Relaunch Of Skilled Worker Selection Program: Québec Adjusts To Market Needs

The suspension of the Skilled Worker Selection Program (the "PSTQ") over the last eight months by Québec's Ministry of Immigration, Francisation and Integration (the "MIFI") marked a significant pause in economic immigration to the province. The MIFI justified the interruption by stating that the province's intake capacity was lower than the number of immigration applications received, and that a strategic reassessment of market needs was necessary. This stalled the process for many applicants and complicated matters for employers searching for skilled labour. With the suspension of the program now over, we take stock of the current situation.

Return of the PSTQ

On July 1, 2025, the MIFI officially relaunched the PSTQ, gradually resuming the mailing of invitations to apply for permanent selection. In this phase, the ministry is targeting individuals with temporary status who are already present in Québec, especially French speakers, regional workers, individuals with work experience in the province, and international students. These criteria reflect government efforts to stimulate the economy and vitality of regional communities, as well as to preserve the French language.

Since July 17, 2025, 238 people have received an invitation to apply for permanent selection, primarily under Stream 1 (Highly Qualified and Specialized Skills) and Stream 4 (Exceptional Talent) of the PSTQ.

Regular Skilled Worker Program

On July 23, 2025, a ministerial order published in the Gazette officielle du Québec confirmed that, beginning on July 30, 2025, applications submitted under the former Regular Skilled Worker Program (RSWP) by individuals residing in the province as temporary foreign workers or international students will be processed on a priority basis. This measure is meant to accelerate the selection of people who have already begun to integrate into Québec society.

Thus, by December 31, 2025, for all applications under the RSWP:

A final decision will be issued; or

A notice of intent to reject or refuse will be sent, in accordance with the principles of procedural fairness. The final processing of the applications referenced in these notices will occur in the first half of 2026, provided responses are received in a timely manner.

Take action

The resumption of the PSTQ supports the government's goal of aligning economic immigration selection criteria with the realities of the Québec job market. By giving priority to those already present in the province, the MIFI aims to promote faster, more lasting integration of skilled workers. It also aims to boost economic growth and regional development.

These recent developments warrant a careful review of your temporary foreign workers' expression of interest. We recommend that you update your profile to ensure that it accurately reflects your current situation (status, studies or employment in Québec, language, and region of residence). If your employees have not yet taken any steps, it's time to assess their eligibility for the PSTQ. Since each case is unique, an immigration law professional can advise you on the strategies best suited to your workers' needs.

