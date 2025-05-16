How To Extend Your Work Permit While Waiting For Permanent Residence In Canada

The processing of an application for Permanent Residence (PR) in Canada can often take several months, sometimes even longer. If you are currently working in Canada and your work permit is about to expire, you might be wondering: Can I extend my work permit while I wait for PR? The answer is yes, and in many cases, you may be eligible for a Bridging Open Work Permit (BOWP).

Here is what you need to know to stay legally employed and maintain your status in Canada while your permanent residence application is in progress.

What Is a Bridging Open Work Permit (BOWP)?

A Bridging Open Work Permit allows you to continue working in Canada while your permanent residence application is being processed. Unlike employer-specific permits, a BOWP lets you work for almost any employer in Canada, giving you flexibility and peace of mind.

Who Is Eligible for a BOWP?

You may be eligible for a BOWP if:

You are currently in Canada;

You have valid temporary resident status as a worker OR you have an expired work permit but maintained your status as a worker; and

You have submitted a complete permanent residence application, and you have received an Acknowledgement of Receipt (AOR) confirming your PR application is in process under one of the following streams: Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP); Canadian Experience Class (CEC); Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP); Provincial Nominee Program (Express Entry streams only); Agri-Food Pilot; or Quebec Skilled Worker Program (in limited cases).



Can I Keep Working While I Wait?

Yes, if you apply for a new work permit before your current work permit expires, you may be eligible to continue working with "maintained status" (previously called implied status). This means you can legally continue working in Canada under the same conditions as your previous work permit until a decision on your new application is made.

What If I am Not Eligible for a BOWP?

If you do not meet the requirements for a BOWP, for example, if you have not received an AOR yet or applied under a non-Express Entry program, you may still have options to remain or work in Canada, such as:

Extending your current work permit through an LMIA or employer-supported route.

Switching to a visitor record if you want to remain in Canada without working.

Apply for a study permit if you are planning to pursue further education.

Each option comes with its own eligibility requirements, so it is important to plan ahead and seek advice if needed.

Final Thoughts

The Bridging Open Work Permit (BOWP) is a valuable option for maintaining your ability to work in Canada while awaiting a decision on your permanent residence application. It can help support your financial stability while allowing you to stay connected to your community and career during this important transitional period.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.