proclamations / Proclamations

Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, April 30, 2025:

Builders' Lien Act, SNWT 2023, c 24

Act in force September 1, 2025. (SI-003-2025)

Notices / Avis

Northwest Territories Gazette, Part I, April 30, 2025:

Securities Act

Notice is hereby given that the following rule has been made under section 169 of the Securities Act, SNWT 2008, c 10: Implementing Amendments and Changes to National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds (NI 81-102) and Changes to Companion Policy 81-102CP to National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds.



Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, May 2, 2025:

Income Tax Act

NS Reg 79/2025 Nova Scotia Child Benefit Regulations — amendment

Nunavut / Nunavut

Regulations / Règlements

Nunavut Gazette, Part II, April 30, 2025:

Labour Standards Act

Nu Reg 020-2025 Wages Regulations, amendment

Income Tax Act

Nu Reg 024-2025 Income Tax Regulations, amendment

Ontario / Ontario

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 6 Safer Municipalities Act, 2025 9 Municipal Accountability Act, 2025 10 Protect Ontario Through Safer Streets and Stronger Communities Act, 2025 11 More Convenient Care Act, 2025 13 Primary Care Act, 2025

Regulations / Règlements

Assessment Act

O Reg 39/25 General, amending O Reg 282/98

Courts of Justice Act

O Reg 42/25 Small Claims Court Jurisdiction and Appeal Limit, amending O Reg 626/00 O Reg 50/25 Rules of Civil Procedure, amending Reg 194 of RRO 1990 O Reg 51/25 Part-Time Judges O Reg 52/25 Provincial Judges' Pension Plan, amending O Reg 290/13

Electricity Act, 1998

O Reg 45/25 Adjustments under Section 25.33 of the Act, amending O Reg 429/04

Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act

O Reg 49/25 General, amending Reg 460 of RRO 1990

Gaming Control Act, 1992

O Reg 47/25 General, amending O Reg 78/12

iGaming Ontario Act, 2024

O Reg 48/25 General

Municipal Act, 2001

O Reg 41/25 Part VI.1 of the Act, amending O Reg 530/22

Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998

O Reg 46/25 Payments under Section 78.1 of the Act, amending O Reg 53/05

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998

April 29, 2025

Advancing New Hydroelectric Generation in Ontario — Comments by June 13, 2025

Protect Ontario Through Safer Streets and Stronger Communities Act, 2025

May 6, 2025

Protect Ontario Through Safer Streets and Stronger Communities Act, 2025 – Introduction of new, proposed Measures Respecting Premises with Illegal Drug Activity Act, 2025 — Comments by June 5, 2025

Regulated Health Professions Act, 1991

April 24, 2025

Reducing Barriers to Registration and Practise for Regulated Health Professionals Registered in other Jurisdictions — Comments by April 30, 2025

Orders In Council

Building Ontario For You Act (Budget Measures), 2024, SO 2024, c 20

Schedule 10, sections 5, 6, 10, 11, which amend the Insurance Act, in force July 1, 2025 (OIC 549/2025)

The following provisions of the Act in force May 12, 2025: Schedule 9, sections 1-26, being the iGaming Ontario Act, 2024, in force May 12, 2025 (OIC 548/2025) Schedule 9, section 28, which revokes Ontario Regulation 722/21 (OIC 548/2025) Schedule 9, section 29, which amends the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario Act, 2019 (OIC 548/2025) Schedule 9, section 30, which amends the Cannabis Licence Act, 2018 (OIC 548/2025) Schedule 9, section 31, which amends the Gaming Control Act, 1992 (OIC 548/2025)



Combating Human Trafficking Act, 2021, SO 2021, c 21

The following provisions of the Act in force May 12, 2025: Schedule 1, sections 1-8, being the Accommodation Sector Registration of Guests Act, 2021(OIC 547/2025) Schedule 1, section 9, which amends the Accommodation Sector Registration of Guests Act, 2021 (OIC 547/2025) Schedule 1, section 10, which repeals the Hotel Registration of Guests Act (OIC 547/2025)



Safer Streets, Stronger Communities Act, 2024, SO 2024, c 27

Schedule 7, sections 1, 2, which amend the Courts of Justice Act, in force July 1, 2025 (OIC 552/2025)

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 100 An Act to Amend the Planning Act

Quebec / Québec

Projets de loi

Référencés à la première lecture seulement 101 Loi visant l'amélioration de certaines lois du travail 103 Loi visant principalement à réglementer les sites de consommation supervisée afin de favoriser une cohabitation harmonieuse avec la communauté

Bills

Referenced on first reading only 101 An Act to improve certain labour laws 103 An Act mainly to regulate supervised consumption sites in order to promote their harmonious cohabitation with the community

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 7 mai 2025:

Loi sur les contrats des organismes publics

Décret 560-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les honoraires relatifs à certains services juridiques rendus à des organismes du gouvernement

Code des professions

Décret 561-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les actes professionnels qui, suivant certaines conditions et modalités, peuvent être posés par des personnes autres que des sages-femmes

Loi sur les huissiers de justice

Décret 573-2025 Règlement modifiant le Tarif d'honoraires des huissiers de justice

Loi sur les normes du travail

Décret 577-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les normes du travail

Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 7, 2025:

Act respecting contracting by public bodies

OC 560-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the fees for certain legal services rendered to bodies of the Government

Professional Code

OC 561-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting professional acts that persons other than midwives may engage in on certain terms and conditions

Court Bailiffs Act

OC 573-2025 Regulation to amend the Tariff of fees of court bailiffs

Act respecting labour standards

OC 577-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting labour standards

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 30 avril 2025:

Loi sur l'assurance maladie

Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi sur l'assurance maladie

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 30, 2025:

Health Insurance Act

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Health Insurance Act

Ordres Ministériels

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 7 mai 2025:

Loi sur la distribution de produits et services financiers

AM 2025-08 Règlement modifiant le Règlement relatif à l'inscription d'un cabinet, d'un représentant autonome et d'une société autonome — Arrêté numéro D-9.2-2025-08 du ministre des Finances AM 2025-09 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'exercice des activités des représentants — Arrêté numéro D-9.2-2025-09 du ministre des Finances AM 2025-10 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le cabinet, le représentant autonome et la société autonome — Arrêté numéro D-9.2-2025-10 du ministre des Finances

Ministerial Orders

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 7, 2025:

Act respecting the distribution of financial products and services

MO 2025-08 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the registration of firms, representatives and independent partnerships — Order number D-9.2-2025-08 of the Minister of Finance MO 2025-09 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the pursuit of activities as a representative — Order number D-9.2-2025-09 of the Minister of Finance MO 2025-10 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting firms, independent representatives and independent partnerships — Order number D-9.2-2025-10 of the Minister of Finance

Sanctions

24 avril 2025

Loi nº 83, Loi favorisant l'exercice de la médecine au sein du réseau public de la santé et des services sociaux — Chapitre nº 10

Assents

April 24, 2025

Bill 83, An Act to foster the practice of medicine in the public health and social services network — Chapter No. 10

Avis

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 30 avril 2025:

Loi sur Hydro-Québec

Modifications apportées à l'Annexe I en vertu de l'article 22.0.1.1 de la Loi sur Hydro-Québec

Notices

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 30, 2025:

Hydro-Québec Act

Amendments to Schedule I pursuant to Section 22.0.1.1 of the Hydro-Québec Act

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 22 The King's Bench Amendment Act, 2025

Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, April 25, 2025:

The Construction Codes Act

Sask Reg 31/2025 The Building Code Amendment Regulations, 2025

The Financial Administration Act, 1993

Sask Reg 30/2025 The Oil Infrastructure Investment Program Amendment Regulations, 2025

The Franchise Disclosure Act

Sask Reg 29/2025 The Franchise Disclosure Regulations

Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, April 25, 2025:

Rules of Court

The King's Bench Act

Court of King's Bench for Saskatchewan — Amendments to The King's Bench Rules

Yukon / Yukon