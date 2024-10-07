What You Need To Know About Travelling With Your Dog To The U.S.

For many of us, our dogs are beloved family members that we wish to include in our vacation plans, even when travelling internationally. If you are planning on travelling with your dog to the U.S., it is important to be aware of the specific requirements you must follow for successful entry. On August 1st, 2024, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued new regulations for bringing dogs across the border. To help you navigate these changes and ensure a smooth journey for you and your dog, we have compiled a list of the requirements below.

Age

Your dog must be at least 6 months old at the time of entering or returning to the U.S.

Microchip

Your dog must have a microchip that is detectable with a universal scanner for identification purposes.

Rabies Risks

There are three key scenarios to consider regarding rabies risks when bringing your dog across the U.S. border:

Rabies-Free or Low-Risk Countries (such as Canada) : If your dog has only been in countries considered rabies-free or low-risk for rabies in the 6 months before entering the U.S., the only required form is the CDC Dog Import Form. The receipt from this form is valid for 6 months from the date of issue unless your dog visits a high-risk country or a different rabies-free or low-risk country during this period. For example, if your dog frequently travels between the U.S. and Canada without visiting any other foreign countries, the same form can be used until it expires.

: If your dog has only been in countries considered rabies-free or low-risk for rabies in the 6 months before entering the U.S., the only required form is the CDC Dog Import Form. The receipt from this form is valid for 6 months from the date of issue unless your dog visits a high-risk country or a different rabies-free or low-risk country during this period. For example, if your dog frequently travels between the U.S. and Canada without visiting any other foreign countries, the same form can be used until it expires. High-Risk Countries : If your dog has travelled to high-risk countries in the 6 months before U.S. entry, you will need two documents: the CDC Dog Import Form receipt and either a Certification of Foreign Rabies Vaccination or a U.S.-issued Rabies Vaccination. This certification must be completed by your veterinarian and endorsed by an official government veterinarian or completed by a USDA-accredited veterinarian with USDA endorsement respectively.

: If your dog has travelled to high-risk countries in the 6 months before U.S. entry, you will need two documents: the CDC Dog Import Form receipt and either a Certification of Foreign Rabies Vaccination or a U.S.-issued Rabies Vaccination. This certification must be completed by your veterinarian and endorsed by an official government veterinarian or completed by a USDA-accredited veterinarian with USDA endorsement respectively. Unvaccinated Dogs from High-Risk Countries: Dogs that have been in a high-risk country for rabies in the past 6 months and are not vaccinated against rabies will be denied entry to the U.S.

It is important to note that while a rabies vaccination is not required for U.S. entry, it is necessary to re-enter Canada.

Health

Your dog must appear healthy when arriving in the U.S. Dogs with diseases transmissible to humans are not permitted entry. If your dog does not appear healthy upon arrival, it may need to undergo isolation, a veterinary examination, and possibly additional tests at your expense.

Before travelling with your dog to the U.S., be sure to check the CDC website for entry requirement updates.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.