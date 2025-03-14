ARTICLE
14 March 2025

Update On Low-Wage LMIA Applications In Québec And The List Of Occupations Eligible For The Facilitated Process

Canada Quebec Immigration
The Minister of Immigration, Francization and Integration recently announced the extension until November 30, 2025, of the measure to stop processing certain low-wage (less than $32.96/hr) Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) applications under the Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP). This extension, which began on March 3, 2025, now applies to the Montréal and Laval regions.

Furthermore, a new version of the List of occupations eligible for the facilitated process has been in place since February 24, 2025. Updated annually, the list reflects the changing needs of the Quebec labour market. The key changes are as follows:

  • The addition of certain TEER 4 occupations (NOC 2021) to facilitate hiring in sectors experiencing labour shortages.
  • A significant reduction: the list now includes 75 occupations, compared to 287 in 2023.

A transition period up until March 24, 2025, allows for current applications to be assessed according to the old list if the occupation in question has been withdrawn.

Adapting to these new rules may require legal advice tailored to your situation. Our business immigration team is here to guide you and identify the best strategies to adopt.

