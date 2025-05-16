Legislative Update Report No. 2025-09 Le Bulletin D'actualités Législatives

Osler's Legislative Update is a bi-weekly listing of new legislation. This issue covers legislation for the period 04/24 to 05/07.
In This Issue
|Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
|Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Écosse
|Alberta / Alberta
|Nunavut / Nunavut
|British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
|Ontario / Ontario
|Manitoba / Manitoba
|Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
|New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
|Quebec / Québec
|Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
|Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
|Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
|Yukon / Yukon
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, May 7, 2025:
Customs Tariff
|SOR/2025-122
|United States Surtax Remission Order (2025)
|SI/2025-60
|United States Surtax Remission Order (Motor Vehicles 2025)
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, May 3, 2025:
Canada Shipping Act, 2001
- Interim Order for the Protection of North Atlantic Right Whales (Eubalaena glacialis) in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, 2025
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, April 26, 2025:
Canada Energy Regulator
- Application to export electricity to the United States — DRW Energy Trading Canada ULC
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeals — Notice No. HA-2025-001
Canada Gazette, Part I, May 3, 2025:
Special Import Measures Act
- Certain carbon and alloy steel wire — Decision
- Corrosion-resistant steel sheet — Decision
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Inquiry — Call centre training
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
- Part 1 applications
Alberta / Alberta
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|54
|Election Statutes Amendment Act, 2025
|55
|Health Statutes Amendment Act, 2025
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, April 30, 2025:
Mines and Minerals Act
|Alta Reg 54/2025
|Petrochemicals Diversification Program Royalty Credit Repeal Regulation
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|13
|Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act, 2025
|14
|Renewable Energy Projects (Streamlined Permitting) Act
|15
|Infrastructure Projects Act
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, April 29, 2025:
Mineral Tenure Act
|BC Reg 57/2025
|Enacts Temporary Mineral Land Reserve (No Mineral Claim Registrations) Regulation
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, May 6, 2025:
Mineral Tax Act
|BC Reg 61/2025
|Amends BC Reg 405/89 — Mineral Tax Costs and Expenditures Regulation
Manitoba / Manitoba
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|46
|The Budget Implementation and Tax Statutes Amendment Act, 2025
|226
|The Health System Governance and Accountability Amendment Act (Reporting When Timely Care Not Available)
Regulations / Règlements
Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations
The Labour Relations Act
|Man Reg 34/2025
|Manitoba Labour Board Rules of Procedure, amendment
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|22
|An Act Respecting Property Tax Affordability Measures
|23
|An Act Respecting the Prescription Monitoring Act
|24
|An Act to Amend the Mental Health Act
|25
|An Act Respecting Subordinate Judicial Officials
|26
|An Act to Amend the Atlantic Provinces Harness Racing Commission Act
|27
|An Act to Amend the Provincial Court Act
|28
|An Act to Amend the Trespass Act
|29
|An Act to Amend the Executive Council Act
|30
|Loan Act 2025
|33
|An Act to Amend the Community Funding Act
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations
Justices of the Peace Act
|NB Reg 2025-14
|General Regulation
Provincial Court Act
|NB Reg 2025-15
|NB Reg 84-104, amendment
Financial and Consumer Services Commission Act
|NB Reg 2025-16
|NB Reg 2018-69, repeal
Cost of Credit Disclosure and Payday Loans Act
|NB Reg 2025-17
|NB Reg 2017-23, amendment
Gaming Control Act
|NB Reg 2025-18
|NB Reg 2008-110, amendment
Building Code Administration Act
|NB Reg 2025-19
|NB Reg 2021-2, amendment
|NB Reg 2025-20
|NB Reg 2021-3, amendment
Plumbing Installation and Inspection Act
|NB Reg 2025-23
|NB Reg 84-187, amendment
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, May 7, 2025:
Justices of the Peace Act, SNB 2024, c 19
- Act in force June 1, 2025.
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
- No entries for this issue
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
Regulations / Règlements
Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, April 30, 2025:
Builders' Lien Act
|NWT Reg 031-2025
|Builders' Lien Regulations
Proclamations / Proclamations
Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, April 30, 2025:
Builders' Lien Act, SNWT 2023, c 24
- Act in force September 1, 2025. (SI-003-2025)
Notices / Avis
Northwest Territories Gazette, Part I, April 30, 2025:
Securities Act
- Notice is hereby given that the following rule has been made
under section 169 of the Securities Act, SNWT 2008, c 10:
- Implementing Amendments and Changes to National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds (NI 81-102) and Changes to Companion Policy 81-102CP to National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds.
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, May 2, 2025:
Income Tax Act
|NS Reg 79/2025
|Nova Scotia Child Benefit Regulations — amendment
Nunavut / Nunavut
Regulations / Règlements
Nunavut Gazette, Part II, April 30, 2025:
Labour Standards Act
|Nu Reg 020-2025
|Wages Regulations, amendment
Income Tax Act
|Nu Reg 024-2025
|Income Tax Regulations, amendment
Ontario / Ontario
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|6
|Safer Municipalities Act, 2025
|9
|Municipal Accountability Act, 2025
|10
|Protect Ontario Through Safer Streets and Stronger Communities Act, 2025
|11
|More Convenient Care Act, 2025
|13
|Primary Care Act, 2025
Regulations / Règlements
Assessment Act
|O Reg 39/25
|
General, amending O Reg 282/98
Courts of Justice Act
|O Reg 42/25
|
Small Claims Court Jurisdiction and Appeal Limit, amending O Reg 626/00
|O Reg 50/25
|Rules of Civil Procedure, amending Reg 194 of RRO 1990
|O Reg 51/25
|Part-Time Judges
|O Reg 52/25
|Provincial Judges' Pension Plan, amending O Reg 290/13
Electricity Act, 1998
|O Reg 45/25
|
Adjustments under Section 25.33 of the Act, amending O Reg 429/04
Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act
|O Reg 49/25
|General, amending Reg 460 of RRO 1990
Gaming Control Act, 1992
|O Reg 47/25
|
General, amending O Reg 78/12
iGaming Ontario Act, 2024
|O Reg 48/25
|General
Municipal Act, 2001
|O Reg 41/25
|
Part VI.1 of the Act, amending O Reg 530/22
Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998
|O Reg 46/25
|
Payments under Section 78.1 of the Act, amending O Reg 53/05
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998
April 29, 2025
Advancing New Hydroelectric Generation in Ontario — Comments by June 13, 2025
Protect Ontario Through Safer Streets and Stronger Communities Act, 2025
May 6, 2025
Protect Ontario Through Safer Streets and Stronger Communities Act, 2025 – Introduction of new, proposed Measures Respecting Premises with Illegal Drug Activity Act, 2025 — Comments by June 5, 2025
Regulated Health Professions Act, 1991
April 24, 2025
Reducing Barriers to Registration and Practise for Regulated Health Professionals Registered in other Jurisdictions — Comments by April 30, 2025
Orders In Council
Building Ontario For You Act (Budget Measures), 2024, SO 2024, c 20
- Schedule 10, sections 5, 6, 10, 11, which amend the Insurance Act, in force July 1, 2025 (OIC 549/2025)
- The following provisions of the Act in force May 12, 2025:
- Schedule 9, sections 1-26, being the iGaming Ontario Act, 2024, in force May 12, 2025 (OIC 548/2025)
- Schedule 9, section 28, which revokes Ontario Regulation 722/21 (OIC 548/2025)
- Schedule 9, section 29, which amends the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario Act, 2019 (OIC 548/2025)
- Schedule 9, section 30, which amends the Cannabis Licence Act, 2018 (OIC 548/2025)
- Schedule 9, section 31, which amends the Gaming Control Act, 1992 (OIC 548/2025)
Combating Human Trafficking Act, 2021, SO 2021, c 21
- The following provisions of the Act in force May 12, 2025:
- Schedule 1, sections 1-8, being the Accommodation Sector Registration of Guests Act, 2021(OIC 547/2025)
- Schedule 1, section 9, which amends the Accommodation Sector Registration of Guests Act, 2021 (OIC 547/2025)
- Schedule 1, section 10, which repeals the Hotel Registration of Guests Act (OIC 547/2025)
Safer Streets, Stronger Communities Act, 2024, SO 2024, c 27
- Schedule 7, sections 1, 2, which amend the Courts of Justice Act, in force July 1, 2025 (OIC 552/2025)
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|100
|An Act to Amend the Planning Act
Quebec / Québec
Projets de loi
|Référencés à la première lecture seulement
|101
|Loi visant l'amélioration de certaines lois du travail
|103
|Loi visant principalement à réglementer les sites de consommation supervisée afin de favoriser une cohabitation harmonieuse avec la communauté
Bills
|Referenced on first reading only
|101
|An Act to improve certain labour laws
|103
|An Act mainly to regulate supervised consumption sites in order to promote their harmonious cohabitation with the community
Règlements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 7 mai 2025:
Loi sur les contrats des organismes publics
|Décret 560-2025
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les honoraires relatifs à certains services juridiques rendus à des organismes du gouvernement
Code des professions
|Décret 561-2025
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les actes professionnels qui, suivant certaines conditions et modalités, peuvent être posés par des personnes autres que des sages-femmes
Loi sur les huissiers de justice
|Décret 573-2025
|Règlement modifiant le Tarif d'honoraires des huissiers de justice
Loi sur les normes du travail
|Décret 577-2025
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les normes du travail
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 7, 2025:
Act respecting contracting by public bodies
|OC 560-2025
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the fees for certain legal services rendered to bodies of the Government
Professional Code
|OC 561-2025
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting professional acts that persons other than midwives may engage in on certain terms and conditions
Court Bailiffs Act
|OC 573-2025
|Regulation to amend the Tariff of fees of court bailiffs
Act respecting labour standards
|OC 577-2025
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting labour standards
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 30 avril 2025:
Loi sur l'assurance maladie
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi sur l'assurance maladie
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 30, 2025:
Health Insurance Act
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Health Insurance Act
Ordres Ministériels
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 7 mai 2025:
Loi sur la distribution de produits et services financiers
|AM 2025-08
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement relatif à l'inscription d'un cabinet, d'un représentant autonome et d'une société autonome — Arrêté numéro D-9.2-2025-08 du ministre des Finances
|AM 2025-09
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'exercice des activités des représentants — Arrêté numéro D-9.2-2025-09 du ministre des Finances
|AM 2025-10
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le cabinet, le représentant autonome et la société autonome — Arrêté numéro D-9.2-2025-10 du ministre des Finances
Ministerial Orders
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 7, 2025:
Act respecting the distribution of financial products and services
|MO 2025-08
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the registration of firms, representatives and independent partnerships — Order number D-9.2-2025-08 of the Minister of Finance
|MO 2025-09
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the pursuit of activities as a representative — Order number D-9.2-2025-09 of the Minister of Finance
|MO 2025-10
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting firms, independent representatives and independent partnerships — Order number D-9.2-2025-10 of the Minister of Finance
Sanctions
24 avril 2025
- Loi nº 83, Loi favorisant l'exercice de la médecine au sein du réseau public de la santé et des services sociaux — Chapitre nº 10
Assents
April 24, 2025
- Bill 83, An Act to foster the practice of medicine in the public health and social services network — Chapter No. 10
Avis
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 30 avril 2025:
Loi sur Hydro-Québec
- Modifications apportées à l'Annexe I en vertu de l'article 22.0.1.1 de la Loi sur Hydro-Québec
Notices
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 30, 2025:
Hydro-Québec Act
- Amendments to Schedule I pursuant to Section 22.0.1.1 of the Hydro-Québec Act
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|22
|The King's Bench Amendment Act, 2025
Regulations / Règlements
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, April 25, 2025:
The Construction Codes Act
|Sask Reg 31/2025
|The Building Code Amendment Regulations, 2025
The Financial Administration Act, 1993
|Sask Reg 30/2025
|The Oil Infrastructure Investment Program Amendment Regulations, 2025
The Franchise Disclosure Act
|Sask Reg 29/2025
|The Franchise Disclosure Regulations
Notices / Avis
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, April 25, 2025:
Rules of Court
The King's Bench Act
- Court of King's Bench for Saskatchewan — Amendments to The King's Bench Rules
Yukon / Yukon
- No entries for this issue
