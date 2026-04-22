What US Companies Need To Know Before Hiring In Ontario

American businesses expanding into Ontario face a fundamentally different employment law landscape than what they're accustomed to in the United States. From the absence of at-will employment to significantly longer notice periods and strict statutory minimums, understanding these critical differences is essential before making your first Canadian hire.

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Ontario represents a tremendous opportunity for American businesses looking to expand into Canada. As the country's most populous province and economic engine, it offers access to a highly educated workforce, a stable regulatory environment, and proximity to major US markets. But before you extend that first offer letter, there are some fundamental differences between US and Ontario employment law that every American employer—whether a Fortune 500 company or a growing startup—needs to understand.

At-Will Employment Does Not Exist in Ontario

Perhaps the most significant shift for US employers is the absence of at-will employment. In most American states, you can terminate an employee at any time, for any lawful reason, without notice. In Ontario, the law is fundamentally different. Employees are entitled to notice of termination—or pay in lieu—and this obligation exists regardless of what your employment contract says.

Ontario's Employment Standards Act, 2000 sets out minimum notice periods based on length of service, but these statutory minimums are just the floor. Unless you have a carefully drafted employment contract that explicitly limits your obligations, courts will award “common law” reasonable notice, which can be far more generous. For senior or long-service employees, common law notice periods can reach 24 months or more. This means termination costs need to be part of your workforce planning from day one.

Your US Employment Contract Probably Won't Work

Many US companies make the mistake of using their American employment templates for Ontario hires. This is risky. Ontario courts interpret employment agreements differently, and clauses that are perfectly enforceable in the United States—particularly around termination and non-competition—are frequently struck down here. If a court finds your termination clause unenforceable, you lose the benefit of the cap entirely and become exposed to common law damages you never anticipated. Investing in Ontario-specific contracts, reviewed by local counsel, is not optional—it is essential.

Statutory Minimums Are Non-Negotiable

Ontario law guarantees employees a suite of minimum entitlements, including vacation time, public holiday pay, and job-protected leaves such as parental leave, sick leave, and family responsibility leave. These rights cannot be waived, even if an employee agrees in writing. Employers who fail to comply face not only financial penalties but also reputational harm in a competitive labour market.

Watch Out for Misclassification

Engaging workers as independent contractors rather than employees can seem attractive, but Ontario takes misclassification seriously. Courts and government agencies examine the substance of the relationship—who controls the work, who bears the financial risk, and who owns the tools—not just what label appears in a contract. If you get it wrong, you may face liability for back taxes, unpaid benefits, termination pay, and penalties.

Payroll Works Differently

Employers in Ontario must deduct and remit Canada Pension Plan and Employment Insurance contributions, along with income tax withholdings. Deadlines are strict, and penalties for late or missed remittances accumulate quickly. Establishing a reliable payroll process before your first hire will save you significant headaches down the road.

The Bottom Line

Ontario offers real advantages for US businesses ready to grow north of the border, but its employment law requires a different mindset. Whether you are a large enterprise or a lean startup, the smartest move you can make is to consult with Canadian employment counsel before you hire. A small investment in legal advice upfront can save you from costly surprises later.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.