IRCC Accepts New English Language Test: Pearson

For many immigration pathways to Canada, you are required to undergo a language test administered by a designated language testing organization to demonstrate that you are proficient in either one of Canada's official languages – English or French.

On January 30, 2024, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada ("IRCC") announced an update about a new accepted language test vendor, Pearson Test of English ("PTE Core"). As of this date, PTE will be accepted by IRCC for all lines of business, except for the Student Direct Stream ("SDS").

As a result of this update, the accepted English language testing organizations now are Canadian English Language Proficiency Index Program ("CELPIP"), International English Language Testing System ("IELTS"), and Pearson Test of English Core ("PTE Core").

If you are a French speaking individual and considering immigration options to Canada, the French language testing organizations accepted by IRCC are Test d'évaluation de français pour le Canada ("TEF Canada") and Test de connaissance du français pour le Canada ("TCF Canada").

An important final note – when applying for immigration pathways to Canada, it is important for you to ensure the organization administering the language test is verified by IRCC.

