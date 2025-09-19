ARTICLE
19 September 2025

Top 5 Employment Law Decisions Of 2025 And What To Expect In 2026 – Marty Rabinovitch And Leslie Haddock (Video)

Devry Smith Frank LLP

DSF's employment lawyers Marty Rabinovitch and Leslie Haddock hosted an Employment Law webinar discussing 2025's top employment law decisions and looked forward to upcoming cases...
Marty Rabinovitch and Leslie Haddock
DSF's employment lawyers Marty Rabinovitch and Leslie Haddock hosted an Employment Law webinar discussing 2025's top employment law decisions and looked forward to upcoming cases in 2026. If you missed the live event, you can watch our recording to catch up.

Marty Rabinovitch heads the employment law group at Devry Smith Frank LLP (DSF). Marty's practice focuses on representing employees with respect to issues that arise in the workplace. He regularly advises employees with respect to employment contracts, discrimination, harassment and workplace violence issues, termination and constructive dismissal, severance package negotiations, human rights issues, workplace bullying and harassment, disability and employment insurance matters.

Marty has extensive employment litigation experience. He regularly attends the Superior Court, the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario and the Ontario Ministry of Labour. He has also represented clients at the Canadian Human Rights Commission. Marty has attended examinations for discovery, mediations, pre-trial conferences and trials. He has appeared before masters and Superior Court judges on various motions and a wide variety of other matters. He speaks regularly about employment law issues and has written extensively on employment law.

Leslie Haddock is an associate in DSF's employment law group. In her employment law practice, Leslie assists both employees and employers with a range of workplace issues. She reviews and drafts employment contracts, workplace policies, and termination packages, and provides guidance on employee discipline, accommodations, and obligations upon termination. She has also assisted in matters before the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario, the Ministry of Labour, and the Ontario Superior Court of Justice.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Marty Rabinovitch
Leslie Haddock
