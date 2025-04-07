IBM Canada Restructuring: Key Legal Considerations For Employees

Reports have emerged that IBM is undertaking another "resource action"—its term for workforce restructurings that may include mass terminations.

While much of the coverage so far has focused on the United States, we understand this action will also affect IBM Canada employees.

For Canadian employees, it's important to know that employment laws in Canada differ significantly from those in the U.S. In Canada, employment rights are largely governed by the laws of the province or territory in which a person works. This includes entitlements upon termination, such as notice, severance pay, and protections under human rights and labour standards legislation.

Legal Entitlements in Canada

Under provincial employment standards legislation, many employees are entitled to a minimum amount of notice or pay in lieu of notice if their employment is terminated without cause. For example, in Ontario, the Employment Standards Act provides for one week of notice per year of service, up to a maximum of eight weeks, with potential additional severance pay for longer-service employees.

However, many employees are also entitled to reasonable notice of termination at common law, which can be significantly more generous. Common law notice considers various factors—such as length of service, age, position, and availability of similar employment—and often results in a longer notice period than what's set out in employment standards legislation.

Why Legal Advice Matters

If you've been impacted by IBM's resource action in Canada, it's essential to review your termination package carefully before signing anything. Even if your package refers to an employment contract or company policy, it may not fully reflect your entitlements under the law. In some cases, the terms of an employment contract may be unenforceable, meaning that you may be entitled to the more generous protection of common law notice.

We often see cases where employees are offered only their minimum statutory entitlements or slightly above, even though the law may entitle them to significantly more.

For Those Still Employed

If you are continuing your employment with IBM Canada, this is also a time to be mindful of any changes in workplace expectations. Employees facing challenges related to new policies—whether due to health concerns, family responsibilities, or other personal circumstances—may have rights to workplace accommodations. Understanding your rights under human rights legislation and employment law can be key to navigating any difficulties that may arise.

Final Thoughts

Whether you're directly impacted by the restructuring or trying to understand your rights in the current climate, it's important to approach any proposed changes to your employment status with a full understanding of your legal entitlements. Employment law is complex, and no two situations are exactly alike.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.