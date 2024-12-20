Legislative Update Report No. 2024-23 Le Bulletin D'actualités Législatives

In This Issue
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Bills / Projets de loi
House of Commons / Chambre des communes
|Referenced on first reading only
|C-78
|Tax Break for All Canadians Act
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, December 2, 2024:
Criminal Code
|SOR/2024-236
|Regulations Amending the Regulation Establishing a List of Entities
Canada Gazette, Part II, December 4, 2024:
Canada Shipping Act, 2001
|SOR/2024-232
|Regulations Repealing the Sable Island Regulations (Miscellaneous Program)
Canada Wildlife Act
|SOR/2024-229
|Regulations Amending the Wildlife Area Regulations
Income Tax Act
|SOR/2024-231
|Regulations Amending the Income Tax Regulations (Technical Amendments)
Mackenzie Valley Resource Management Act
Canada National Parks Act
Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Act
|SOR/2024-230
|National Parks of Canada Land Use Planning Regulations
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Canada Gazette, Part I, November 30, 2024:
Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act
- Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Reporting of Goods Regulations
- Regulations Amending the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Regulations and the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Administrative Monetary Penalties Regulations
Proclamations / Proclamations
Orders In Council
Economic Action Plan 2013 Act, No. 2, SC 2013, c 40
- Sections 263, 266 and 267 in force November 22, 2024 (PC 2024-1238)
An Act to amend the First Nations Fiscal Management Act, to make consequential amendments to other Acts, and to make a clarification relating to another Act, SC 2023, c 16
- Subsections 3(1), (3) and (5), section 4, subsections 5(2) and (4), sections 6, 9, 15 and 24 to 26, subsections 27(1), (2) and (4) to (7), sections 28 to 30, 32 and 33, subsection 35(3), section 36, subsections 38(2) and 40(1) and (3), sections 41, 42 and 51, subsection 52(2) and section 57 in force January 6, 2025 (PC 2024-1293)
Tougher Penalties for Child Predators Act, SC 2015, c 23
- Section 29, which enacts the High Risk Child Sex Offender Database Act, in force December 31, 2024 (PC 2024-1301)
Royal Assents / Sanctions royales
November 27, 2024
- Bill S-13, An Act to amend the Interpretation Act and to make related amendments to other Acts — Chapter No. 30
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, November 23, 2024:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Ministerial Condition No. 21985
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. SMSE-010-24 — Release of RSS-222, Issue 4, and DBS-01, Issue 4
Canada Gazette, Part I, November 30, 2024:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Waiver of information requirements for living organisms (subsection 106(9) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
- Waiver of information requirements for substances (subsection 81(9) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
Canada Gazette, Part I, December 7, 2024:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Ministerial Condition No. 21943
- Significant New Activity Notice No. 21862
Global Affairs Canada
- Consultations on a possible free trade agreement with the Philippines
Department of Health Act
- Notice of annual increase of Health Canada's Drug Master Files and Certificate of Pharmaceutical Product fees
Financial Administration Act
- Notice of annual adjustment of fees for dealer's licences
Food and Drugs Act
- Notice of annual adjustment of the Fees in Respect of Drugs and Medical Devices Order
Patent Act
- Notice of annual increase of fee pursuant to the Certificate of Supplementary Protection Regulations
Telecommunications Act
- Notice No. TIPB-002-2024 — Petition to the Governor in Council concerning Telecom Regulatory Policy CRTC 2024-180
Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers
Canada Gazette, Part I, November 23, 2024:
- Green Shield Canada — Voluntary liquidation and dissolution
Canada Gazette, Part I, November 30, 2024:
- Chang Hwa Commercial Bank, Ltd. — Application to establish a foreign bank branch
- RGA Life Reinsurance Company of Canada — Assumption reinsurance agreement
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, November 23, 2024:
Income Tax Act
- Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 890947542RR0001]
Canada Gazette, Part I, November 30, 2024:
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Determination — Marine construction services
- Finding — Certain pea protein
- Inquiry — Prefabricated structures
- Order — Corrosion-resistant steel sheet
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
- Notices of consultation
Canada Gazette, Part I, December 7, 2024:
Special Import Measures Act
- Certain container chassis — Decision
Income Tax Act
- Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 833358443RR0001]
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Expiry review of order — Aluminum extrusions
- Inquiry — Laboratory and scientific equipment
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
Supplements / Suppléments
Canada Gazette, Part I, November 23, 2024:
Copyright Board
- SOCAN Tariff 2.A – Commercial Television Stations (2014-2024)
- SOCAN Tariff 17 – Transmission of Pay, Specialty and Other Television Services by Distribution Undertakings (2014-2024)
Canada Gazette, Part I, December 7, 2024:
Copyright Board
- Re:Sound Tariff 4 – Satellite Radio Services (2019-2021)
- SOCAN Tariff 22.E – Internet – Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (2014-2018)
Alberta / Alberta
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, November 30, 2024:
Alberta Investment Management Corporation Act
|Alta Reg 176/2024
|Alberta Investment Management Corporation Act Remuneration Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 175/2024
|Alberta Investment Management Corporation Amendment Regulation
Consumer Protection Act
|Alta Reg 177/2024
|Life Leases Interest Rate Regulation
Orders in Council / Décrets
Alberta King's Printer
Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, 2022, SA 2022, c 16
- Section 15(5) and (6)(b), which amend the Rural Utilities Act in force December 10, 2024 (OIC 364/2024)
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, November 26, 2024:
Mineral Tenure Act
|BC Reg 270/2024
|Amends BC Regs
71/2010 — Mineral Land Reserve (No Mineral Claim Registrations) Regulation
271/2007 — Mineral Land Reserve (No Mineral or Placer Claim Registrations) Regulation
|BC Reg 271/2024
|Amends BC Reg 71/2010 — Mineral Land Reserve (No Mineral Claim Registrations) Regulation
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, December 3, 2024:
Public Interest Disclosure Act
|BC Reg 273/2024
|Amends BC Reg 58/2022 — Government Body Designation (Public Interest Disclosure) Regulation
Workers Compensation Act
|BC Reg 272/2024
|
Adjustment to dollar amounts referred to in Act resulting from
changes to Consumer Price Index (deemed amendments)
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, December 10, 2024:
Assessment Act
|BC Reg 276/2024
|Amends BC Reg 304/2010 — Port Land Valuation Regulation
|BC Reg 277/2024
|Amends BC Reg 236/2017 — Restricted-Use Property Valuation Regulation
Coal Act
|BC Reg 275/2024
|Amends BC Regs
171/2011 — Mineral and Coal Land Reserve (No Mineral Claim Registrations) Regulation
280/2007 — Mineral and Coal Land Reserve (No Mineral or Placer Claim Registrations) Regulation
Mineral Tenure Act
|BC Reg 274/2024
|Amends BC Reg 71/2010 — Mineral Land Reserve (No Mineral Claim Registrations) Regulation
|BC Reg 275/2024
|
Amends BC Regs
Provincial Sales Tax Act
|BC Reg 279/2024
|Amends BC Reg 93/2013 — Designated Accommodation Area Tax Regulation
Workers Compensation Act
|BC Reg 283/2024
|Amends BC Reg 296/97 — Occupational Health and Safety Regulation
Manitoba / Manitoba
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|2
|The Provincial Court Amendment Act
|3
|The City of Winnipeg Charter Amendment and Planning Amendment Act
|4
|The Planning Amendment Act
|5
|The Highway Traffic Amendment Act (Impaired Driving Measures)
Regulations / Règlements
Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations
The Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act
|Man Reg 121/2024
|Access and Privacy Regulation, amendment The Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act
The Public Interest Disclosure (Whistleblower Protection) Act
|Man Reg 120/2024
|Public Interest Disclosure (Whistleblower Protection) Regulation, amendment
|Man Reg 122/2024
|Public Interest Disclosure (Whistleblower Protection) Regulation, amendment
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Notices / Avis
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, December 4, 2024:
Act, Department or Ministry
Financial and Consumer Services Commission
Notice and Request for Comments
- Publication for comment of proposed amendments and changes to:
- National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations and its related Companion Policy,
- National Instrument 54-101 Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer and its related Companion Policy (collectively, the "Proposed Amendments and Changes")
WorkSafeNB
- 2025 Industry Assessment Rates
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|85
|An Act to Amend the Provincial Health Authority Act and Fatalities Investigations Act
|93
|An Act to Amend the Urban and Rural Planning Act, 2000 and City of St. John's Municipal Taxation Act
|101
|An Act to Amend the Labour Standards Act No. 2
|104
|An Act to Amend the Fishing Industry Collective Bargaining Act No. 2
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations
Labour Standards Act
|NLR 81/24
|Labour Standards Regulations (Amendment)
Mineral Act
|NLR 83/24
|Mineral Regulations (Amendment) No. 2
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
Regulations / Règlements
Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, November 30, 2024:
Professional Corporations Act
|NWT Reg 096-2024
|The Professional Corporations Regulations, amendment
Summary Conviction Procedures Act
|NWT Reg 099-2024
|The Summary Conviction Procedures Regulations, amendment
Social Work Profession Act
|NWT Reg 101-2024
|The Social Work Profession General Regulations, amendment
Midwifery Profession Act
|NWT Reg 102-2024
|The Midwifery Profession General Regulations, amendment
Student Financial Assistance Act
|NWT Reg 103-2024
|The Student Financial Assistance Regulations, amendment
Workers' Compensation Act
|NWT Reg 105-2024
|The Workers' Compensation General Regulations, amendment
Health and Social Services Professions Act
|NWT Reg 106-2024
|The Psychology Profession Regulations, amendment
|NWT Reg 107-2024
|The Naturopathic Profession Regulations, amendment
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
- No entries for this issue
Nunavut / Nunavut
- No entries for this issue
Ontario / Ontario
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|228
|Resource Management and Safety Act, 2024
|229
|Working for Workers Six Act, 2024
|231
|More Convenient Care Act, 2024
|235
|Support for Seniors and Caregivers Act, 2024
|238
|Emergency Management Modernization Act, 2024
Regulations / Règlements
Electricity Act, 1998
|O Reg 489/24
|Transfer Tax on Municipal Electricity Property, amending O Reg 124/99
|O Reg 490/24
|Payments in Lieu of Corporate Taxes — Municipal Electricity Utilities, amending O Reg 162/01
Employment Standards Act, 2000
|O Reg 476/24
|Rules and Exemptions Re Job Postings
|O Reg 477/24
|When Work Deemed to Be Performed, Exemptions and Special Rules, amending O Reg 285/01
|O Reg 478/24
|Licensing — Temporary Help Agencies and Recruiters, amending O Reg 99/23
Fair Access to Regulated Professions and Compulsory Trades Act, 2006
|O Reg 479/24
|General, amending O Reg 261/22
Fixing Long-Term Care Act, 2021
|O Reg 471/24
|General, amending O Reg 246/22
Health Protection and Promotion Act
|O Reg 495/24
|Communicable Diseases — General, amending Reg 557 of RRO 1990
|O Reg 496/24
|Small Drinking Water Systems, amending O Reg 319/08
|O Reg 497/24
|Food Premises, amending O Reg 493/17
|O Reg 498/24
|Camps in Unorganized Territory, amending O Reg 502/17
|O Reg 499/24
|Recreational Camps, amending O Reg 503/17
|O Reg 500/24
|Designation of Diseases, amending O Reg 135/18
|O Reg 501/24
|Reports, amending Reg 569 of RRO 1990
|O Reg 502/24
|Public Pools, amending Reg 565 of RRO 1990
Mining Act
|O Reg 463/24
|Recovery of minerals
Occupational Health and Safety Act
|O Reg 482/24
|Construction Projects, amending O Reg 213/91
|O Reg 483/24
|Farming Operations, amending O Reg 414/05
|O Reg 481/24
|Mines and Mining Plants, amending Reg 854 of RRO 1990
|O Reg 480/24
|Washroom Facilities — Records of cleaning
Payday Loans Act, 2008
|O Reg 475/24
|General, amending O Reg 98/09
Personal Health Information Protection Act, 2004
|O Reg 493/24
|General, amending O Reg 329/04
Planning Act
|O Reg 464/24
|Zoning Order — Township of Cavan Monaghan, revoking O Reg 5/23
|O Reg 486/24
|Zoning Order — City of Toronto, amending O Reg 329/22
|O Reg 494/24
|Zoning Order — City of Hamilton, amending O Reg 447/20
Provincial Land Tax Act, 2006
|O Reg 513/24
|Tax Rates, amending O Reg 224/09
Provincial Offences Act
|O Reg 470/24
|Proceedings Commenced by Certificate of Offence, amending O Reg 180/22, which amends RRO 950
Regulated Health Professions Act, 1991
|O Reg 504/24
|Controlled Acts, amending O Reg 107/96
Vital Statistics Act
|O Reg 503/24
|General, amending Reg 1094 of RRO 1990
Workplace Safety and Insurance Act, 1997
|O Reg 484/24
|Firefighters, amending O Reg 253/07
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Bill 231: More Convenient Care Act, 2024
December 3, 2024
More Convenient Care Act, 2024 — Comments by January 31, 2025
Emergency Management Modernization Act, 2024
December 9, 2024
Bill 238, Emergency Management Modernization Act, 2024: Proposed amendments to the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act — Comments by January 23, 2025
Employment Standards Act, 2000
December 11, 2024
Proposed amendments to the Employment Standards Act, 2000 (ESA), if Bill 229, the Working for Workers Six Act, 2024, passes — Comments by December 10, 2024
Health Protection and Promotion Act
December 2, 2024
Proposed amendments to regulations under the Health Protection and Promotion Act to effect the voluntary mergers of certain local public health agencies — Comments by December 4, 2024
Insurance Act
November 22, 2024
Proposed amendment to Ontario Regulation 704/21 Exemption Orders Under Section 15.1 of the Act under the Insurance Act — Comments by January 6, 2025
Municipal Act
December 2, 2024
Minister's Regulation to implement the appointment of Regional Chairs — Comments by December 6, 2024
Oil, Gas and Salt Resources Act, RSO 1990, c P.12
November 25, 2024
Working on wells and associated works without the consent of an operator in limited circumstances to prevent, decrease, or eliminate a hazard to the public or to the environment — Comments by January 9, 2025
Ontario Heritage Act
November 25, 2024
Streamlining releases of Ontario Heritage Trust conservation easements — Comments by December 2, 2024
Resource Management and Safety Act, 2024
November 25, 2024
Enabling the Development of Commercial-Scale Geologic Carbon Storage in Ontario: The Geologic Carbon Storage — Comments by January 9, 2025
Retirement Homes Act, 2010 (RHA)
December 4, 2024
Proposed Support for Seniors and Caregivers Act, 2024: Proposals to amend the Retirement Homes Act, 2010 (RHA) — Comments by January 6, 2025
Support for Seniors and Caregivers Act, 2024
December 4, 2024
Support for Seniors and Caregivers Act, 2024: Proposed amendments to the Fixing Long-Term Care Act, 2021 (FLTCA) — Comments by January 6, 2025
Surveyors Act
November 25, 2024
Attracting new land surveyors to the profession to support Ontario's housing and infrastructure needs and modernize survey services — Comments by January 9, 2025
Vintners Quality Alliance Act, 1999
November 25, 2024
Proposal to add grape varieties to the list of authorized grape varieties in Ontario Regulation 406/00 under the Vintners Quality Alliance Act, 1999 — Comments by January 9, 2025
Orders In Council
Building Opportunities in the Skilled Trades Act, 2021, SO 2021, c 28
- Subsections 67(1)-(3), (5), (6), which amend the Building Opportunities in the Skilled Trades Act, 2021, in force April 2, 2025 (OIC 1552/2024)
Electricity Act, 1998, SO 1998, c 15
- Minister's Directive to: the Independent Electricity System Operator (OIC 1448/2024)
- Minister's Directive to: the Independent Electricity System Operator (OIC 1553/2024)
Enhancing Access to Justice Act, 2024, SO 2024, c 2
- Schedule 15, sections 1, 2, 3(1), 4, 5, 15, which amend the Legislation Act, 2006, in force January 1, 2025 (OIC 1451/2024)
Queen's Park Restoration Act, 2023, SO 2023, c 7
- Schedule 2, sections 3-5, which amend the Legislative Assembly Act, in force December 1, 2024 (OIC 1446/2024)
Strengthening Accountability and Student Supports Act, 2024, SO 2024, c 11
- Section 2, which amends the Ministry of Training, Colleges and Universities Act, in force December 16, 2024 (OIC 1556/2024)
Supporting People and Businesses Act, 2021, SO 2021, c 34
- Schedule 12, sections 1, 3, 4(3), 7, 8, which amend the Mining Act, in force July 1, 2025 (OIC 1485/2024)
Transportation Statute Law Amendment Act (Making Ontario's Roads Safer), 2015, SO 2015, c 14
- Order in Council 578/2022, issued on March 10, 2022 and amended by Order in Council 862/2023 on June 22, 2023, is further amended by striking out "January 1, 2025" in clause (b) and substituting "April 1, 2025" and by striking out "January 1, 2026" in clause (c) and substituting "December 31, 2025" (OIC 1557/2024)
Working for Workers Five Act, 2024, SO 2024, c 19
- Schedule 2, sections 1, 2, 5, which amend the Employment Standards Act, 2000, in force January 1, 2026 (OIC 1547/2024)
- Schedule 3, sections 1-3, which amend the Fair Access to Regulated Professions and Compulsory Trades Act, 2006, in force July 1, 2025 (OIC 1548/2024)
- Schedule 4, subsections 1(4), 5, 7, 10, which amend the Occupational Health and Safety Act, in force July 1, 2025 (OIC 1549/2024)
- Schedule 6, sections 2, 3, which amend the Workplace Safety and Insurance Act, 1997, in force December 2, 2024 (OIC 1550/2024)
Working for Workers Four Act, 2024, SO 2024, c 3
- Schedule 3, sections 1, 2, which amend the Fair Access to Regulated Professions and Compulsory Trades Act, 2006, in force July 1, 2025 (OIC 1551/2024)
- Schedule 2, subsections 2(1), 7(1), which amend the Employment Standards Act, 2000, in force January 1, 2026 (OIC 1546/2024)
Royal Assents
November 25, 2024
- Bill 194, Strengthening Cyber Security and Building Trust in the Public Sector Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 24
- Bill 212, Reducing Gridlock, Saving You Time Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 25
December 04, 2024
- Bill 214, Affordable Energy Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 26
- Bill 223, Safer Streets, Stronger Communities Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 27
- Bill 227, Cutting Red Tape, Building Ontario Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 28
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|67
|An act to Amend the Real Property Assessment Act
|121
|An Act to Amend the Gasoline Tax Act
Regulations / Règlements
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, November 23, 2024:
Regulated Health Professions Act
|EC2024-1022
|Dental Hygienist Regulations, amendment
|EC2024-1023
|Dentists Regulations, amendment
|EC2024-1024
|Dietitians Regulations, amendment
|EC2024-1025
|Licensed Practical Nurse Regulations, amendment
|EC2024-1026
|Massage Therapists Regulations, amendment
|EC2024-1027
|Occupational Therapists Regulations, amendment
Quebec / Québec
Projets de loi
|Référencés à la première lecture seulement
|82
|Loi concernant l'identité numérique nationale et modifiant d'autres dispositions
|83
|Loi favorisant l'exercice de la médecine au sein du réseau public de la santé et des services sociaux
|85
|Loi modifiant diverses dispositions principalement aux fins d'allègement du fardeau réglementaire et administratif
|86
|Loi visant à assurer la pérennité du territoire agricole et sa vitalité
|87
|Loi concernant principalement le développement et la mise en valeur de terrains industriels et la gouvernance de la Société du parc industriel et portuaire de Bécancour
|88
|Loi modifiant la Loi concernant le régime de négociation des conventions collectives et de règlement des différends dans le secteur municipal
Bills
|Referenced on first reading only
|82
|An Act respecting the national digital identity and amending other provisions
|83
|An Act to foster the practice of medicine in the public health and social services network
|85
|An Act to amend various provisions for the main purpose of reducing regulatory and administrative burden
|86
|An Act to ensure the long-term preservation and vitality of agricultural land
|87
|An Act respecting mainly the development and enhancement of industrial land and the governance of the Société du parc industriel et portuaire de Bécancour
|88
|An Act amending the Act respecting the process of negotiation of collective agreements and the settlement of disputes in the municipal sector
Règlements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 4 décembre 2024:
Loi sur les services de santé et les services sociaux
|Décret 1711-2024
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les traitements médicaux spécialisés dispensés dans un centre médical spécialisé
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 11 décembre 2024:
Loi sur l'administration fiscale
Loi sur les impôts
Loi sur le régime de rentes du Québec
Loi sur la taxe de vente du Québec
Loi concernant la taxe sur les carburants
|Décret 1696-2024
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur
l'administration fiscale
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les exemptions fiscales consenties à certains organismes internationaux gouvernementaux ainsi qu'à certains de leurs employés et membres de leur famille
Règlement modifiant le Règlement relatif aux honoraires exigibles des usagers du service de décisions anticipées et de consultations écrites de la Direction générale de la législation de l'Agence du revenu du Québec
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les impôts
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les cotisations au régime de rentes du Québec
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la taxe de vente du Québec
Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi concernant la taxe sur les carburants
Loi sur la protection du consommateur
|Décret 1702-2024
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi sur la protection du consommateur
|Décret 1703-2024
|Règlement sur les sanctions administratives pécuniaires relatives à la Loi sur la protection du consommateur
Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement
|Décret 1729-2024
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la récupération et la valorisation de produits par les entreprises
Code de procédure pénale
|Décret 1735-2024
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la forme des constats d'infraction
Loi sur les cours municipales
Loi sur les tribunaux judiciaires
|Décret 1736-2024
|Règlement sur le financement des services de justice municipale
Loi sur les tribunaux judiciaires
|Décret 1737-2024
|Règlement modifiant le Régime de prestations supplémentaires des juges auxquels s'applique le régime de retraite prévu à la Partie V.1 de la Loi sur les tribunaux judiciaires
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 4, 2024:
Act respecting health services and social services
|OC 1711-2024
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the specialized medical treatments provided in a specialized medical centre
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 11, 2024:
Tax Administration Act
Taxation Act
Act respecting the Québec Pension Plan
Act respecting the Québec sales tax
Fuel Tax Act
|OC 1696-2024
|
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting fiscal
administration
Consumer Protection Act
|OC 1702-2024
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Consumer Protection Act
|OC 1703-2024
|Regulation respecting monetary administrative penalties with respect to the Consumer Protection Act
Environment Quality Act
|OC 1729-2024
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the recovery and reclamation of products by enterprises
Code of Penal Procedure
|OC 1735-2024
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the form of statements of offence
Act respecting municipal courts
Courts of Justice Act
|OC 1736-2024
|Regulation respecting the financing of municipal justice services
Courts of Justice Act
|OC 1737-2024
|Regulation to amend the Supplementary benefits plan for judges covered by the pension plan provided for in Part V.1 of the Courts of Justice Act
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 27 novembre 2024:
Code des professions
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les activités professionnelles pouvant être exercées par des personnes autres que des infirmières et des infirmiers
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 4 décembre 2024:
Code des professions
- Règlement sur une activité professionnelle pouvant être exercée par un kinésiologue
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 11 décembre 2024:
Loi sur les élections et les référendums dans les municipalités
- Montant maximal des dépenses électorales
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 27, 2024:
Professional Code
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the professional activities which may be performed by persons other than nurses
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 4, 2024:
Professional Code
- Regulation respecting a professional activity that may be engaged in by kinesiologists
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 11, 2024:
Act respecting elections and referendums in municipalities
- Maximum amount of election expenses
Ordres Ministériels
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 27 novembre 2024:
Loi concernant le partage de certains renseignements de santé
|AM 2024
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les autorisations d'accès et la durée d'utilisation des renseignements contenus dans une banque de renseignements de santé d'un domaine clinique — Arrêté numéro 2024-021 du ministre de la Santé
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 4 décembre 2024:
Code de procédure civile
|AM 2024
|Districts dans lesquels la médiation est obligatoire et ceux dans lesquels l'arbitrage est offert aux parties à la division des petites créances de la Cour du Québec — Arrêté numéro 2024-5316 du ministre de la Justice
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 11 décembre 2024:
Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement
|AM 2024
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la déclaration obligatoire de certaines émissions de contaminants dans l'atmosphère — Arrêté numéro 2024-0011 du ministre de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques
Ministerial Orders
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 27, 2024:
Act respecting the sharing of certain health information
|MO 2024
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting access authorizations and the duration of use of information held in a health information bank in a clinical domain — Order 2024-021 of the Minister of Health
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 4, 2024:
Code of Civil Procedure
|MO 2024
|Districts in which mediation is mandatory and those in which arbitration is offered to the parties at the Small Claims Division of the Court of Québec — Order 2024-5316 of the Minister of Justice
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 11, 2024:
Environment Quality Act
|MO 2024
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting mandatory reporting of certain emissions of contaminants into the atmosphere — Order number 2024-0011 of the Minister of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 4 décembre 2024:
Loi concernant la mise en Suvre de certaines dispositions du discours sur le budget du 22 mars 2022 et modifiant d'autres dispositions législatives, SQ 2023, c 10
- Articles 53 à 55 en vigueur au 20 novembre 2024. (Décret 1636-2024)
Loi visant à lutter contre l'hébergement touristique illégal, SQ 2023, c 16
- Article 4 en vigueur au 16 décembre 2024. (Décret 1648-2024)
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 11 décembre 2024:
Loi visant à rendre le système de santé et de services sociaux plus efficace, SQ 2023, c 34
- Article 128, du paragraphe 1° des articles 852 et 856, des articles 881, 882, 936 à 938, 943, 1041 à 1044, 1046, 1087 à 1089, 1099 à 1104, 1118 et 1119 en vigueur au 1er décembre 2024. (Décret 1710-2024)
Loi donnant suite à la Table Justice-Québec en vue de réduire les délais en matière criminelle et pénale et visant à rendre l'administration de la justice plus performante, SQ 2024, c 7
- Article 1 en vigueur au 26 décembre 2024. (Décret 1734-2024)
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 4, 2024:
Act respecting the implementation of certain provisions of the Budget Speech of 22 March 2022 and amending other legislative provisions, SQ 2023, c 10
- Sections 53 to 55 in force November 20, 2024. (OC 1636-2024)
Act to fight illegal tourist accommodation, SQ 2023, c 16
- Section 4 in force December 16, 2024. (OC 1648-2024)
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 11, 2024:
Act to make the health and social services system more effective, SQ 2023, c 34
- Section 128, paragraph 1 of sections 852 and 856, sections 881, 882, 936 to 938, 943, 1041 to 1044, 1046, 1087 to 1089, 1099 to 1104, 1118 and 1119 in force December 1, 2024. (OC 1710-2024)
Act to follow up on the Table Justice-Québec with a view to reducing processing times in criminal and penal matters, SQ 2024, c 7
- Section 1 in force December 26, 2024. (OC 1734-2024)
Sanctions
7 novembre 2024
- Loi nº 67, Loi modifiant le Code des professions pour la modernisation du système professionnel et visant l'élargissement de certaines pratiques professionnelles dans le domaine de la santé et des services sociaux — Chapitre nº 31
- Loi nº 72, Loi protégeant les consommateurs contre les pratiques commerciales abusives et offrant une meilleure transparence en matière de prix et de crédit — Chapitre nº 32
26 novembre 2024
- Loi nº 71, Loi visant à améliorer l'accompagnement des personnes et à simplifier le régime d'assistance sociale — Chapitre nº 34
27 novembre 2024
- Loi nº 76, Loi visant principalement à accroître la qualité de la construction et la sécurité du public — Chapitre nº 35
29 novembre 2024
- Loi nº 63, Loi modifiant la Loi sur les mines et d'autres dispositions — Chapitre nº 36
4 décembre 2024
- Loi nº 73, Loi visant à contrer le partage sans consentement d'images intimes et à améliorer la protection et le soutien en matière civile des personnes victimes de violence — Chapitre nº 37
- Loi nº 78, Loi donnant suite à l'entente entre le ministre de la Justice et le Barreau du Québec pour la bonification des tarifs de l'aide juridique — Chapitre nº 38
- Loi nº 80, Loi concernant la mise en Suvre de certaines dispositions du discours sur le budget du 12 mars 2024 et modifiant d'autres dispositions — Chapitre nº 39
5 décembre 2024
- Loi nº 32, Loi instaurant l'approche de sécurisation culturelle au sein du réseau de la santé et des services sociaux — Chapitre nº 42
- Loi nº 61, Loi édictant la Loi sur Mobilité Infra Québec et modifiant certaines dispositions relatives au transport collectif — Chapitre nº 40
- Loi nº 75, Loi donnant suite à des mesures fiscales annoncées à l'occasion du discours sur le budget du 12 mars 2024 et à certaines autres mesures — Chapitre nº 41
6 décembre 2024
- Loi nº 74, Loi visant principalement à améliorer l'encadrement relatif aux étudiants étrangers — Chapitre nº 43
Assents
November 7, 2024
- Bill 67, An Act to amend the Professional Code for the modernization of the professional system and to broaden certain professional practices in the field of health and social services — Chapter No. 31
- Bill 72, An Act to protect consumers against abusive commercial practices and to offer better transparency with respect to prices and credit — Chapter No. 32
November 26, 2024
- Bill 71, An Act to improve support for persons and to simplify the social assistance regime — Chapter No. 34
November 27, 2024
- Bill 76, An Act mainly to enhance the quality of construction and public safety — Chapter No. 35
November 29, 2024
- Bill 63, An Act to amend the Mining Act and other provisions — Chapter No. 36
December 4, 2024
- Bill 73, An Act to counter non-consensual sharing of intimate images and to improve protection and support in civil matters for persons who are victims of violence — Chapter No. 37
- Bill 78, An Act to give effect to the agreement between the Minister of Justice and the Barreau du Québec to improve the tariffs for legal aid — Chapter No. 38
- Bill 80, An Act respecting the implementation of certain provisions of the Budget Speech of 12 March 2024 and amending other provisions — Chapter No. 39
December 5, 2024
- Bill 32, An Act to establish the cultural safety approach within the health and social services network — Chapter No. 42
- Bill 61, An Act enacting the Act respecting Mobilité Infra Québec and amending certain provisions relating to shared transportation — Chapter No. 40
- Bill 75, An Act to give effect to fiscal measures announced in the Budget Speech delivered on 12 March 2024 and to certain other measures — Chapter No. 41
December 6, 2024
- Bill 74, An Act mainly to improve the regulatory scheme governing international students — Chapter No. 43
Avis
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 27 novembre 2024:
Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles
- Règlement sur la table des revenus bruts annuels d'emplois convenables pour l'année 2025
Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies
professionnelles
Loi sur les accidents du travail
- Règlement sur la table des indemnités de remplacement du revenu payables en vertu de la Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles et des indemnités payables en vertu de la Loi sur les accidents du travail pour l'année 2025
Notices
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 27, 2024:
Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases
- Regulation respecting the table of gross annual income from suitable employments for 2025
Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational
diseases
Workers' Compensation Act
- Regulation respecting the table of income replacement indemnities payable under the Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases and of indemnities payable under the Workers' Compensation Act for 2025
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|1
|The Saskatchewan Affordability Act
|2
|The SaskEnergy (Carbon Tax Fairness for Families) Amendment Act, 2024
|3
|The Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods Amendment Act, 2024
|4
|The Workers' Compensation Amendment Act, 2024
|5
|The Saskatchewan Employment Amendment Act, 2024
|6
|The Safe Public Spaces (Street Weapons) Act
|7
|The Court of Appeal (Residency) Amendment Act, 2024
|8
|The Child Care (New Facilities) Amendment Act, 2024
|9
|The Traffic Safety Amendment Act, 2024
|10
|The Miscellaneous Statutes (Public Registries Enhancement) Amendment Act, 2024
|11
|The Miscellaneous Statutes (Public Registries Enhancement) Amendment Act, 2024 (No. 2)
Regulations / Règlements
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, November 29, 2024:
The Management and Reduction of Greenhouse Gases Act
|Sask Reg 79/2024
|The Management and Reduction of Greenhouse Gases (General and Electricity Producer) Amendment Regulations, 2024
Notices / Avis
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, November 29, 2024:
The Accounting Profession Act
- Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants of Saskatchewan — Regulatory Bylaw amendment
Rules of Court
Court of King's Bench for Saskatchewan (Practice Directives)
- Criminal Practice Directive No. 1 — Criminal Pre-trial Conference
Yukon / Yukon
- No entries for this issue
