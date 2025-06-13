Quebec Immigration Plan 2026–2029 – What You Need To Know

On June 5, 2025, the Quebec government announced significant changes as part of its 2026–2029 Immigration Plan, affecting the pathway to permanent residence for temporary foreign workers in Quebec.

Suspension of the Quebec Experience Program – Temporary Foreign Worker Stream

One of the most notable measures is the suspension—without notice—of the Programme de l'expérience québécoise (PEQ), Temporary Foreign Worker Stream. This program had long been a popular and accessible route to permanent residence for many workers already contributing to the Quebec economy and who speak French. The suspension will remain in effect until November 30, 2025.

PSTQ: A New Pathway for Some Workers

An alternative that may become available for workers already in Quebec is the Programme de sélection des travailleurs qualifiés (PSTQ), which will gradually begin issuing invitations starting in July 2025.

The initial targets for invitations to apply will be individuals already living in Quebec, especially those who:

Speak French;

Have work or study experience in regions outside major urban centres

Work in high-demand occupations needed to address the labour shortage

This approach aims to respond to the economic needs of Quebec's regions and better align immigration with labour market priorities. Further details about this new program are still to be announced by the government.

New Thresholds for Permanent and Temporary Immigration

As part of its 2026–2029 plan, the Quebec government has introduced three downward-revised scenarios for annual permanent immigration levels:

25,000 admissions per year;

35,000 admissions per year;

45,000 admissions per year.

These projections will be analyzed during the parliamentary commission scheduled for fall 2025. They represent a notable decrease compared to the current 2025 target of 50,000 admissions, especially as the government expects to welcome around 66,000 new permanent residents this year.

Significant Impacts for Employers and Applicants

These changes could significantly affect Canadian employers relying on temporary foreign workers, particularly when it comes to talent retention in a market already challenged by workforce shortages.

For many individuals, the extension of temporary status may be the only way to remain in Quebec legally while longer-term immigration options are reassessed.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.