Attention Canadian E-2 Visa Applicants: Children Must Now Attend

In an unexpected change to long-standing policy, on September 1, 2025, the U.S. Consulates in Canada will no longer waive visa appointment attendance for dependent children under the age of 14. Traditionally, only adult applicants aged 80 or younger and dependent children aged 14 or older were required to attend E-2 visa appointments.

If E-2S (spouse) or E-2Y (children under age 21) dependents are attending their E-2 visa appointments at the same time as the E-2 visa holder, please refer to the following links regarding the proper treatment of supporting documentation for initial E-2 applications and renewal applications. For dependents attending their E-2S or E-2Y visa appointments separately from the E-2 visa holder, please refer to this link regarding the proper treatment of supporting documentation.

