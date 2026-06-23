Investigator Chronicles Ep. 1 Ft. Cory Boyd

- with Senior Company Executives, HR and Inhouse Counsel
- in Canada
- with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services, Healthcare and Technology industries
Welcome to the Investigator Chronicles!
We created this series to spotlight investigators and others who have helped/are helping to shape the field; have honest conversations about the realities of the work; and to connect with others who care about doing this work well.
In Episode 1, Christine Thomlinson sits down with her business partner Cory Boyd. Cory is the Vice President of RT Workplace Training & Consulting Inc. and a highly accomplished workplace investigator and trainer with over 25 years of experience.
In this episode, Cory traces his path into investigation work through the Ontario Human Rights Commission, where reading the reports from investigators first piqued his interest, and reflects honestly on what the work really involves.
Including:
- Why investigations are rarely clean “puzzles”, and how to make sound findings when evidence is messy and certainty isn’t possible
- The emotional weight of investigation work and how to protect your neutrality under pressure
- The important distinction between a workplace investigation and a workplace assessment
- How the field is evolving: AI-related evidence, increased legal scrutiny, and more informed parties
- Cory’s candid advice for anyone considering entering or growing in this profession
Whether you’ve conducted hundreds of investigations or you’re just getting started, we think you’ll find something valuable here.
Originally published June 17, 2026.
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