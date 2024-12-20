Legislative Update Report No. 2024-23 Le Bulletin D'actualités Législatives

Canada Gazette, Part II, December 2, 2024:

Criminal Code

Canada Gazette, Part II, December 4, 2024:

Canada Shipping Act, 2001

Canada Wildlife Act

Income Tax Act

Mackenzie Valley Resource Management Act

Canada National Parks Act

Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Act

Canada Gazette, Part I, November 30, 2024:

Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act

Orders In Council

Economic Action Plan 2013 Act, No. 2, SC 2013, c 40

An Act to amend the First Nations Fiscal Management Act, to make consequential amendments to other Acts, and to make a clarification relating to another Act, SC 2023, c 16

Tougher Penalties for Child Predators Act, SC 2015, c 23

November 27, 2024

Canada Gazette, Part I, November 23, 2024:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Radiocommunication Act

Canada Gazette, Part I, November 30, 2024:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Canada Gazette, Part I, December 7, 2024:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Global Affairs Canada

Department of Health Act

Financial Administration Act

Food and Drugs Act

Patent Act

Telecommunications Act

Canada Gazette, Part I, November 23, 2024:

Canada Gazette, Part I, November 30, 2024:

Canada Gazette, Part I, November 23, 2024:

Income Tax Act

Canada Gazette, Part I, November 30, 2024:

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Canada Gazette, Part I, December 7, 2024:

Special Import Measures Act

Income Tax Act

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Canada Gazette, Part I, November 23, 2024:

Copyright Board

Canada Gazette, Part I, December 7, 2024:

Copyright Board

Alberta Gazette, Part II, November 30, 2024:

Alberta Investment Management Corporation Act

Consumer Protection Act

Alberta King's Printer

Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, 2022, SA 2022, c 16

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, November 26, 2024:

Mineral Tenure Act

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, December 3, 2024:

Public Interest Disclosure Act

Workers Compensation Act

Adjustment to dollar amounts referred to in Act resulting from changes to Consumer Price Index (deemed amendments) Repeals BC Reg 246/2023

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, December 10, 2024:

Assessment Act

Coal Act

Mineral Tenure Act

Amends BC Regs 171/2011 — Mineral and Coal Land Reserve (No Mineral Claim Registrations) Regulation 280/2007 — Mineral and Coal Land Reserve (No Mineral or Placer Claim Registrations) Regulation

Provincial Sales Tax Act

Workers Compensation Act

Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations

The Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act

The Public Interest Disclosure (Whistleblower Protection) Act

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, December 4, 2024:

Act, Department or Ministry

Financial and Consumer Services Commission

Notice and Request for Comments

WorkSafeNB

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 85 An Act to Amend the Provincial Health Authority Act and Fatalities Investigations Act 93 An Act to Amend the Urban and Rural Planning Act, 2000 and City of St. John's Municipal Taxation Act 101 An Act to Amend the Labour Standards Act No. 2 104 An Act to Amend the Fishing Industry Collective Bargaining Act No. 2

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations

Labour Standards Act

NLR 81/24 Labour Standards Regulations (Amendment)

Mineral Act

NLR 83/24 Mineral Regulations (Amendment) No. 2

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

Regulations / Règlements

Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, November 30, 2024:

Professional Corporations Act

NWT Reg 096-2024 The Professional Corporations Regulations, amendment

Summary Conviction Procedures Act

NWT Reg 099-2024 The Summary Conviction Procedures Regulations, amendment

Social Work Profession Act

NWT Reg 101-2024 The Social Work Profession General Regulations, amendment

Midwifery Profession Act

NWT Reg 102-2024 The Midwifery Profession General Regulations, amendment

Student Financial Assistance Act

NWT Reg 103-2024 The Student Financial Assistance Regulations, amendment

Workers' Compensation Act

NWT Reg 105-2024 The Workers' Compensation General Regulations, amendment

Health and Social Services Professions Act

NWT Reg 106-2024 The Psychology Profession Regulations, amendment NWT Reg 107-2024 The Naturopathic Profession Regulations, amendment

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

No entries for this issue

Nunavut / Nunavut

No entries for this issue

Ontario / Ontario

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 228 Resource Management and Safety Act, 2024 229 Working for Workers Six Act, 2024 231 More Convenient Care Act, 2024 235 Support for Seniors and Caregivers Act, 2024 238 Emergency Management Modernization Act, 2024

Regulations / Règlements

Electricity Act, 1998

O Reg 489/24 Transfer Tax on Municipal Electricity Property, amending O Reg 124/99 O Reg 490/24 Payments in Lieu of Corporate Taxes — Municipal Electricity Utilities, amending O Reg 162/01

Employment Standards Act, 2000

O Reg 476/24 Rules and Exemptions Re Job Postings O Reg 477/24 When Work Deemed to Be Performed, Exemptions and Special Rules, amending O Reg 285/01 O Reg 478/24 Licensing — Temporary Help Agencies and Recruiters, amending O Reg 99/23

Fair Access to Regulated Professions and Compulsory Trades Act, 2006

O Reg 479/24 General, amending O Reg 261/22

Fixing Long-Term Care Act, 2021

O Reg 471/24 General, amending O Reg 246/22

Health Protection and Promotion Act

O Reg 495/24 Communicable Diseases — General, amending Reg 557 of RRO 1990 O Reg 496/24 Small Drinking Water Systems, amending O Reg 319/08 O Reg 497/24 Food Premises, amending O Reg 493/17 O Reg 498/24 Camps in Unorganized Territory, amending O Reg 502/17 O Reg 499/24 Recreational Camps, amending O Reg 503/17 O Reg 500/24 Designation of Diseases, amending O Reg 135/18 O Reg 501/24 Reports, amending Reg 569 of RRO 1990 O Reg 502/24 Public Pools, amending Reg 565 of RRO 1990

Mining Act

O Reg 463/24 Recovery of minerals

Occupational Health and Safety Act

O Reg 482/24 Construction Projects, amending O Reg 213/91 O Reg 483/24 Farming Operations, amending O Reg 414/05 O Reg 481/24 Mines and Mining Plants, amending Reg 854 of RRO 1990 O Reg 480/24 Washroom Facilities — Records of cleaning

Payday Loans Act, 2008

O Reg 475/24 General, amending O Reg 98/09

Personal Health Information Protection Act, 2004

O Reg 493/24 General, amending O Reg 329/04

Planning Act

O Reg 464/24 Zoning Order — Township of Cavan Monaghan, revoking O Reg 5/23 O Reg 486/24 Zoning Order — City of Toronto, amending O Reg 329/22 O Reg 494/24 Zoning Order — City of Hamilton, amending O Reg 447/20

Provincial Land Tax Act, 2006

O Reg 513/24 Tax Rates, amending O Reg 224/09

Provincial Offences Act

O Reg 470/24 Proceedings Commenced by Certificate of Offence, amending O Reg 180/22, which amends RRO 950

Regulated Health Professions Act, 1991

O Reg 504/24 Controlled Acts, amending O Reg 107/96

Vital Statistics Act

O Reg 503/24 General, amending Reg 1094 of RRO 1990

Workplace Safety and Insurance Act, 1997

O Reg 484/24 Firefighters, amending O Reg 253/07

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Bill 231: More Convenient Care Act, 2024

December 3, 2024

More Convenient Care Act, 2024 — Comments by January 31, 2025

Emergency Management Modernization Act, 2024

December 9, 2024

Bill 238, Emergency Management Modernization Act, 2024: Proposed amendments to the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act — Comments by January 23, 2025

Employment Standards Act, 2000

December 11, 2024

Proposed amendments to the Employment Standards Act, 2000 (ESA), if Bill 229, the Working for Workers Six Act, 2024, passes — Comments by December 10, 2024

Health Protection and Promotion Act

December 2, 2024

Proposed amendments to regulations under the Health Protection and Promotion Act to effect the voluntary mergers of certain local public health agencies — Comments by December 4, 2024

Insurance Act

November 22, 2024

Proposed amendment to Ontario Regulation 704/21 Exemption Orders Under Section 15.1 of the Act under the Insurance Act — Comments by January 6, 2025

Municipal Act

December 2, 2024

Minister's Regulation to implement the appointment of Regional Chairs — Comments by December 6, 2024

Oil, Gas and Salt Resources Act, RSO 1990, c P.12

November 25, 2024

Working on wells and associated works without the consent of an operator in limited circumstances to prevent, decrease, or eliminate a hazard to the public or to the environment — Comments by January 9, 2025

Ontario Heritage Act

November 25, 2024

Streamlining releases of Ontario Heritage Trust conservation easements — Comments by December 2, 2024

Resource Management and Safety Act, 2024

November 25, 2024

Enabling the Development of Commercial-Scale Geologic Carbon Storage in Ontario: The Geologic Carbon Storage — Comments by January 9, 2025

Retirement Homes Act, 2010 (RHA)

December 4, 2024

Proposed Support for Seniors and Caregivers Act, 2024: Proposals to amend the Retirement Homes Act, 2010 (RHA) — Comments by January 6, 2025

Support for Seniors and Caregivers Act, 2024

December 4, 2024

Support for Seniors and Caregivers Act, 2024: Proposed amendments to the Fixing Long-Term Care Act, 2021 (FLTCA) — Comments by January 6, 2025

Surveyors Act

November 25, 2024

Attracting new land surveyors to the profession to support Ontario's housing and infrastructure needs and modernize survey services — Comments by January 9, 2025

Vintners Quality Alliance Act, 1999

November 25, 2024

Proposal to add grape varieties to the list of authorized grape varieties in Ontario Regulation 406/00 under the Vintners Quality Alliance Act, 1999 — Comments by January 9, 2025

Orders In Council

Building Opportunities in the Skilled Trades Act, 2021, SO 2021, c 28

Subsections 67(1)-(3), (5), (6), which amend the Building Opportunities in the Skilled Trades Act, 2021, in force April 2, 2025 (OIC 1552/2024)

Electricity Act, 1998, SO 1998, c 15

Minister's Directive to: the Independent Electricity System Operator (OIC 1448/2024)

Minister's Directive to: the Independent Electricity System Operator (OIC 1553/2024)

Enhancing Access to Justice Act, 2024, SO 2024, c 2

Schedule 15, sections 1, 2, 3(1), 4, 5, 15, which amend the Legislation Act, 2006, in force January 1, 2025 (OIC 1451/2024)

Queen's Park Restoration Act, 2023, SO 2023, c 7

Schedule 2, sections 3-5, which amend the Legislative Assembly Act, in force December 1, 2024 (OIC 1446/2024)

Strengthening Accountability and Student Supports Act, 2024, SO 2024, c 11

Section 2, which amends the Ministry of Training, Colleges and Universities Act, in force December 16, 2024 (OIC 1556/2024)

Supporting People and Businesses Act, 2021, SO 2021, c 34

Schedule 12, sections 1, 3, 4(3), 7, 8, which amend the Mining Act, in force July 1, 2025 (OIC 1485/2024)

Transportation Statute Law Amendment Act (Making Ontario's Roads Safer), 2015, SO 2015, c 14

Order in Council 578/2022, issued on March 10, 2022 and amended by Order in Council 862/2023 on June 22, 2023, is further amended by striking out "January 1, 2025" in clause (b) and substituting "April 1, 2025" and by striking out "January 1, 2026" in clause (c) and substituting "December 31, 2025" (OIC 1557/2024)

Working for Workers Five Act, 2024, SO 2024, c 19

Schedule 2, sections 1, 2, 5, which amend the Employment Standards Act, 2000, in force January 1, 2026 (OIC 1547/2024)

Schedule 3, sections 1-3, which amend the Fair Access to Regulated Professions and Compulsory Trades Act, 2006, in force July 1, 2025 (OIC 1548/2024)

Schedule 4, subsections 1(4), 5, 7, 10, which amend the Occupational Health and Safety Act, in force July 1, 2025 (OIC 1549/2024)

Schedule 6, sections 2, 3, which amend the Workplace Safety and Insurance Act, 1997, in force December 2, 2024 (OIC 1550/2024)

Working for Workers Four Act, 2024, SO 2024, c 3

Schedule 3, sections 1, 2, which amend the Fair Access to Regulated Professions and Compulsory Trades Act, 2006, in force July 1, 2025 (OIC 1551/2024)

Schedule 2, subsections 2(1), 7(1), which amend the Employment Standards Act, 2000, in force January 1, 2026 (OIC 1546/2024)

Royal Assents

November 25, 2024

Bill 194, Strengthening Cyber Security and Building Trust in the Public Sector Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 24

Bill 212, Reducing Gridlock, Saving You Time Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 25

December 04, 2024

Bill 214, Affordable Energy Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 26

Bill 223, Safer Streets, Stronger Communities Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 27

Bill 227, Cutting Red Tape, Building Ontario Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 28

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 67 An act to Amend the Real Property Assessment Act 121 An Act to Amend the Gasoline Tax Act

Regulations / Règlements

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, November 23, 2024:

Regulated Health Professions Act

EC2024-1022 Dental Hygienist Regulations, amendment EC2024-1023 Dentists Regulations, amendment EC2024-1024 Dietitians Regulations, amendment EC2024-1025 Licensed Practical Nurse Regulations, amendment EC2024-1026 Massage Therapists Regulations, amendment EC2024-1027 Occupational Therapists Regulations, amendment

Quebec / Québec

Projets de loi

Référencés à la première lecture seulement 82 Loi concernant l'identité numérique nationale et modifiant d'autres dispositions 83 Loi favorisant l'exercice de la médecine au sein du réseau public de la santé et des services sociaux 85 Loi modifiant diverses dispositions principalement aux fins d'allègement du fardeau réglementaire et administratif 86 Loi visant à assurer la pérennité du territoire agricole et sa vitalité 87 Loi concernant principalement le développement et la mise en valeur de terrains industriels et la gouvernance de la Société du parc industriel et portuaire de Bécancour 88 Loi modifiant la Loi concernant le régime de négociation des conventions collectives et de règlement des différends dans le secteur municipal

Bills

Referenced on first reading only 82 An Act respecting the national digital identity and amending other provisions 83 An Act to foster the practice of medicine in the public health and social services network 85 An Act to amend various provisions for the main purpose of reducing regulatory and administrative burden 86 An Act to ensure the long-term preservation and vitality of agricultural land 87 An Act respecting mainly the development and enhancement of industrial land and the governance of the Société du parc industriel et portuaire de Bécancour 88 An Act amending the Act respecting the process of negotiation of collective agreements and the settlement of disputes in the municipal sector

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 4 décembre 2024:

Loi sur les services de santé et les services sociaux

Décret 1711-2024 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les traitements médicaux spécialisés dispensés dans un centre médical spécialisé

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 11 décembre 2024:

Loi sur l'administration fiscale

Loi sur les impôts

Loi sur le régime de rentes du Québec

Loi sur la taxe de vente du Québec

Loi concernant la taxe sur les carburants

Décret 1696-2024 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'administration fiscale

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les exemptions fiscales consenties à certains organismes internationaux gouvernementaux ainsi qu'à certains de leurs employés et membres de leur famille

Règlement modifiant le Règlement relatif aux honoraires exigibles des usagers du service de décisions anticipées et de consultations écrites de la Direction générale de la législation de l'Agence du revenu du Québec

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les impôts

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les cotisations au régime de rentes du Québec

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la taxe de vente du Québec

Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi concernant la taxe sur les carburants

Loi sur la protection du consommateur

Décret 1702-2024 Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi sur la protection du consommateur Décret 1703-2024 Règlement sur les sanctions administratives pécuniaires relatives à la Loi sur la protection du consommateur

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

Décret 1729-2024 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la récupération et la valorisation de produits par les entreprises

Code de procédure pénale

Décret 1735-2024 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la forme des constats d'infraction

Loi sur les cours municipales

Loi sur les tribunaux judiciaires

Décret 1736-2024 Règlement sur le financement des services de justice municipale

Loi sur les tribunaux judiciaires

Décret 1737-2024 Règlement modifiant le Régime de prestations supplémentaires des juges auxquels s'applique le régime de retraite prévu à la Partie V.1 de la Loi sur les tribunaux judiciaires

Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 4, 2024:

Act respecting health services and social services

OC 1711-2024 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the specialized medical treatments provided in a specialized medical centre

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 11, 2024:

Tax Administration Act

Taxation Act

Act respecting the Québec Pension Plan

Act respecting the Québec sales tax

Fuel Tax Act

OC 1696-2024 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting fiscal administration

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting tax exemptions granted to certain international governmental organizations and to certain of their employees and members of their families

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the fees for users of the advance rulings and written opinions service of the Direction générale de la législation of the Agence du revenu du Québec

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the Taxation Act

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting contributions to the Québec Pension Plan

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the Québec sales tax

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Fuel Tax Act

Consumer Protection Act

OC 1702-2024 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Consumer Protection Act OC 1703-2024 Regulation respecting monetary administrative penalties with respect to the Consumer Protection Act

Environment Quality Act

OC 1729-2024 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the recovery and reclamation of products by enterprises

Code of Penal Procedure

OC 1735-2024 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the form of statements of offence

Act respecting municipal courts

Courts of Justice Act

OC 1736-2024 Regulation respecting the financing of municipal justice services

Courts of Justice Act

OC 1737-2024 Regulation to amend the Supplementary benefits plan for judges covered by the pension plan provided for in Part V.1 of the Courts of Justice Act

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 27 novembre 2024:

Code des professions

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les activités professionnelles pouvant être exercées par des personnes autres que des infirmières et des infirmiers

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 4 décembre 2024:

Code des professions

Règlement sur une activité professionnelle pouvant être exercée par un kinésiologue

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 11 décembre 2024:

Loi sur les élections et les référendums dans les municipalités

Montant maximal des dépenses électorales

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 27, 2024:

Professional Code

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the professional activities which may be performed by persons other than nurses

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 4, 2024:

Professional Code

Regulation respecting a professional activity that may be engaged in by kinesiologists

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 11, 2024:

Act respecting elections and referendums in municipalities

Maximum amount of election expenses

Ordres Ministériels

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 27 novembre 2024:

Loi concernant le partage de certains renseignements de santé

AM 2024 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les autorisations d'accès et la durée d'utilisation des renseignements contenus dans une banque de renseignements de santé d'un domaine clinique — Arrêté numéro 2024-021 du ministre de la Santé

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 4 décembre 2024:

Code de procédure civile

AM 2024 Districts dans lesquels la médiation est obligatoire et ceux dans lesquels l'arbitrage est offert aux parties à la division des petites créances de la Cour du Québec — Arrêté numéro 2024-5316 du ministre de la Justice

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 11 décembre 2024:

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

AM 2024 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la déclaration obligatoire de certaines émissions de contaminants dans l'atmosphère — Arrêté numéro 2024-0011 du ministre de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques

Ministerial Orders

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 27, 2024:

Act respecting the sharing of certain health information

MO 2024 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting access authorizations and the duration of use of information held in a health information bank in a clinical domain — Order 2024-021 of the Minister of Health

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 4, 2024:

Code of Civil Procedure

MO 2024 Districts in which mediation is mandatory and those in which arbitration is offered to the parties at the Small Claims Division of the Court of Québec — Order 2024-5316 of the Minister of Justice

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 11, 2024:

Environment Quality Act

MO 2024 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting mandatory reporting of certain emissions of contaminants into the atmosphere — Order number 2024-0011 of the Minister of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 4 décembre 2024:

Loi concernant la mise en Suvre de certaines dispositions du discours sur le budget du 22 mars 2022 et modifiant d'autres dispositions législatives, SQ 2023, c 10

Articles 53 à 55 en vigueur au 20 novembre 2024. (Décret 1636-2024)

Loi visant à lutter contre l'hébergement touristique illégal, SQ 2023, c 16

Article 4 en vigueur au 16 décembre 2024. (Décret 1648-2024)

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 11 décembre 2024:

Loi visant à rendre le système de santé et de services sociaux plus efficace, SQ 2023, c 34

Article 128, du paragraphe 1° des articles 852 et 856, des articles 881, 882, 936 à 938, 943, 1041 à 1044, 1046, 1087 à 1089, 1099 à 1104, 1118 et 1119 en vigueur au 1er décembre 2024. (Décret 1710-2024)

Loi donnant suite à la Table Justice-Québec en vue de réduire les délais en matière criminelle et pénale et visant à rendre l'administration de la justice plus performante, SQ 2024, c 7

Article 1 en vigueur au 26 décembre 2024. (Décret 1734-2024)

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 4, 2024:

Act respecting the implementation of certain provisions of the Budget Speech of 22 March 2022 and amending other legislative provisions, SQ 2023, c 10

Sections 53 to 55 in force November 20, 2024. (OC 1636-2024)

Act to fight illegal tourist accommodation, SQ 2023, c 16

Section 4 in force December 16, 2024. (OC 1648-2024)

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 11, 2024:

Act to make the health and social services system more effective, SQ 2023, c 34

Section 128, paragraph 1 of sections 852 and 856, sections 881, 882, 936 to 938, 943, 1041 to 1044, 1046, 1087 to 1089, 1099 to 1104, 1118 and 1119 in force December 1, 2024. (OC 1710-2024)

Act to follow up on the Table Justice-Québec with a view to reducing processing times in criminal and penal matters, SQ 2024, c 7

Section 1 in force December 26, 2024. (OC 1734-2024)

Sanctions

7 novembre 2024

Loi nº 67, Loi modifiant le Code des professions pour la modernisation du système professionnel et visant l'élargissement de certaines pratiques professionnelles dans le domaine de la santé et des services sociaux — Chapitre nº 31

Loi nº 72, Loi protégeant les consommateurs contre les pratiques commerciales abusives et offrant une meilleure transparence en matière de prix et de crédit — Chapitre nº 32

26 novembre 2024

Loi nº 71, Loi visant à améliorer l'accompagnement des personnes et à simplifier le régime d'assistance sociale — Chapitre nº 34

27 novembre 2024

Loi nº 76, Loi visant principalement à accroître la qualité de la construction et la sécurité du public — Chapitre nº 35

29 novembre 2024

Loi nº 63, Loi modifiant la Loi sur les mines et d'autres dispositions — Chapitre nº 36

4 décembre 2024

Loi nº 73, Loi visant à contrer le partage sans consentement d'images intimes et à améliorer la protection et le soutien en matière civile des personnes victimes de violence — Chapitre nº 37

Loi nº 78, Loi donnant suite à l'entente entre le ministre de la Justice et le Barreau du Québec pour la bonification des tarifs de l'aide juridique — Chapitre nº 38

Loi nº 80, Loi concernant la mise en Suvre de certaines dispositions du discours sur le budget du 12 mars 2024 et modifiant d'autres dispositions — Chapitre nº 39

5 décembre 2024

Loi nº 32, Loi instaurant l'approche de sécurisation culturelle au sein du réseau de la santé et des services sociaux — Chapitre nº 42

Loi nº 61, Loi édictant la Loi sur Mobilité Infra Québec et modifiant certaines dispositions relatives au transport collectif — Chapitre nº 40

Loi nº 75, Loi donnant suite à des mesures fiscales annoncées à l'occasion du discours sur le budget du 12 mars 2024 et à certaines autres mesures — Chapitre nº 41

6 décembre 2024

Loi nº 74, Loi visant principalement à améliorer l'encadrement relatif aux étudiants étrangers — Chapitre nº 43

Assents

November 7, 2024

Bill 67, An Act to amend the Professional Code for the modernization of the professional system and to broaden certain professional practices in the field of health and social services — Chapter No. 31

Bill 72, An Act to protect consumers against abusive commercial practices and to offer better transparency with respect to prices and credit — Chapter No. 32

November 26, 2024

Bill 71, An Act to improve support for persons and to simplify the social assistance regime — Chapter No. 34

November 27, 2024

Bill 76, An Act mainly to enhance the quality of construction and public safety — Chapter No. 35

November 29, 2024

Bill 63, An Act to amend the Mining Act and other provisions — Chapter No. 36

December 4, 2024

Bill 73, An Act to counter non-consensual sharing of intimate images and to improve protection and support in civil matters for persons who are victims of violence — Chapter No. 37

Bill 78, An Act to give effect to the agreement between the Minister of Justice and the Barreau du Québec to improve the tariffs for legal aid — Chapter No. 38

Bill 80, An Act respecting the implementation of certain provisions of the Budget Speech of 12 March 2024 and amending other provisions — Chapter No. 39

December 5, 2024

Bill 32, An Act to establish the cultural safety approach within the health and social services network — Chapter No. 42

Bill 61, An Act enacting the Act respecting Mobilité Infra Québec and amending certain provisions relating to shared transportation — Chapter No. 40

Bill 75, An Act to give effect to fiscal measures announced in the Budget Speech delivered on 12 March 2024 and to certain other measures — Chapter No. 41

December 6, 2024

Bill 74, An Act mainly to improve the regulatory scheme governing international students — Chapter No. 43

Avis

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 27 novembre 2024:

Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles

Règlement sur la table des revenus bruts annuels d'emplois convenables pour l'année 2025

Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles

Loi sur les accidents du travail

Règlement sur la table des indemnités de remplacement du revenu payables en vertu de la Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles et des indemnités payables en vertu de la Loi sur les accidents du travail pour l'année 2025

Notices

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 27, 2024:

Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases

Regulation respecting the table of gross annual income from suitable employments for 2025

Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases

Workers' Compensation Act

Regulation respecting the table of income replacement indemnities payable under the Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases and of indemnities payable under the Workers' Compensation Act for 2025

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 1 The Saskatchewan Affordability Act 2 The SaskEnergy (Carbon Tax Fairness for Families) Amendment Act, 2024 3 The Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods Amendment Act, 2024 4 The Workers' Compensation Amendment Act, 2024 5 The Saskatchewan Employment Amendment Act, 2024 6 The Safe Public Spaces (Street Weapons) Act 7 The Court of Appeal (Residency) Amendment Act, 2024 8 The Child Care (New Facilities) Amendment Act, 2024 9 The Traffic Safety Amendment Act, 2024 10 The Miscellaneous Statutes (Public Registries Enhancement) Amendment Act, 2024 11 The Miscellaneous Statutes (Public Registries Enhancement) Amendment Act, 2024 (No. 2)

Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, November 29, 2024:

The Management and Reduction of Greenhouse Gases Act

Sask Reg 79/2024 The Management and Reduction of Greenhouse Gases (General and Electricity Producer) Amendment Regulations, 2024

Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, November 29, 2024:

The Accounting Profession Act

Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants of Saskatchewan — Regulatory Bylaw amendment

Rules of Court

Court of King's Bench for Saskatchewan (Practice Directives)

Criminal Practice Directive No. 1 — Criminal Pre-trial Conference

Yukon / Yukon