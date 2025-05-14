Canada's Start-Up Visa (SUV) Program allows foreign entrepreneurs to get permanent residence while building innovative businesses that contribute to the Canadian economy. But entrepreneurship is a reality where not all start-ups succeed.

At Sobirovs Law Firm, we get asked:

What happens if my start-up fails after I apply for Canadian PR? Will I lose my permanent residence or get deported from Canada if the business doesn't work out?

This article answers these questions clearly. It explains when business failure affects your immigration status, how Canadian PR holders can protect their status after a start-up setback and why early legal advice matters if you hit a snag.

The Basics of Canada Start-Up Visa Program

The Start-Up Visa Program is designed to attract innovative, high-potential entrepreneurs from around the world. To apply, an entrepreneur must:

Get a letter of support from a designated Canadian organization (angel investor, venture capital fund or business incubator).

Meet minimum language requirements and show sufficient settlement funds.

and show sufficient . Hold at least 10% ownership of the start-up and demonstrate joint control of the company with the designated organization.

A strong and innovative business idea is key to getting support from designated organizations.

Once approved, the applicant and eligible family members get permanent residency and can live and work anywhere in Canada. Applicants should expect to pay between CAD $150,000 to $250,000+ which includes fees from service providers related to the program.

For more information on the program, check out our Start-Up Visa Guide.

Does Business Failure Affect My PR Status?

If You Are Already a Permanent Resident

Once you get Canadian permanent residence and have completed the landing process, your legal status is not tied to the start-up's performance or survival.

This is a big advantage of the SUV Program: Canada recognizes that business risk is part of innovation and permanent residence is granted based on the applicant's potential and commitment to settle, not on guaranteed business success. It's also important to have a valid PR card especially for travel purposes as it's required for boarding flights to Canada.

However, PR holders must still:

Meet the residency obligation — live in Canada for at least 730 days (two years) within every five-year period.

File taxes and remain in legal compliance. Contribute to Canadian society, whether through entrepreneurship, employment, investment or other activities.

Failing to meet these obligations, especially the residency requirement, can put PR status at risk — but failure of the initial start-up alone doesn't. Also, while the PR card is not required for permanent residents to enter Canada, it's essential for air travel and serves as a key identification document.

If Your Business Fails Before PR Is Finalized

The situation is different if the start-up fails before permanent residence is approved.

The SUV application is based on active support from a designated organization. If that support is withdrawn or the business collapses during the application process, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) may reassess or refuse the permanent residence applications.

It's important to submit all required documents during the application process to ensure efficiency and increase the chances of getting a Letter of Support.

In this scenario, applicants should:

Seek legal advice immediately.

Assess if other immigration pathways are available (such as C11 Entrepreneur Work Permit or Provincial Nominee Programs).

Keep accurate records and proactively communicate with IRCC if major changes occur.

Residency Obligations After Business Failure

Once permanent residence is secured through permanent residency applications, the individual's main responsibility is to comply with Canadian immigration laws and residency rules.

The Canadian government plays a big role in supporting permanent residents, offering various programs and resources to help them maintain their status and integrate successfully.

Key obligations include:

Physical presence : Be physically present in Canada for at least two out of every five years.

Tax compliance: File annual Canadian tax returns, regardless of employment or business status.

: File annual Canadian tax returns, regardless of employment or business status. Legal compliance: Obey Canadian laws and maintain a clean legal record.

Failing to meet these obligations can trigger loss of PR, but the government doesn't monitor or penalize PR holders solely based on the success or failure of their businesses.

Practical Scenarios and Next Steps

1. The Start-Up Fails After PR Approval

If you have already received permanent residence and your start-up fails:

You may look for employment opportunities in Canada.

You may start a new business or invest in other business ventures.

You must continue to meet the physical presence requirement and fulfill your legal and tax obligations.

Canada's Start-Up Visa Program offers a lot of opportunities for innovative entrepreneurs. These individuals with unique business ideas can create jobs and boost the economy by getting support from designated organizations.Many SUV applicants transition to other business or professional paths after their first venture closes.

2. The Start-Up Fails Before PR Approval

If your start up visa application is still in process and the business collapses:

IRCC may reassess the application if designated support is withdrawn.

You should consult an immigration lawyer to evaluate next steps.

You may look into other immigration options or programs to continue your Canadian plans.

Getting support from designated organizations is key to your application. Make sure your business concept is strong enough to attract this support as it's required for the Letter of Support to move forward with your immigration application.

When to Get Legal Advice

We recommend getting professional help if you need guidance on the eligibility criteria for the Start-Up Visa Program or other immigration pathways:

Your start-up is struggling and you're not sure how this affects your PR application or status.

You're considering other immigration programs or business paths.

You need help understanding your long-term legal obligations as a permanent resident or planning for citizenship.

Also, make sure to submit all required documents including the Letter of Support and comply with IRCC requirements for your application to succeed.

Business Failure Does Not Mean Immigration Failure

Business failure is tough but it does not mean the end of your Canadian immigration journey or entrepreneurial journey.

If you have PR, the focus is on your ongoing residency, compliance and contributions to Canadian society — not on a single business venture. Show business progress to IRCC during the processing of the Start-Up Visa application. Regular updates on your start-up can demonstrate your commitment and seriousness about your business.

If you're still in the application phase, get legal help to navigate risks and protect your immigration plans.

Remember to maintain your PR status as it can be lost or revoked under certain circumstances such as extended absences from Canada or criminal infractions.PR is not conditional on your start-up's success once you have PR.

Summary:

If your business fails before PR approval, IRCC may reassess or refuse the application.

PR approval, IRCC may reassess or refuse the application. Getting the eligibility criteria right is key to the application. Permanent residents must meet residency and legal obligations to stay PR.