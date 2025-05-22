Francophone Immigration Update – May 2025 (English) (Video)

Immigration lawyer Valerie Kleinman provided the latest updates in Canadian Francophone immigration in 5 minutes!
Agenda:
1. Temporary Residence C16 – Francophone Mobility International Experience Canada (IEC) Francophone Minority Communities Student Pilot
2. Permanent Residence Express Entry – French proficiency draws OINP Francophone Stream Francophone Community Immigration Pilot
