Can Your Employer Force You Back To The Office If You’re Unionized?

Return to office rights for unionized employees in Ontario depend primarily on the collective agreement, the employer’s management rights, the grievance process and any applicable Human Rights Code accommodation duties. An employer may be able to require in-person attendance, but a return-to-office policy is not automatically beyond challenge simply because it applies across the workplace.

For unionized workers, the key question is whether the employer’s direction is consistent with the collective agreement, negotiated remote or hybrid work provisions, and the duty to accommodate protected needs.

Unionized employees work under a collective agreement negotiated between the employer and the union. That agreement can govern hours, scheduling, job duties, discipline, workplace location, alternative work arrangements and how disputes are resolved.

What Changes When You’re a Unionized Employee?

Ontario’s return-to-office debate has made those questions especially important in 2026. Ontario Public Service employees moved to a five-day in-workplace standard on January 5, 2026, while unions including AMAPCEO and OPSEU/SEFPO have challenged aspects of return-to-office implementation through disputes and Ontario Labour Relations Board proceedings.

This makes RTO disputes different from many non-union employment cases, which often focus on employment contracts or constructive dismissal. In a unionized workplace, the analysis normally starts with the collective agreement and labour-relations process.

A union may need to review the management-rights clause, remote-work language, hours-of-work provisions, notice requirements, letters of understanding, bargaining history, established workplace practices and accommodation provisions.

Unified LLP’s labour lawyers for unionized workers advise unions and their members in labour disputes involving collective agreement interpretation, discipline and grievance proceedings.

Can an Employer Require Unionized Employees to Return to the Office?

An employer may have authority to set the location of work, particularly where a broad management-rights clause gives it operational discretion and the collective agreement does not limit that discretion. The answer can change when the agreement contains specific language about telework, alternative work arrangements, workplace location, notice or consultation.

An RTO mandate can be valid in one unionized workplace and grievable in another because the result turns on the governing agreement and facts.

Recent Ontario disputes illustrate this distinction. The Ontario government introduced a five-day in-workplace standard for the Ontario Public Service effective January 5, 2026. AMAPCEO has challenged aspects of that rollout, including the handling of alternative work arrangement requests, while OPSEU/SEFPO pursued a Labour Relations Board challenge tied to bargaining freeze provisions.

Those proceedings are based on their own collective agreements, bargaining circumstances and statutory arguments. They should not be treated as automatic rules for every unionized workplace.

When Can a Return-to-Office Policy Be Grieved?

A return-to-office policy may be grievable when the union believes the employer has violated the collective agreement or another enforceable workplace right. The type of grievance and remedy will depend on the agreement and the facts.

An individual grievance may involve one employee’s remote-work request, accommodation or discipline. A group grievance may involve several employees affected in the same way. A policy grievance may challenge a workplace-wide interpretation or rule.

Potential issues include failure to follow negotiated notice requirements, refusal to consider remote-work requests as required by the agreement, inconsistent treatment, discipline flowing from the policy or a dispute over whether management had authority to impose the change.

If the matter cannot be resolved through the grievance steps, it may proceed to grievance arbitration. Grievance arbitration is a primary forum for resolving disputes arising from a violation of the collective agreement.

Ontario arbitration activity in 2026 also shows how fact-specific these disputes can be. In June, a Grievance Settlement Board decision involving WSIB flex-work arrangements required the employer to restore certain arrangements before affected employees returned to the office. The result turned on the specific agreement and history before the arbitrator, not a province-wide entitlement to hybrid work. Source?

Does Your Collective Agreement Protect Remote or Hybrid Work?

A collective agreement protects remote or hybrid work only to the extent that its language, incorporated agreements or enforceable practices support that right. Employees should not assume that several years of working from home automatically creates a permanent entitlement.

Some agreements deal directly with telecommuting or alternative work arrangements. AMAPCEO, for example, has publicly relied on collective-agreement provisions requiring alternative work arrangement requests to be considered individually and in good faith in its dispute with the Ontario Public Service employer. Its agreement expressly identifies telecommuting as one form of alternative work arrangement. Source?

Other agreements may say little about remote work but contain broader provisions about work location, scheduling, management rights or consultation. Bargaining notes, letters of understanding and previous settlements may also matter.

What If You Need Remote Work as an Accommodation?

A return-to-office rule does not erase an employer’s obligations under Ontario’s Human Rights Code. Employers and unions have a duty to accommodate disability-related needs to the point of undue hardship, and the Ontario Human Rights Commission stresses that accommodation must be individualized.

Remote or hybrid work can be one possible accommodation, but it is not automatically required in every case. The appropriate accommodation depends on the employee’s functional limitations, the essential duties of the job, available alternatives and whether the proposed arrangement would cause undue hardship to the Employer. The OHRC notes that accommodation is intended to allow an employee who can work to perform their job where working conditions can reasonably be adjusted.Source?

An employee seeking accommodation should identify the workplace barrier and provide the information reasonably required to support the process. In disability cases, medical information may be needed, but the focus should generally be on restrictions, limitations and accommodation needs rather than unnecessary diagnostic detail.

Where office attendance affects a protected Code ground, workplace accommodation and human rights may need to be considered alongside the collective agreement.

Can You Be Disciplined for Refusing to Return to the Office?

A unionized employee can face discipline for refusing a clear workplace direction if the employer had authority to give it and no legal or contractual exception applies. The existence of a grievance does not necessarily mean an employee can disregard the policy while the dispute is being resolved.

If discipline has already been imposed, keep the employer’s direction, the employee’s response, accommodation requests, relevant correspondence and the disciplinary decision. Those records can be important if the dispute proceeds through grievance arbitration.

What Should a Union Document Before Challenging an RTO Decision?

A useful RTO grievance record shows exactly what changed, when it changed, who was affected and which negotiated or statutory right the union says was breached.

Useful records include:

the current and previous collective agreements;

the employer’s RTO policy and implementation notices;

earlier remote or hybrid work policies;

alternative work arrangement approvals or denials;

correspondence showing how requests were assessed;

relevant accommodation records;

bargaining proposals and letters of understanding;

evidence of how comparable employees were treated; and

discipline connected with office attendance.

The evidence should connect the employer’s decision to a specific collective-agreement provision, statutory obligation, accommodation issue or established process that the union says was breached.

This is especially relevant where a collective agreement requires individual consideration of flexible-work requests. AMAPCEO’s 2026 dispute, for example, has included allegations concerning delays and blanket treatment of alternative work arrangement requests. Source?

Return-to-Office Rights for Unionized Employees Depend on the Agreement

There is no province-wide rule guaranteeing remote work to unionized employees in Ontario, and there is no rule that makes every employer RTO mandate immune from challenge. The answer depends on the collective agreement, management rights, bargaining circumstances, grievance procedures and applicable human-rights obligations.

For unions and members facing an RTO dispute, the first practical step is to identify the exact language governing work location, alternative arrangements, notice, discipline and accommodation, then compare that language with the employer’s new direction.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can my employer force me back to the office if I am unionized?

Possibly, but the answer depends on the collective agreement and the employer’s lawful management rights. A union should review remote-work language, work-location provisions, notice requirements and accommodation issues before concluding whether the mandate can be challenged.

Can my union file a grievance against a return-to-office policy?

A union may be able to grieve an RTO policy if it believes the employer has breached the collective agreement or another enforceable right. Depending on the agreement, the dispute could be advanced as an individual, group or policy grievance.

Does working remotely for several years give me a permanent right to work from home?

Not necessarily. The length and consistency of the arrangement may be relevant, but the collective agreement, written remote-work terms, management-rights language and history of the arrangement will usually matter more than duration alone.

Can remote work be required as a disability accommodation in Ontario?

Remote work can be an appropriate disability accommodation in some circumstances, but it is not automatic. The employer and union must consider the employee’s individual needs and possible accommodations up to the point of undue hardship.

Can I refuse to return to the office while my union files a grievance?

Do not assume that filing a grievance gives you the right to ignore an employer direction. Speak with your union before refusing attendance because discipline, accommodation rights, health and safety concerns, and the collective agreement can materially change the appropriate response.