Starting Your Legal Career As An International Student: Navigating Law School And Recruit

Four years ago in August, I arrived at Toronto Pearson Airport on an Air Canada flight from Shanghai and was immediately placed in a hotel room for quarantine. Two weeks later, when I was finally released, the splendid summertime — Toronto's best season — had already passed. What awaited me next was the most brutal part of Canadian law school: 1L in winter. I may no longer remember what I learned in my first-year courses, but every time I think of that winter, I can feel the coldness all over my skin.

Nevertheless, I am grateful for this journey. Coming to Canada was one of the best decisions I have ever made. It was challenging, but it was also incredibly rewarding. Living and working in a free and democratic society, where lawyers can civilly and passionately advocate for their clients' interests, is unparalleled. Of course, challenges are inevitable. There are times when it is really hard to get through, and currently, you may be experiencing the same coldness that I felt four years ago. Therefore, I hope this passage can help you navigate and provide some helpful tips.

Get Involved

Entering Canada's job market can be challenging when you have little or no Canadian work experience. Some employers may question your competency and fitness for their positions when you lack work experience in a culturally similar setting. The strategy for overcoming this challenge is to highlight your transferable skills and start getting involved.

One of my most significant experiences was working for an immigration lawyer as a summer student. Highlighting my experience as an immigration intern at a refugee resettlement agency in the United States helped me secure a part-time opportunity, which ultimately turned into a full-time position. During that summer, I had the opportunity to draft a factum for an application for leave and for judicial review as a 2L student!

There are also multiple ways to gain Canadian experience, and the key is to take one small step at a time. Join a student organization at your law school that genuinely interests you and participate in student activities. Volunteering at your school's legal clinic can provide meaningful assistance to those in need while gaining practical experience in legal services. Law schools are filled with opportunities, and it's crucial to take advantage of those that suit you.

Pursue What You Want

I am very fortunate to start my career at Lerners, but you might be surprised to learn that three years ago, I didn't dare to pursue a career in litigation due to concerns about being a non-native English speaker. During Toronto's 2L summer recruit, I applied exclusively to full-service law firms, presenting myself as interested in business transactions, despite having no genuine interest in them. The results spoke for themselves, as I didn't receive any in-firm interviews.

At that time, I received invaluable advice from a lawyer with an international background. She told me not to worry about my English accent, and that there's nothing embarrassing about making light of yourself while still in school. Following her advice, I became more involved in advocacy-related extracurricular activities, which I truly enjoyed. I volunteered at Osgoode's Tax Dispute Clinic, assisting low-income individuals with tax reassessments, and participated in several moot competitions, even those primarily open to 1L students. Through these experiences, I discovered my passion for litigation, which I believe ultimately led to my articling position at Lerners.

Don't let thoughts about how others may perceive you discourage you from pursuing what you want to do. Accept and respect yourself for who you really are. And I pass on the same advice to you: there is nothing embarrassing about pursuing your true interests.

Embrace Your Uniqueness

May is Asian Heritage Month. As a newcomer to Canada, I cannot think of a better way to contribute to diversity and inclusion than by being true to myself and doing what I love. By embracing your differences, you turn them into strengths and make unique contributions to your team. During my articles, there were several occasions where my language skills played an important role, bridging the communication gap between lawyers and clients.

The Law Society of Ontario has emphasized that cultural competence is one of the most important skills required for lawyers. Experience from different cultural backgrounds or working in diverse cultural environments greatly benefits lawyers in understanding the social differences and similarities among the diverse groups of clients they serve, especially in a metropolitan city like Toronto. Therefore, it is crucial to embrace your uniqueness and let your experience and background enhance your capabilities in client service.

Hang in There

Everyone faces unique challenges, and I may not be able to understand the difficulties you are going through. However, no matter what they are, I hope you don't give up and remember to "hang in there." The second year in law school was particularly challenging for me because, for an entire year, I couldn't secure any summer position, while my close friends all landed jobs at big law firms or government positions. I applied to numerous law firms and clinics and attended many interviews. Unfortunately, by the time my friends had already been hired back for articling, I was still searching for a summer job.

During this time, the most encouraging words came from my father, who told me to "hang in there." There will always be difficult times, but as long as you don't give up and hang in there, you will eventually rise from rock bottom and reach where you want to be. In July that year, I finally secured a summer position at an immigration law office.

In August, through Toronto articling recruit, I received my articling offer from Lerners. I still remember that afternoon, when Toronto's most gorgeous 5:00 p.m. summer sunlight bathed the entire downtown district.

