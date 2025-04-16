Legislative Update Report No. 2025-07 Le Bulletin D'actualités Législatives

Osler's Legislative Update is a bi-weekly listing of new legislation. This issue covers legislation for the period 03/27 to 04/09
In This Issue
|
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
|
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Écosse
|
Alberta / Alberta
|
Nunavut / Nunavut
|
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
|
Ontario / Ontario
|
Manitoba / Manitoba
|
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
|
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
|
Quebec / Québec
|
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
|
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
|
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
|
Yukon / Yukon
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, April 9, 2025:
Customs Act
|
SOR/2025-116
|
Regulations Amending the Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Administered and Enforced by the Canada Border Services Agency
Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation Act
|
SOR/2025-117
|
By-law Amending the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation Differential Premiums By-law
Canada Student Financial Assistance Act
|
SOR/2025-113
|
Regulations Amending the Canada Student Financial Assistance Regulations
Customs Tariff
|
SOR/2025-114
|
Order Amending the China Surtax Remission Order (2024)
Online News Act
|
SOR/2025-51
|
Cost Recovery (Online News Act) Regulations
Employment Insurance Act
|
SOR/2025-115
|
Regulations Amending the Employment Insurance Regulations (Pilot Project No. 24)
Energy Efficiency Act
|
SOR/2025-110
|
Regulations Amending the Energy Efficiency Regulations, 2016 (Amendment 18)
National Housing Act
Protection of Residential Mortgage or Hypothecary Insurance Act
|
SOR/2025-55
|
Regulations Amending the Insurable Housing Loan Regulations and the Eligible Mortgage Loan Regulations
Special Economic Measures Act
|
SOR/2025-111
|
Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Haiti) Regulations
|
SOR/2025-112
|
Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Venezuela) Regulations
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, March 29, 2025:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Roster of review officers
- Waiver of information requirements for living organisms (subsection 106(9) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
- Waiver of information requirements for substances (subsection 81(9) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
Bank Act
- National Bank of Canada — Letters patent of amalgamation and order to commence and carry on business
- Questbank — Letters patent of incorporation
- Santander Consumer Bank — Letters patent of amalgamation and order to commence and carry on business
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, March 29, 2025:
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Commencement of preliminary injury inquiry Polyethylene terephthalate
- Inquiries
-
- Laundering services
- Repairs to address fire damper deficiencies
- Wildlife control services
- Order — Unitized wall modules
Special Import Measures Act
- Polyethylene terephthalate resin — Decision
Canada Gazette, Part I, April 5, 2025:
Canada Energy Regulator
- Application to export electricity to the United States — Sparta Energy, Inc
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Administrative decisions
- Decisions
- Orders
- Part 1 applications
Alberta / Alberta
Bills / Projets de loi
|
Referenced on first reading only
|
Public Safety and Emergency Services Statutes Amendment Act, 2025
|
Municipal Affairs Statutes Amendment Act, 2025
|
Education Amendment Act, 2025
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, March 31, 2025:
Cooperatives Act
|
Alta Reg 33/2025
|
Cooperatives (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Employment Standards Code
|
Alta Reg 30/2025
|
Reservist Leave Regulation
Judicature Act
|
Alta Reg 24/2025
|
Judicial 2025 Compensation Commission Regulation
|
Alta Reg 25/2025
|
Justices of the Peace 2025 Compensation Commission Regulation
Justice of the Peace Act
|
Alta Reg 26/2025
|
Justice of the Peace Amendment Regulation
Mines and Minerals Act
|
Alta Reg 27/2025
|
Alberta Oil Sands Resource Credit Regulation
Notaries and Commissioners Act
|
Alta Reg 31/2025
|
Commissioners for Oaths Amendment Regulation
|
Alta Reg 32/2025
|
Notaries Public Amendment Regulation
Petroleum Marketing Act
|
Alta Reg 27/2025
|
Alberta Oil Sands Resource Credit Regulation
Royal Assents / Sanctions royales
March 27, 2025
- Bill 206, Child and Youth Advocate (Parent and Guardian Liaison) Amendment Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 3
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Bills / Projets de loi
|
Referenced on first reading only
|
Health Care Costs Recovery Amendment Act, 2025
|
Mental Health Amendment Act, 2025
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, April 1, 2025:
Mineral Tenure Act
|
BC Reg 43/2025
|
Enacts Mineral Land Reserve (New Prosperity) Regulation
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, April 8, 2025:
Environmental Management Act
|
BC Reg 48/2025
|
Amends BC Reg 318/2004 — Conservation Officer Service Authority Regulation
Offence Act
|
BC Reg 48/2025
|
Amends BC Reg 89/97 — Violation Ticket Administration and Fines Regulation
Real Estate Development Marketing Act
|
BC Reg 46/2025
|
Amends BC Reg 505/2004 — Real Estate Development Marketing Regulation
Safety Standards Act
|
BC Reg 51/2025
|
Amends BC Reg 103/2004 — Gas Safety Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, April 8, 2025:
Police Amendment Act, SBC 2024, c 16
- Various provisions in force May 1, 2025. (BC Reg 48/2025)
Royal Assents
Mar 31, 2025
- Bill 2, Acting Conflict of Interest Commissioner Continuation Act — Chapter No. 1
- Bill 3, Protected Areas of British Columbia Amendment Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 2
- Bill 4, Business Practices and Consumer Protection Amendment Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 3
- Bill 8, Carbon Tax Amendment Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 5
Manitoba / Manitoba
Regulations / Règlements
Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations
The Builders' Liens Act
|
Man Reg 27/2025
|
Builders' Liens (Prompt Payment) Regulation, amendment
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Bills / Projets de loi
|
Referenced on first reading only
|
An Act to Amend the New Brunswick Income Tax Act
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations
Land Titles Act
|
NB Reg 2025-9
|
NB Reg 83-130, amendment
Species at Risk
|
NB Reg 2025-10
|
NB Reg 2013-38, amendment
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
- No entries for this issue
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
Regulations / Règlements
Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, March 31, 2025:
Petroleum Products and Carbon Tax Act
|
NWT Reg 008-2025
|
Petroleum Products and Carbon Tax Regulations, amendment
Real Estate Agents' Licensing Act
|
NWT Reg 014-2025
|
Real Estate Agents' Fees and Bonds Regulations, amendment
Business Licence Act
|
NWT Reg 015-2025
|
Business Licence and Registration Fees Regulations, amendment
Consumer Protection Act
|
NWT Reg 017-2025
|
Consumer Protection Regulations, amendment
Public Health Act
|
NWT Reg 018-2025
|
Personal Service Establishment Regulations, amendment
|
NWT Reg 019-2025
|
Food Establishment Safety Regulations, amendment
Proclamations / Proclamations
Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, March 31, 2025:
An Act to Amend the Motor Vehicles Act, SNWT 2025, c 3
- Section 6 in force March 21, 2025. (SI-002-2025)
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, April 4, 2025:
Electricity Act
|
NS Reg 65/2025
|
Prescribed Generation Facilities and Energy-Storage Projects Regulations — amendment
Fire Safety Act
|
NS Reg 60/2025
|
Fire Safety Regulations — amendment
Summary Proceedings Act
|
NS Reg 58/2025
|
Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment
Nunavut / Nunavut
- No entries for this issue
Ontario / Ontario
Regulations / Règlements
Electricity Act, 1998
|
O Reg 29/25
|
Amounts under Section 25.34 of the Act, amending O Reg 735/20
Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019
|
O Reg 28/25
|
Minimum Pricing of Liquor and Other Pricing Matters, amending O Reg 750/21
Municipal Act, 2001
|
O Reg 30/25
|
Part VI.1 of the Act, amending O Reg 530/22
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Municipal Act
April 9, 2025
Proposed Amendments to O Reg 530/22 to Expand Strong Mayor Powers and Duties to Additional Municipalities — Comments by April 16, 2025
Notices / Avis
Ontario Gazette, March 29, 2025:
Ontario Energy Board
- Notice of Amendments to the Distribution System Code
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Bills / Projets de loi
|
Referenced on first reading only
|
An Act to Amend the Prearranged Funeral Services Act
|
Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act, 2025
|
An Act to Amend the Liquor Control Act
Quebec / Québec
Projets de loi
|
Référencés à la première lecture seulement
|
Loi modifiant diverses dispositions principalement dans le secteur financier
|
Loi favorisant l'équité dans l'accès aux services de garde éducatifs à l'enfance subventionnés dispensés par les titulaires de permis
|
Loi modifiant la Loi électorale principalement afin de préserver l'intégrité du processus électoral
Bills
|
Referenced on first reading only
|
An Act to amend various provisions mainly with respect to the financial sector
|
An Act to promote equity in access to subsidized educational childcare services provided by permit holders
|
An Act to amend the Election Act mainly to preserve the integrity of the electoral process
Règlements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 2 avril 2025:
Loi sur le bâtiment
|
Décret 437-2025
|
Règlement modifiant le Code de construction
|
Décret 438-2025
|
Règlement modifiant le Code de sécurité
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 9 avril 2025:
Loi sur les élections et les référendums dans les municipalités
|
Décret 447-2025
|
Règlement sur le montant maximal des dépenses électorales
Loi sur les pesticides
Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages
|
Décret 470-2025
|
Règlement modifiant le Code de gestion des pesticides
Loi sur les pesticides
|
Décret 471-2025
|
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les permis et les certificats pour la vente et l'utilisation de pesticides
Loi sur la qualité de
l'environnement
Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages
|
Décret 472-2025
|
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les exploitations agricoles
|
Décret 473-2025
|
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la redevance exigible pour l'utilisation de l'eau
|
Décret 474-2025
|
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la déclaration des prélèvements d'eau
Loi sur la qualité de
l'environnement
Loi affirmant le caractère collectif des ressources en eau et favorisant une meilleure gouvernance de l'eau et des milieux associés
|
Décret 475-2025
|
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'encadrement d'activités en fonction de leur impact sur l'environnement
Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement
|
Décret 476-2025
|
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le prélèvement des eaux et leur protection
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 2, 2025:
Building Act
|
OC 437-2025
|
Regulation to amend the Construction Code
|
OC 438-2025
|
Regulation to amend the Safety Code
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 9, 2025:
Act respecting elections and referendums in municipalities
|
OC 447-2025
|
Regulation respecting the maximum amount of election expenses
Pesticides Act
Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation
|
OC 470-2025
|
Regulation to amend the Pesticides Management Code
Pesticides Act
|
OC 471-2025
|
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting permits and certificates for the sale and use of pesticides
Environment Quality Act
Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation
|
OC 472-2025
|
Regulation to amend the Agricultural Operations Regulation
|
OC 473-2025
|
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the charges payable for the use of water
|
OC 474-2025
|
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the declaration of water withdrawals
Environment Quality Act
Act to affirm the collective nature of water resources and to promote better governance of water and associated environments
|
OC 475-2025
|
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the regulatory scheme applying to activities on the basis of their environmental impact
Environment Quality Act
|
OC 476-2025
|
Regulation to amend the Water Withdrawal and Protection Regulation
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 9 avril 2025:
Code des professions
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les spécialités médicales
Loi sur les élections et les référendums dans les municipalités
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le vote par correspondance
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 9, 2025:
Professional Code
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting medical specialties
Act respecting elections and referendums in municipalities
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting voting by mail
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 2 avril 2025:
Loi concernant la mise en Suvre de certaines dispositions du discours sur le budget du 12 mars 2024 et modifiant d'autres dispositions, SQ 2024, c 39
- Que soit fixée au 1er avril 2025 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions des articles 131 à 134 de la Loi concernant la mise en Suvre de certaines dispositions du discours sur le budget du 12 mars 2024 et modifiant d'autres dispositions (2024, chapitre 39) (Décret 395-2025)
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 2, 2025:
Act respecting the implementation of certain provisions of the Budget Speech of 12 March 2024 and amending other provisions, SQ 2024, c 39
- Sections 131 to 134 in force April 1, 2025. (OC 395-2025)
Sanctions
27 mars 2025
- Loi nº 93, Loi concernant notamment le transfert de propriété d'un immeuble de la Ville de Blainville — Chapitre nº 7
9 avril 2025
- Loi nº 85, Loi modifiant diverses dispositions principalement aux fins d'allègement du fardeau réglementaire et administratif — Chapitre nº 8
Assents
March 27, 2025
- Bill 93, An Act respecting, in particular, the transfer of ownership of an immovable of Ville de Blainville — Chapter No. 7
April 9, 2025
- Bill 85, An Act to amend various provisions for the main purpose of reducing regulatory and administrative burden — Chapter No. 8
Avis
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 9 avril 2025:
Loi sur la gouvernance du système de santé et de services sociaux
- Phase II du projet expérimental concernant les activités professionnelles que peuvent exercer les candidates à l'exercice de la profession d'infirmière auprès des parturientes
Notices
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 9, 2025:
Act respecting the governance of the health and social services system
- Phase II of the experimental project concerning the professional activities which candidates for the profession of nursing may perform with parturients
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Bills / Projets de loi
|
Referenced on first reading only
|
The Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) Investment Tax Credit Act
|
The Construction Codes (Derelict Buildings) Amendment Act, 2025
Regulations / Règlements
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, April 4, 2025:
The Mineral Resources Act, 1985
|
Sask Reg 17/2025
|
The Mineral Exploration Tax Credit Amendment Regulations, 2025
Notices / Avis
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, March 28, 2025:
The Medical Profession Act, 1981
- Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments
Yukon / Yukon
Bills / Projets de loi
|
Referenced on first reading only
|
Act Respecting the Yukon Medical Association
