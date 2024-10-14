CURATED
14 October 2024

Crucial Updates For International Students In Canada

On December 7, 2023, Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced revised requirements for international students.
On December 7, 2023, Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced revised requirements for international students. These adjustments encompass crucial aspects such as financial requirements and work authorization. As we delve into the details, we aim to offer clarity on what to expect and how these adjustments may impact the educational and professional paths of international students in Canada.

Financial Adjustment for Study Permit Applicants: In response to the increasing cost of living over the past few years, the cost-of-living threshold will rise from $10,000 to $20,635. Study permit applicants will need to demonstrate that they have liquid funds to cover the cost-of-living threshold, plus first year's tuition and travel costs. The cost-of-living threshold will be updated annually. This change will apply to new study permit applications received on or after January 1, 2024.

Extension of policy waiving 20-hour limit for off-campus work: The public policy waiving the 20-hour limit for off-campus work for some students was due to expire on December 31, 2023. It has now been extended to April 30, 2024. International students already in Canada and those who submitted study permit applications as of December 7, 2023, will be able to work off-campus more than 20 hours a week until April 30, 2024.

Online Studies and Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) Eligibility: The pandemic-era facilitative measure allowing the inclusion of time spent studying online (up to 50% of the program) towards the length of a PGWP will continue for students commencing their study programs before September 1, 2024.

Expiry of the 18-Month Open Work Permit Policy for PGWP holders: The temporary policy allowing certain PGWP holders to obtain an additional 18-month Open Work Permit will not be extended beyond December 31, 2023. Eligible individuals are encouraged to apply before the deadline.

