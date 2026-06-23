Investigator Chronicles Ep. 1 Ft. Cory Boyd

Christine Thomlinson sits down with Cory Boyd, Vice President of RT Workplace Training & Consulting Inc., to explore his 25-year journey as a workplace investigator.

RT Workplace Training & Consulting Inc. is a Canadian service provider focused primarily on workplace investigation training, respectful workplace training, and workplace consulting services. Grounded by our extensive experience in workplace investigations, and rooted in employment, labour and human rights law expertise, our training provides practical strategies to address serious, real-world situations. Our training helps organizations prevent workplace issues before they escalate and equips professionals with the skills needed to conduct fair, effective investigations that reduce risk and protect organizational reputation. We also support organizational change and development through workplace assessments, reviews, and other related consulting, working with clients spanning all sectors and across Canada.

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Welcome to the Investigator Chronicles!

We created this series to spotlight investigators and others who have helped/are helping to shape the field; have honest conversations about the realities of the work; and to connect with others who care about doing this work well.

In Episode 1, Christine Thomlinson sits down with her business partner Cory Boyd. Cory is the Vice President of RT Workplace Training & Consulting Inc. and a highly accomplished workplace investigator and trainer with over 25 years of experience.

In this episode, Cory traces his path into investigation work through the Ontario Human Rights Commission, where reading the reports from investigators first piqued his interest, and reflects honestly on what the work really involves.

Including:

Why investigations are rarely clean “puzzles”, and how to make sound findings when evidence is messy and certainty isn’t possible

The emotional weight of investigation work and how to protect your neutrality under pressure

The important distinction between a workplace investigation and a workplace assessment

How the field is evolving: AI-related evidence, increased legal scrutiny, and more informed parties

Cory’s candid advice for anyone considering entering or growing in this profession

Whether you’ve conducted hundreds of investigations or you’re just getting started, we think you’ll find something valuable here.

Originally published June 17, 2026.

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