Financial Planning Without The Pain

"Make financial plan." If you're like most busy people, it's a task that lives on your permanent to-do list—right between "update LinkedIn bio" and "schedule root canal." Not that your future isn't important to you; it's just that, well, meeting with a stranger to discuss your financial history isn't exactly as enticing as all the other things you could be doing—including, for that matter, scheduling a root canal.

Meet My Plan—smart, secure software that lets you take control of your finances on your own terms. No meetings. No jargon. No need to get dressed.

"It's a huge advantage for our clients to have access to their own plans," says Montreal-based financial planner, Natasha Black. A traditional financial plan is a valuable but time-consuming exchange of ideas and emails, and the client relies on their planner for every decision. "This way is a lot more convenient for clients and allows them to be more involved at every step," she adds.

HOW THIS WORKS:

STEP 1. ENTER YOUR FINANCIAL DETAILS—YOUR INCOME, ACCOUNT BALANCES, INVESTMENTS, AND DEBTS.

Expect this to take ten minutes or more, and if you're like us, you'll probably have to poke around online to refresh your memory and your browser on a few of those accounts. It's worth it. The more detail you include, the clearer—and more personalized—your plan of action will be. And yes, everything you enter stays completely private.

STEP 2. NAME YOUR GOAL.

My Plan lets you track up to six major goals—like paying off debt, saving for a big purchase, or even planning for retirement (we swear we once met a retired lawyer).

At this stage, you'll answer some surprisingly profound questions—even if your goal feels simple. Things like: When do you expect to retire? What will your monthly budget be in retirement? Are you willing to re-invest your tax refund?

"Pro tip: When it comes to the retirement budget question, Natasha recommends entering your current cost of living, just to see how sustainable your lifestyle will be down the road."

She also offers a healthy reminder: while it might be better at math than you, My Plan is still just software—not a binding contract. Entering details about your future doesn't mean you're beholden to them. The program simply uses your data to estimate how feasible your goals are, based on your current financial situation, and then recommends steps to make those goals more tangible.

STEP 3. TAKE ACTION.

This is "moment of truth" time—when My Plan crunches your data and tells you if you're on track.

Expect to see an all-caps IMPROVE here. We certainly did. And honestly, isn't improvement the entire point?

While My Plan can't predict everything that might speed you along—like pay raises, cash windfalls, or side hustles—it can recommend tangible steps you can take now to move toward your biggest financial goals.

Some of these tips will hardly surprise you (have you considered increasing your monthly savings?), but the specificity is where the program really shines. For instance, what if we told you that contributing $100 a month to an RRSP instead of a TFSA could add up to more money over time? Or that trimming your expected retirement spending by just 10% could help you stop working several years earlier than you imagined?

"Pro tip: Don't treat My Plan's suggestions as a to-do list. These aren't commands—they're jumping-off points for reflection. Use them to test your instincts and clarify what really matters to you."

Because in the end, that's the real value of the process: not just better numbers on a screen, but a clearer sense of what's worth working toward.

A CLEARER PLAN, A CALMER MIND

Intuitively, creating a financial plan might feel like inviting more stress into your life—but in reality, it does the opposite. Tools like My Plan help you see your finances clearly, and that clarity brings calm. Take it from us, the bright red "IMPROVERS" who managed to turn our score emerald green after realizing that the thing we value most is retiring a little earlier, even if that means we'll have a slightly tighter monthly budget. We learned something important: financial planning doesn't exist to scold or scare you into eating ramen for the next 30 years. It's a way to make conscious choices about the life you want.

"This is a great tool for people to become more involved in their financial plans and aware of how these calculations work," says Natasha, "but it will never replace a real advisor. People will always need that human touch when it comes to their finances."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.