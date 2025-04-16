Legislative Update Report No. 2025-07 Le Bulletin D'actualités Législatives

Osler's Legislative Update is a bi-weekly listing of new legislation. This issue covers legislation for the period 03/27 to 04/09

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, April 9, 2025:

Customs Act

SOR/2025-116 Regulations Amending the Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Administered and Enforced by the Canada Border Services Agency

Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation Act

SOR/2025-117 By-law Amending the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation Differential Premiums By-law

Canada Student Financial Assistance Act

SOR/2025-113 Regulations Amending the Canada Student Financial Assistance Regulations

Customs Tariff

SOR/2025-114 Order Amending the China Surtax Remission Order (2024)

Online News Act

SOR/2025-51 Cost Recovery (Online News Act) Regulations

Employment Insurance Act

SOR/2025-115 Regulations Amending the Employment Insurance Regulations (Pilot Project No. 24)

Energy Efficiency Act

SOR/2025-110 Regulations Amending the Energy Efficiency Regulations, 2016 (Amendment 18)

National Housing Act

Protection of Residential Mortgage or Hypothecary Insurance Act

SOR/2025-55 Regulations Amending the Insurable Housing Loan Regulations and the Eligible Mortgage Loan Regulations

Special Economic Measures Act

SOR/2025-111 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Haiti) Regulations SOR/2025-112 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Venezuela) Regulations

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, March 29, 2025:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Roster of review officers

Waiver of information requirements for living organisms (subsection 106(9) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)

Waiver of information requirements for substances (subsection 81(9) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)

Bank Act

National Bank of Canada — Letters patent of amalgamation and order to commence and carry on business

Questbank — Letters patent of incorporation

Santander Consumer Bank — Letters patent of amalgamation and order to commence and carry on business

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, March 29, 2025:

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Commencement of preliminary injury inquiry Polyethylene terephthalate

Inquiries

Laundering services Repairs to address fire damper deficiencies Wildlife control services

Order — Unitized wall modules

Special Import Measures Act

Polyethylene terephthalate resin — Decision

Canada Gazette, Part I, April 5, 2025:

Canada Energy Regulator

Application to export electricity to the United States — Sparta Energy, Inc

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Administrative decisions

Decisions

Orders

Part 1 applications

Alberta / Alberta

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 49 Public Safety and Emergency Services Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 50 Municipal Affairs Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 51 Education Amendment Act, 2025

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, March 31, 2025:

Cooperatives Act

Alta Reg 33/2025 Cooperatives (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation

Employment Standards Code

Alta Reg 30/2025 Reservist Leave Regulation

Judicature Act

Alta Reg 24/2025 Judicial 2025 Compensation Commission Regulation Alta Reg 25/2025 Justices of the Peace 2025 Compensation Commission Regulation

Justice of the Peace Act

Alta Reg 26/2025 Justice of the Peace Amendment Regulation

Mines and Minerals Act

Alta Reg 27/2025 Alberta Oil Sands Resource Credit Regulation

Notaries and Commissioners Act

Alta Reg 31/2025 Commissioners for Oaths Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 32/2025 Notaries Public Amendment Regulation

Petroleum Marketing Act

Alta Reg 27/2025 Alberta Oil Sands Resource Credit Regulation

Royal Assents / Sanctions royales

March 27, 2025

Bill 206, Child and Youth Advocate (Parent and Guardian Liaison) Amendment Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 3

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 9 Health Care Costs Recovery Amendment Act, 2025 M 205 Mental Health Amendment Act, 2025

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, April 1, 2025:

Mineral Tenure Act

BC Reg 43/2025 Enacts Mineral Land Reserve (New Prosperity) Regulation

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, April 8, 2025:

Environmental Management Act

BC Reg 48/2025 Amends BC Reg 318/2004 — Conservation Officer Service Authority Regulation

Offence Act

BC Reg 48/2025 Amends BC Reg 89/97 — Violation Ticket Administration and Fines Regulation

Real Estate Development Marketing Act

BC Reg 46/2025 Amends BC Reg 505/2004 — Real Estate Development Marketing Regulation

Safety Standards Act

BC Reg 51/2025 Amends BC Reg 103/2004 — Gas Safety Regulation

Proclamations / Proclamations

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, April 8, 2025:

Police Amendment Act, SBC 2024, c 16

Various provisions in force May 1, 2025. (BC Reg 48/2025)

Royal Assents

Mar 31, 2025

Bill 2, Acting Conflict of Interest Commissioner Continuation Act — Chapter No. 1

Bill 3, Protected Areas of British Columbia Amendment Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 2

Bill 4, Business Practices and Consumer Protection Amendment Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 3

Bill 8, Carbon Tax Amendment Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 5

Manitoba / Manitoba

Regulations / Règlements

Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations

The Builders' Liens Act

Man Reg 27/2025 Builders' Liens (Prompt Payment) Regulation, amendment

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 21 An Act to Amend the New Brunswick Income Tax Act

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations

Land Titles Act

NB Reg 2025-9 NB Reg 83-130, amendment

Species at Risk

NB Reg 2025-10 NB Reg 2013-38, amendment

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

No entries for this issue

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

Regulations / Règlements

Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, March 31, 2025:

Petroleum Products and Carbon Tax Act

NWT Reg 008-2025 Petroleum Products and Carbon Tax Regulations, amendment

Real Estate Agents' Licensing Act

NWT Reg 014-2025 Real Estate Agents' Fees and Bonds Regulations, amendment

Business Licence Act

NWT Reg 015-2025 Business Licence and Registration Fees Regulations, amendment

Consumer Protection Act

NWT Reg 017-2025 Consumer Protection Regulations, amendment

Public Health Act

NWT Reg 018-2025 Personal Service Establishment Regulations, amendment NWT Reg 019-2025 Food Establishment Safety Regulations, amendment

Proclamations / Proclamations

Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, March 31, 2025:

An Act to Amend the Motor Vehicles Act, SNWT 2025, c 3

Section 6 in force March 21, 2025. (SI-002-2025)

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, April 4, 2025:

Electricity Act

NS Reg 65/2025 Prescribed Generation Facilities and Energy-Storage Projects Regulations — amendment

Fire Safety Act

NS Reg 60/2025 Fire Safety Regulations — amendment

Summary Proceedings Act

NS Reg 58/2025 Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment

Nunavut / Nunavut

No entries for this issue

Ontario / Ontario

Regulations / Règlements

Electricity Act, 1998

O Reg 29/25 Amounts under Section 25.34 of the Act, amending O Reg 735/20

Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019

O Reg 28/25 Minimum Pricing of Liquor and Other Pricing Matters, amending O Reg 750/21

Municipal Act, 2001

O Reg 30/25 Part VI.1 of the Act, amending O Reg 530/22

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Municipal Act

April 9, 2025

Proposed Amendments to O Reg 530/22 to Expand Strong Mayor Powers and Duties to Additional Municipalities — Comments by April 16, 2025

Notices / Avis

Ontario Gazette, March 29, 2025:

Ontario Energy Board

Notice of Amendments to the Distribution System Code

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 10 An Act to Amend the Prearranged Funeral Services Act 12 Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 13 An Act to Amend the Liquor Control Act

Quebec / Québec

Projets de loi

Référencés à la première lecture seulement 92 Loi modifiant diverses dispositions principalement dans le secteur financier 95 Loi favorisant l'équité dans l'accès aux services de garde éducatifs à l'enfance subventionnés dispensés par les titulaires de permis 98 Loi modifiant la Loi électorale principalement afin de préserver l'intégrité du processus électoral

Bills

Referenced on first reading only 92 An Act to amend various provisions mainly with respect to the financial sector 95 An Act to promote equity in access to subsidized educational childcare services provided by permit holders 98 An Act to amend the Election Act mainly to preserve the integrity of the electoral process

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 2 avril 2025:

Loi sur le bâtiment

Décret 437-2025 Règlement modifiant le Code de construction Décret 438-2025 Règlement modifiant le Code de sécurité

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 9 avril 2025:

Loi sur les élections et les référendums dans les municipalités

Décret 447-2025 Règlement sur le montant maximal des dépenses électorales

Loi sur les pesticides

Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages

Décret 470-2025 Règlement modifiant le Code de gestion des pesticides

Loi sur les pesticides

Décret 471-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les permis et les certificats pour la vente et l'utilisation de pesticides

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages

Décret 472-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les exploitations agricoles Décret 473-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la redevance exigible pour l'utilisation de l'eau Décret 474-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la déclaration des prélèvements d'eau

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

Loi affirmant le caractère collectif des ressources en eau et favorisant une meilleure gouvernance de l'eau et des milieux associés

Décret 475-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'encadrement d'activités en fonction de leur impact sur l'environnement

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

Décret 476-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le prélèvement des eaux et leur protection

Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 2, 2025:

Building Act

OC 437-2025 Regulation to amend the Construction Code OC 438-2025 Regulation to amend the Safety Code

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 9, 2025:

Act respecting elections and referendums in municipalities

OC 447-2025 Regulation respecting the maximum amount of election expenses

Pesticides Act

Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation

OC 470-2025 Regulation to amend the Pesticides Management Code

Pesticides Act

OC 471-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting permits and certificates for the sale and use of pesticides

Environment Quality Act

Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation

OC 472-2025 Regulation to amend the Agricultural Operations Regulation OC 473-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the charges payable for the use of water OC 474-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the declaration of water withdrawals

Environment Quality Act

Act to affirm the collective nature of water resources and to promote better governance of water and associated environments

OC 475-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the regulatory scheme applying to activities on the basis of their environmental impact

Environment Quality Act

OC 476-2025 Regulation to amend the Water Withdrawal and Protection Regulation

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 9 avril 2025:

Code des professions

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les spécialités médicales

Loi sur les élections et les référendums dans les municipalités

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le vote par correspondance

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 9, 2025:

Professional Code

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting medical specialties

Act respecting elections and referendums in municipalities

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting voting by mail

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 2 avril 2025:

Loi concernant la mise en Suvre de certaines dispositions du discours sur le budget du 12 mars 2024 et modifiant d'autres dispositions, SQ 2024, c 39

Que soit fixée au 1er avril 2025 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions des articles 131 à 134 de la Loi concernant la mise en Suvre de certaines dispositions du discours sur le budget du 12 mars 2024 et modifiant d'autres dispositions (2024, chapitre 39) (Décret 395-2025)

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 2, 2025:

Act respecting the implementation of certain provisions of the Budget Speech of 12 March 2024 and amending other provisions, SQ 2024, c 39

Sections 131 to 134 in force April 1, 2025. (OC 395-2025)

Sanctions

27 mars 2025

Loi nº 93, Loi concernant notamment le transfert de propriété d'un immeuble de la Ville de Blainville — Chapitre nº 7

9 avril 2025

Loi nº 85, Loi modifiant diverses dispositions principalement aux fins d'allègement du fardeau réglementaire et administratif — Chapitre nº 8

Assents

March 27, 2025

Bill 93, An Act respecting, in particular, the transfer of ownership of an immovable of Ville de Blainville — Chapter No. 7

April 9, 2025

Bill 85, An Act to amend various provisions for the main purpose of reducing regulatory and administrative burden — Chapter No. 8

Avis

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 9 avril 2025:

Loi sur la gouvernance du système de santé et de services sociaux

Phase II du projet expérimental concernant les activités professionnelles que peuvent exercer les candidates à l'exercice de la profession d'infirmière auprès des parturientes

Notices

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 9, 2025:

Act respecting the governance of the health and social services system

Phase II of the experimental project concerning the professional activities which candidates for the profession of nursing may perform with parturients

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 20 The Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) Investment Tax Credit Act 21 The Construction Codes (Derelict Buildings) Amendment Act, 2025

Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, April 4, 2025:

The Mineral Resources Act, 1985

Sask Reg 17/2025 The Mineral Exploration Tax Credit Amendment Regulations, 2025

Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, March 28, 2025:

The Medical Profession Act, 1981

Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments

Yukon / Yukon

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 310 Act Respecting the Yukon Medical Association

