New Changes To Immigration In Canada

On 23 December 2024, the Government of Canada announced changes as part of Canada's Border Plan that will impact employers and their Temporary Foreign Worker ('TFW') employees in Canada.

Effective 23 December 2024, work permits and study permits will no longer be provided to 'flagpolers' at a port of entry.

'Flagpolers' or 'Flagpoling' occurs when a foreign national who holds temporary resident status in Canada attends the land border between the USA and Canada for the sole purpose of obtaining a new permit.

Going forward, foreign nationals will need to submit applications for new and renewal work and study permits through Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Canada's ('IRCC') online system, unless they fall under an exemption.

In very limited circumstances, work and study permits may still be granted at a port of entry to individuals who otherwise meet the definition of flagpolers. The exemptions include:

Citizens and lawful Permanent Residents of the United States of America;

Professionals and technicians under free trade agreements with the United States/Mexico, Chile, Panama, Peru, Colombia and South Korea;

Spouses or common law partners of professionals and technicians under free trade agreements with Panama, Colombia and South Korea;

International truck drivers who hold a work permit, where required to depart Canada for the purpose of their employment, so long as they have maintained status as a result of applying for renewal prior to departure; and

Individuals who have a pre-existing appointment booked with the Canada Border Services Agency for permit processing.

Takeaway for employers

The removal of flagpoling as an option for certain TFWs in Canada will create significant timing-related difficulties. Previously, when a Canadian employer hired a TFW already in Canada with a work permit for a different employer, that TFW could 'flagpole' to quickly obtain a new work permit and immediately begin work in their new role. The cancellation of flagpoling means that these TFWs must make online applications from within Canada. These online applications are currently taking three to seven months to process, and the TFW cannot begin in their new role until they receive approval. Given the recent limitations to Canada's foreign worker program, it is hoped that these processing times will begin to decrease.

