Immigration Programs For Canadian Employers (Podcast)

Canadian employers struggling to recruit employees for skilled positions may choose to explore the global talent market to find people with the right experience and skills. However, once an employer has identified a foreign worker, how do they ensure they are cleared to enter Canada and start working as quickly as possible?

In this podcast, John Soden, Chair of our Immigration group, and Andrea Raso, Chair of our Employment & Labour group, discuss the various immigration programs available to Canadian employers and how they can help them meet their skills needs in fast, efficient and effective ways.

