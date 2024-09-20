At a Glance
- Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has
announced another round of restrictions for several temporary
residence programs, as it continues its goal to better manage the
increase of temporary residents. The new policy changes affect
international students and temporary workers and include:
- A smaller cap on new international student permits for 2025;
- Further restrictions for spouses of international master's degree students;
- New language requirements under the Post-Graduation Work Permit Program; and
- New work permit restrictions for spouses of foreign nationals hired under the Temporary Foreign Worker Program and International Mobility Program.
- More foreign nationals may face hurdles regarding study or work permit eligibility, which may also reduce flexibility for employers seeking to hire foreign nationals.
The situation
Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has announced another round of restrictions for several temporary residence programs – including for international students and temporary foreign workers – as it continues its goal to better manage the increase in temporary residents.
A closer look
Background
Earlier this year, the government of Canada announced a "soft cap" on temporary residents in Canada with a goal to reduce the temporary resident population in Canada from 6.2% to 5% over the next three years, due to housing affordability and other infrastructure pressures. With this aim, the government has been continuously rolling out policy changes to tighten the international student program and restrict eligibility requirements for temporary foreign workers, enforcing employer compliance and making Labour Market Impact Assessments more rigorous to ensure there are no negative effects on Canadian workers.
Looking ahead
The government will continue to review immigration policies as the labour market and economic conditions evolve in Canada. According to IRCC, the proposed reduction of temporary residents will be reflected in the 2025–2027 Immigration Levels Plan (to be released by November 1, 2024), which may result in additional policy changes and restrictions.
Additionally, IRCC has also announced it will be updating the Post-Graduation Work Permit Program later this year to better align with immigration goals and labour market needs, which will also likely result in more changes for international students.
Furthermore, Canada is experiencing a significant rise in asylum claims as the number of displaced people worldwide continues to grow and foreign nationals already in the country find it difficult to pursue a pathway to permanent residence status, which contributes to growing immigration case volumes. The government may take measures to strengthen the Canadian asylum system which may result in additional immigration policy restrictions.
We will continue to report on related developments.
