ARTICLE
1 November 2024

Inside Immigration - October 30th, 2024 (Video)

Gs
Green and Spiegel

Contributor

Green and Spiegel logo
Green and Spiegel is one of the world's oldest immigration law firms, with over 60 years of experience assisting a global clientele. Focusing exclusively on immigration law, the lawyers at Green and Spiegel provide a broad range of immigration services to individual, institutional, and corporate clients in Canada, the United States, and Europe.
Explore Firm Details
Panelists Shoshana Green and Madison Kelly provided the latest developments in Canadian immigration.
Canada Immigration
Photo of Shoshana Green
Photo of Madison Kelly
Authors

Panelists Shoshana Green and Madison Kelly provided the latest developments in Canadian immigration.

The panelists provided attendees with guidance, updates and best practices in these uncertain times and opened it up to questions from the audience at the end of the webinar.

Agenda

  • Policy Announcements and Immigration Updates
    • 2025 – 2027 Immigration Levels Plan
    • Extended Work & Study Permit Measures for Ukrainians
  • Permanent Residency Updates
  • Student & Post Graduate Work Permit Updates
  • LMIA/Temporary Foreign Worker Program Updates

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Shoshana Green
Shoshana Green
Photo of Madison Kelly
Madison Kelly
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More