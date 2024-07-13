ARTICLE
13 July 2024

Immigration Programs For Canadian Employers (Podcast)

CW
Clark Wilson LLP

Contributor

Clark Wilson LLP logo
Clark Wilson is a multifaceted law firm based in Vancouver, BC with a strong track record of being highly integrated into our clients’ businesses. Known for our industry insight, entrepreneurial culture and strategic networks, we actively seek to connect our clients with the people, resources and solutions they need to succeed.
Explore
Canadian employers struggling to recruit employees for skilled positions may choose to explore the global talent market to find people with the right experience and skills.
Canada Immigration
Photo of John Soden
Photo of Andrea Raso
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

1492164a.jpg

Canadian employers struggling to recruit employees for skilled positions may choose to explore the global talent market to find people with the right experience and skills. However, once an employer has identified a foreign worker, how do they ensure they are cleared to enter Canada and start working as quickly as possible?

In this podcast, John Soden, Chair of our Immigration group, and Andrea Raso, Chair of our Employment & Labour group, discuss the various immigration programs available to Canadian employers and how they can help them meet their skills needs in fast, efficient and effective ways.

DOWNLOAD TRANSCRIPT

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of John Soden
John Soden
Photo of Andrea Raso
Andrea Raso
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More