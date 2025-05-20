Meeting The Residency Requirement For Canadian Citizenship: What Permanent Residents Need To Know

Meeting the eligibility requirements for Canadian citizenship is a major milestone on your immigration journey. One of the most important criteria in this process is meeting the residency (physical presence) requirement. Understanding exactly how this works can help you plan ahead and avoid delays in your application.

In this blog, we will walk you through the details of the residency requirement and how to calculate your days, so you know exactly when you are eligible to apply for a Canadian Citizenship Grant.

What Is the Physical Presence Requirement?

To be eligible for Canadian citizenship, a permanent resident must have been physically present in Canada for at least 1,095 days (3 full years) out of the 5 years immediately before applying.

This does not mean three calendar years. The time is counted in actual days spent inside Canada, and only within the five-year window prior to the application date.

How to Calculate Your Days in Canada

Here is how the days are counted:

Time After Becoming a Permanent Resident:

Each day you spend physically in Canada as a permanent resident counts as one full day.

When calculating an absence, the day you leave Canada and the day you return is not considered an absence. Both are counted as days of physical presence because you were physically in Canada for a part of the day of departure or arrival. For example, if you leave Canada on May 1, 2025, and return on May 2, 2025, this counts as 0 days of absence. As another example, if you leave Canada on May 1, 2025, and return on May 15, 2025, that only counts as 13 days of absence.



An absence on February 29 (leap day) is counted as an absence or is credited as a presence.

You cannot count any day more than once, and you must be physically present in Canada (not just holding status).

Time Before Becoming a Permanent Resident:

Days spent in Canada as a temporary resident (visitor, student, worker, or protected person) before becoming a permanent resident can count as half-days, up to a maximum of 365 days. For example, if you were in Canada for 400 days before becoming a Permanent Resident, only 200 of those days count toward the 1,095-day requirement.



Days That Do Not Count:

Time spent outside Canada (vacation, work travel, etc.);

Time in Canada before the five-year window;

Days spent in prison, on parole, or probation (in some cases); and

Days as an unauthorized resident (overstaying a visa, etc.).

If you are in the Canadian Armed Forces:

Those who are in the Canadian Armed Forces ("CAF") or who are foreign military members on exchange with the CAF can apply for citizenship by way of the fast-track process.

To be eligible, members must:

meet all of the standard conditions to apply for citizenship (except for the residency requirement);

have completed three years (1,095 days) of service in or with the CAF in the six years (2,190 days) right before the date of their application; and

have met their personal income tax filing obligations in three taxation years that are fully or partially within the six years right before the date of application.

Tips for Meeting the Residency Requirement

Use the Physical Presence Calculator: The Government of Canada offers an official tool to help you track your eligible days. You can find it here.

Keep Records: Maintain a record of all travel outside of Canada, including dates, destinations, and reasons for travel. You will need to report these absences in your application.

Be Accurate: Misreporting or overestimating your time in Canada can lead to a refusal or delays. Always be honest and precise.

Other Key Citizenship Eligibility Criteria

Alongside the residency requirement, you must also meet the following:

Permanent Resident Status: You must hold valid PR status and not be under review for immigration violations or facing a removal order. Income Tax Filing: You must have filed taxes in Canada for at least three years within the five-year period. Language Proficiency: If you are between 18 and 54 years old, you need to demonstrate proficiency in English or French. Specifically, this requires that you show proof of Canadian Language Benchmarks ("CLB") of Level 4 or higher in English or French. To get this proof, you would need to schedule and pay for a test administered by a third-party agency that is approved by the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada ("IRCC"). See here for third-party language tests approved by the IRCC.

You can also submit proof of your language proficiency of CLB Level 4 or higher. For instance, if you completed a secondary or post-secondary program in English or French—whether in Canada or abroad—you can use your diploma, transcript, or certificate as proof.

Knowledge of Canada: You will need to pass a citizenship test about Canada's history, values, laws, and institutions.

Circumstances That May Prevent You from Becoming a Canadian Citizen

There are specific legal and criminal circumstances under the Citizenship Act that can prevent you from being granted Canadian citizenship. The following are some examples.

You are currently in Canada and: serving a prison sentence, on parole, or on probation.



You are serving a sentence outside of Canada.

You are currently: charged with, on trial for, or appealing a conviction related to an offence under the Citizenship Act, or for an indictable offence in Canada or an equivalent offence committed outside of Canada.



You are subject to a removal order, meaning Canadian authorities have instructed you to leave the country.

You are under investigation for, charged with, on trial for, appealing, or have been convicted of: a war crime, or a crime against humanity.



Your previous citizenship application was denied due to misrepresentation within the last five years.

Your Canadian citizenship was revoked for fraud within the past 10 years.

You were convicted of: an indictable offence in Canada, or a Citizenship Act offence, and your application was submitted after June 11, 2015, and the conviction occurred within four years before applying.



You were convicted, within the last four years before applying, of a crime outside of Canada that would be considered an indictable offence in Canada. This applies even if you received a pardon or amnesty, regardless of when your application is submitted.

While a permanent resident, you: were convicted of terrorism, high treason, treason, or espionage, or served in the armed forces of a country, territory, or group that engaged in armed conflict against Canada.



If you are uncertain whether these conditions apply to you, it is best to consult a lawyer or the relevant police authority.

If any of these situations apply:

Delay your application until the issue no longer applies. Note: If your citizenship was revoked for fraud within the past 10 years, you are permanently barred from regaining it.

Disclose the situation in your application.

Each application is reviewed individually, based on its unique circumstances.

Final Thoughts

Meeting the residency requirement is one of the most critical parts of your citizenship application but it is also one of the most straightforward if you track your time carefully. Plan ahead, use the available tools, and keep good records of your travel and immigration history.

Once you have reached the 1,095-day threshold and meet all other criteria, you are well on your way to becoming a Canadian citizen.

